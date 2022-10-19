You are here

Saudi's Reema Juffali leads Theeba Motorsport to Pro-Am runners-up spot in debut season

Saudi’s Reema Juffali leads Theeba Motorsport to Pro-Am runners-up spot in debut season
Saudi Arabia’s Reema Juffali and team-mate Adam Christodoulou of Theeba Motorsport. (Theeba)
Arab News

Saudi’s Reema Juffali leads Theeba Motorsport to Pro-Am runners-up spot in debut season

Saudi’s Reema Juffali leads Theeba Motorsport to Pro-Am runners-up spot in debut season
  • Founder and lead driver, and team-mate Adam Christodoulou, secure two consecutive third-place podium finishes in season-finale races of International GT Open in Barcelona
Arab News

RIYADH: Theeba Motorsport founder and Saudi racer Reema Juffali was full of praise for her team as they finished runners-up in the Pro-Am Championship at the International GT Open’s finale in Spain.

In the last race of their debut season at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, lead driver Juffali and team-mate Adam Christodoulou ended their campaign strongly, taking Theeba Motorsport to a third-place finish and their sixth class podium in the championship.

Juffali described the feat as a “fantastic achievement.”

“What a race. It feels like yesterday since we started this journey, and I can’t quite believe that Theeba Motorsport’s first season is complete,” she said.

“Given the different challenges we’ve faced this season, finishing as the runners-up in the Pro-Am Championship is a fantastic achievement, and it just shows the value of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes before and after each race. I’m extremely proud of everyone.”

The result, which came 24 hours after their third-place spot in Race One, meant they finished second overall in the class with 57 points, and sixth overall in the competition.

Following their podium finish in the opening race, Christodoulou fronted qualifying and secured a competitive seventh on the grid with a 1:44.385 lap time.

He started the 60-minute race but slipped to eighth on the opening lap following an early duel with the #63 Oregon Team Lamborghini of Benjamin Hites.

The Briton was locked in battle with the #3 Aust Motorsport Audi of Max Hofer throughout his stint and after losing position in the sixth minute, repassed the Austrian during the safety car restart, caused by a spin for Alex Villanueva.

Rising to fourth after the pit window opened, Adam handed over to team-mate, Juffali, 24 minutes from the finish, with the team rejoining seventh overall and third in-class after jumping the #777 Olimp Racing Audi in the pit lane.

She maintained her class position in a clinical run to the chequered flag to seal the runner-up position in the Pro-Am Championship in only Theeba Motorsport’s first season of competition.

Juffali said: “Adam (Christodoulou) did a great job in qualifying and drove an awesome first stint to put us in contention for the podium. With a quick stop, we managed to jump into the top three and from there, we just had to bring it home.”

Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers

Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers
Updated 19 October 2022
AP

Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers

Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers
  • Klay Thompson contributed 18 points in 20 minutes for the Warriors, who celebrated the franchise’s fourth title in eight years
Updated 19 October 2022
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Stephen Curry opened the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday night after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony.

Jordan Poole made a pretty bounce pass to a driving Draymond Green for a layup and all seemed perfectly well with the defending champions almost two weeks after Green punched Poole at practice Oct. 5, then took a brief leave of absence from the team to work on his emotions. Poole wound up with 12 points and seven assists.

James had 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, while Russell Westbrook scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds after nursing a sore left hamstring. Anthony Davis added 27 points, but the Lakers couldn’t keep up in another signature, runaway third quarter by reigning NBA Finals MVP Curry and Co.

Klay Thompson contributed 18 points in 20 minutes for the Warriors, who celebrated the franchise’s fourth title in eight years.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr limited the minutes of both Thompson and Green, who was away from the team until last Thursday. Kerr said he will increase Thompson’s minutes each game as a precaution following his return in January from an absence of more than 2 1/2 years for surgeries to his left knee and right Achilles tendon.

Warriors center James Wiseman made his first appearance since his rookie season of 2019-20 after sitting out all of last season recovering from right knee surgery. He had eight points and seven rebounds.

Saginaw proud

First-year Lakers coach Darvin Ham was thrilled to represent Saginaw, Michigan, in his coaching debut — and proud that it’s also Green’s hometown.

