Saudi energy minister meets top Indian officials to strengthen economic ties

Saudi energy minister meets top Indian officials to strengthen economic ties
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held talks with top Indian officials. (Saudi Press Agency)
Updated 25 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi energy minister meets top Indian officials to strengthen economic ties

Saudi energy minister meets top Indian officials to strengthen economic ties
Updated 25 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman visited India on Saturday, and met top Indian officials as the Kingdom strengthens its energy ties with the second-largest Asian economy.

The energy minister, who visited the Indian capital New Delhi for a day, held talks with Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal; Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh; Electricity Minister Raj Kumar Singh, and several Indian business leaders.

Ahead of the visit, citing people with knowledge of the matter, Economic Times reported that the Gujarat coast in India could soon link up to the Middle East with deep sea cables.

This would create a renewable energy grid as Saudi Arabia and India expand their energy ties.

Earlier in September, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to India Saleh bin Eid Al-Hussaini vowed to boost and strengthen relations between Riyadh and New Delhi during his tenure.

“This would be my endeavor to consolidate and accelerate the growth of our mutual and beneficial partnership and strengthen the friendly bond between the people of our countries,” said Al-Hussaini.

The partnership between Saudi Arabia and India reached new heights when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited New Delhi in February 2019. In October 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kingdom, which resulted in the two nations establishing the Strategic Partnership Council.

In September, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, said that India and Saudi Arabia are important players in the emerging multipolar world order, and there are several areas in which both countries are working together.

“India and Saudi Arabia are major economies and play an important role in shaping the global economy. The two countries are substantial economic partners, with trade being valued at approximately $42.86 billion during the fiscal year (April 2021 to March 2022),” he added.

Energy also plays a crucial role in the trade ties between India and Saudi Arabia as New Delhi imports about 18 and 22 percent of its crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas demands, respectively, from the Kingdom.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and India have been historically strong for several decades. Indians constitute the largest community of foreign workers in the Kingdom, and one of their home country’s biggest sources of inward remittances.

Saudi Arabia’s trade relationship with India was majorly confined to energy in the initial years, but now, both nations have widened their ties into other fields, including security, investment, health, food security, and culture.

Topics: India economy Saudi trade Saudi economy

Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Global investment firm Arcapita opens Riyadh office to expand operation

Global investment firm Arcapita opens Riyadh office to expand operation
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global alternative investment firm Arcapita has formed a new subsidiary to open an office in Riyadh, as part of its expansion in Saudi Arabia.

The new subsidiary, Arcapita Capital Co., is licensed by the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, according to a statement. 

The new formation will allow the firm to participate in private equity and real estate investments in the Saudi market.

Arcapita aims to leverage growth opportunities driven by the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, and the Kingdom’s National Investment Strategy, it said.

These opportunities aim to deploy $3.3 trillion in investments across the economy by 2030.

Saudi Arabia is witnessing growth across several sectors including industrial, logistics, fintech, business services, and healthcare sectors.

“Many sectors of the Saudi economy are poised to experience very healthy growth, driven by substantial infrastructure investment and demographic shifts,” CEO Atif Abdulmalik, said. 

He added: “With the new office in place, we are already looking at a number of significant transactions, and are anticipating a very active investment pipeline in the coming years."

Saudi Arabia’s new investment law is expected to increase international business by 50 percent, as it treats both local and foreign investment equally, removing any commercial advantage previously extended to Saudi companies, Sovereign Saudi Arabia, an independent corporate and trust service provider, said in April.

“By legally enforcing the principle of competitive neutrality to public and private investors, this removes any previous commercial barriers to entry,” said Paul Arnold, managing director of Sovereign Saudi Arabia.

Also, JPMorgan Chase & Co, one of the largest banks in the US, is set to add an additional 20 people for its operations in Saudi Arabia by the end of the year, as it looks to tap into one of the world's few bright spots for equity capital markets, Bloomberg reported. 

The bank will have doubled the size of its Saudi operations by the end of the year, compared to 2016, Bader Al-Amoudi, JPMorgan’s senior country officer said. 

Topics: Saudi Investment office

RIYADH: Three of Saudi Arabia’s top 10 banks have posted strong profit growth in the first nine months of 2022, as interest rates and crude prices rise.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, posted a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion) for the first nine months of 2022.

The Kingdom’s most valuable, Rajhi Bank, has reported a 19 percent profit surge to SR13 billion ($3 billion) in the first nine months of 2022.

Riyad Bank has seen its profit soar by 13 percent to SR5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

The profit hike was buoyed by higher operating income, due to an increase in earnings from net special commissions, fees and commissions, and exchanges

Commenting on the results, Fawaz Al-Fawaz, a Saudi-based independent economist and columnist told Arab News that Saudi banks are likely to maintain their profitability

“The banking sector profitability was expected to improve, due to higher interest margins, which is the difference between what banks pay on the deposits, and the rate they charge on the loans,” he said

“The rising rate environment normally allows banks to increase rates on loans, while they are slower to adjust rates they pay on deposits. Profits should continue to increase but at a slower rate. Increasing rates may deter some borrowing, as we saw in housing for the last few months.”

