You are here

  • Home
  • Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT

Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT

Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT
Despite a global trade slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and Spain grew by more than $1 billion. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/97368

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT

Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT
  • Saudi exports to Spain reached a value of $3 billion (SAR11.4 billion)
  • The SSJC, which was established in 2007, was last held in Riyadh in 2018
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A delegation from Saudi Arabia traveled to Spain on Wednesday to represent the Kingdom at the third edition of the Saudi-Spanish Joint Committee (SSJC). 
Delegates included key government and private sector figures who are looking to further strengthen longstanding bilateral ties between the two nations, reported state agency SPA. 
The SSJC, which took place on Thursday, included meetings between the Saudi-Spanish Business Forum and Saudi-Spanish Business Council, and site visits to key Spanish private sector establishments.  
 “International partnerships are key to accelerating sustainable economic development at home and abroad,” said Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy, ahead of the SSJC. 
“Spain remains a key international partner in Saudi Arabia’s transformation journey under Saudi Vision 2030, as we seek to deepen the impact of our longstanding bilateral relations, to provide a secure and prosperous economic future for all,” added Alibrahim
Despite a global trade slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and Spain grew by more than $1 billion (SAR3.8 billion) between 2020 and 2021, wrote SPA citing the latest data from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).
In 2021, Saudi exports to Spain reached a value of $3 billion (SAR11.4 billion), while Spanish imports to Saudi were valued at $2.34 billion (SAR8.9 billion).  
Both nations are also working on various initiative that will help foster economic growth. 
Representatives from the Ministry of Energy, sport, finance, and health were among those accompanying the Saudi delegation.  
The SSJC, which was established in 2007, was last held in Riyadh in 2018.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Spain exports

Related

Saudi Arabia and Morocco target trade worth $5bn annually
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and Morocco target trade worth $5bn annually

Oil Updates — Crude mixed amid market uncertainty; Some OPEC+ members to cut lower than planned

Oil Updates — Crude mixed amid market uncertainty; Some OPEC+ members to cut lower than planned
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude mixed amid market uncertainty; Some OPEC+ members to cut lower than planned

Oil Updates — Crude mixed amid market uncertainty; Some OPEC+ members to cut lower than planned
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Thursday as investors balanced caution over tightening supply against concerns that a global slowdown could curb demand.

Brent crude futures for December settlement fell 14 cents, or 0.15 percent, to $92.27 a barrel at 08.05 Saudi time.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 53 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $86.08 per barrel. 

The WTI contract for December delivery was last up 0.3% at $84.78 a barrel.

A looming EU ban on Russian crude and oil products boosted oil prices.

Oil prices have also been boosted by the output cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia, known as OPEC+.

OPEC+ country members expected to cut output below recent decision

The OPEC+ agreed on a production cut of 2 million barrels per day in early October. 

However,  analysts expect a smaller decline in actual output of about 1 million barrels per day due to under-production in countries such as Iran, Venezuela and Nigeria.

US taking steps to dampen high gasoline prices 

US President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, or 15 million barrels of oil, and begin refilling the stockpile.

Biden is trying through this decision to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Global demand for fuel remains uncertain

US economic activity expanded modestly in recent weeks, although it was flat in some regions and declined in a couple of others, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in a report that showed firms growing more pessimistic about the outlook. 

China has also continued with strict COVID-19 curbs this year, hurting business and economic activity in the world's largest crude importer. 

Global recession concerns and the potential for another aggressive US rate hike were clouding the outlook for oil prices, said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC Saudi US

Related

Oil Updates — Crude up; Qatar cuts Al-Shaheen crude term price; Malaysia supports OPEC+’s decision
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; Qatar cuts Al-Shaheen crude term price; Malaysia supports OPEC+’s decision
Oil Updates — Crude edges down; UAE extends support to Saudi Arabia for energy stability
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges down; UAE extends support to Saudi Arabia for energy stability

Saudi British Bank posts 26% surge in profits on higher operating income

Saudi British Bank posts 26% surge in profits on higher operating income
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi British Bank posts 26% surge in profits on higher operating income

Saudi British Bank posts 26% surge in profits on higher operating income
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi British Bank reported a 26-percent surge in profits in the first nine months of 2022.