“I’m excited for the city of Saginaw, Michigan, to get to see a kid that represents the city well and happens to be playing some really good basketball and playing at a high level his entire career in Draymond Green,” Ham said. “And now they get to see another kid who is the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is a great night for Saginaw.”

Gumbo anyone?

“The way we’ve changed some things offensively, defensively within our system is like everything is all coming to this big, beautiful pot of gumbo, so we’ll mix it around with a spoon and see what tastes good and what doesn’t taste so good. I’m looking forward to it.” — Ham on figuring things out

Tip-ins

Lakers: F Juan Toscano-Anderson received his championship ring from his former team, the first player to accept the sparkling jewelry. ... Patrick Beverley picked up his third foul with 5:46 left in the first half and shot 1 of 5 for three points. ... C Thomas Bryant had surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his left thumb and is scheduled to be re-evaluated by team doctors in about three weeks. “He came in and it was bothering him. The way he plays you know setting screens, diving on the floor, rumble tumble type of big, really providing the physicality, it could have happened anywhere,” Ham said. “Again he got fixed up today so we’re looking forward to a speedy recovery with him.”

Warriors: The Warriors have won three straight at home vs. the Lakers. ... Golden State is 6-1 in home openers after a championship season. ... F Andre Iguodala was inactive for the opener as the Warriors monitor his nagging left hip and manage the 38-year-old forward’s playing time at the start of his 19th season.

Up next

Lakers: Host the Clippers for their home opener Thursday.

Warriors: Host Denver on Friday night in a rematch of the first round of this year’s playoffs after the Nuggets handed the Warriors their lone preseason defeat last Friday.

Tatum, Brown shine as Celtics down Sixers in season opener

Tatum, Brown shine as Celtics down Sixers in season opener
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

Tatum, Brown shine as Celtics down Sixers in season opener

Tatum, Brown shine as Celtics down Sixers in season opener
  • The 24-year-old Tatum went 13-of-20 from the field while Brown’s 35-point salvo came from 14-of-24 with four three-pointers
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 35 points each as the Boston Celtics brushed off their pre-season woes with an impressive 126-117 opening night victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Tatum — roundly criticized after a series of disappointing performances in Boston’s NBA Finals defeat to Golden State last season — led from the front in a dazzling display at the TD Garden.

The 24-year-old Tatum went 13-of-20 from the field while Brown’s 35-point salvo came from 14-of-24 with four three-pointers.

Malcolm Brogdon (16 points), Grant Williams (15) and defensive linch pin Marcus Smart (14) also made double figures as the Celtics handed interim head coach Joe Mazzulla the first win of his reign.

Mazzulla only took over as head coach last month after the stunning season-long suspension of Ime Udoka.

Udoka, one of the rising coaching stars of the NBA, was banned for the entire 2022-2023 campaign after details emerged of an improper relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff.

But while the scandal upended the Celtics’ pre-season preparations, there was no sign of it on Tuesday as the new campaign got under way with an emphatic win over one of the teams expected to be one of their main Eastern Conference rivals.

After the Sixers started brightly to lead 29-24 after the first quarter, Boston roared back to level it at 63-63 at the halftime break.

The Celtics then pulled away late in the third quarter with Smart punishing a sloppy Joel Embiid turnover to make it 87-78 before a Tatum three-pointer gave the team a 12-point cushion.

The Celtics held onto the lead for the remainder of the game, going 16 points clear later in the fourth before comfortably closing out the win.

James Harden led the Sixers scorers with 35 points, while Embiid added 26 and Tyrese Maxey 21.

Cuba goal: Qualify for World Cup in the next decade

Cuba goal: Qualify for World Cup in the next decade
Updated 19 October 2022
AP

Cuba goal: Qualify for World Cup in the next decade

Cuba goal: Qualify for World Cup in the next decade
  • An initial group of 16 coaches were recently trained by international officials from FIFA, the Switzerland-based governing body of the sport
Updated 19 October 2022
AP

HAVANA: Every recess, Gabriela Alfonso Cabrera would watch the boys play soccer out of the corner of her eye.