 

Topics: Saudi Banks SNB Profit

TASI continues to recover on rising oil prices: Closing bell

TASI continues to recover on rising oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

TASI continues to recover on rising oil prices: Closing bell

TASI continues to recover on rising oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index advanced in its first session of the week, as oil prices continued to rise.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.36 percent to end at 12,006, while the parallel market Nomu gained 1.31 percent to finish at 20,004.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 1.25 percent higher, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. increased 1.11 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, rose 0.30 percent, after it posted a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion) for the first nine months of 2022.

The Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 0.23 percent, despite a 19 percent rise in profit to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022

Riyad Bank added 1.84 percent, after its profit soared by 13 percent to SR5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group dropped 1.16 percent, after it recorded a 22 percent increase in profit for the first nine months of 2022.

Development Works Food Co. rose 10 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. was down 8.33 percent to lead the fallers.

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI stocks shares

Saudi Crown Prince unveils initiatives to position KSA as global supply chain hub

Saudi Crown Prince unveils initiatives to position KSA as global supply chain hub
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince unveils initiatives to position KSA as global supply chain hub

Saudi Crown Prince unveils initiatives to position KSA as global supply chain hub
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has unveiled the “Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative”, or GSCRI, in an attempt to position Saudi Arabia as a global supply chain hub, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The strategy of continuous enhancement of the investment environment will be coupled with attractive opportunities and a unique incentives budget, including SR10 billion ($2.66 billion) in financial and non-financial incentives. This aims to attract SR40 billion worth of quality, industrial and service investments in global supply chains to the Kingdom within the launching phase.

The GSCRI falls under Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy which was launched in October 2021. 

The initiative is mainly targeting making the Kingdom a prime investment environment for supply chain investors. 

In order to do this, the GSCRI will help pinpoint and further develop potential investment opportunities, presenting them to potential investors, launching special economic zones, and drawing regional headquarters of international firms to the Kingdom.

In addition to building sturdy relationships with local and international markets, the GSCRI also aims to allow investors to make the best use of the Kingdom’s natural resources reserves as well as its untapped potential.

The GSCRI falls in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to top the list of 15 global economies by 2030, leaving a trail of thriving legacy for the generations to follow. 

Looking at the bigger picture, the GSCRI also complements Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of achieving economic growth and diversity.

Topics: crown prince supply chain

Egypt fixes fuel prices until the end of 2022 following 3 hikes this year

Egypt fixes fuel prices until the end of 2022 following 3 hikes this year
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Egypt fixes fuel prices until the end of 2022 following 3 hikes this year

Egypt fixes fuel prices until the end of 2022 following 3 hikes this year
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Petroleum Products Automatic Pricing Committee has announced that the price of fuel in the local market will remain unchanged, for the period from October to December 2022.

The move has defied expectations of another raise and ended a series of three consecutive petrol price hikes during 2022, according to Asharq Al-Awsat. 

The decision also comes amid the devaluation of the local currency against the dollar, despite a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a loan ranging from $3 billion to $7 billion.

The price of 80-octane fuel will remain at 8 Egyptian pounds ($0.41), while 92-octane fuel will be sold at 9.25 Egyptian pounds. 95-octane fuel will cost 10.75 Egyptian pounds, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources reported. 

The price of diesel will be 7.25 Egyptian pounds, while the industrial-use mazut will be 5,000 Egyptian pounds per tonne.

The committee’s latest decision comes after Egypt started implementing a quarterly price index mechanism on all petroleum products in July 2019.

The mechanism of automatic pricing aims to amend the prices of petroleum products quarterly.

It should not increase or decrease by more than 10 percent, in accordance with the international price of Brent crude oil, and the rate of the dollar against the Egyptian pound.

In July, the Egyptian government raised fuel prices after steep inflationary pressures in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

During 2022, the north African country witnessed two other fuel price hikes during April and February. 

In 2021, the price of octane-80 fuel was 6.75 Egyptian pounds per liter, 92-octane fuel was 8 Egyptian pounds per liter, and 95-octane fuel was 9 Egyptian pounds per liter.

Last Sunday, Egypt finalized a staff-level agreement with the IMF on the components of its program, and will issue an announcement “very soon,” the country’s finance minister said.

“Very productive bilateral discussions were held with IMF staff on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank’s annual meetings in Washington, and significant progress was made across all policies,” Mohamed Maait said in a statement.

Egypt began talks with the IMF for a financial support package in March.

The war in Ukraine threw its already unsettled finances into further disarray, leading foreign investors to pull nearly $20 billion out of Egyptian treasury markets in a matter of weeks.

Topics: Egypt fuel price