SABB, which was voted the best bank in 2022, has recorded SR3.5 billion ($931 million) profit for the period ending on Sept. 30, largely due to a rise in operating income.

This is up from SR2.8 billion in the prior-year period, the bank said in a bourse filing.

Besides an increase in total operating income, SABB said the rise in associate earnings also contributed to the results.

Topics: Saudi british bank Tadawul TASI shares

Related

Saudi British Bank reports profit of SR2.812 billion for 2019
Corporate News
Saudi British Bank reports profit of SR2.812 billion for 2019

US to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high gas prices

US to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high gas prices
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

US to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high gas prices

US to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high gas prices
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off 15 million barrels of crude oil from the nation’s emergency supply and begin refilling the reserve as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8.

The move came two weeks after OPEC+  announced a production cut, raising fears a of a new spike in US pump prices.

Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for higher crude and gasoline prices, while noting prices had fallen 30  percent from their peak earlier this year.

But prices “are not falling fast enough,” he said.

“Families are hurting,” and gasoline prices are squeezing their budgets, he added.

The plan aims to add enough supply to prevent oil price spikes that could hurt consumers and businesses, while also assuring the nation's drillers the government will swoop into the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low.

Biden, facing criticism from Republicans who charge he is tapping the reserve for political reasons and not because there is an emergency, also said he would refill the SPR reserve in the upcoming years.

The White House said his aim would be to buy crude oil prices are at or below $67-$72 a barrel.

Biden’s efforts to use federal powers to balance the US oil market underscores just how much the war in Ukraine, rampant inflation and the OPEC+ production cut have upended the plans of a president who came into office vowing to undo the oil industry and move the country swiftly to a fossil-fuel free future.

U.S. presidents have little control over petroleum prices, but the country's massive gasoline consumption - the highest in the world - means high prices at the pump can be political poison. Retail gasoline prices have fallen from a high in June, but remain above historical averages.

Earlier this year, Biden decided to sell 180 million barrels out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat a potential supply crisis brought about by sanctions on oil-rich Russia following its February invasion of Ukraine.

While the initial plan was to end those sales in November, purchases by companies, including Marathon Petroleum Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Valero Energy Corp., were slower than expected over the summer and some 15 million barrels remain unsold.

Those will be put up for bidding for delivery in December, a senior administration official said, and extra oil could also be made available if needed.

“The president’s going to keep a careful eye on announcing today that whatever we’re doing today could continue and see additional SPR releases — if necessary,” Amos Hochstein, a senior US energy adviser, said on Wednesday.

Biden plans to refill the SPR in the upcoming years, but only at prices at or below a range of $67 to $72 dollars a barrel for West Texas Intermediate, the US oil benchmark, the senior administration official said.

“There’s no imminent threat of oil collapse,” Hochstein said on CNBC later.

Topics: SPR OPEC+ US

Related

OPEC+ decisions are purely technical to strike balance between supply, demand
Business & Economy
OPEC+ decisions are purely technical to strike balance between supply, demand

Oil edges up amid caution over tightening supply

Oil edges up amid caution over tightening supply
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

Oil edges up amid caution over tightening supply

Oil edges up amid caution over tightening supply
  • US crude stocks down 1.7m barrels last week: EIA
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as caution over tightening supply countered the negative impact of uncertain Chinese demand growth and news that the US will release more crude from its reserves.

Brent crude futures for December settlement were up $1.54, or 1.6 percent, to $91.56 a barrel by 12:47 p.m. EDT (1647 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude for November, that is expiring on Thursday, was at $84.55 a barrel, up $1.73, or 2.1 percent.

