In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack

In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack
Rama’s three-day visit came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services. (File/AFP)
AP

  • After Albania cut ties with Iran, a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source hit an information system that records Albanian border entries and exits
JERUSALEM: Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Israel on Sunday for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Rama’s three-day visit came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services.
After Albania cut ties, a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source hit an information system that records Albanian border entries and exits, causing delays for travelers.
Israel and Iran are archrivals and have waged a more than decade-long shadow war across the region and in cyberspace.
The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, the country’s main cybersecurity body. It provided no additional details.
The ministry said Rama would also meet with caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the country’s figurehead President Isaac Herzog and other officials.

Topics: Israel Albania Iran

Hackers breach Iran’s atomic energy agency, protests persist

Hackers breach Iran’s atomic energy agency, protests persist
DUBAI: Iran’s atomic energy agency alleged on Sunday that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary’s network and had free access to its email system.
An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, demanding Tehran release political prisoners arrested in the recent nationwide protests. The group said it leaked 50 gigabytes of internal emails, contracts and construction plans related to Iran’s Russian-backed nuclear power plant in Bushehr. It was unclear whether the breached system contained classified material.
The hack comes as Iran continues to face nationwide unrest first sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman in police custody for allegedly not adhering to the country’s strict Islamic dress code. On Sunday, Iran’s leading teachers’ association reported that sit-ins canceled classes at multiple schools across the country in protest over the government’s crackdown on student protesters.
The protests first focused on Iran’s state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women but transformed into one of the most serious challenges to the country’s ruling clerics. Protesters have clashed with police and even called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic itself. Security forces have fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrations, killing over 200 people, according to estimates by rights groups.
Iran’s civil nuclear arm said hackers breached the email system used by a company operating the country’s sole nuclear power plant in the southern port city of Bushehr. The agency blamed a “foreign country” for the attack, without elaborating. Iran has previously accused the United States and Israel for cyberattacks that have impaired the country’s infrastructure.
“These illegal efforts are done out of desperation is for attracting public attention,” the organization said.
An anonymous hacking group, calling itself “Black Reward,” published what appeared to be images of contracts, plans and equipment at the Bushehr plant, which went online over a decade ago with help from Russia.
“Unlike Westerners, we do not flirt with criminal mullahs,” the group wrote, announcing the hack on its Telegram channel.
Meanwhile The Coordination Council for Teachers Union, Iran’s leading teachers’ association that has been vocal in the protests, reported that schools, largely in Iran’s Kurdish provinces, heeded its call to boycott classes Sunday in protest over the deaths and detentions of students in the past month of unrest. There was no immediate acknowledgement of the strikes from authorities.
The union shared photos of teachers holding up protest signs saying “Woman, Life, Freedom” instead of teaching at schools in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj, Marivan, Kermanshah and Saqez, as well as in the West Azerbaijan and mountainous Hamadan provinces.
“Schools have become barracks and tear gas is thrown in the faces of elementary school students,” one teacher wrote in a letter shared by the union. “History will record the names of this brave generation.”
Campuses have long been a flash point for unrest in Iran, including during the 1953 student protests under the Western-backed shah and during the 1999 pro-democracy demonstrations under former reformist President Mohammad Khatami.
At the prestigious Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, the scene of an hours-long siege by security forces earlier this month that ended with dozens of students arrested, protests erupted as students tore down the barrier dividing men from women in the campus cafeteria, a students’ association said.
“Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” the massive crowd of students shouted at the top of their lungs, pumping their fists in the air.

  • Tamer Al-Kilani was killed overnight in the Old City of Nablus in the northern West Bank
  • The Lions’ Den militant group has emerged in Nablus in recent months
NABLUS, Palestine: A Palestinian militant was killed Sunday in an explosion in the occupied West Bank, police said, with Israel staying silent on allegations from fighters that it was behind his assassination.
Tamer Al-Kilani was killed overnight in the Old City of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
A Palestinian police inspector told AFP that Kilani was killed in an explosion in Nablus, where the Lions’ Den militant group has emerged in recent months.
The group described Kilani as one of its “fiercest fighters” and blamed Israel for his death overnight.
“The treacherous occupation (Israel) put a sticky TNT device as the way to assassinate” Kilani, the group wrote on Telegram.
Palestinians gathered on Sunday around the charred remains of a motorbike that was allegedly laden with explosives.
At Nablus’s Rafidia Hospital, Kilani’s mother and sister stood over his body.
The Israeli military refused to confirm its involvement in the killing when contacted by AFP.
An army spokeswoman said Kilani was involved in attacks targeting Israelis and had previously been jailed by Israel.
The Fatah movement described the killing as a “cowardly assassination” in a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.
Dozens of Palestinian militants and civilians have been killed this year amid an uptick in Israeli military raids, most targeting the northern West Bank.
The army spokeswoman said Israeli forces “will continue to operate at all times and in all places from which terror attacks against Israelis emanate.”
Nineteen Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers have been killed so far this month, according to an AFP toll.

