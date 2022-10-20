You are here

Beijing steps up COVID-19 measures as cases in Chinese capital quadruple
Beijing, a city of 21 million people, on Thursday reported 18 new locally transmitted cases for the previous day, bringing the tally for the past 10 days to 197. (AP)
Beijing steps up COVID-19 measures as cases in Chinese capital quadruple
  • China’s zero COVID-19 policy has compelled the capital to ratchet up preventive measures
  • China has pledged to stick to its zero COVID-19 policy despite growing public frustration with it
BEIJING: China’s capital, Beijing, has dialed up measures to stop COVID-19, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its case load in recent weeks, just as a key Communist Party congress entered full swing.
The city of 21 million people on Thursday reported 18 new locally transmitted cases for the previous day, bringing the tally for the past 10 days to 197. That is four times more than the 49 infections detected in the previous 10-day period.
While the number of cases is very small compared with other countries, China’s zero COVID-19 policy has compelled the capital to ratchet up preventive measures, particularly with the Communist Party holding its once-every-five-years congress this week, during which President Xi Jinping is expected to win a precedent-breaking third term as its leader.
Beijing’s health authority called for stronger screening of risky individuals and meticulous checks on people entering crowded places including supermarkets and gyms.
Some residential compounds with suspected cases were put under three-day lockdowns that could be extended if new infections emerge.
“Ensure that no one is overlooked,” Beijing’s health authorities said.
In recent days, China has pledged to stick to its zero COVID-19 policy despite growing public frustration with it and its toll on the economy, quelling speculation that it would relax the hard-line stance soon.
Shanghai, like many other Chinese cities battling sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, revealed this week that it was planning to build a 3,250-bed quarantine facility on a small island close to the city center.
In April-May, the city of 25 million people endured a protracted lockdown after detecting hundreds of thousands of cases.
Other major cities including Beijing and Guangzhou have similar quarantine centers with thousands of beds. They also conduct regular public testing campaigns.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will hold a general election on Nov. 19, its election commission said on Thursday, in a contest that the ruling graft-tainted party hopes would strengthen its hold on power.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Oct. 10th and called for snap polls, saying an election would end years of political instability.
Candidates will have to file their nomination to be a lawmaker on Nov. 5, commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh told a news conference.
The polls come earlier than the September 2023 deadline and during the annual monsoon season that has already triggered floods across Malaysia and is expected to affect voter turnout.
About 21 million Malaysians are eligible to vote this year, to elect lawmakers to the 222-seat lower house of parliament.
The party or coalition that wins a simple majority — 112 seats – would form the next government.

WASHINGTON: The approach of winter will bring tougher conditions to Ukraine including heavy mud, snow and freezing cold that will make operations more difficult for both sides in the war.
Kyiv — which is fighting to retake areas seized by Moscow — has more to lose from a slowdown that leaves its territory in Russian hands, and time is running out for it to capitalize on recent battlefield successes before bad weather sets in.
While frontlines in Ukraine may become more static due to weather conditions in the next few months than they have been in recent weeks, that does not mean offensive operations will stop completely.
“I expect that Ukraine will continue to do everything it can throughout the winter to regain its territory and to be effective on the battlefield,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told journalists in Brussels last week, while acknowledging that “winter always presents a challenge when it comes to fighting.”
Mark Cancian, a retired US Marine Corps officer who is a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, agreed that the fighting will continue, noting that the war began during the winter with the Russian invasion in February.
“I think you’ll see some slowdown starting shortly when the mud starts to hit,” Cancian said, and then “it’ll pick up in the winter.”

That does not, however, mean that winter combat will be easy: Troops will struggle to stay warm, both vehicles and weapons will be more difficult to maintain and operate, and snow can make it more difficult to detect land mines, among other problems.

Michael O’Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said it is difficult “living in the field, doing equipment maintenance in the field, and keeping vehicles running when temperatures get low.”
“These facts do not preclude the possibility of some combat but they do constrain its likely character,” he said.
Cancian said the fighting may increasingly focus on villages because of the shelter they provide to whoever controls them.
Ukraine has an advantage in terms of the supplies it is receiving from NATO and other countries, which include cold weather equipment, while Russia has struggled with significant logistical problems in the course of the war.
Canada is supplying 500,000 items of winter clothing, including jackets, pants, boots, gloves and parkas, while Lithuania is providing cold weather gear for some 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers.
Germany has delivered hundreds of thousands of winter hats, jackets and pants to Ukraine, and the United States and Britain have also included winter clothing in recent assistance packages for Kyiv.
It is important for Ukraine’s forces to build on recent successes soon, and not just because of the approach of winter: Russia’s mobilization of additional troops has been plagued by myriad problems, but will deliver more soldiers to the battlefield, Cancian said.

