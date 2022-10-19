You are here

IEA expects global carbon emissions to grow just 1% in 2022

The UN says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 to keep the Paris Agreement temperature goals within reach — effectively a drop of some eight percent each year this decade.
The UN says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 to keep the Paris Agreement temperature goals within reach — effectively a drop of some eight percent each year this decade. Reuters
PARIS: Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion are expected to grow just 1 percent this year despite concerns over the impact of the energy crisis, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday, amid bumper growth for renewable energy.

The IEA predicted that the carbon dioxide emitted for energy by burning oil, gas and coal would stand at 33.8 billion tons in 2022, more than 300 million tons more than in 2021.

That increase was, however, far smaller than the 2-billion-ton jump the world experienced last year as countries turned to fossil fuels to power their COVID-19 recoveries, it added.

The UN says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 to keep the Paris Agreement temperature goals within reach — effectively a drop of some eight percent each year this decade.

The energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine propped up some coal demand this year due to hikes in natural gas prices, said the IEA.

But the relatively small increase in coal emissions had been offset by widespread deployment of renewable tech, including electric vehicles — and this had prevented a CO2 rise of some 1 billion tons in 2022.

“The encouraging news is that solar and wind are filling much of the gap, with the uptick in coal appearing to be relatively small and temporary,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

“This means that CO2 emissions are growing far less quickly this year than some people feared — and that policy actions by governments are driving real structural changes in the energy economy.”

The IEA analysis showed that solar photovoltaic and wind capacity grew by more than 700 terawatt-hours in 2022, the largest single year rise on record.

Birol said the trend is due to continue “thanks to the major clean energy policy plans that have advanced around the world in recent months.”

Coal was expected to register the next largest increase due to high gas prices, rising 200 millions tons in terms of CO2, or around 2 percent year-on-year.

The IEA said emissions in Europe were likely to fall slightly this year and continue their downward trajectory with a spate of new renewable projects slated for next year.

In China, the world’s largest polluter, emissions will stay largely flat in 2022, it said.

Saudi Aramco proceeds with its energy-trading unit’s IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco proceeds with its energy-trading unit’s IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Aramco proceeds with its energy-trading unit’s IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco proceeds with its energy-trading unit’s IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco is proceeding with its plan for an initial public offering of its energy-trading unit, in a move that would be one of the largest share sales in 2022, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The listing is planned for the end of the year or early 2023, they added.

The oil company is currently adding more banks to the IPO, they explained, adding that it could value over $30 billion.

However, Aramco declined to comment, the report said.

Aramco Trading was established in 2011. It buys and sells crude oil, diesel and liquefied natural gas.

 

Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister

Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister
Updated 19 October 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI
Jana Salloum
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister

Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister
Updated 19 October 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI Jana Salloum Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is eyeing to automate 4,000 factories as the Kingdom makes itself capable to compete with global entities in the fourth industrial revolution, according to Osama Al-Zamil, vice minister of Industry and Mineral Resources. 

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the Factories of the Future program on Wednesday, Al-Zamil said that the factories in Saudi Arabia are turning sustainable and simultaneously, they are creating more job opportunities for Saudis. 

He further noted that the Factories of the Future program is the latest quantum leap in Saudi Arabia's industrial sector. 

"The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources have been keen to shed light on one of our most important programs (Factories of the Future) through which we seek to build a long-term future vision, focusing on the future of the economy of our generations, and to keep pace with the fast developments," said Al-Zamil. 

The vice minister further pointed out that the ministry initially finalized 4,000 factories for automation, which constitutes approximately 30 percent factories in the Kingdom. 

He added: "We set our plans according to many possibilities, from finding sources of funding to updating regulations and legislation and finding incentives that the sector needs in order to reach this target." 

The vice minister said that the National Productivity Program, known as NPP, is planning to help 100 industrial companies achieve the highest rates of production efficiency, by making use of advanced technology. 

According to the minister, the Kingdom has already launched capacity centers for the fourth industrial revolution, targeting sectors including energy, mining, industry and logistics. 

He further added that the government would also install optical fiber networks and mobile phone towers for developed areas in 35 industrial cities to materialize the fourth industrial revolution. 

UAE in focus—Dubai-listed Aramex acquires MyUS in $265m deal

UAE in focus—Dubai-listed Aramex acquires MyUS in $265m deal
Updated 19 October 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

UAE in focus—Dubai-listed Aramex acquires MyUS in $265m deal

UAE in focus—Dubai-listed Aramex acquires MyUS in $265m deal
Updated 19 October 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Dubai-listed courier firm Aramex has bought Access USA Shipping LLC, also known as MyUS, in a $265 million all-cash deal.

