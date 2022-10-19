West pushes Russia at UN on Iranian drones in Ukraine

You are here

Firefighters help a local woman evacuate from a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (File/Reuters)
AFP

  • Iran and Russia have both denied the use of the drones, with Tehran saying it wants talks with Ukraine
  • EU said Wednesday it had confirmed that Iran has supplied the drones to Russia
UNITED NATIONS: Western powers will raise alarm Wednesday at a UN Security Council session over Russia’s attacks in Ukraine with purported Iranian drones, as the European Union prepared sanctions.
The United States, France and Britain requested the discussion, which will take place behind closed doors at the Security Council, diplomats said.
Russia holds veto power at the Security Council and would be sure to kill any resolution. But the United States and France have warned that Iran is violating a Security Council resolution by arming Russia in its war in Ukraine.
Ukraine has for weeks reported attacks by Russia with Iranian Shahed-136 drones — unmanned aircraft whose warheads explode in kamikaze landings — and has moved to cut relations with Tehran.
Iran and Russia have both denied the use of the drones, with Tehran saying it wants talks with Ukraine. But the European Union said Wednesday it had confirmed that Iran has supplied the drones to Russia.
The Ukrainian military said Wednesday that it had shot down more than 220 Iranian-made drones in little more than a month, although a drone bombardment on the capital Kyiv on Monday left five people dead.
Nabila Massrali, spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said that the bloc had “gathered our own evidence” and would prepare “a clear, swift and firm EU response.”
EU diplomats told AFP there was work under way on Wednesday to draw up a list of Iranian individuals and entities linked to the drones who would be added to the bloc’s sanctions blacklist.

The United States has charged that the drones, formally known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231 of 2015 that blessed a now moribund nuclear deal.
The resolution’s ban on Iran’s conventional arms sales expired in 2020, despite attempts by the then-US administration of Donald Trump.
But the resolution still bans through October 2023 any transfers that could benefit nuclear-capable ballistic missiles unless there is permission from the Security Council.
“Iran’s supply of these specific types of UAVs to Russia is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and it is an issue for the UN Security Council,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said Wednesday.
The alleged arms transfers come as Iran is facing growing pressure over its crackdown on the biggest protests in years, which were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old detained by the clerical state’s notorious “morality police.”
The unrest has led to new Western sanctions over human rights and put on the backburner efforts by US President Joe Biden to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, from which Trump pulled the United States.
Western officials have highlighted the Iranian drones as evidence that Russia, historically one of the world’s largest arms exporters, has seen its arsenal badly depleted from losses on the battlefield.
The United States has released intelligence saying that the Iranian drones have frequently malfunctioned and that Russia has also turned to North Korea, although China has reportedly rebuffed calls to send weapons.
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, on a visit to Washington, said that Russia was relying on drones both because of low supplies and due to Ukraine’s success in the skies.
The Russians “understand that in air, they don’t have supremacy at the moment because there is air defense from the Ukrainian side. They’ve lost many airplanes already,” Pevkur told reporters.

LONDON: UK police on Wednesday arrested an Albanian woman suspected of helping transport migrants across the English Channel in small boats, as authorities target the largest single national group now making the crossing.
The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and has been taken into custody for questioning, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Officers had acted on information that “Albanian organized crime groups were acting as brokers, seeking to facilitate the illegal migration of Albanian nationals,” said Jacque Beer, NCA Regional Head of Investigations.
“People smugglers only care about money, they don’t care about migrants’ safety or security.
“Channel crossings are utterly perilous, which is why disrupting and dismantling criminal networks is a priority,” he added.
The UK has vowed to speed up removals of Albanians illegally entering the country: official statistics show they are now the largest single group making small-boat crossings of the Channel.
Two weeks ago, Spanish police said they had broken up a gang suspected of smuggling Albanian migrants including children into Britain, hidden as stowaways in dangerous conditions aboard ferries and merchant ships.
The smuggling network provided migrants with accommodation and food until they made their journey to Britain.
A total of 2,165 Albanians made the dangerous crossing from northern France during the first six months of 2022, compared with 815 during the whole of 2021.
In previous years, asylum seekers from war zones made up the vast bulk of small-boat arrivals.
More than 500 migrants arrived in the UK on 12 boats after crossing the Channel on Tuesday, taking the provisional total for the year so far to 37,570.