Russia hopes that “the mobilization and the weather will stabilize the frontlines,” he said.
Then, Moscow can prolong the war in the hope that European support for Ukraine will crack under the pressures of inflation and high energy prices as the weather cools — a strategy Cancian believes will be unsuccessful.
Russia has also carried out devastating strikes targeting cities and energy infrastructure in Ukraine, increasing the pressure on the country’s civilian population ahead of winter.
Ukrainians “are experiencing hardship and... sacrifice, but they’re nowhere near cracking. And I don’t think anyone expects that the morale of the Ukrainians will crack,” Cancian said.
Gian Gentile, a former US Army officer who is a senior historian at the RAND Corporation, said Ukraine’s advantage in morale could help its forces get through tough winter fighting.
“They believe they’re in a war for their existence, and they do seem to have a strong will to fight, which does not seem to be in place with Russian ground forces,” Gentile said.
“As a psychological factor, that can... help in dealing with the cold, harsh weather.”
 

WASHINGTON: For 60 years, the Cuban missile crisis has loomed both as a frightening lesson on how close the world came to nuclear doomsday — and how skillful leadership averted it.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin brandishing the nuclear option in Ukraine, the threat has come roaring back, but this time, experts are less certain of a way to end it.
US President Joe Biden in early October warned bluntly that the world risked nuclear destruction for the first time since 1962, saying that Putin was “not joking” about the use of the ultra-destructive weapons as his military is “significantly underperforming” in its invasion of Ukraine.
Biden said he was looking to provide “off-ramps” to Putin. But there is no sign Putin is eager to take one.
“I think this situation, more than any since 1962, could escalate to the use of nuclear weapons,” said George Perkovich, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
“I’ve been working in this field for 40 years and this is the most challenging situation because you have a nuclear-armed state, Russia, whose leader has defined a situation as an existential one.”
Unlike in 1962, the world is now facing a number of nuclear flashpoints with signs North Korea is gearing up for another atomic test, tensions still on low-boil between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan and Iran ramping up nuclear work.
But Ukraine poses unique dangers as the conflict pits the world’s two largest nuclear powers against each other. Any Russian strike would be expected to involve tactical nuclear weapons — targeted on the battlefield and not fired between continents — but Biden himself has warned it is difficult not to “end up with Armageddon” once a nuclear weapon is used.
Putin, who has questioned Ukraine’s historical legitimacy, has proclaimed the annexation of four regions and suggested that either an attack on the annexed “Russian” territory or direct Western intervention could lead Russia to use a nuclear weapon.

The brutal war that has already gone on for eight months is substantively different than the Cuban crisis, where the question was how to prevent a Cold War confrontation over the discovery of Soviet nuclear weapons on the island from turning hot.
US president John F. Kennedy, in one of his taped deliberations pored over by historians, said that European allies thought Washington was “demented” by its fixation on Cuba, some 90 miles (140 kilometers) from Florida with a long history of US intervention.

US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy is seen leaving a church in Washington DC after attending mass on October 28, 1962, at the height of the Cuban missile crisis. (AFP)

“Ukraine is significantly more important to America’s allies than Cuba was,” said Marc Selverstone, a Cold War historian at the University of Virginia.
“Putin seems to be willing to rearrange the borders of Europe, and that’s terrifying to Europeans.”
Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s motives, while broad, were less rigid than Putin’s, with Moscow in part seeking to close a missile gap with the United States and gain leverage with the West over divided Berlin.
Political stakes were high for Kennedy, who was embarrassed by the failed CIA Bay of Pigs invasion a year earlier to oust communist revolutionary Fidel Castro and was days away from congressional elections.
But Kennedy rejected advice for air strikes and imposed a naval “quarantine” against further Soviet shipments — avoiding the term blockade, which would have been an act of war.
Moscow withdrew after Kennedy promised not to invade Cuba and, quietly, to pull US nuclear missiles from Turkey.
“For Kennedy, the most important thing was to lessen the chance for a nuclear exchange,” Selverstone said.
“I don’t know if that’s foremost in Vladimir Putin’s mind right now. In fact, he seems to be to be upping the ante.”

