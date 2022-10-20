You are here

Saudi National Building and Marketing proposes raising capital to $72m

Saudi National Building and Marketing proposes raising capital to $72m
NBM specializes in metal scaffolding designs, carpentry, metal, glass, and iron, as well as the manufacture of fermented iron. (Shutterstock)
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The board of Saudi National Building and Marketing Co. has recommended increasing its capital from SR120 million ($32 million) to SR270 million, according to a bourse filing.

The company said it aims to increase its capital base and future activities to achieve growth rates and diversification in its investments in the future.

The increase requires shareholder approval as well as approval from the Capital Market Authority.

Earlier this year, NBM submitted a request to move from the parallel market Nomu to the main market TASI.

NBM specializes in metal scaffolding designs, carpentry, metal, glass, and iron, as well as the manufacture of fermented iron.

 

Topics: Capital markets Saudi Arabia economy

Saudi-listed East Pipes's shareholders approve 50% capital hike

Saudi-listed East Pipes’s shareholders approve 50% capital hike
Saudi-listed East Pipes’s shareholders approve 50% capital hike

RIYADH: Saudi-listed East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry announced its shareholders voted to raise 50 percent of the company's capital.

The pipe manufacturer is increasing its current capital of SR210 million ($56 million) to SR315 million through granting bonus shares, according to a bourse filing.

Shareholders will receive 0.5 shares for every one share held through the capitalization of SR105 million from retained earnings.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT

Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT
Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT

  • Saudi exports to Spain reached a value of $3 billion (SAR11.4 billion)
  • The SSJC, which was established in 2007, was last held in Riyadh in 2018
DUBAI: A delegation from Saudi Arabia traveled to Spain on Wednesday to represent the Kingdom at the third edition of the Saudi-Spanish Joint Committee (SSJC). 
Delegates included key government and private sector figures who are looking to further strengthen longstanding bilateral ties between the two nations, reported state agency SPA. 
The SSJC, which took place on Thursday, included meetings between the Saudi-Spanish Business Forum and Saudi-Spanish Business Council, and site visits to key Spanish private sector establishments.  
 “International partnerships are key to accelerating sustainable economic development at home and abroad,” said Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy, ahead of the SSJC. 
“Spain remains a key international partner in Saudi Arabia’s transformation journey under Saudi Vision 2030, as we seek to deepen the impact of our longstanding bilateral relations, to provide a secure and prosperous economic future for all,” added Alibrahim
Despite a global trade slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and Spain grew by more than $1 billion (SAR3.8 billion) between 2020 and 2021, wrote SPA citing the latest data from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).
In 2021, Saudi exports to Spain reached a value of $3 billion (SAR11.4 billion), while Spanish imports to Saudi were valued at $2.34 billion (SAR8.9 billion).  
Both nations are also working on various initiative that will help foster economic growth. 
Representatives from the Ministry of Energy, sport, finance, and health were among those accompanying the Saudi delegation.  
The SSJC, which was established in 2007, was last held in Riyadh in 2018.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Spain exports

Oil Updates — Crude mixed amid market uncertainty; Some OPEC+ members to cut lower than planned

Oil Updates — Crude mixed amid market uncertainty; Some OPEC+ members to cut lower than planned
Oil Updates — Crude mixed amid market uncertainty; Some OPEC+ members to cut lower than planned

RIYADH: Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Thursday as investors balanced caution over tightening supply against concerns that a global slowdown could curb demand.

Brent crude futures for December settlement fell 14 cents, or 0.15 percent, to $92.27 a barrel at 08.05 Saudi time.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 53 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $86.08 per barrel. 

The WTI contract for December delivery was last up 0.3% at $84.78 a barrel.

A looming EU ban on Russian crude and oil products boosted oil prices.

Oil prices have also been boosted by the output cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia, known as OPEC+.

OPEC+ country members expected to cut output below recent decision

The OPEC+ agreed on a production cut of 2 million barrels per day in early October. 

However,  analysts expect a smaller decline in actual output of about 1 million barrels per day due to under-production in countries such as Iran, Venezuela and Nigeria.

US taking steps to dampen high gasoline prices 

US President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, or 15 million barrels of oil, and begin refilling the stockpile.

Biden is trying through this decision to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Global demand for fuel remains uncertain

US economic activity expanded modestly in recent weeks, although it was flat in some regions and declined in a couple of others, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in a report that showed firms growing more pessimistic about the outlook. 

China has also continued with strict COVID-19 curbs this year, hurting business and economic activity in the world's largest crude importer. 

Global recession concerns and the potential for another aggressive US rate hike were clouding the outlook for oil prices, said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC Saudi US

Saudi British Bank posts 26% surge in profits on higher operating income

Saudi British Bank posts 26% surge in profits on higher operating income
Saudi British Bank posts 26% surge in profits on higher operating income

RIYADH: Saudi British Bank reported a 26-percent surge in profits in the first nine months of 2022.

SABB, which was voted the best bank in 2022, has recorded SR3.5 billion ($931 million) profit for the period ending on Sept. 30, largely due to a rise in operating income.

This is up from SR2.8 billion in the prior-year period, the bank said in a bourse filing.

Besides an increase in total operating income, SABB said the rise in associate earnings also contributed to the results.

Topics: Saudi british bank Tadawul TASI shares

US to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high gas prices

US to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high gas prices
US to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high gas prices

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off 15 million barrels of crude oil from the nation’s emergency supply and begin refilling the reserve as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8.

The move came two weeks after OPEC+  announced a production cut, raising fears a of a new spike in US pump prices.

Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for higher crude and gasoline prices, while noting prices had fallen 30  percent from their peak earlier this year.

But prices “are not falling fast enough,” he said.

“Families are hurting,” and gasoline prices are squeezing their budgets, he added.

The plan aims to add enough supply to prevent oil price spikes that could hurt consumers and businesses, while also assuring the nation's drillers the government will swoop into the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low.

Biden, facing criticism from Republicans who charge he is tapping the reserve for political reasons and not because there is an emergency, also said he would refill the SPR reserve in the upcoming years.

The White House said his aim would be to buy crude oil prices are at or below $67-$72 a barrel.

Biden’s efforts to use federal powers to balance the US oil market underscores just how much the war in Ukraine, rampant inflation and the OPEC+ production cut have upended the plans of a president who came into office vowing to undo the oil industry and move the country swiftly to a fossil-fuel free future.

U.S. presidents have little control over petroleum prices, but the country's massive gasoline consumption - the highest in the world - means high prices at the pump can be political poison. Retail gasoline prices have fallen from a high in June, but remain above historical averages.

Earlier this year, Biden decided to sell 180 million barrels out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat a potential supply crisis brought about by sanctions on oil-rich Russia following its February invasion of Ukraine.

While the initial plan was to end those sales in November, purchases by companies, including Marathon Petroleum Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Valero Energy Corp., were slower than expected over the summer and some 15 million barrels remain unsold.

Those will be put up for bidding for delivery in December, a senior administration official said, and extra oil could also be made available if needed.

“The president’s going to keep a careful eye on announcing today that whatever we’re doing today could continue and see additional SPR releases — if necessary,” Amos Hochstein, a senior US energy adviser, said on Wednesday.

Biden plans to refill the SPR in the upcoming years, but only at prices at or below a range of $67 to $72 dollars a barrel for West Texas Intermediate, the US oil benchmark, the senior administration official said.

“There’s no imminent threat of oil collapse,” Hochstein said on CNBC later.

Topics: SPR OPEC+ US