  • WHO warned that the current supply of cholera vaccines was “extremely limited”
  • An additional eight million doses have been approved by ICG for a second round of emergency vaccination in four countries
GENEVA: A shortage of cholera vaccines has forced a temporary shift to a one-dose strategy from the usual two in campaigns to fight a swelling number of outbreaks, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
The UN health agency said the “strained global supply of cholera vaccines” had pushed the International Coordinating Group (ICG), which manages emergency supplies of vaccines, to suspend the two-dose regimen.
“The pivot in strategy will allow for the doses to be used in more countries, at a time of unprecedented rise in cholera outbreaks worldwide,” WHO said in a statement.
It pointed out that 29 countries had reported cholera cases so far this year, including Haiti, Syria and Malawi.
That compares with the fewer than 20 nations that reported such outbreaks in total over the previous five years.
“The global trend is moving toward more numerous, more widespread and more severe outbreaks, due to floods, droughts, conflict, population movements and other factors that limit access to clean water and raise the risk of cholera outbreaks,” it said.
Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection in the small intestine causing sometimes fatal dehydration. It is generally contracted from food or water contaminated with vibrio cholera bacteria.
WHO and other members of the ICG — the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity, the UN children’s agency UNICEF and the Red Cross — highlighted that a one-dose strategy for cholera vaccines had been proven to be effective in response to outbreaks.
But they warned that there was only limited evidence on the exact duration of protection, which appeared to be much lower in children especially.
With two doses, when the second dose is given within six months of the first, immunity against infection lasts for three years.
“The benefit of supplying one dose still outweighs no doses,” Wednesday’s statement said.
WHO warned that the current supply of cholera vaccines was “extremely limited.”
ICG manages a global stockpile of oral cholera vaccines, but of the 36 million doses forecast to be produced this year, 24 million have already been shipped for preventive and reactive campaigns.
And an additional eight million doses have been approved by ICG for a second round of emergency vaccination in four countries.
“As vaccine manufactures are producing at their maximum current capacity, there is no short-term solution to increase production,” the statement said.
One reason for the growing concern about the situation is that the maker of one of only two cholera vaccines for use in humanitarian emergencies, an Indian subsidiary of French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, has said it will halt production by the end of the year.
MSF said the critical global shortage of cholera vaccines had left it and other ICG members with no choice but to support the “very difficult decision of reducing the doses people will receive from two to one.”
“It is incredibly frustrating to face this situation as cholera surges in more than 20 countries, including in places already devastated by crisis like Haiti, Nigeria, and Syria,” MSF international medical coordinator Daniela Garone said.
“This last-resort decision is the way to avoid making the impossible choice of sending doses to one country over another.”

  • A spokesperson for Truss declined to comment on what he called individual staffing matters
LONDON: One of British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s most senior advisers has been suspended and is to face a formal investigation by the government’s Propriety and Ethics team, the BBC’s political editor reported on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Truss declined to comment on what he called individual staffing matters, but said: “The prime minister has made very clear to her team that some of the ... briefings that we have seen are completely unacceptable about parliamentary colleagues and they must stop.”
Over the weekend, the Sunday Times quoted a source in the prime minister’s Number 10 Downing Street office as using an expletive to describe Sajid Javid, a former minister who the newspaper said had been approached to become finance minister after the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng.

  • Schoolteacher was stabbed to death in Paris in 2020 after showing students images of Prophet Muhammad
  • Aged 17 at the time, the girl showed support for 18-year-old killer, had Daesh content on her phone
LONDON: A Muslim teenager in France has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison over her association with and support for the killer of schoolteacher Samuel Paty.
Paty was stabbed to death in a Paris suburb after showing students images of the Prophet Muhammad.  
The teenager, who was aged 17 at the time of the killing, repeated the demands of Paty’s killer, 18-year-old Abdoullakh Abouyedovich Anzorov, who was shot dead by police after the attack. A further six people are awaiting trial in connection to the 2020 murder.
Authorities discovered Daesh content on the girl’s phone and information about weaponry. She was sentenced for “terrorist criminal association,” with authorities noting signs of continued radicalization after she signaled her desire to travel to Turkey or Chechnya. However, police said while in custody, the girl had privately condemned the killing of Paty.
France has faced a series of controversies over schoolteachers receiving physical and even death threats from students.
Didier Lemaire, a teacher, was placed under police protection after receiving death threats in the wake of comments he made in support of Paty.
And in the months after the murder, a separate incident saw a school student arrested for threatening to behead his teacher “like Samuel Paty.”

  • Tajikistan later accused its neighbour of seeking to "escalate" the situation near the border
  • "Kyrgyz people have their truth, Tajik people have theirs," Bekbolotov told a press conference
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgzystan's defence ministry said Wednesday that peace with Tajikistan was not possible under the current circumstances, a month after border clashes between the two Central Asian neighbours left around a hundred people dead.
Tajikistan later accused its neighbour of seeking to "escalate" the situation near the border.
Clashes regularly erupt between the two former Soviet republics, as around half of their 970-kilometre (600-mile) border has been contested since the end of the Soviet Union.
Fighting last month in the southern Kyrgyz region of Batken, bordering Tajikistan, left around a hundred dead according to authorities from both sides.
Both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are members of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a regional military alliance.
Kyrgyz Defence Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov said Wednesday that he recently met with CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas and "told him that there would be no peace between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan".
"Kyrgyz people have their truth, Tajik people have theirs," Bekbolotov told a press conference in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.
"Until an arbitrator comes between us, there will be no peace," he added.
He suggested the deployment of a "small contingent" of CSTO peacekeepers that would carry out "ceasefire control and the withdrawal of heavy equipment from the border".
According to the minister, Kyrgyzstan is also purchasing S-125 "Pechora-2BM" missile systems from Belarus, which will be delivered "by the end of the month" and deployed in the border town of Batken.
A spokesperson for the Kyrgyz parliament told Russian news agency TASS that on Thursday lawmakers will consider a bill facilitating the procedure for firearms permits in the border regions with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Also on Wednesday, Tajikistan's border guard service accused Kyrgyzstan of "deliberate actions to escalate the situation in the border areas", the Khovar news agency reported.
It accused Kyrgyzstan of repeated "violations" of the Tajik airspace, including near the town of Isfara close to Batken.
Earlier this week, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to help resolve the border dispute.

