Paris Hilton meets fans as she unveils new fragrance in Dubai 

DUBAI: US socialite Paris Hilton jetted to Dubai this week to launch her latest fragrance, Ruby Rush, at the city’s popular Mall of the Emirates.

“Hey Dubai, I am on my way to the Emirates Mall. I’ll see you guys at Debenhams for the launch of my newest fragrance Ruby Rush,” she told her 20.6 million followers on Instagram as she headed to the event.

The heiress and beauty mogul was surrounded by bodyguards as she walked to her brand’s booth in the store.

Hundreds of fans gathered around Hilton to meet the star and snap photos of her.







The socialite attended an event at Dubai's Mall of the Emirates. (Instagram)



She even pulled off multiple wardrobe changes at the mall.

Her first look was a pink chiffon dress with studded bow detailing on the bodice.

She also wore a hot red floor-length dress, which she paired with cat-eye sunglasses, fingerless leather gloves and a sparkly clutch.

Her last outfit was a cat print purple dress.

Hilton’s new fragrance comes in a scarlet bottle in the shape of a woman in a strapless gown and is the socialite’s 26th fragrance under her eponymous label.

The star ended her night by celebrating the launch of Ruby Rush with her friends at beach restaurant Twiggy by La Cantine. She cut a cake that was shaped like her fragrance bottle.

Besides giving her fans a look at her day in Dubai, she also took to Instagram Stories to promote her new episode on Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast.

In the episode, the pair talk about the harmful stereotypes that are used to portray women, including the term “dumb blonde.” Hilton also spoke about her time at Provo Canyon School in Utah, which she attended as a teenager.

“(They would say) ‘you’re worthless, no one loves you, you’re going to be nothing in life.’ They would just do that to us all day long. It was very painful,” Hilton recalled.

“The only thing that kept me going in there was thinking about who I wanted to be and who I wanted to become when I got out of there,” she said.

A year ago, Hilton traveled to Washington, DC, to lobby for legislation that would impose stricter regulations on the “troubled teen industry” as part of a campaign against the boarding school, where she says she was sexually assaulted and mentally abused.

In 2020, Provo Canyon said in a statement to the press that the school was sold in 2000, and that the current administration cannot comment on anything that happened when Hilton attended in 1997.