Both in 1962 and now, the nuclear powers faced an added layer of uncertainty from allies on the ground.
On October 27, 1962, just as Khrushchev and Kennedy were exchanging messages, a US U-2 spy plane was shot down over Cuba, killing a US pilot.
Kennedy ignored calls to retaliate, surmising — correctly, the historical record proved — that the order to fire came not from the Soviets but from Cuba.
Khrushchev announced a deal the next day, with his son later writing that he feared the situation was spiraling out of control.
In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to build on momentum and win back all land occupied by Russia.
The United States has shipped billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine but Biden has stopped short of sending missiles that could strike into Russia, saying he will not risk “World War III.”
“Zelensky and Putin have both taken maximalist positions, raising their red lines, whereas in 1962, Kennedy and Khrushchev were lowering them,” Selverstone said.
Perkovich said that Biden, for whom he worked when he was a senator, was as calm and historically well-versed as any US president in handling a crisis.
But he said that 2022 is also a different era. In 1962, Russia agreed to keep Kennedy’s agreement to pull US missiles from Turkey a secret, mindful of the political risks for the president.
“Many crises in history get resolved through secret diplomacy,” Perkovich said.
“Can you imagine now in this media age, with open-source intelligence and social media, keeping a deal secret like that?“
 

MEXICO CITY: Wearing a robotic exoskeleton designed specially for children, an eight-year-old boy with cerebral palsy walked through a therapy room in Mexico City, smiling triumphantly at the once-unthinkable feat.
David Zabala uses a wheelchair due to his neurological condition, which also left him deaf and reliant on sign language.
But thanks to the Atlas 2030 exoskeleton, which won its creator a European Inventor Award this year, he was able to walk and stand in front of a mirror where he drew smiling faces with colored marker pens.
“He’s taking his first steps. That’s a joy for him,” said the boy’s mother, Guadalupe Cardoso, 41.
“At first it scared him and his hands were very tense, and now I see that he’s already holding the marker pen and starting to draw or (play with) the ball,” Cardoso added.
It makes the exhausting, near two-hour journey from their home in the south of Mexico City to the therapy center totally worth it, she said.
The exoskeleton was designed by Spanish professor Elena Garcia Armada to enable children who use wheelchairs to walk during muscle rehabilitation therapy.
The mechanical joints of the battery-powered titanium suit adapt intelligently to the motion of each child, according to the European Patent Office, which presented Garcia with the European Inventor Award.
Giving paralyzed children the opportunity to walk “not only extends their life expectancy and enhances their physical well-being, but also improves their self-esteem,” it said.

Mexico is the third country, after Spain and France, where the Atlas 2030 has been used to treat children.
The suit helps “to achieve in record time rehabilitation goals” that would take months to achieve with conventional therapies, said Guadalupe Maldonado, director of Mexico’s Association for People with Cerebral Palsy.
The benefits include muscle strengthening, improvement of the digestive and respiratory systems and — above all — a major mood boost, Maldonado said.
The private organization, founded in 1970, has already seen positive results two weeks after acquiring its first exoskeleton, she said.
A second device, worth around $250,000, is due to arrive in Mexico City next month.
The association’s initial goal is to offer rehabilitation to about 200 children with cerebral palsy.
“We want to continue working and empowering, so that more children in the city and the country have access to this type of rehabilitation... that radically changes their lives,” Maldonado said.
The sessions also give joy to the therapists, who carefully fit the exoskeleton using its special corset, cuff and shoes and celebrate the children’s progress with smiles and applause.
“It motivates us a lot as therapists that we will be able to achieve many things in the future,” said Arturo Palafox, 28.
 

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday criticized the Iranian government’s treatment of climber Elnaz Rekabi, who competed abroad without a headscarf, and warned that the world was watching.
“The Iranian regime and its leaders have a long history of abusing the rights of women and violating their freedom of expression, including through threats, through intimidation and violence,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
“Reports of intimidation and threats to Elnaz Rekabi appear to be the latest inexcusable example of such tactics. The world and the Iranian people will be watching how she is treated,” he said.
Rekabi competed in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, which is mandatory in the clerical state and a target of nationwide protests after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the notorious “morality police.”
Rekabi was whisked back to Iran and, in an Instagram post and comments at the airport, apologized and said her headscarf had slipped off accidentally.
Activists fear her comments were made under duress and dozens of supporters gathered outside the airport to cheer her on, with some chanting, “Elnaz is a hero.”

