You are here

  • Home
  • EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers

EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers
This undated photograph released by the Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate shows the wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3htn

Updated 20 sec ago
AP

EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers

EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers
  • Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate
  • Russia is accused of sending waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on Shahed Aviation Industries in Iran and three Iranian armed forces generals for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity by helping to supply drones to Russia to use in the war against its neighbor.
Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate, and killer drones are a cheap weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while spreading fear among troops and civilians.
Russia is accused of sending waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine to strike power plants and other key infrastructure.
In response, the EU imposed an asset freeze on the company, as well as an asset freeze and travel ban on the three officers, who are also suspected of links to Iran’s drone program.
EU headquarters said in a statement that the move “is a signal of the EU’s resolve to respond swiftly and decisively to Iran’s actions supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine. The EU condemns the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia and their deadly deployment in the war of aggression against Ukraine.”
Iran on Thursday denied as “baseless” accusations it was sending missiles and drones to Russia for Russian forces to use in the invasion of Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Twitter that he has spoken on the phone with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the issue.
Amirabdollahian said that “we have defense cooperation with Russia, but without a doubt, sending weapons and drones against Ukraine is not our policy.”
Earlier this week, EU foreign ministers agreed to slap sanctions on Iranian’s morality police as well as 11 officials, including the information minister, over the security crackdown on anti-government protesters.
EU officials say the 27-nation bloc is determined to push ahead with sanctions in areas like human rights and the war in Ukraine despite the likelihood that such measures could inflame tensions with Tehran as the Europeans struggle to revive the international agreement aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv drones Iran

Related

Britain sanctions Iran over supply of drones to Russia
Middle-East
Britain sanctions Iran over supply of drones to Russia
EU slaps drone sanctions on Iran
World
EU slaps drone sanctions on Iran

Ukraine curbs electricity use after Russian strikes

Ukraine curbs electricity use after Russian strikes
Updated 20 October 2022
AFP

Ukraine curbs electricity use after Russian strikes

Ukraine curbs electricity use after Russian strikes
  • Energy-saving measures were put in place across the country after Russian missile and drone strikes
  • Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko urged businesses to limit screens and signage lights "as much as possible"
Updated 20 October 2022
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine began curbing electricity consumption on Thursday as it raced to carry out repairs on infrastructure destroyed by Russian bombing as winter approaches.
Energy-saving measures were put in place across the country after Russian missile and drone strikes destroyed at least 30 percent of the country’s power stations in a week.
Following blackouts in parts of the capital Kyiv overnight, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko urged businesses to limit screens and signage lights “as much as possible.”
“Even small savings and a reduction in electricity consumption in every home will help stabilize the operation of the national energy system,” he said on social media.
Ukrainians have responded defiantly to the attacks.
“It’s not going to change our attitude, maybe we will only hate them more,” said Olga, 22, a resident of Dnipro in central Ukraine.
“I would rather sit in the cold, with no water and electricity than be in Russia,” she said.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February and quickly seized more than 20 percent of the country but has lost ground after a series of battlefield defeats in recent weeks.
Moscow has retaliated by annexing the areas it holds and launching a wave of strikes on energy facilities, including with what Kyiv and Western powers said are Iranian drones.
Russia and Iran have denied the use of such drones in Ukraine but the EU on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Iranian generals and an arms firm accused of supplying them.
“This is our clear response to the Iranian regime providing Russia with drones, which it uses to murder innocent Ukrainian citizens,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala tweeted.
Russian foreign ministry spokesman said the West was seeking to put “pressure” on Tehran, while Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the “prompt action” from Brussels.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russia’s “scorched earth” attacks only strengthened the Western alliance against Moscow.
But Russian lawmaker Andrey Gurulev told state television the attacks were “extremely effective” and would “collapse” Ukraine.
In his nightly address Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of energy “terror.”
After a meeting with energy companies, he said preparations were under way “for all possible scenarios with a view to winter.”
The government was “working on the creation of mobile power supply points for critical infrastructure,” he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also on Wednesday declared martial law in four annexed areas and heightened security in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.
The move came after Kremlin proxies in the Russian-occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine said they were leaving the area in the face of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Moscow-installed officials also said they would be organizing an “evacuation” of tens of thousands of civilians from the area.
The region’s main city, also called Kherson, has been in Moscow’s hands since the earliest days of the invasion.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, denounced Moscow’s move as criminal.
“Putin’s martial law in the annexed regions of Ukraine is preparation for the mass deportation of the Ukrainian population to depressed areas of Russia in order to change the ethnic composition of the occupied territory,” Danilov said.
Pro-Russian officials in the town of Oleshky across the Dnieper said residents from Kherson city were already arriving.
Russia’s Rossiya 24 TV showed images of people waiting to board ferries, unable to use bridges damaged by Ukraine.
Ukraine’s resilience has won plaudits internationally and the European Parliament on Wednesday awarded the annual Sakharov Prize for human rights to “brave” Ukrainians.
The award was welcomed by Natalya Boykiv, an engineer, walking in Kyiv city center.
“We deserve it,” said.
“The world should see who Ukrainians are. Thanks to this we attract the world’s attention,” the 24-year-old added.
Meanwhile, in parts of Ukraine recently recaptured from Russian forces, repairs were under way before the onset of winter. Many residents there are still depending on humanitarian aid.
“Apart from this, nothing is working,” said Ivan Zakharchenko, a 70-year-old resident of Izyum queueing for aid in the square where Zelensky celebrated the town’s liberation just over a month ago.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv electricity

