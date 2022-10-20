UAE, Russia’s foreign ministries hold political consultations on strengthening cooperation
The meeting – held on Monday – was chaired by Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, Minister of State, and Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the third session of political consultations in Abu Dhabi, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.
The meeting – held on Monday – was chaired by Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, Minister of State, and Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed joint cooperation between the UAE and Russia, as well as key regional and international issues.
Al-Sayegh stressed the deep relations between the UAE and Russia and emphasized the aim of both countries’ leaders to enhance cooperation to serve their common interests, according to WAM.
The UAE’s policy is to continue to support peace and stability at the regional and global levels and exert all possible efforts to promote deescalation, he added.
For his part, Bogdanov praised the strong relations between the two countries, stressing his country’s goal of enhancing cooperation in all areas, WAM reported.
France repatriates 40 children, 15 women from Syria — foreign ministry
PARIS: France said on Thursday it carried out a new operation to return French nationals — 40 children and 15 women — from Kurdish-run camps in northeastern Syria. The children were handed over to the child care services and will have medical and social follow-ups, the foreign ministry said in a statement, while the women would be transferred to the judicial authorities. “France expresses its thanks to local authorities... for their cooperation which has made this operation possible,” the ministry added. In September, The European Court of Human Rights ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who traveled to Syria with their partners to join Islamic State. The requests were also for the children they gave birth to there. The French citizens were among more than 40,000 foreign nationals, most of them Iraqis, in detention, according to Human Rights Watch. According to earlier estimates by rights groups, some women and children likely still remain in the camp after Thursday’s repatriation operation which followed a similar mission in July.
UAE president congratulates Ukraine’s Zelensky on countries’ 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
DUBAI: The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.
This comes as the UAE on Wednesday announced that it would be providing $100 million worth of additional relief for Ukrainians affected by the ongoing crisis.
According to WAM, Sheikh Mohamed said he believes the supplementary aid emphasized the importance of solidarity in times of war and conflict, and his country’s continued efforts to mitigate its humanitarian impact.
Iranian opposition calls on West to help citizens topple regime in Tehran
The National Council of Resistance of Iran urged Western countries to close all Iranian embassies and expel diplomats
‘What is happening in Iran today has all the hallmarks of a revolution in the making … a point of no return,’ said the NCRI’s US representative
Updated 20 October 2022
ALI YOUNES
WASHINGTON: Members of an Iranian opposition group living in exile on Wednesday demanded that the West steps up its pressure on Tehran, as protests against the regime continue across the country for a second straight month.
The National Council of Resistance of Iran said during a briefing in Washington, attended by Arab News, that Western countries should order the closure of all Iranian embassies and impose more severe sanctions against the regime.
The current widespread protests began shortly after the death in police custody of 22-year old Mahsa Amini on Sep. 16. She had been arrested by the so-called morality police three days earlier for not following strict rules on women’s dress.
It is widely believed that her death was the result of a beating by officers. The Iranian government denies that this was the case but outraged citizens are not convinced and have been taking to the streets in protest for weeks, prompting a brutal crackdown by security forces that has resulted in many deaths, injuries and arrests.
Iran has been ruled by its religious establishment since a revolution in 1979 that toppled the ruling, pro-Western shah. Women in the country are required to conform to government restrictions on Western-style clothes, dress modestly and cover their hair with a hijab in public.
Soona Samsami, the NCRI’s US Representative, said the current protests have outlasted all others since 2017 and are mainly being led by women and younger Iranians, who demand the toppling of the regime.
“What is happening in Iran today has all the hallmarks of a revolution in the making,” she said. “We have passed a historic inflection point, with people’s fear dissipating and fear reigning in the regime — a point of no return.”
Samsami called on the international community to take a united stand against the regime in Tehran by closing Iranian embassies all around the world and expelling the country’s diplomats. She also urged the US and the EU to show support for the Iranian public and their “democratic revolution in Iran.”
US President Joe Biden this month denounced the Iranian government’s crackdown on peaceful protesters during the latest unrest and demanded that basic human rights be upheld and human dignity maintained. He added that the US stands alongside Iranian women and all citizens of the country.
“For decades, Iran’s regime has denied fundamental freedoms to its people and suppressed the aspirations of successive generations through intimidation, coercion, and violence,” Biden said.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused his American counterpart of trying to cause divisions within Iranian society and destabilize the country by inciting action by Iranians against the regime under the pretext of human rights.
“The comments of the American president in support of chaos, terror and insecurity in Iran once again proved the falseness of the claim of protecting human rights, security and peace and gave meaning to the title of the great Satan,” he said
Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the Washington office of the NCRI, spoke during Wednesday’s briefing about actions of Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as it attempts to suppress the ongoing protests and prevent them from spreading further.
