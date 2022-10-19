You are here

  • Home
  • Iran accused of civilian deaths in Iraq strikes

Iran accused of civilian deaths in Iraq strikes

Iran accused of civilian deaths in Iraq strikes
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter walks as smoke billows in the area of Zargwez, outside the Iraqi city of Sulaimaniyah, where several exiled Iranian Kurdish parties maintain offices, Sept. 28, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/be4sk

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Iran accused of civilian deaths in Iraq strikes

Iran accused of civilian deaths in Iraq strikes
  • At least 16 people killed in strikes on residential areas: Human Rights Watch
  • Iranian attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan ‘part of a long history of lethal attacks on civilians, including during the war in Syria’
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Attacks by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on political organizations in Iraqi Kurdistan last month killed civilians, Human Rights Watch has said.

The strikes came amid mass protests across Iran that began on Sept. 16 following the death of a Kurdish woman, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was detained and beaten by the country’s morality police for “improperly” wearing a hijab.

Hundreds of people have subsequently been killed, injured and arrested by the authorities in the unrest.

The IRGC claimed responsibility for the attacks in Iraq — which killed at least 16 people — on what it called “terrorist bases” in late September, but HRW said residents claimed strikes were launched on areas with no military value or activity.

The first attack, on Sept. 24, saw the offices of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran shelled in the Iraqi city of Erbil.

On Sept. 28, the offices of the KDPI and the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan were shelled in the Koya district of Erbil governorate which, HRW says, resulted in a school being hit, and attacked with drones and missiles in Sulaymaniyah governorate. 

One woman, identified as Reyhane Kanaani — who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time — was killed in Koya, and two children seriously injured, according to UNICEF. Doctors fought to save her and tried to save her baby, but were unable to do so.

Kanaani’s husband Zanyar Rahmani, who works at the KDPI offices that were attacked, told HRW: “Our home is 1.5 km away from the party headquarters. (We live) in a camp for refugees, mostly women and children live there. The area where my wife and I live is not a military place, it is residential for civilians.”

Fuad Khaki Baygi, a member of the KDPI, told HRW: “We are a political party, not a military group. (Iranian authorities) are trying to divert attention from the protests in Iran, so they’ve resorted to indiscriminate shelling in civilian-populated areas in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.”

A police officer stationed near the KDPI offices that were shelled in Koya told HRW: “We have never seen them doing any military activities in the headquarters because it’s located in a residential area. I am aware they have some military activities, but in the mountains, not in the cities.”

The attack in Sulaymaniyah hit a residential complex in Zargwezalla where the Komala Party’s offices were based.

Mohammed Hakemi, a Komala member, told HRW: “We don’t have any military activities. The residents of the complex are all refugees from Iran who escaped.”

Adam Coogle, HRW’s deputy Middle East director, said: “Iran’s Revolutionary Guards forces’ attacks on residential areas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq is part of a long history of lethal attacks on civilians, including during the war in Syria.

“Countries seeking to hold Iran accountable for its brutal crackdown in recent days should also ensure that those responsible for indiscriminately killing civilians abroad are held accountable as well.”

This is far from the first case of the IRGC targeting organizations based in neighboring Iraq, having killed at least 14 people in a missile attack on Koya in September 2018.

The IRGC was also responsible for the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on Jan. 8, 2020, killing all 176 people on board, following a series of missiles launched at Iraqi territory after the assassination of IRGC chief Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad by a US drone.

Topics: Iran Iraq Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

Related

US condemns ‘brazen’ Iran strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan
Middle-East
US condemns ‘brazen’ Iran strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran’s Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

Iran’s Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran
Updated 10 sec ago