Topics: Palestine Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Nablus

  • Israel and Lebanon agreed to terms on a US-brokered deal to demarcate their disputed maritime border
  • Four right-wing Israeli groups mounted legal challenges against the deal
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday paved the way for the signing of a maritime border deal with Lebanon, after it rejected appeals that the pact requires parliamentary approval.
The signing is expected later this week.
Israel and Lebanon, who are technically at war, agreed to terms earlier this month on a US-brokered deal to demarcate their disputed maritime border, a step likely to unlock production at Mediterranean gas fields.
Four right-wing Israeli groups mounted legal challenges against the deal, claiming that centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid was giving away “sovereign” Israeli territory, which requires parliamentary approval.
Israel holds elections on Nov. 1, and the petitions additionally argued that agreements to cede territory should not be concluded during an election period.
Opponents of the deal also sought to force the government to hold a referendum on the terms.
But a three-judge panel at Israel’s top court threw out all arguments against the deal in a decision Sunday, with the full arguments to be released later.
The ruling means Lapid’s cabinet, which has also endorsed the terms of the agreement, can give final, binding approval.
Israeli and Lebanese reports say the signing will happen this week, with officials from the two countries inking the deal in separate locations.
It will go into force as soon as the United States sends notice confirming it has received from Lebanon and Israel their separate approvals.
The two nations will then deposit maritime border coordinates with the United Nations.
Under the deal, Israel has full rights over the Karish gas field, which is expected to start gas production within weeks.
Lebanon will have full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir, parts of which fall in Israel’s territorial waters, with the Jewish state receiving some revenues.
Right-wing opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who could return as premier following Israel’s vote, has warned he will not be bound by the terms of a deal with Lebanon.

Topics: Lebanon Israel Lebanon-Israel maritime border deal

DUBAI: Bahrain’s King Hamad Al-Khalifa received UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his official visit to Manama, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

The UAE top diplomat conveyed to King Hamad the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, according to WAM. 

Bahrain’s King Hamad said the deep-rooted, historical ties between his country and the UAE are based on strong pillars of fraternity, common visions, understanding and close coordination.

The King lauded the fruitful results of the meetings of the joint higher committee on strengthening collaboration between the two nations in various fields, WAM reported. 

King Hamad also praised the UAE’s pivotal, active role at the regional and international levels. 

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah praised the deep bilateral relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, according to WAM. 

“The UAE-Bahrain relations are deeply rooted, and the two countries' leadership are determined to move forward towards strengthening these ties and growing their cooperation in all fields,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

He praised the development drive witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain under the leadership of King Hamad, wishing the people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity, the WAM statement added. 

Sheikh Abdullah arrived at the Bahrain International Airport on Saturday, where he was welcomed by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE ambassador to the Kingdom, along with a number of officials.

Topics: UAE Bahrain

  • Palestinians use donkeys to pull carts by which farm produce is transported to markets
GAZA CITY: Cattle carts arriving at the vegetable market in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza and vendors and shoppers flocking to them have been a regular feature for years in the strip besieged by Israel.

But this might become a thing of the past as Israel has been preventing donkeys from entering the Gaza Strip since December last year, according to donkey dealers in Gaza.

Hani Al-Nadi, 40, a donkey dealer, said that Israel prevented him and other traders from importing the animals into Gaza.

“In December, I was informed by the Israeli authorities at the Erez Crossing that I am not allowed to obtain an import permit for donkeys,” Al-Nadi told Arab News.

He said an Israeli nongovernmental organization claimed that donkeys are tortured in Gaza and that after they are imported from Israel, they are slaughtered and their skins are sold to China via Egypt.

Ofer Stritch, from Starting Over, a nonprofit Israeli animal sanctuary, said: “We learned from multiple sources in Gaza that many donkeys arriving in the strip via Israel are sent to Egypt where they are slaughtered and their skins sold to China.

“We realized that there is a sudden increase in the number of donkeys that are transported from Israel to Egypt via Gaza.”

Al-Nadi rejected the allegations and said: “We cannot export anything through Egypt, and donkeys are not slaughtered in Gaza. I do not know the reason for this claim.”

According to Al-Nadi, Israel is the only source for importing donkeys, which are used for cheap transportation in light of the high fuel prices, into the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians use donkeys to pull carts through which farm produce is transported to markets or sold by street vendors.

Mahmoud Al-Ra’i, 33, said: “For 15 years I have been using a donkey cart to sell vegetables in Gaza streets. This is the second donkey that I have bought since the beginning of my work in this field.”

Al-Ra’i wanted to replace his donkey a month ago, but he dropped the idea when he learned about the high prices of donkeys as a result of the Israeli ban on the import of the animals.

The average price of a donkey in the Gaza Strip was about $200, but it has risen to about $800 now.

Gaza’s businesses use traditional means of transportation including trucks and tuk-tuks, but the high fuel price of $2 per liter has prompted some drivers to use donkeys and horses.

Rami Al-Shandaghli, 47, said: “Fuel prices are high in Gaza, and the profit rate is low due to the bad economic situation. Donkeys are the best way, and the cost of feeding and caring for them is very low.

“The cost of a donkey’s food per day does not exceed 5 shekels ($1.5), and wounds can be healed by a swim in the sea, and the average lifespan of a donkey is 20 years,” Al-Shandaghli said.

Israel controls most of the Gaza Strip’s imports as they enter through its Kerem Shalom crossing.

Egypt allows some goods to enter the Gaza Strip through the Salah El-Din crossing.

According to Al-Nadi, the Gaza Strip used to import between 500-600 donkeys annually, but since the beginning of the year, no new donkey has entered Gaza.

“Currently, I do not have a job in the field of donkeys. Until the issue is resolved, I will be helping my father raise cows. Israel has suspended my entry permit as well,” he said.

Topics: donkey Israel Gaza Cattle carts

