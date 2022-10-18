It’s just like watching Brazil … UAE football final to be screened in South America

ABU DHABI : They are the kings of international football, with five world cup wins, a stellar lineage of players and fanatical fans with an insatiable appetite for their sport.
Now, Brazilians are to get a taste of what the Gulf has to offer — and see how eight of their export players are doing — after the broadcaster BandSports snapped up the rights to screen Friday’s UAE President’s Cup final in South America.
The deal was signed with the UAE Football Association and the Emirates News Agency, known as WAM.
UAEFA’s Secretary-General Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al-Dhaheri said that the match, between Al-Wahda and Sharjah, “will have unprecedented media attention.
“It will be broadcast live in the continent of South America, especially Brazil, which is represented by eight players (in) the Sharjah and Al Wahda teams,” he said.
Al-Dhaheri added that the band of Brazilians would boost interest in their homeland and help spread Emirati messages that promote peace, compassion, coexistence, and solidarity.
He hailed WAM for its work to promote Emirati football internationally, and said he valued its “efforts and cooperation with the UAE Football Association.”
WAM Director-General Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi said UAE and Brazilian relations were developing fast, meaning his organization was able to establish partnerships and sign agreements with many media institutions in the country.
He said the deals meant Brazilian channels now show UAE content every week, which enhanced the country’s stature abroad.
Al-Rayssi said that WAM was there to promote the distinctive programs and initiatives of all sports federations in the UAE, to enrich the Emirati cultural experience.
“Sport is an important public sector, and football is the most popular game in the world, as it has its own peculiarity in Brazil and the UAE,” he said.
“Brazil brings talented footballers, stars, and distinguished players to all football leagues globally, and the UAE has distinguished professional experience in developing and promoting the game, and organizing and hosting major continental and international events.”
The President’s Cup final is being held at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.