Iran’s Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

Iran’s Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran
Updated 10 sec ago
DUBAI: Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran early Wednesday after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, an act widely seen as support for anti-government demonstrators amid weeks of protests over the Islamic Republic’s mandatory hijab.
After landing, Rekabi gave a careful, emotionless interview to Iran’s hard-line state television, saying that going without a hijab had been an “unintentional” act on her part. However, hundreds gathered outside Imam Khomeini International Airport — including women not wearing the hijab — and cheered for “Elnaz the Champion,” casting Rekabi as an inspiration for their continued protests.
The future Rekabi faces after returning home remains unclear. Supporters and Farsi-language media outside of Iran have worried about Rekabi’s safety after her return, especially as activists say the demonstrations have seen security forces arrest thousands so far.
The differing reception for Rekabi shows the growing fissures in Iranian society as nationwide protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman are in their fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing — and her death has prompted women to remove their hijabs in public.
The demonstrations, drawing school-age children, oil workers and others to the streets in over 100 cities, represent the most-serious challenge to Iran’s theocracy since the mass protests surrounding its disputed 2009 presidential election.
That Rekabi, 33, competed without her hijab in Seoul during the finals of the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s Asia Championship prompted her immediate embrace by those supporting the demonstrations that increasingly include calls for the overthrow of the country’s theocracy.
But sports in Iran, from soccer leagues to Rekabi’s competitive climbing, broadly operate under a series of semi-governmental organizations. Women athletes competing at home or abroad, whether playing volleyball or running track, are expected to keep their hair covered as a sign of piety. Iran, as well as Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, make such head coverings mandatory for women.
That made Rekabi’s public appearance on Sunday without one a lightning-rod moment. On landing at Imam Khomeini International Airport early Wednesday, she wore a black baseball cap and a black hoodie covering her hair. A man handed her flowers.
At first, Rekabi repeated an explanation posted earlier to an Instagram account in her name, saying her not wearing the hijab was “unintentional.” The Iranian government routinely pressures activists at home and abroad, often airing what rights group describe as coerced confessions on state television — the same cameras she addressed on her arrival back home.
Rekabi said she was in a women-only waiting area prior to her climb.
“Because I was busy putting on my shoes and my gear, it caused me to forget to put on my hijab and then I went to compete,” she said.
She added: “I came back to Iran with peace of mind although I had a lot of tension and stress. But so far, thank God, nothing has happened.”
The somber scene then gave way to one of a jubilant crowd outside the terminal. Videos online, corresponding to known features of the airport, show those gathered chanting Rekabi’s name and calling her a hero. Footage showed her waving from inside a van.
Rekabi left Seoul on a Tuesday morning flight. The BBC’s Persian service, which has extensive contacts within Iran despite being banned from operating there, quoted an unnamed “informed source” as saying Iranian officials as seized both Rekabi’s mobile phone and passport. BBC Persian also said she initially had been scheduled to return on Wednesday, but her flight apparently had been moved up unexpectedly.
IranWire, another website focusing on the country founded by Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari who once was detained by Iran, suggested that Rekabi could immediately be taken to Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison, where dissidents are held. A massive fire there over the weekend killed at least eight prisoners.
Later on Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee said it held a joint meeting with the International Federation of Sport Climbing and Iranian officials. The IOC said it received “clear assurances that Ms Rekabi will not suffer any consequences and will continue to train and compete.” However, other athletes have faced harassment amid the demonstrations.
The IOC described Rekabi as being with her family and said she joined a call with officials.
The Iranian Embassy in Seoul had denied “all the fake, false news and disinformation” regarding Rekabi’s departure. But instead of posting a photo of her from the Seoul competition, it posted an image of her wearing a headscarf at a previous competition in Moscow, where she took a bronze medal.
Rekabi wore a hijab during her initial appearances at the one-week climbing event in Seoul. She wore just a black headband when competing Sunday, her dark hair pulled back in a ponytail; she had a white jersey with Iran’s flag as a logo on it.
Footage of the competition showed Rekabi relaxed as she approached the climbing and after she competed.
On Wednesday, a small group of protesters demonstrated in front of Iran’s Embassy in Seoul, with some women cutting off locks of their hair, like others have in demonstrations worldwide since Amini’s death.
So far, human rights groups estimate that over 200 people have been killed in the weekslong protests and the violent security force crackdown that followed. Iran has not offered a death toll in weeks. Demonstrations have been seen in over 100 cities, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran. Thousands are believed to have been arrested.
Gathering information about the demonstrations remains difficult, however. Internet access has been disrupted for weeks by the Iranian government. Meanwhile, authorities have detained at least 40 journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have repeatedly alleged the country’s foreign enemies are behind the ongoing demonstrations, rather than Iranians angered by Amini’s death and the country’s other woes.
Iranians have seen their life savings evaporate; the country’s currency, the rial, plummeted and Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers has been reduced to tatters.

