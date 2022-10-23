You are here

  • Home
  • French chateaux braces for huge winter heating bills

French chateaux braces for huge winter heating bills

French chateaux braces for huge winter heating bills
People sit on the grass in front of the Chateau of Chambord in Chambord, central France. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/889p3

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

French chateaux braces for huge winter heating bills

French chateaux braces for huge winter heating bills
  • The prospect of a hike in gas prices is particularly worrying owners and directors of large historical buildings dotted along the Loire
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

FRANCE: Inside his French chateau on the riverbanks of the Loire, Xavier Leleve dreads to find out how much it will cost to heat the 12th-century building this winter.

Energy bills in France are expected to soar compared to last year, partly as a result of a hike in gas prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The prospect is particularly worrying owners and directors of large historical buildings dotted along the Loire.

Usually, Leleve pays $14,800 to $19,700 in heating, electricity and gas each winter to keep the Meung-sur-Loire castle up and running.

But this year, “it’ll be five to ten times more expensive. You simply can’t start spending that much on energy,” he said.

It would divert funds from other projects, including the much-needed conservation of some parts of the listed building.

In a wing of the castle closed off to the public, he pointed to the windows.

Some looked in bad shape, with duct tape covering some wooden frames and barely keeping out the outside cold. Other windows were brand new, put in place after long discussions with the regional cultural authority on what they should look like to best respect the castle’s original aesthetics.

“A window costs around 10,000 euros and we have 148 of them, so you can imagine how much the window budget is,” said Leleve.

An hour’s drive away down the river, Charles-Antoine de Vibraye has decided the best course of action to keep his huge family home heated this winter is to do nothing at all.

The Cheverny chateau, which inspired Captain Haddock’s family estate in “The Adventures of Tintin,” has belonged to the same family for six centuries, its website says.

Today some of the family still live in one wing of the stately home, but the rest of the building and its grounds include a restaurant and a Tintin exhibition, and are open to paying visitors.

De Vibraye says the business, one of the most visited Loire Valley castles, is successful enough for the family to be able to afford the extra cost of the 30,000 to 40,000 liters of heating oil needed each year.

He does not plan to increase the building’s insulation either.

“If you trap in the heat, you just help the possible fungi and insects that will eat up your wood,” he said.

“You need to limit heating to a bare minimum to not upset this healthy cycle of thermal exchanges inside a historical building,” he added, though admitting a constant temperature was better for old furniture.

He said two-thirds of the building was heated, “especially in the rooms that people visit and where there is historical furniture.”

A little further south, four large logs burn in the chimney at the bottom of a sweeping staircase in the state-owned Chateau of Chambord, the only source of heat for visitors.

But its offices, shops and some 40 houses on its estate are heated.

“The budget has doubled in two years. We’ve gone from 260,000 euros to more than 600,000 in the budget for 2023,” said Jean d’Haussonville, the director of the surrounding estate.

The castle, one of several on the section of the Loire Valley listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, usually works with an annual budget of 30 million euros a year.

Of that, the energy bill is now expected to be equivalent to the cost of two temporary exhibitions and a festival, he said.

Topics: French chateau France

Related

Crowdfunding saves crumbling French chateau
Offbeat
Crowdfunding saves crumbling French chateau
18th-century French chateau razed ‘by mistake’
Offbeat
18th-century French chateau razed ‘by mistake’

Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh

Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh
Updated 24 October 2022

Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh

Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh
  • KSrelief helps 15 ophthalmologists provide free care
  • Almost 5,000 examined and treated in a week
Updated 24 October 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When poor eyesight forced Motiur Rahman to abandon his pulled rickshaw, there seemed to be no hope that he would find another livelihood — until last month, when Saudi doctors treated his cataract and gave him a new lease on life.

Rahman, 62, was one of hundreds of people who underwent eye surgery when ophthalmologists from the Kingdom arrived in the Chapainawabganj area of northwestern Bangladesh in late September.

“I was close to blind before the operation. But with the grace of almighty Allah, now I am completely ok with my (eyesight),” he said. “I feel like (I’m) reborn. I can see things like in my early days.”

The Saudi Noor Volunteer Program between Sept. 23 and Oct. 1 was organized by the Al-Basar International Foundation, a Saudi NGO working in the field of blindness prevention, with support from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center or KSrelief.

“A total of 15 doctors came from Saudi Arabia,” Dr. Ahmed Taher Hamid Ali, Al-Basar’s country director for Bangladesh, told Arab News. “They were very willing to provide quality eye care to underprivileged persons.”

The doctors’ work was facilitated by Al-Basar’s local partner, Al-Noor Eye Hospital in Dhaka, which organized a medical camp at its subbranch in Chapainawabganj, some 300 kilometers from the capital.

According to the hospital’s data, the Saudi doctors had examined and treated 4,610 patients and conducted 519 cataract surgeries over one week.