“According to hundreds of reports we have received, the plainclothes forces of the IRGC and the Basij (a paramilitary volunteer militia) use maximum brutality and viciousness to beat the protesters and severely injure them,” he said.
“One of the tactics they use is to beat the protesters in the head or break their limbs; this would in effect end their continued participation in the protests for a period.”
Jafarzadeh also said Iranian military forces killed scores of prisoners in the notorious Evin prison who had protested against the regime, describing the incident as a “crime against humanity.”
“On Oct. 15, 2022, 30 to 40 prisoners were killed during an attack on Evin Prison by the IRGC special force guarding the supreme leader,” he said.
“The attack on the prisoners was planned in advance. The savage guards threw some prisoners down from the roof.”
An Iranian government official said the prisoners died as a result of “smoke inhalation” resulting from a fire in the prison that was “a crime committed by a number of the enemy’s agents.”
Persistent protests put survival of Iran’s theocratic regime in question
Belief grows that the unpopular system of clerical rule since 1979 revolution may be coming to an end
Participants in leaderless uprising have demanded freedom, democracy, and separation of religion and state
Updated 20 October 2022
Alex Whiteman
LONDON: Following a month of nationwide protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s notorious morality police, there is growing belief that the militant clerical regime, in place since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, is living on borrowed time.
Amini’s death on Sept. 16 ignited a tinderbox of pent-up frustrations in Iran over falling living standards and discrimination against women and ethnic minorities, leading to the biggest wave of mass protests since the Green Movement of 2009.
A month on, the unrest has persisted, spreading to at least 80 cities despite a “ruthless” crackdown that has left more than 200 dead.
Such is the scale, fury and determination of the protests there are now many Iran watchers and scholars of social movements beginning to talk openly about the possibility of regime change.
It certainly would not be unprecedented for a nonviolent protest movement of this scale to succeed. According to research by Erica Chenoweth, a political scientist at Harvard University, nonviolent protests are twice as likely to succeed in this vein as armed conflicts.
Looking at hundreds of campaigns over the last century, including in the Philippines in 1986, Georgia in 2003, and Sudan and Algeria in 2019, Chenoweth found it takes around 3.5 percent of the population actively participating in such protests to ensure serious political change.
Such is the influence of Chenoweth’s work that the phenomenon has been dubbed “the 3.5 percent rule.”
Roham Alvandi, associate professor of international history at the London School of Economics, believes “something fundamental” has changed in the wake of the protests, which may constitute “the beginning of the end of the Islamic Republic.”
In the immediate aftermath of Amini’s death, the protests primarily focused on the morality police and their strict dress code for women. Videos of these early demonstrations shared on social media showed women removing and burning their headscarves in acts of defiance.
Soon, however, the focus of the protests grew to include a whole range of other grievances, from tumbling living standards as a result of crippling Western sanctions, to the denial of basic rights for ethnic minorities.
However, it was the decision by workers at the Abadan and Kangan oil refineries and the Bushehr petrochemical plant to join the protests that galvanized the belief that the regime could be on its last legs.
Strike action played a critical role in Iran’s 1906 and 1979 revolutions, Alvandi told Arab News, arguing that it could now serve to “paralyze the Islamic Republic and show the powerlessness of the state in the face of this movement.”
Sanam Vakil, deputy director and senior research fellow for the Middle East North Africa program at Chatham House, concurs with this assessment, telling Arab News a series of strikes comparable to those experienced in 1979 could be a “key ingredient, crippling the economy and showcasing a broader base of support.”
However, Vakil says there are several factors that could determine the success of the movement. Chief among them is leadership.
“The strength and weakness of the movement is its lack of clear leadership,” Vakil tld Arab News. “It is a strength because without a clear structural organization and leader it will be hard to stamp it out completely, but those components are also very necessary if this movement is going to be a real challenge to the regime.”
And although the protests of 2009 and 2019 may have been bigger in terms of numbers taking to the streets, analysts have pointed to the cross-generational character of the movement and the sheer number of cities and regions that are taking part.
“It’s not often you have schoolchildren telling the Iranian president to get lost,” said Vakil.
Yassamine Mather, an expert in Iranian politics at Oxford University and the editor of the academic journal “Critique,” believes this wide base of support spanning many segments of Iranian society is a key strength which raises the possibility of regime change.
“It is also a strength that they have gone beyond the hijab and are addressing other issues — repression, political prisoners, the high price of basic foods, unemployment or lack of secure employment, and corruption,” Mather told Arab News.
“And then there is support from oil workers in specific areas, such as Assalouyeh, as well as support by Hafttapeh sugarcane workers, a syndicate of Iran’s teachers, and sections of the legal profession. In Tehran, lawyers have been demonstrating this week.