World’s female foreign ministers to meet on Iran, Canada says

World’s female foreign ministers to meet on Iran, Canada says
Updated 34 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

World’s female foreign ministers to meet on Iran, Canada says

World’s female foreign ministers to meet on Iran, Canada says
  • Joly and her counterparts will meet on Thursday amid unrest ignited by Iranian Mahsa Amini's death
  • During the virtual meeting, the officials would hear from women of Iranian heritage and discuss the state of women's and human rights in Iran
Updated 34 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The world’s female foreign ministers will discuss ongoing protests in Iran during a virtual meeting this week hosted by Canada, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said in a statement on Wednesday.
Joly and her counterparts will meet on Thursday amid unrest ignited by Iranian Mahsa Amini’s death last month while being held by Tehran’s morality police, triggering one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.
“My counterparts and I will gather to send a clear message: the Iranian regime must end all forms of violence and persecution against the Iranian people, including their brutal aggressions against women in particular,” Joly said.
“Canada will continue to stand by the courageous Iranians who are fighting for their human rights and standing up for their mothers, sisters, wives and daughters. Women’s rights are human rights,” she said.
During the virtual meeting, the officials would hear from women of Iranian heritage and discuss the state of women’s and human rights in Iran, Joly’s office said, adding that it would give them an opportunity to coordinate efforts and discuss on “ways to increase their collective support for the Iranian people.”
Canada had joined other nations, including the United States, in imposing sanctions on Iran.
While the current unrest does not appear close to toppling the Iranian government, the situation has raised international concerns as talks on Iran’s nuclear capabilities appear at a stalemate and Tehran has moved to support Russia’s invasion in Ukraine in defiance of the West.
Iran has accused countries who have expressed support for the protests of meddling in its internal affairs.
The focus on Iranian women continued on Wednesday, as climber Elnaz Rekabi, who caused controversy by competing in an international contest without a veil, returned to Iran.
Amini, who hailed from Iran’s Kurdistan region, died Sept. 16 after being detained three days earlier by morality police in Tehran for her “inappropriate attire.”
Iran’s religious leaders have tried to portray the unrest as part of a breakaway uprising by the Kurdish minority threatening the nation’s unity, rather than a protest against clerical rule.

Topics: Mahsa Amini Iran Canada foreign ministers

Related

Gunfire at Iran protests over Mahsa Amini’s death
Middle-East
Gunfire at Iran protests over Mahsa Amini’s death
Iranian journalist who broke news on Mahsa Amini pays heavy price
Middle-East
Iranian journalist who broke news on Mahsa Amini pays heavy price

Israel ‘will not’ supply weapons to Ukraine: Defense minister

Israel ‘will not’ supply weapons to Ukraine: Defense minister
Updated 56 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Israel ‘will not’ supply weapons to Ukraine: Defense minister

Israel ‘will not’ supply weapons to Ukraine: Defense minister
  • “Our policy vis-a-vis Ukraine will not change — we will continue to support and stand with the West, we will not provide weapon systems,” Gantz said
  • Israel has walked a delicate diplomatic line since the start of the Russian invasion, seeking to preserve ties with Moscow
Updated 56 min 14 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel will not send weapons to Ukraine, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday, two days after Russia warned that an Israeli move to bolster Kyiv’s forces would severely damage relations.
“Our policy vis-a-vis Ukraine will not change — we will continue to support and stand with the West, we will not provide weapon systems,” Gantz told a briefing of European Union ambassadors, according to a statement from his office.
Israel has walked a delicate diplomatic line since the start of the Russian invasion, seeking to preserve ties with Moscow.
Israel needs Russian cooperation to continue its campaign of air strikes in neighboring Syria, where Russian forces are present and where Israel frequently hits what it calls Iranian-linked targets.
Israeli officials have also stressed the need to safeguard relations with Russia given the large number of Jews in the country and to avoid a return to Cold War era conditions, when Soviet Jews were largely cut off from Israel.
The Israeli stance has infuriated Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, has on several occasions blasted Israel for failing to firmly oppose Russian aggression.
The Israeli position has however evolved over recent months, from near neutrality to more forceful condemnations of Russia.
Gantz said Wednesday that Israel would continue providing “humanitarian aid” to Ukraine, including “life-saving defensive equipment” and was likely to approve “an additional package” soon.
But weapons supplies were off the table, “due to a variety of operational considerations,” the defense minister added.
On Monday, Russia’s former leader Dmitry Medvedev charged that “Israel appears to be getting ready to supply weapons to the Kyiv regime.”
“A very reckless move. It would destroy all bilateral relations between our countries,” the former president and prime minister, who is now deputy head of the Russian Security Council, said in a statement on Telegram.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Weapons Israel

Related

Russia’s Iranian drones complicate Israel’s balancing act
Middle-East
Russia’s Iranian drones complicate Israel’s balancing act
Saudi Arabia welcomes Australia’s rejection of Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes Australia’s rejection of Jerusalem as Israeli capital