“They choose to help in Bangladesh on the basis of needs,” Ali said.

Cataracts are the main cause of vision loss in the South Asian nation where 1.5 percent of adults are blind and 21.6 percent have low vision.

The treatment involved the latest medical technology and was free for all who had reached out for help.

“It was completely free, and I didn’t spend a single penny for the surgery. I even received free medicines and ointments for post-surgery treatment,” said Fazar Ali, a 72-year-old who was forced to retire from his fresh produce business when he began losing his vision a few years ago.

“I have been suffering from poor eyesight for the last couple of years. I couldn’t even recognize the people’s faces,” he said. “After the surgery, now I can see better.”

Mohammad Naimul Huq, a 68-year-old farmer and another beneficiary of the Saudi program, was back working just days after lens-replacement surgery.

“I received very good care at the clinic. It was a successful operation in my right eye,” he told Arab News. “After the operation, now I can work again perfectly like before.”

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi doctors KSRelief

Related

KSrelief delivers food aid in Lebanon, Bangladesh
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief delivers food aid in Lebanon, Bangladesh
KSRelief donates aid, medical services to Lebanon, Sudan, Bangladesh, Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief donates aid, medical services to Lebanon, Sudan, Bangladesh, Yemen

Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister

Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister
Updated 23 October 2022
Reuters

Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister

Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister
  • Former PM spent weekend trying to persuade Conservative lawmakers to back him
  • Rishi Sunak had cleared the threshold of 100 lawmakers by Sunday
Updated 23 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Former prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest to become Britain’s next leader on Sunday, saying he had the support of enough lawmakers to progress to the next stage but far fewer than front-runner former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members — and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday,” Johnson said in a statement.

“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”

Johnson, who never formally announced his bid to return to Downing Street, has spent the weekend trying to persuade Conservative lawmakers to back him and said on Sunday that he had the support of 102 of them.

He needed the backing of 100 by Monday to proceed to the next stage, which would have seen him going head-to-head against Sunak in a vote by the Conservative Party’s 170,000 members.

Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister in July helped precipitate Johnson’s fall, had cleared the threshold of 100 lawmakers needed to progress to the next stage, securing 142 declared supporters on Sunday, according to Sky News.

He will be named leader of the Conservative Party and become prime minister on Monday unless candidate Penny Mordaunt reaches the threshold of 100 backers to force a run-off vote by party members. She had 24 declared supporters on Sunday.

Topics: UK Conservative Party Boris Johnson

Related

Update Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership
World
Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership

Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible

Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible

Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible
  • Emmanuel Macron has differed from other Western leaders in pushing to keep talks open with Vladimir Putin
  • Macron also justified Western support for Kyiv ‘so that at some point the Ukrainian people can choose peace’
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

ROME: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible, speaking at the start of a peace summit in Rome.
Since the beginning of the conflict in February, Macron has differed from other Western leaders in pushing to keep talks open with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
“Let’s not let peace be hostage to Russian power,” Macron said during a speech at the start of the gathering organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio, a Catholic charity based in Rome.
“Peace is possible, but only they (Ukrainians) will decide when they decide it.”
“Peace will be built with the other, who is today’s enemy, around a table,” he said at the summit in front of hundreds of political and religious leaders from around the world.
Macron also justified Western support for Kyiv “so that at some point the Ukrainian people can choose peace... in the terms they will have decided.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Emmanuel Macron ‘The Cry for Peace’ Vladimir Putin

Related

Ukrainians cheer nation’s EU candidacy amid wartime woes
World
Ukrainians cheer nation’s EU candidacy amid wartime woes
Update Ukrainians report fierce fighting as Russia marks Soviet WW2 victory photos
World
Ukrainians report fierce fighting as Russia marks Soviet WW2 victory

Rushdie lost sight in eye, use of hand in attack: Agent

Rushdie lost sight in eye, use of hand in attack: Agent
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

Rushdie lost sight in eye, use of hand in attack: Agent

Rushdie lost sight in eye, use of hand in attack: Agent
  • “He’s lost the sight of one eye... One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut,” Andrew Wylie said
  • The injuries “were profound... it was a brutal attack,” the agent added
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

MADRID: Author Salman Rushdie lost vision in one eye and was left “incapacitated” in a hand after he was stabbed in the United States in August, his agent said in an interview published this weekend.
The 75-year-old writer, who had received several death threats after the publication of his “The Satanic Verses,” was stabbed several times in the neck and abdomen before he was due to give a talk in the state of New York.
Rushdie was then air-lifted to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery but his condition had improved in the weeks after.
“He’s lost the sight of one eye... He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso,” Andrew Wylie told Spanish daily El Pais, providing an update on Rushdie’s health.
The injuries “were profound... it was a brutal attack,” Wylie added.
He would not give any information about the writer’s whereabouts, or whether he was still in hospital, but said: “He’s going to live.”
The British author had lived in hiding for years after Iran’s first supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini ordered his killing for what he deemed the blasphemous nature of “The Satanic Verses.”
The main suspect, Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from New Jersey with roots in Lebanon, was arrested immediately after the attack on Rushdie and he then pleaded not guilty during a hearing in New York state in mid-August.
The attack sparked outrage in the West but was praised by extremists in Iran and Pakistan.