Related

Update Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes
World
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
World
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Liz Truss resigns after six weeks as UK prime minister

Liz Truss resigns after six weeks as UK prime minister
Updated 20 October 2022
Reuters

Liz Truss resigns after six weeks as UK prime minister

Liz Truss resigns after six weeks as UK prime minister
  • A new leadership election will be completed by next Friday, Oct. 28
  • Those expected to run include former finance minister Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, a former defense minister
Updated 20 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as British prime minister, brought down just six weeks into the job by an economic program that shattered investor confidence and enraged much of her Conservative Party.
Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she had lost the faith of her party and said she would step down next week, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.
Truss, who had said on Wednesday she was a “fighter and not a quitter,” told the mass of journalists gathered in Downing Street that she realized she could no longer deliver on the promises that won her the Conservative leadership.
“I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” said Truss, who was supported only by her husband with her aides and loyal ministers noticeably absent.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

A new leadership election will be completed by next Friday, Oct. 28. Those expected to run include former finance minister Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, a former defense minister.
Jeremy Hunt, the man brought in to rescue the public finances, has ruled himself out.
Party members and Conservative lawmakers are expected to be given a say in the vote. A poll earlier this week showed that most members wanted former prime minister Boris Johnson — who was ousted from Downing Street in July — to return.
Britain is not scheduled to hold a national election for another two years.
Betting odds put Sunak as the favorite, ahead of Mordaunt and Johnson.
Appointed on Sept. 6, Truss was forced to sack her finance minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, and abandon almost all her economic program after their plans for vast unfunded tax cuts crashed the pound and British bonds. Approval ratings for her and the Conservative Party collapsed.
On Wednesday she lost the second of the government’s four most senior ministers, faced laughter as she tried to defend her record to parliament and saw her lawmakers openly quarrel over policy, deepening the sense of chaos at Westminster.
New finance minister Hunt is now racing to find tens of billions of pounds of spending cuts to try to reassure investors and rebuild Britain’s fiscal reputation as the economy heads into recession and inflation runs at a 40-year high.
He is due to deliver a new budget on Oct. 31. The new prime minister will be selected on Friday, Oct. 28.
In a very short speech, Truss — whose brief term as premier beat the record of George Canning, who had held the role for 119 days when he died in 1827 — said she had come into office as the country faced great uncertainty.
“I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss said.

Topics: UK Liz Truss

Related

Liz Truss faces clamor to quit amid UK government chaos
World
Liz Truss faces clamor to quit amid UK government chaos
Rights group challenges Truss plan to move British Embassy to Jerusalem
Middle-East
Rights group challenges Truss plan to move British Embassy to Jerusalem

UN inspectors blocked from visiting Australian jail

UN inspectors blocked from visiting Australian jail
Updated 20 October 2022
AFP

UN inspectors blocked from visiting Australian jail

UN inspectors blocked from visiting Australian jail
  • UN inspectors refused access to holding cells in a town outside the capital Canberra
  • Australia ratified the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture in 2017
Updated 20 October 2022
AFP

SYDNEY: United Nations inspectors have been blocked from accessing an Australian detention facility during a first anti-torture mission to the country, authorities said Thursday, adding that the visitors lacked “prior approval.”
UN inspectors — touring facilities under a voluntary agreement to prevent cruelty to detainees — were refused access to holding cells in a town outside the capital Canberra.
“They were refused access to the cells as they did not have prior approval,” a New South Wales state government spokesman said.
A government human rights watchdog condemned the lack of accountability on the part of local authorities.
Australia ratified the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT) in 2017, committing the country to reforms safeguarding detainees and making facilities subject to inspection.
Australia’s prisons, youth detention centers, and immigration compounds have been plagued by persistent allegations of human rights abuses, particularly against Aboriginal communities.
Lorraine Finlay, the federal government’s human rights commissioner, said the country’s most populous state of New South Wales had been dragging its feet on reforms.
“The UN visit has been met with resistance by the New South Wales government,” she said.
“Already lagging in detention compliance, it has bought into the ‘anti-UN’ narrative by blocking the delegation from inspecting any New South Wales prisons.”
The neighboring state of Queensland said Thursday it would cooperate with inspectors, but would not allow them to visit inpatient units inside mental health facilities.
Australia has until January 2023 to meet its obligations. There are no penalties for missing the deadline, but Australia could be placed on a non-compliance list of countries with significant human rights concerns.
Inspectors could also terminate future visits — to date this has only happened in Rwanda, Azerbaijan and Ukraine.
A raft of abuses have been catalogued in the country’s prisons and youth detention centers over recent years, while Australia’s immigration detention centers have been repeatedly criticized on the global stage.
Former prison inspector Steven Caruana — who now helps monitor compliance with the UN obligations — said Australia’s response had been patchy.
He said some states, such as New South Wales, had been delaying prison reforms in a bid to secure more money from the federal government.
“Australia’s compliance with the OPCAT can be described as piecemeal,” he said.