US envoy in Lebanon next week with maritime deal to sign

US envoy in Lebanon next week with maritime deal to sign
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

US envoy in Lebanon next week with maritime deal to sign

US envoy in Lebanon next week with maritime deal to sign
  • Once in force, the deal will open the door to offshore energy exploration
  • The text lays out that the two sides independently inform Washington of their approval of the deal
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: US energy envoy Amos Hochstein will be in Beirut next week carrying a copy of the maritime agreement with Israel for Lebanese officials to sign, Lebanese negotiator Elias Bou Saab told Reuters on Wednesday.
The deal- hailed by all three parties as a historic achievement — marks a diplomatic departure from decades of war and hostility and once in force will open the door to offshore energy exploration.
“Hochstein will be in Beirut next week with the agreement that we will sign,” Bou Saab said. He did not say when the deal would be signed.
The text, seen by Reuters, lays out that the two sides independently inform Washington of their approval of the deal. The United States will then send a notice to each that the deal has entered into force, and the signatories then send the coordinates for the new border to the United Nations.
A traditional signing protocol with leaders from both countries present is unlikely given that Israel and Lebanon remain technically in a state of war.
US envoy Hochstein told a webinar hosted by the Middle East Institute on Tuesday he would be traveling to the region next week but did not give dates or destinations.
“The President of Lebanon and Prime Minister of Israel will decide on the signing. Stay tuned in the next few days,” Hochstein said.

Topics: Lebanon Israel Israeli-Lebanese Maritime Border Deal

Related

Lebanon says Israeli gunboat violated its waters, Israel denies it
Middle-East
Lebanon says Israeli gunboat violated its waters, Israel denies it
Special Date set for signing Lebanon-Israel maritime deal
Middle-East
Date set for signing Lebanon-Israel maritime deal

Hamas in first Syria visit in decade as relations thaw

Hamas in first Syria visit in decade as relations thaw
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

Hamas in first Syria visit in decade as relations thaw

Hamas in first Syria visit in decade as relations thaw
  • Hamas wants to normalize with Damascus citing ‘rapid regional and international developments surrounding our cause and our nation’
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

DAMASCUS: A Hamas delegation arrived in Damascus Wednesday for talks with President Bashar Assad in the first such visit since the Palestinian Islamist group severed ties with Syria a decade ago.
Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, was one of Assad’s closest allies but left Syria in 2012 after condemning his government’s brutal suppression of peaceful protests in March 2011, which triggered the country’s descent into civil war.
“The Hamas delegation arrived in Damascus on a two-day visit,” during which Palestinian factions will meet Assad, said Palestinian Popular Struggle Front leader Khaled Abdel Majid.
The meeting will be followed by a news conference at 1:30 p.m. (1030 GMT).
The visit by the Hamas delegation, headed by Arab relations chief Khalil Al-Hayya, comes after the Islamist group signed a reconciliation deal with its Palestinian rival Fatah in Algiers last week, vowing to hold elections by next October in a bid to settle a 15-year rift.
It also comes after Hamas announced it wanted to normalize with Damascus citing “rapid regional and international developments surrounding our cause and our nation.”
Analysts said that was a reference to the growing number of Arab governments that have normalized ties with Hamas’s arch-enemy Israel in recent years.
A Hamas leader said the group plans to reopen its Damascus office but that it was “too early” to talk about relocating its headquarters to the Syrian capital.
The thaw between Hamas and Damascus was brokered by Tehran and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a senior Hamas source said.
For the past decade, Syrian officials had accused Hamas of betrayal.
The group has its origins in the transnational Muslim Brotherhood, whose Syrian branch was one of the leading factions in the armed opposition after the civil war broke out.
Hamas officials have said they since broke ties with the Brotherhood in 2017.

Topics: Syria Hamas

Related

Israeli jets strike Hamas post in Gaza after gunfire
Middle-East
Israeli jets strike Hamas post in Gaza after gunfire
Analysis Hamas ‘wins with Israel but loses with Palestinians’: Analysts
Middle-East
Hamas ‘wins with Israel but loses with Palestinians’: Analysts

Latest updates

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle nearly 4 million amphetamine pills
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle nearly 4 million amphetamine pills
Iran’s Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran
Iran’s Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran
Iran accused of civilian deaths in Iraq strikes
Iran accused of civilian deaths in Iraq strikes
Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister
Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister
UAE in focus—Dubai-listed Aramex acquires MyUS in $265m deal
UAE in focus—Dubai-listed Aramex acquires MyUS in $265m deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.