In the previous session, the benchmarks hit a two-week low on reports that US President Joe Biden plans to release 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

US crude inventories fell unexpectedly last week — down 1.7 million barrels, weekly government showed, against expectations for a build of 1.4 million barrels. SPR levels fell 3.6 million barrels to just over 405 million, the lowest since May 1984.

Meanwhile, US refiners were still operating at higher rates than usual for this time of year, running at 89.5 percent of capacity.

“Oil is taking it as a positive as we got a surprise drawdown even with another SPR release,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “Refinery runs came in stronger than anticipated. Supplies are still dangerously tight which should give us some support.”

A pending EU ban on Russian crude and oil products and the output cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, of 2 million barrels per day also supported prices.

The EU’s sanctions on Russian crude takes effect in December, and sanctions on oil products will take effect in February.

“Prices need to rise above $100 a barrel in the coming months to slow demand growth and restore the supply-demand balance, in our view, given that oil inventories stand at a multi-year low,” said UBS analysts in a note.

China this week postponed the release of some key economic data, a highly unusual move that stoked fears of weak growth.

There were also some signs of resurgent Chinese oil demand, including private mega refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp. and state-run ChemChina receiving further import quotas. 

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ WTI Brent US SPR

Related

Oil prices fall more than 3% on US supply, lower China demand
Business & Economy
Oil prices fall more than 3% on US supply, lower China demand

IEA expects global carbon emissions to grow just 1% in 2022

IEA expects global carbon emissions to grow just 1% in 2022
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

IEA expects global carbon emissions to grow just 1% in 2022

IEA expects global carbon emissions to grow just 1% in 2022
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion are expected to grow just 1 percent this year despite concerns over the impact of the energy crisis, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday, amid bumper growth for renewable energy.

The IEA predicted that the carbon dioxide emitted for energy by burning oil, gas and coal would stand at 33.8 billion tons in 2022, more than 300 million tons more than in 2021.

That increase was, however, far smaller than the 2-billion-ton jump the world experienced last year as countries turned to fossil fuels to power their COVID-19 recoveries, it added.

The UN says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 to keep the Paris Agreement temperature goals within reach — effectively a drop of some eight percent each year this decade.

The energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine propped up some coal demand this year due to hikes in natural gas prices, said the IEA.

But the relatively small increase in coal emissions had been offset by widespread deployment of renewable tech, including electric vehicles — and this had prevented a CO2 rise of some 1 billion tons in 2022.

“The encouraging news is that solar and wind are filling much of the gap, with the uptick in coal appearing to be relatively small and temporary,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

“This means that CO2 emissions are growing far less quickly this year than some people feared — and that policy actions by governments are driving real structural changes in the energy economy.”

The IEA analysis showed that solar photovoltaic and wind capacity grew by more than 700 terawatt-hours in 2022, the largest single year rise on record.

Birol said the trend is due to continue “thanks to the major clean energy policy plans that have advanced around the world in recent months.”

Coal was expected to register the next largest increase due to high gas prices, rising 200 millions tons in terms of CO2, or around 2 percent year-on-year.

The IEA said emissions in Europe were likely to fall slightly this year and continue their downward trajectory with a spate of new renewable projects slated for next year.

In China, the world’s largest polluter, emissions will stay largely flat in 2022, it said.

Topics: IEA carbon climate emissions

Related

OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says
Business & Economy
OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says

Latest updates

Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT
Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT
DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars to headline Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM festival 
DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars to headline Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM festival 
UAE, Russia’s foreign ministries hold political consultations on strengthening cooperation
UAE, Russia’s foreign ministries hold political consultations on strengthening cooperation
UN inspectors blocked from visiting Australian jail
UN inspectors blocked from visiting Australian jail
France repatriates 40 children, 15 women from Syria — foreign ministry
France repatriates 40 children, 15 women from Syria — foreign ministry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.