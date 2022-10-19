You are here

French teen handed jail term over links to Samuel Paty killing
Samuel Paty was stabbed to death in a Paris suburb after showing students images of the Prophet Muhammad.
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

  Schoolteacher was stabbed to death in Paris in 2020 after showing students images of Prophet Muhammad
  Aged 17 at the time, the girl showed support for 18-year-old killer, had Daesh content on her phone
LONDON: A Muslim teenager in France has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison over her association with and support for the killer of schoolteacher Samuel Paty.
Paty was stabbed to death in a Paris suburb after showing students images of the Prophet Muhammad.  
The teenager, who was aged 17 at the time of the killing, repeated the demands of Paty’s killer, 18-year-old Abdoullakh Abouyedovich Anzorov, who was shot dead by police after the attack. A further six people are awaiting trial in connection to the 2020 murder.
Authorities discovered Daesh content on the girl’s phone and information about weaponry. She was sentenced for “terrorist criminal association,” with authorities noting signs of continued radicalization after she signaled her desire to travel to Turkey or Chechnya. However, police said while in custody, the girl had privately condemned the killing of Paty.
France has faced a series of controversies over schoolteachers receiving physical and even death threats from students.
Didier Lemaire, a teacher, was placed under police protection after receiving death threats in the wake of comments he made in support of Paty.
And in the months after the murder, a separate incident saw a school student arrested for threatening to behead his teacher “like Samuel Paty.”

LONDON: One of British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s most senior advisers has been suspended and is to face a formal investigation by the government’s Propriety and Ethics team, the BBC’s political editor reported on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Truss declined to comment on what he called individual staffing matters, but said: “The prime minister has made very clear to her team that some of the ... briefings that we have seen are completely unacceptable about parliamentary colleagues and they must stop.”
Over the weekend, the Sunday Times quoted a source in the prime minister’s Number 10 Downing Street office as using an expletive to describe Sajid Javid, a former minister who the newspaper said had been approached to become finance minister after the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng.

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgzystan's defence ministry said Wednesday that peace with Tajikistan was not possible under the current circumstances, a month after border clashes between the two Central Asian neighbours left around a hundred people dead.
Tajikistan later accused its neighbour of seeking to "escalate" the situation near the border.
Clashes regularly erupt between the two former Soviet republics, as around half of their 970-kilometre (600-mile) border has been contested since the end of the Soviet Union.
Fighting last month in the southern Kyrgyz region of Batken, bordering Tajikistan, left around a hundred dead according to authorities from both sides.
Both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are members of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a regional military alliance.
Kyrgyz Defence Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov said Wednesday that he recently met with CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas and "told him that there would be no peace between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan".
"Kyrgyz people have their truth, Tajik people have theirs," Bekbolotov told a press conference in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.
"Until an arbitrator comes between us, there will be no peace," he added.
He suggested the deployment of a "small contingent" of CSTO peacekeepers that would carry out "ceasefire control and the withdrawal of heavy equipment from the border".
According to the minister, Kyrgyzstan is also purchasing S-125 "Pechora-2BM" missile systems from Belarus, which will be delivered "by the end of the month" and deployed in the border town of Batken.
A spokesperson for the Kyrgyz parliament told Russian news agency TASS that on Thursday lawmakers will consider a bill facilitating the procedure for firearms permits in the border regions with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Also on Wednesday, Tajikistan's border guard service accused Kyrgyzstan of "deliberate actions to escalate the situation in the border areas", the Khovar news agency reported.
It accused Kyrgyzstan of repeated "violations" of the Tajik airspace, including near the town of Isfara close to Batken.
Earlier this week, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to help resolve the border dispute.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.
Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law, but said his order was effective starting Thursday. His decree gives law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals.
“We are working to solve very difficult large-scale tasks to ensure Russia’s security and safe future, to protect our people,” Putin said in televised remarks at the start of a Security Council meeting. “Those who are on the frontlines or undergoing training at firing ranges and training centers should feel our support and know that they have our big, great country and unified people behind their back.”
The upper house of Russia’s parliament was set to quickly seal Putin’s decision to impose martial law in the four regions. Draft legislation indicates it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies.
Putin also didn’t provide details of the extra powers to be given to the heads of Russian regions under his decree.
“In the current situation, I consider it necessary to give additional powers to heads of all Russian regions,” he said.
The Russian leader also ordered the establishment of a Coordination Committee to increase interaction between various government agencies in dealing with the fighting in Ukraine that he continued to call a “special military operation.”

BRUSSELS: The EU is working toward fresh sanctions on Iran after collecting “sufficient evidence” it is supplying Russia with deadly drones for use in Ukraine, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
“Now that we have gathered our own sufficient evidence work is ongoing in the (European) Council in view of a clear, swift and firm EU response,” said Nabila Massrali, spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress party elected Mallikarjun Kharge as its new president on Wednesday in a contest in which the Nehru-Gandhi family, which has led the party for more than two decades, did not compete.
The party has struggled to regain support since being routed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014.
Kharge, 80, from the southern state of Karnataka, was backed by the party’s top leaders. His challenger, Shashi Tharoor, 66, spent nearly 30 years at the United Nations before joining the Congress party in 2009.
Kharge received more than 80 percent of the votes, local media reported.
Interim party President Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, announced last month that no one from the family would seek the party’s leadership at this time.
Their decision to bring in a new leader ahead of key upcoming elections reflects the party’s need to shed its image as a family dynasty, analysts said. Since Modi came to power, the Congress has suffered crushing defeats in a slew of national and state polls. Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president after dismal results in 2019 national elections.
Kharge was seen as the favorite of the Nehru-Gandhi family, while Tharoor emerged as an outsider rallying for change within the party.
“At least it’s not someone from the family, but you can’t expect such a strong presence of the Gandhi family to just go away — their presence will continue to be at the center,” said Mahesh Rangarajan, a professor at Ashoka University.
Both the family and the party are at a pivotal moment, he added, as they face their most formidable competition yet from Modi’s governing party. “The question is can they turn the tide? How will the party rediscover its message? That is the real challenge,” Rangarajan said.
Tharoor complained earlier to the party’s election authority that the contest was unfair because some senior party leaders had urged delegates to vote for Kharge. But on Wednesday, Tharoor congratulated Kharge after the results were declared. “It is great honor, huge responsibility to be president of Congress. I wish Mallikarjun Kharge all success in that task,” the Press Trust of India news agency quoted him as saying.
The party has been led by non-family members in the past, but Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had been at its helm since 1998.
Modi has regularly denounced the Congress party’s family dynasty.
The family has produced three of India’s 15 prime ministers since independence, starting with Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the country’s first. Two of them — his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and father, Rajiv Gandhi — were assassinated. The party governed India for more than 60 years after India gained independence from British colonialism in 1947.
Rahul Gandhi is on a 3,500-kilometer walking tour of Indian cities, towns and villages over the next four months as he attempts to rejuvenate the party and win the people’s support ahead of elections in Himachal Pradesh state and Modi’s home state of Gujarat. The results are likely to impact the country’s next national elections, due in 2024.

