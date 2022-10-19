US star Frances Tiafoe to debut in Abu Dhabi this December

ABU DHABI: Frances Tiafoe, the 2022 US Open semifinalist, will make his Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut at Abu Dhabi’s International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City from Dec. 16 to 18, organizers have revealed.

Tiafoe, 24, currently the top-ranked player in the US, is the latest addition to the lineup of A-list players, including world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 3 Casper Ruud, and defending champion Andrey Rublev. Born in Sierra Leone and raised in Maryland, US, Tiafoe reached his highest world ranking of No. 19 last month after becoming the first American since 2006 to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows.

As a prodigious 15-year-old, Tiafoe scooped the 2013 Orange Bowl championship, widely regarded as being the sport’s most prestigious junior international competition.

In doing so, he created history by becoming the youngest champion in boys’ singles — eclipsing the achievements of John McEnroe and Roger Federer.

In 2015, he became the youngest American in 26 years to appear in the main draw of the French Open. By 2018 he had won his first ATP title at the Delray Beach Open and in 2019 he made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

In 2021, he secured his biggest career victory with a win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon, before beating Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev a year later en route to the US Open semifinals.

“I’m super excited to travel to Abu Dhabi and compete at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship,” said Tiafoe. “Playing in such a competitive tournament before the holidays and at the start of the new season is something I am really looking forward to. It’s going to be a terrific experience against an elite field, and I can’t wait to get out there.”

John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, added: “Frances Tiafoe is one of the most brilliant and brightest tennis stars right now and one to watch as the next generation of tennis superstars emerge. He had an outstanding season this year and excelled at this year’s French Open and US Open. He is considered one of the most talented young players and has developed a strong fan base around the world. I have no doubts at all he will prove a highly popular addition to this year’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship.”

Celebrating its 14th edition this year, the annual championship features six of the world’s top male players and two of the best players in the women’s game, who will contest on the tournament’s opening day on Dec. 16. Ons Jabeur, the World No. 2, 2022 US Open finalist and defending champion, will face 2021 US Open winner and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu.