Peace with Tajikistan not possible for now: Kyrgyz ministry

Peace with Tajikistan not possible for now: Kyrgyz ministry
Clashes over the poorly demarcated border between the two former Soviet republics are frequent. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min ago
AFP

Peace with Tajikistan not possible for now: Kyrgyz ministry

Peace with Tajikistan not possible for now: Kyrgyz ministry
  • Tajikistan later accused its neighbour of seeking to "escalate" the situation near the border
  • "Kyrgyz people have their truth, Tajik people have theirs," Bekbolotov told a press conference
Updated 1 min ago
AFP

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgzystan's defence ministry said Wednesday that peace with Tajikistan was not possible under the current circumstances, a month after border clashes between the two Central Asian neighbours left around a hundred people dead.
Tajikistan later accused its neighbour of seeking to "escalate" the situation near the border.
Clashes regularly erupt between the two former Soviet republics, as around half of their 970-kilometre (600-mile) border has been contested since the end of the Soviet Union.
Fighting last month in the southern Kyrgyz region of Batken, bordering Tajikistan, left around a hundred dead according to authorities from both sides.
Both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are members of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a regional military alliance.
Kyrgyz Defence Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov said Wednesday that he recently met with CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas and "told him that there would be no peace between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan".
"Kyrgyz people have their truth, Tajik people have theirs," Bekbolotov told a press conference in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.
"Until an arbitrator comes between us, there will be no peace," he added.
He suggested the deployment of a "small contingent" of CSTO peacekeepers that would carry out "ceasefire control and the withdrawal of heavy equipment from the border".
According to the minister, Kyrgyzstan is also purchasing S-125 "Pechora-2BM" missile systems from Belarus, which will be delivered "by the end of the month" and deployed in the border town of Batken.
A spokesperson for the Kyrgyz parliament told Russian news agency TASS that on Thursday lawmakers will consider a bill facilitating the procedure for firearms permits in the border regions with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Also on Wednesday, Tajikistan's border guard service accused Kyrgyzstan of "deliberate actions to escalate the situation in the border areas", the Khovar news agency reported.
It accused Kyrgyzstan of repeated "violations" of the Tajik airspace, including near the town of Isfara close to Batken.
Earlier this week, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to help resolve the border dispute.

Topics: Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan clashes Batken

Vladimir Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Vladimir Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
  • His decree gives law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals
  • Gives additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.
Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law, but said his order was effective starting Thursday. His decree gives law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals.
“We are working to solve very difficult large-scale tasks to ensure Russia’s security and safe future, to protect our people,” Putin said in televised remarks at the start of a Security Council meeting. “Those who are on the frontlines or undergoing training at firing ranges and training centers should feel our support and know that they have our big, great country and unified people behind their back.”
The upper house of Russia’s parliament was set to quickly seal Putin’s decision to impose martial law in the four regions. Draft legislation indicates it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies.
Putin also didn’t provide details of the extra powers to be given to the heads of Russian regions under his decree.
“In the current situation, I consider it necessary to give additional powers to heads of all Russian regions,” he said.
The Russian leader also ordered the establishment of a Coordination Committee to increase interaction between various government agencies in dealing with the fighting in Ukraine that he continued to call a “special military operation.”

EU readies new Iran sanctions over drones to Russia

EU readies new Iran sanctions over drones to Russia
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

EU readies new Iran sanctions over drones to Russia

EU readies new Iran sanctions over drones to Russia
  • ‘… work is ongoing in the (European) Council in view of a clear, swift and firm EU response’
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU is working toward fresh sanctions on Iran after collecting “sufficient evidence” it is supplying Russia with deadly drones for use in Ukraine, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
“Now that we have gathered our own sufficient evidence work is ongoing in the (European) Council in view of a clear, swift and firm EU response,” said Nabila Massrali, spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict EU Russia Ukraine Iran

India’s opposition Congress party elects new president

India’s opposition Congress party elects new president
Updated 19 October 2022
AP

