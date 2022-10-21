You are here

Pakistan election body disqualifies ex-PM Khan from public office

Former prime minister Imran Khan has been embroiled in the Toshakhana case since April when PM Shehbaz Sharif said his predecessor had sold state gifts worth $635,497 in Dubai. (AFP)
Updated 21 October 2022

  • Election Commission of Pakistan has found Imran Khan ‘guilty of corrupt practices’
  • Former premier has lost his National Assembly membership, faces legal action
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan from holding a public office, in a case registered against him for failing to declare assets he earned from the sale of state gifts.

Khan was accused of misusing his position to purchase and sell gifts received during state visits abroad that were worth over $635,497 (140 million rupees).

A five-member election tribunal announced the verdict in the Toshakhana case against Khan under Article 63(1) P, ruling that the former premier was found “guilty of corrupt practices.”

The article states that a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of parliament, if “he is for the time being disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or of a Provincial Assembly under any law for the time being in force.”

Members of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said they were not surprised by the verdict and the party would challenge it in a high court.

“We knew because they will announce a verdict not on the basis of law, but on the basis of politics, so this verdict is not unexpected,” PTI’s Asad Umar told reporters outside the ECP office.

“But let me convey it to them and whoever stands by them that your dream of ‘minus one’ for Imran Khan will never come true.”

Khan has been embroiled in the Toshakhana case since April when PM Shehbaz Sharif said his predecessor had sold state gifts worth $635,497 in Dubai. Toshakhana is a repository for gifts received by a head of state from foreign countries.

Multiple references were filed against Khan accusing him of buying items from the Toshakhana to sell them in the market at higher costs. A major charge was that the former premier failed to declare some of the earnings in his annual statements of assets submitted before the ECP.

Under the law, lawmakers are required to declare their assets with the ECP every year.

Topics: Imran Khan Pakistan

With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school

With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school
Updated 21 October 2022

With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school

With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school
Updated 21 October 2022
KALAMATA: Greece on Friday launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel, as it tries to build on its relative air power advantage over regional rival Turkey.
Israeli defense contractor Elbit, which finalized a $1.65 billion deal with Greece’s government, assisted by Israel, last year, will help run the facility located on an air force base outside the southern Greek city of Kalamata.
Greece is undertaking an armed forces modernization program largely focused on its air force, as it hopes to outpace Turkey. Athens is acquiring advanced French-built Rafale jets, upgrading its aging fleet of F-16 fighter jets and wants to join the United States’ F-35 jet program.
Turkey was dropped from the F-35 program after its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system.
NATO members Greece and Turkey remain at odds over sea boundaries and the military presence on eastern Greek islands that Ankara maintains violates international treaties.
The new training center started operating Friday with 14 of an expected 25 T-6 single-engine turboprop aircraft. The fleet is set to expand next year with the delivery of 19 Italian-built M-346 training jets equipped with embedded virtual avionics that simulate combat and and flight scenarios.
While the flight school officially opened Friday it will not be fully operational until early 2024, Elbit officials said.
Major Gen. Georgios Vagenas, commander of the Greek Air Force Training Command, said the T-6 aircraft would provide 7,000 flight training hours annually, while the M-346 jets would provide 3,500 hours.
“These facilities will prepare fighter squadrons for the generation of fighter aircraft that the air force recently acquired,” Vagenas said. “It will be the main mechanism to counter threats ... coming from our neighbor to the east.”

Italy’s far-right leader formally asks for mandate to govern

Italy’s far-right leader formally asks for mandate to govern
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

Italy’s far-right leader formally asks for mandate to govern

Italy’s far-right leader formally asks for mandate to govern
  • Giorgia Meloni and her campaign allies met for about 10 minutes with President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal presidential palace
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

ROME: Italian politician Giorgia Meloni, whose party has neo-fascist roots, said Friday that she and her allies have asked the nation’s president to give her the mandate to form what would be Italy’s first far-right-led government since the end of World War II.

Meloni and her campaign allies met for about 10 minutes with President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal presidential palace. She emerged to tell reporters that the coalition had unanimously indicated to Mattarella that she deserved the mandate to govern.

The palace later announced that Mattarella had summoned Meloni back, by herself, to meet with the president late Friday afternoon.

At that meeting, the president could decide Meloni has assembled a viable government and invite her and her ministers to swear in the next day. He could also give her the mandate to try to form a government and some time to report back to him on her progress.

If Meloni, 45, succeeds, she would be the first woman to become Italian premier.

Obtaining the premiership would cap a remarkably quick rise for the Brothers of Italy party that Meloni co-founded in December 2012 and which in its first years was considered a fringe movement on the right.

“We have indicated myself as the person who should be mandated to form the new government,” Meloni said, flanked by her two main, sometimes troublesome, right-wing allies — Matteo Salvini and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi. “We are ready and we want to move forward in the shortest possible time.”

She cited urgent problems “at both national and international level,” apparent references to soaring energy prices afflicting households and businesses and the war in Ukraine, which has seen European Union members divided over strategy amid worries about gas supplies during the approaching winter.

Berlusconi and Salvini stayed silent during Meloni’s brief remarks to reporters. But at one point Berlusconi raised his eyebrows and looked behind her head at Salvini as Meloni spoke.

Both men are longtime admirers of Russian leader Vladimir Putin; Meloni staunchly backs Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion. Those differences could make coalition rule challenging.

Berlusconi, a three-time premier, has been chafing over the election victory by Meloni’s party. The Brothers of Italy took 26 percent, while Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and the anti-migrant League of Salvini, snagged just over 8 percent apiece in an election on Sept. 25 that saw record low turnout.

In 2018, in the previous election for Parliament, Meloni’s party took just over 4 percent.

Still, while her forces are Parliament’s largest, Meloni needs her two allies in order to command a solid majority in the legislature.

Berlusconi, who fancies himself a rare leader on the world stage, recently derided her as “arrogant” in written comments, apparently after Meloni refused to make a lawmaker who is one of the media mogul’s closest advisers a minister.

Earlier this week in a meeting with his lawmakers he expressed sympathy for Putin’s motivation for invading Ukraine. In that conversation, which was recorded and leaked to Italian news agency LaPresse, he also bragged that Putin had sent him bottles of vodka for his 86th birthday last month and he gave the Russian bottles of wine while the two exchanged sweetly worded notes.

In response to Berlusconi’s comments that were also derogatory about Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky, Meloni insisted that anyone joining her government must be solidly in sync with the West in opposing Putin’s war. If that meant her government couldn’t be formed, Meloni said, she’d take that risk.

Salvini has at times also questioned the wisdom of tough Western sanctions against Russia. A fellow lawmaker in Salvini’s League party who was recently elected president of the lower Chamber of Deputies has publicly expressed doubts about continuing the measures.

Outgoing Premier Mario Draghi’s national pandemic unity coalition collapsed in July, after Salvini, Berlusconi and populist 5-Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte refused to back his government in a confidence vote. That prompted Mattarella to dissolve parliament and pave the way for elections some six months early.

While final efforts to form the new government were underway, Draghi was in Brussels, attending the final day of a European Council summit, grappling with ways to deal with higher energy prices.

On Thursday, Mattarella received opposition leaders, who raised concerns that Meloni, who campaigned with a “God, homeland, family” agenda, would seek to erode abortion rights and roll back rights such as same-sex civil unions.

Topics: Italy Giorgia Meloni