She was so enthralled by the game that she finally approached her fifth-grade teacher, who frowned and reminded Gabriela she was a girl.

“I wanted to play, but they wouldn’t let me play at school because what if I got hurt and started to cry,” she recalled adults telling her.

Now 14, Gabriela sometimes is still the only girl playing alongside boys who are bigger and stronger than her, but she is not quitting after waiting four years to share a field with them.

She is one of hundreds of players that coaches across Cuba are training as part of a newly launched program to elevate the soccer’s profile and status in a country that last qualified for the men’s World Cup in 1938, losing to Sweden 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

An initial group of 16 coaches were recently trained by international officials from FIFA, the Switzerland-based governing body of the sport, with the aim of building Cuba’s next generation of soccer players on an island long known for its baseball and boxing superstars.

Those coaches also will be responsible for training more than 1,500 other coaches across the island in the upcoming months. The aim is for Cuba to qualify for the World Cup in the next decade, something it hasn’t achieved in nearly a century.

“We hope to make it,” said soccer coach Hector Noa Cuadro, who began playing at the age of 13 in the province of Guantánamo after seeing Argentina win the World Cup in 1978.

He said young Cuban soccer players have good physical strength but need to improve their technical abilities, including how to dribble the ball, use passing combinations between two or more players and sharpen their shooting techniques.

On a recent morning, Cuadro stood on the sidelines at the Pedro Marrero National Soccer Stadium in Havana and scrutinized the moves of more than a dozen young players, nearly all boys except for Alfonso, the eighth grade girl, and her twin sister.

“That’s it! Let’s move! Look alive!!” various coaches yelled as the players scrimmaged in green and bright orange vests.

The objective that day was for players to develop their offensive game by organizing attacks and penetrating through defenses.

Reniel Bonora, who has coached the under-20 men’s team, looked on with approval as he spoke about the challenges of transforming soccer into a popular sport in Cuba despite the US embargo, a lack of resources and an economic crisis that has led to food shortages.

A couple years ago, Bonora said he opened two factories to produce cleats and balls for the local women’s team he coached because he didn’t want to lose talented players due to a lack of equipment.

Bonora, who chose a career in soccer over being a professional chess player, also noted that there’s no money for Cuban club teams to fly elsewhere to play opponents in games that would help improve their skills.

“These are the things that are limiting us,” said Bonora, adding that Cubans have been forced to become incredibly resourceful to create things similar to plastic cones and other equipment used in practice.

The situation has prompted well-known Cuban soccer players to defect during regional tournaments, which has made it even harder to build a national team as talent drains from an island that FIFA currently ranks 167th out of 211 countries. Many have joined teams in the United States in the past two decades, including midfielders Osvaldo Alonso with Atlanta United FC and Maikel Chang with Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer.

At one point, Cuba’s entire national team left the island to play in Germany after signing a six-month contract with Bonner SC, a fourth-division club, in January 1999. The group included 15 players, two coaches, an interpreter, a physiotherapist and a cook.

Cuba’s men’s team best ranking was No. 46 in 2006, only to drop to its worst ranking of No. 182 in 2018. Meanwhile, the women’s team is ranked 97th out of 185 countries. The recently trained coaches would like to see Cuba once again in double-digits, although such goals were not important to those playing soccer in a rundown public park several blocks away.

“For me, playing is more important than winning,” 9-year-old Cristian Montes de Oca Peña said.

More than a dozen young boys surrounding him agreed before they rushed off to continue their game.

Late Falcao goal for Rayo Vallecano halts Atletico’s winning streak

Late Falcao goal for Rayo Vallecano halts Atletico’s winning streak
Updated 19 October 2022
AP

Late Falcao goal for Rayo Vallecano halts Atletico’s winning streak

Late Falcao goal for Rayo Vallecano halts Atletico’s winning streak
  • Falcao, a former Atletico player, struck the top of the net after a handball by Jose Maria Gimenez inside the area
Updated 19 October 2022
AP

MADRID: Radamel Falcao converted a penalty kick two minutes into stoppage time as Rayo Vallecano pulled off a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid to end the rival’s three-game winning streak in the Spanish league on Tuesday.