As per the acquisition, MyUS will be fully integrated into Aramex’s business, operating as a unit within the company’s courier business segment.

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, known as ADQ, holds a 22.32 percent stake in Aramex. 

India UAE trade set to surge

DP World hosted ‘India-UAE Bridge; Dubai – India’s Gateway to the World,’ an initiative to showcase the role of Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone in boosting non-oil trade between the UAE and India to $100 billion over the next five years.

This aligns with a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the two countries in February 2022, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office. 

The CEPA agreement was signed to eliminate tariffs on more than 10,000 products and services over the next 10 years, which will have a positive impact on trade between the two countries and the wider Gulf region.

After the CEPA came into force in May 2022, India’s non-oil trade with the UAE witnessed a 14 percent increase during the July to August 2022 period. 

Swvl takes steps to prevent Nasdaq delisting

Dubai-based mobility and transport solutions provider Swvl will take measures to prevent its stock from being delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, its CFO told Alarabiya.

Youssef Salem said that the company is subject to delisting due to the regulations that stipulate that the stock has fallen to a level of less than one dollar over 30 consecutive sessions.

This happens as Swvl's stock slipped below $1 over 19 consecutive sessions, to record $0.56 at the end of last Friday's session.

He explained that there is no impact on the company's operational business and that it justifies the reduction of employment by not achieving profitability in the places where it is located.

Salem added that there are different ways to support the share price, most notably the process of aggregating shares.

The second option is the stock itself recovering with the improvements of the markets and reaching required levels. 

 

 

Ministry of Industry works to rectify supply and demand gaps in Saudi cement sector

Ministry of Industry works to rectify supply and demand gaps in Saudi cement sector
Updated 19 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Ministry of Industry works to rectify supply and demand gaps in Saudi cement sector

Ministry of Industry works to rectify supply and demand gaps in Saudi cement sector
Updated 19 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cement sector is suffering declines in revenue and high production input costs, as well as a substantial gap between supply and demand, according to the Head of the National Cement Committee Badr Johar.

Despite upheaval faced by the sector, its market value stands at SR50 billion ($13 billion), and it continues to contribute significantly to the Kingdom's economic development and Vision 2030 goals, Johar said, according to Argaam.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is working to ensure the sector’s consistency by intensifying efforts in response to the many shifts occurring in the sector, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs at the ministry said after a meeting with Johar.

The ministry aims to increase the industry’s profitability as well as its social, environmental, and economic contributions to Saudi Arabia’s economy.

Cement plays a crucial role in the development and implementation of mega projects and housing developments in the Kingdom, and its financial stability is also key for the success of the businesses surrounding these projects, Al-Mudaifer added.

Last year, many cement projects saw a decrease in demand due to interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, with Saudi Arabia witnessing a resurgence in construction activities due to giga projects including The Red Sea Development Co., NEOM and Qiddiya, the sector looks set to recover.

“The industry will be positively affected by renewed construction in the north, with The Red Sea Project, and residential developments. The effect won’t be immediate but will reflect over the long haul, until 2030,” said Omar Hatoum, general manager of Saudi concrete products manufacturers, SACEP, in an interview with Arab News back in April.

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital, expects construction activity to boom on the back of rising commodity prices that have soared significantly this year, according to a cement report released by the asset management firm in late March.

“We also expect the inflationary trend to cap cement demand, as we expect cement sales will be flat to negative in 2022, compared to 2021, and constrain an increase in cement prices,” he said.

Although Al-Sudairi sees the financial performance of the cement sector improving, he expects improvement to be capped by weak demand and pricing conditions.

Saudi Rayan Advanced gets CMA’s approval to float 20% stake on Nomu

Saudi Rayan Advanced gets CMA’s approval to float 20% stake on Nomu
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Rayan Advanced gets CMA’s approval to float 20% stake on Nomu

Saudi Rayan Advanced gets CMA’s approval to float 20% stake on Nomu
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Rayan Advanced Industrial co. received the Capital Market Authority's approval to list its shares on the Nomu-Parallel market.

Rayan plans to float 2 million shares, representing 20 percent of its capital, according to a statement.

Rayan Advanced Industriais owns modern and advanced production lines, making it one of the leading companies in Saudi Arabia and the region in the manufacture of transformative products. 