India's opposition Congress party elects new president

India’s opposition Congress party elects new president
  • Congress has suffered crushing defeats in a slew of national and state polls
  • Narendra Modi has regularly denounced the Congress party’s family dynasty
Updated 19 October 2022
AP
NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress party elected Mallikarjun Kharge as its new president on Wednesday in a contest in which the Nehru-Gandhi family, which has led the party for more than two decades, did not compete.
The party has struggled to regain support since being routed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014.
Kharge, 80, from the southern state of Karnataka, was backed by the party’s top leaders. His challenger, Shashi Tharoor, 66, spent nearly 30 years at the United Nations before joining the Congress party in 2009.
Kharge received more than 80 percent of the votes, local media reported.
Interim party President Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, announced last month that no one from the family would seek the party’s leadership at this time.
Their decision to bring in a new leader ahead of key upcoming elections reflects the party’s need to shed its image as a family dynasty, analysts said. Since Modi came to power, the Congress has suffered crushing defeats in a slew of national and state polls. Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president after dismal results in 2019 national elections.
Kharge was seen as the favorite of the Nehru-Gandhi family, while Tharoor emerged as an outsider rallying for change within the party.
“At least it’s not someone from the family, but you can’t expect such a strong presence of the Gandhi family to just go away — their presence will continue to be at the center,” said Mahesh Rangarajan, a professor at Ashoka University.
Both the family and the party are at a pivotal moment, he added, as they face their most formidable competition yet from Modi’s governing party. “The question is can they turn the tide? How will the party rediscover its message? That is the real challenge,” Rangarajan said.
Tharoor complained earlier to the party’s election authority that the contest was unfair because some senior party leaders had urged delegates to vote for Kharge. But on Wednesday, Tharoor congratulated Kharge after the results were declared. “It is great honor, huge responsibility to be president of Congress. I wish Mallikarjun Kharge all success in that task,” the Press Trust of India news agency quoted him as saying.
The party has been led by non-family members in the past, but Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had been at its helm since 1998.
Modi has regularly denounced the Congress party’s family dynasty.
The family has produced three of India’s 15 prime ministers since independence, starting with Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the country’s first. Two of them — his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and father, Rajiv Gandhi — were assassinated. The party governed India for more than 60 years after India gained independence from British colonialism in 1947.
Rahul Gandhi is on a 3,500-kilometer walking tour of Indian cities, towns and villages over the next four months as he attempts to rejuvenate the party and win the people’s support ahead of elections in Himachal Pradesh state and Modi’s home state of Gujarat. The results are likely to impact the country’s next national elections, due in 2024.

North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul

North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul

North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul
  • Pyongyang has dramatically ramped up missile launches and military exercises in recent weeks
  • The latest barrage marked the North’s second consecutive day of military provocation
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea on Wednesday fired an artillery barrage into waters off its coast for the second day in a row, targeting a maritime “buffer zone” set up in 2018 to reduce tensions with the South.
Pyongyang has dramatically ramped up missile launches and military exercises in recent weeks, as Seoul and Washington say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is close to conducting what would be his country’s seventh nuclear test.
Roughly 100 artillery shells were fired from South Hwanghae province into the West Sea around 12:30 p.m. (GMT 0330) Wednesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, calling it a “clear violation” of the 2018 agreement.
“The North’s continuing provocations not only undermine peace and security on the Korean peninsula but also for the international community. We strongly urge North Korea to immediately halt its actions,” the JCS said in a statement.
It said none of the shells landed in South Korean waters south of the buffer zone.
Pyongyang on Wednesday said the latest barrage was intended to counter a “military provocation” by the South Korean army along the border earlier in the day.
“Enemies shot over 10 shells of multiple rocket launchers in the frontline zone off the foremost line occupied by the 5th Army Corps of the KPA between around 8:27 to 9:40 Wednesday morning,” a spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
“The enemies’ successive military provocations in frontline areas must be stopped right now.”
The latest barrage marked the North’s second consecutive day of military provocation. It launched roughly 250 rounds into the maritime buffer zone off its east and west coasts on Tuesday.
Pyongyang earlier in the day said the Tuesday barrage was also in response to the “enemy’s war drill against the North” along the border “as a powerful military countermeasure.”
The North also fired artillery rounds into the military buffer zones last week.

Topics: North Korea South Korea

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran
Updated 19 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran
  • Women cut their hair in front of the Iranian Embassy in Jakarta as part of the protest
  • Protesters in Indonesia also called for the release of detained Iranian journalists
Updated 19 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Hundreds of Indonesians rallied in front of the Iranian Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday, calling on Tehran to investigate the deaths of dozens of women and children killed by Iran’s security forces during ongoing anti-regime protests.

Iran’s largest antigovernment protests in over a decade have swollen since mid-September, spreading to all provinces and 80 cities. They were ignited by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by Iranian morality police on accusations of not properly wearing her headscarf.

In the past weeks, Iranian authorities have escalated their crackdown on demonstrators. Norway-based nongovernmental organization Iran Human Rights estimates that at least 215 people, including 27 children, have been killed.

Civil society organizations, activists and members of the Iranian diaspora who took part in Tuesday’s demonstration in Jakarta have called on the Indonesian government to use its leverage as the largest Muslim-majority country and help stop the violence.

“We urge the Indonesian government to use its power as the country with the largest Muslim population in the world so the Iranian government stops all forms of violence, including the abduction and murder of its people who are calling for reforms in Iran,” Ririn Sefsani, a Jakarta-based women’s rights activist and one of the protest organizers, told Arab News.

Protesters were seen holding placards reading “Woman, Life, Freedom” — the phrase that has been used by demonstrators in Iran. Ten women were also seen cutting their hair in a symbolic act that has been adopted by many Iranian female activists in defiance of the rules of compulsory hijab.

“We hope that our action will spread and strengthen the global solidarity movement for Iran,” Sefsani said.

Indonesian protesters also called for the release of Iranian journalists who have been detained since Amini’s death. Out of at least 31 journalists who have been arrested, 21 are still behind bars, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Andreas Harsono, a senior Indonesian journalist and one of the founders of the Alliance of Independent Journalists in Indonesia, said they would continue to protest as long as their Iranian colleagues remain imprisoned.

“It will be difficult for any country, including Iran, when press freedom is silenced and journalists are imprisoned,” he said.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Indonesia