Falcao, a former Atletico player, struck the top of the net at the Metropolitano Stadium after a handball by Jose Maria Gimenez inside the area.

“It feels like a victory,” Falcao said. “We never gave up and kept pushing until the end and got rewarded with the goal.”

Alvaro Morata had opened the scoring in the 20th for Atletico, which was looking to move closer to Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the standings. It stayed two points behind second-place Barcelona and five behind leader Real Madrid. Madrid and Barcelona are yet to play this round.

Rayo, winless in three straight games, stayed in 10th place.

Atletico was trying to leave behind its struggles in the Champions League, where it is in danger of elimination after a three-game winless streak in the group stage. Diego Simeone’s team sits in third place in Group B, two points behind second-place Porto and six behind leader Club Brugge.

“We have to stay positive and get back to work as soon as possible,” said Morata, who put the hosts on the board with a low shot from close range after an assist by Antoine Griezmann.

Morata and Griezmann started again, with João Félix relegated to the bench one more time.

Griezmann had a goal disallowed for offside in the 81st.

CAVANI NETS AGAIN

Edinson Cavani scored again but Valencia couldn’t earn a win after defender Jose Luis Gaya missed a penalty kick 12 minutes into second-half stoppage time.

Cavani gave the visitors the lead in the sixth minute for his third goal in two matches after enduring a scoreless start to his stint with Valencia. Erik Lamela equalized for Sevilla in the 86th, and Gayà had his penalty shot stopped by Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bono deep into injury time.

Sevilla defender Kike Salas was sent off for the foul that prompted the late penalty.

Sevilla, coached by newly hired Jorge Sampaoli, was coming off a win at Mallorca to end a six-match winless streak in all competitions. Eighth-place Valencia had drawn with last-place Elche at home in the previous round.

ATHLETIC HELD

Athletic Bilbao reached three games without a win after being held to a 2-2 draw at Getafe.

Athletic twice relinquished the lead, with Iñaki Williams scoring two minutes into the match and Raul García in the 62nd.

Getafe got on the board with Carles Aleñá in the 27th and Munir El Haddadi in the 76th.

Athletic, which next visits Barcelona, stayed in sixth place, while Getafe, winless in four games, stayed 15th.

US urges Qatar to be patient and tolerant with World Cup fans

US urges Qatar to be patient and tolerant with World Cup fans
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

US urges Qatar to be patient and tolerant with World Cup fans

US urges Qatar to be patient and tolerant with World Cup fans
  • Tournament organizers have not publicly clarified their approach to policing during the competition
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

DOHA: The US ambassador to Doha has urged Qatar’s police and authorities to be patient, tolerant and transparent in managing more than a million soccer fans expected to visit during the month-long World Cup, he said on Tuesday.

“We want to make sure that law enforcement ... is in the right place. We want to make sure that in the ministries there is a level of patience and tolerance for what the world brings when you invite the world to your country,” Timmy Davis told reporters at the US Embassy in Doha, describing his discussions with Qatar’s authorities as “vibrant.”

Tournament organizers have not publicly clarified their approach to policing during the competition, and the US Embassy and others have told fans they could face punishment for behavior that would be tolerated elsewhere.

According to Qatar’s legal code, freedom of expression is restricted, homosexuality is illegal and sex outside marriage is outlawed. Public drunkenness can incur a prison sentence of up to six months and some things considered benign elsewhere, like public displays of affection or wearing revealing clothes, can be grounds for arrest.

“When you host a global event like this and you invite the world to come, you need to be open to the world and you need to be transparent in the ways that you’re going to take care of visitors,” said Davis, who officially started his posting in Doha on Sept. 13.

Organizers have told diplomats and police from qualified countries they intend to show flexibility for fans who commit relatively minor infringements, Reuters reported last month.

Organizers already intend to relax Qatar’s strict laws limiting the public sale of alcohol, and will allow beer to be served near stadiums a few hours before matches kick off.

“Change is part and parcel of hosting people from all over the world ... in a big burst like a World Cup, Davis said.

The tournament kicks off on Nov. 20.