Topics: Salman Rushdie

Related

Salman Rushdie attack ‘unacceptable’ to Islam, says MWL chief Al-Issa
World
Salman Rushdie attack ‘unacceptable’ to Islam, says MWL chief Al-Issa
US ‘considering’ fresh sanctions on Iranian officials promoting attacks on Salman Rushdie
Middle-East
US ‘considering’ fresh sanctions on Iranian officials promoting attacks on Salman Rushdie

Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare

Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare
Updated 23 October 2022
AP

Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare

Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare
  • British media reported that Sunak had held late-night talks with Johnson Saturday
  • Speculation mounted that the pair could strike a deal to unite the fractured governing party
Updated 23 October 2022
AP

LONDON: Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was frontrunner Sunday in the Conservative Party’s race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, as he garnered the public support of over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals — ousted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.
But widespread uncertainty remained after British media reported that Sunak had held late-night talks with Johnson Saturday, and speculation mounted that the pair could strike a deal to unite the fractured governing party after it was left reeling from Truss’ rapid downfall.
The Conservative Party hastily ordered a contest that aims to finalize nominations Monday and install a new prime minister — its third this year — within a week.
Sunak, 42, confirmed Sunday he was running in the leadership race. He has the backing of at least 124 Conservative lawmakers, according to unofficial tallies by the BBC and Sky News. That’s well ahead of the 100 nominations required to qualify.
“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done,” Sunak said in a statement.
Mordaunt garnered about 24 lawmakers’ public support, while Johnson, who has not yet declared if he is running, has about 50 so far. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg told the BBC Sunday he spoke to Johnson and that “clearly he’s going to stand” after Johnson flew back to London Saturday from his vacation in the Dominican Republic.
A possible return to power for Johnson, 58, who was forced out of office just weeks ago by a string of ethics scandals, has deeply divided the Conservatives and thrown unpredictability into the race. Supporters say he is a vote winner and has enough support from lawmakers, but many critics warn that another Johnson government would be catastrophic for the party and the country.
Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker, a former backer of Johnson and an influential politician within the Conservative Party, warned a Johnson comeback would be a “guaranteed disaster” because he still faces an investigation into whether he lied to Parliament while in office that could lead to his suspension as a lawmaker.
“This isn’t the time for Boris and his style,” Baker told Sky News on Sunday. “What we can’t do is have him as prime minister in circumstances where he’s bound to implode, taking down the whole government ... and we just can’t do that again.”
But Johnson won the backing of several senior Conservatives, including Nadhim Zahawi, another former Treasury chief.
“He was contrite and honest about his mistakes. He’d learned from those mistakes how he could run No 10 and the country better,” Zahawi said.
Truss quit Thursday after a turbulent 45 days, conceding that she could not deliver on her botched tax-cutting economic package, which she was forced to abandon after it sparked fury within her party and weeks of turmoil in financial markets.
Sunak, who was Treasury chief from 2020 until this summer, steered Britain’s slumping economy through the coronavirus pandemic. He quit in July in protest against Johnson’s leadership. In the contest to replace Johnson, Sunak argued that climbing inflation must be controlled first, and called promises by Truss and other rivals to immediately slash taxes reckless “fairy tales.”
Tory voters backed Truss over Sunak, but he was proved right when Truss’ unfunded tax-cutting economic stimulus package triggered chaos in the markets in September.
Dozens among Britain’s 357 Conservative lawmakers have not yet publicly declared whom they are backing to replace Truss.
Mordaunt and Johnson — if he confirms he is running — have until Monday afternoon to garner 100 nominations. If all three meet that threshold, lawmakers will vote to knock out one and then hold an indicative vote on the final two. The party’s 172,000 members will then get to decide between the two finalists in an online vote. The new leader is due to be selected by Friday.

Topics: UK Conservative Party rishi sunak Boris Johnson

Related

A win for the greens! Lettuce outlasts British PM Liz Truss
Media
A win for the greens! Lettuce outlasts British PM Liz Truss

Latest updates

Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh
Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh
Eddie Howe plays down Champions League chances after Newcastle beat Spurs
Eddie Howe plays down Champions League chances after Newcastle beat Spurs
Cosplayers steal the show on final day of Comic Con Arabia
Cosplayers steal the show on final day of Comic Con Arabia
Jeddah art exhibition provides platform for local talent
Jeddah art exhibition provides platform for local talent
Lebanon’s top Christian cleric raps MPs for creating ‘presidential vacuum’
Lebanon’s top Christian cleric raps MPs for creating ‘presidential vacuum’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.