Topics: Australila UN

Related

Australia cuts annual immigrant cap, puts key cities off-limits to some
World
Australia cuts annual immigrant cap, puts key cities off-limits to some
UK Home Office hires mastermind behind Australia’s ‘inhumane’ asylum policy
World
UK Home Office hires mastermind behind Australia’s ‘inhumane’ asylum policy

Beijing steps up COVID-19 measures as cases in Chinese capital quadruple

Beijing steps up COVID-19 measures as cases in Chinese capital quadruple
Updated 20 October 2022
Reuters

Beijing steps up COVID-19 measures as cases in Chinese capital quadruple

Beijing steps up COVID-19 measures as cases in Chinese capital quadruple
  • China’s zero COVID-19 policy has compelled the capital to ratchet up preventive measures
  • China has pledged to stick to its zero COVID-19 policy despite growing public frustration with it
Updated 20 October 2022
Reuters
BEIJING: China’s capital, Beijing, has dialed up measures to stop COVID-19, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its case load in recent weeks, just as a key Communist Party congress entered full swing.
The city of 21 million people on Thursday reported 18 new locally transmitted cases for the previous day, bringing the tally for the past 10 days to 197. That is four times more than the 49 infections detected in the previous 10-day period.
While the number of cases is very small compared with other countries, China’s zero COVID-19 policy has compelled the capital to ratchet up preventive measures, particularly with the Communist Party holding its once-every-five-years congress this week, during which President Xi Jinping is expected to win a precedent-breaking third term as its leader.
Beijing’s health authority called for stronger screening of risky individuals and meticulous checks on people entering crowded places including supermarkets and gyms.
Some residential compounds with suspected cases were put under three-day lockdowns that could be extended if new infections emerge.
“Ensure that no one is overlooked,” Beijing’s health authorities said.
In recent days, China has pledged to stick to its zero COVID-19 policy despite growing public frustration with it and its toll on the economy, quelling speculation that it would relax the hard-line stance soon.
Shanghai, like many other Chinese cities battling sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, revealed this week that it was planning to build a 3,250-bed quarantine facility on a small island close to the city center.
In April-May, the city of 25 million people endured a protracted lockdown after detecting hundreds of thousands of cases.
Other major cities including Beijing and Guangzhou have similar quarantine centers with thousands of beds. They also conduct regular public testing campaigns.

Malaysia to hold general elections on Nov. 19

Malaysia to hold general elections on Nov. 19
Updated 20 October 2022
Reuters

Malaysia to hold general elections on Nov. 19

Malaysia to hold general elections on Nov. 19
  • Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Oct. 10 and called for snap polls
Updated 20 October 2022
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will hold a general election on Nov. 19, its election commission said on Thursday, in a contest that the ruling graft-tainted party hopes would strengthen its hold on power.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said an election would end years of political instability.

Candidates will have to file their nomination to be a lawmaker on Nov. 5, commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh told a news conference.

The polls come earlier than the September 2023 deadline and during the annual monsoon season that has already triggered floods across Malaysia and is expected to affect voter turnout.

About 21 million Malaysians are eligible to vote this year, to elect lawmakers to the 222-seat lower house of parliament.

The party or coalition that wins a simple majority — 112 seats – would form the next government.

Topics: Malaysia

Related

This aerial photos shows piles of logs and debris washed up along a riverside one week after massive flood on the outskirts of Karak town, Pahang state, Malaysia. (AP)
World
Malaysian government under fire after being caught off-guard by deadly flooding
Malaysia FM holds talks with counterpart from Myanmar shadow government
World
Malaysia FM holds talks with counterpart from Myanmar shadow government

Latest updates

EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers
EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers
PSG bidding to create ‘distance’ from Ligue 1 rivals at top
PSG bidding to create ‘distance’ from Ligue 1 rivals at top
Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza
Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza
Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM announces more performers including Tiesto, Steve Aoki
Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM announces more performers including Tiesto, Steve Aoki
MENA Project Tracker – $1.8bn Saudi-Egypt electrical link to be launched in 2025; Jordan mulls Zarqa refinery expansion
MENA Project Tracker – $1.8bn Saudi-Egypt electrical link to be launched in 2025; Jordan mulls Zarqa refinery expansion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.