FAST FACTS
Mahsa Amini, an ethnic Kurd, died on Sept. 16 after being arrested for allegedly violating the regime’s strict hijab rules.
Iranian officials claimed she had suffered a heart attack, but reports indicated she died as a result of a severe beating on the day of her arrest.
“Not to mention that many of the protesters are young. In some cases they are schoolchildren, so they are not easily scared. It helps that the regime has failed to launch either sustained or successful pro-government counter demonstrations.”
Mather also pointed to an apparent sense of mounting disunity at the top following the decision by former parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani to publicly deviate from the regime’s line that US and Israeli intelligence efforts had manufactured the protests.
Speaking to an Iranian news site, Larijani said an “extremist” government policy on the hijab had engendered an extremist counterreaction among the Iranian public, and called for greater tolerance.
“Reformists within the regime trying to distance themselves from hardliners, some calling on security forces to side with the ‘people who are protesting,’ have probably come a little too late,” said Mather.
“The fact is, protesters are distancing themselves from the regime itself and the slogan ‘death to the dictator, be it Khamenei or the Shah’ is now very prominent.”
Iranian opposition groups in the diaspora are watching closely as events unfold in Iran, but fear the regime is unlikely to collapse without putting up a fight.
Elham Zanjani, a member of the National Council of Resistance of Iran Women’s Committee, told Arab News it was “certainly possible” that the protests could lead to regime change, but far from inevitable.
“The vast majority of the Iranian people are against the regime, they are chanting ‘down with Khamenei,’ ‘We don’t want the mullahs nor the Shah,’ and they have little doubt that what they are looking for, freedom and democracy, separation of religion and state etc., won’t see the light with this regime in power,” said Zanjani.
“But one cannot underestimate the regime’s dreadful potential of repression, as they showed in November 2019, killing over 1,500 protesters in five days.”
Indeed, sheer brute force could well be enough to ultimately stifle the movement.
“There is also the issue that there is neither an obvious alternative nor a strategy about who or what would replace the current regime,” said Mather. “Mixed with this you have the ability of the security forces to kill, injure and arrest protesters.”
Help from external powers is also likely to taint the movement and lend weight to the regime’s claims of a foreign conspiracy.
“Support by Western governments — this is also a potential weakness as it invokes ideas of ‘color revolutions,’ and notions of foreign interventions with the aim of dividing Iran into small regional states,” said Mather, referring to the fragmentation of the former Soviet Union in the 1990s along predominantly ethnolinguistic lines.
For Zanjani, however, international support remains an important factor for the ultimate overthrow of the regime. Such support ought to include punitive measures to prevent the regime employing further oppressive measures against peaceful protesters.
“We must overcome, one way or another, this evil repressive power,” Zanjani told Arab News.
Palestinian fugitive killed after firing shots at West Bank settlement
The 10-day search for the fugitive had resulted in clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the camp
He was killed on Wednesday after what Israeli police described as a gun attack against Israelis
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP
MAALE ADUMIM, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian on the run after perpetrating a deadly attack against Israeli forces was killed Wednesday in the occupied West Bank after he shot at Israelis on the edge of a settlement, officials said.
The alleged attacker, identified by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid as Udai Tamimi, had been sought by Israeli security forces since the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Israeli soldier earlier this month at a checkpoint at the entrance to the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem.
The 10-day search for the fugitive had resulted in clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the camp, while also severely impeding daily life for Palestinians there.
He was killed on Wednesday after what Israeli police described as a gun attack against Israelis at the entrance to a West Bank settlement.
The attacker “fired at the entrance of Maale Adumim (settlement) toward security guards... wounding one of them in the hand before being neutralized by the other guards,” Israeli police said in a statement.
An AFP photographer saw the body of the alleged assailant on the ground, surrounded by police officers.
The Magen David Adom, Israel’s equivalent of the Red Cross, said it treated “a man in his twenties with an injured hand” who was then taken to a Jerusalem hospital.
Maale Adumim is one of the biggest Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
Premier Lapid congratulated Israeli security forces “for neutralising the terrorist Udai Tamimi as he attempted to carry out another attack” after the Shuafat shooting that killed soldier Noa Lazar.
Violence has surged in recent months in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, amid near daily West Bank raids by Israeli forces and an uptick in attacks on troops.
More than 100 Palestinian fighters and civilians have been killed since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the West Bank for nearly seven years, according to the United Nations.
The expansion of military operations in Jenin and elsewhere in the West Bank followed deadly attacks on Israelis earlier this year.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.
Around 475,000 Israelis now live in settlements across the territory, which are considered illegal by most of the international community.
They live alongside some 2.8 million Palestinians, who in different areas of the West Bank are subject to Israeli military rule or live under limited Palestinian governance.