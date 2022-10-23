You are here

Saudi Arabia’s new rules for private sector worker absences

Updated 24 October 2022
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on Sunday updated regulations governing worker absences in private sector establishments.

It is part of the ministry’s efforts to improve the contractual relationship between workers and employers, preserve the contractual rights of all parties and increase the attractiveness as well as flexibility of the labor market in Saudi Arabia.

The measures for employee interruption were updated as follows: “After the employer submits a request to terminate the contractual relationship due to the worker’s interruption from work, the data of the expatriate worker ceases to be linked to that facility, and his status is discontinued from work in the ministry’s systems, and the current employer does not bear any consequences.

“The worker has the right, within 60 days, to transfer to another employer or final exit, and after 60 days have passed without the expatriate worker taking one of these two options, the status of the expatriate worker becomes absent from work in the ministry’s systems and related regulations.

The ministry said that for expatriate workers who have been reported as absent from work before the date of this update, employers would be allowed to transfer their services to their facilities if their status is absent from work, and the late fees on the worker’s record will be transferred to the new employer with the worker’s consent when transferring services to a new employer.

“And if the transfer of the service of the expatriate worker is not completed within 15 days from the date of the ministry’s approval of the transfer, the status of the expatriate will remain absent from work.”

These measures come within the ministry’s efforts to protect the rights of workers and employers, and are a continuation of efforts to raise the efficiency and attractiveness of the Saudi labor market — including the wage protection system, the initiative to improve contractual relationships and the friendly settlement program.

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Saudi private sector

  • Judge Sakuraflor says fans the ‘most positive, kind and respectful’ she has ever met
JEDDAH: The three-day Comic Con Arabia 2022 ended on a high on Saturday, as visitors showed off their costume-making skills and stylish poses in a cosplay contest.

The competition was divided into three categories: Comic Con Arabia, best performance and best costume crafting and attracted 75 contestants, all vying for SR10,000 ($2,660) in total prize money.

Ibrahim Al-Sadaan, who traveled all the way from Eastern Province to attend the event, won the Comic Con Arabia category and with it a cash prize of SR5,000.

“I love cosplay,” the 25-year-old told Arab News. “I have been very passionate about it since a very young age.” 

Al-Sadaan won the judges over with his portrayal of Scorpion, a villainous character from the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise. He said his costume took six weeks to create and he spent a further week mastering his poses, but the victory came as no surprise.

“I have already represented the Kingdom in the Japanese international cosplay championship in Riyadh, and today was my sixth win,” he said.

The best performance and costume crafting prizes went to visitors dressed as Japanese manga characters Spy x Family and Jujutsu Kaisen respectively, each of whom won SR2,500. 

The contestants were judged by three professional cosplayers: Taryn from Italy, Harry Field from the UK and Sakuraflor from the Netherlands.

Taryn has a large fan base in Jeddah and signed countless autographs in the meet and greet area.

“I will keep this precious memory in my heart and I am sure I will see you again in Saudi Arabia,” he said. 

Field said Saudi comic fans had taken cosplay to another level with their creativity.

“I have had the opportunity to travel to so many places now, and I am really good at spotting upcoming communities and where things are going to be rising,” he told Arab News.

“Saudis have been doing amazing things within the esports and gaming events … and (their) cosplay level is absolutely amazing. People here have so much creativity that they bring in every character they make and bring to life.” 

Sakuraflor said she was impressed by the passion shown by the fans.

“It is the most positive, kind and respectful fans I have ever met. They are super sweet and the energy is super high. I have seen the performances, I am impressed. They are going crazy and I love it.”

Among the other supervillains and superheroes on show were Spider-Man, Deadpool, the Joker and Wonder Woman, while several horror film characters, including Chucky, Harley Quinn and Leatherface, also made an appearance.

Comic Con Arabia Comic Con Arabia 2022

  • Acclaimed painter and artist Maha Al-Enezi, with her piece titled ‘Hope,’ is one of the 90 artists featured at the exhibition
JEDDAH: More than 90 young Saudi artists from different backgrounds recently showcased their works and techniques at the Plastic Art Exhibition in Jeddah.

The five-day event, titled “Colorful Rhythms,” held at the Saudi Center for Fine Arts, displays more than 200 artworks.

It was inaugurated by Mohammed Al-Subaih, director of the Saudi Arabian Society of Culture and Arts, in the presence of a large number of art figures, intellectuals and diplomats.

Organized by the Golden Enamel Group, the exhibition is one of the largest artistic gatherings this year in Jeddah, with the participation of 90 male and female artists from around the Kingdom. 

Al-Subaih and his guests toured the exhibition and expressed their admiration of the artworks that reflect the creativity of the participating artists.

Maher Al- Awlaqi, curator of the exhibition, said that the exhibition aims to showcase some of the best works by Saudi artists across the Kingdom.

“The artists used various techniques and themes to create extraordinary art. These artists come from various walks of life, from different art schools, and have their own different stories to tell through their artworks,” Al-Awlaqi added. 

HIGHLIGHTS

Sara Abdullah Al-Qarni from Asir said that she was passionate about art and saw the exhibition as a great opportunity to showcase the artistic traditions of the southern part of the Kingdom through her abstract work.

Guest of honor and former Saudi TV anchor Abdulaziz Al-Eid said: “As far as I know it is a unique art exhibition which gathers a large number of artists, and I really praise the organizers for their effort in bringing such names in one place to showcase their best work, which reflects the high level of art in Saudi Arabia.”

Acclaimed painter and artist Maha Al-Enezi, with her piece titled “Hope,” is one of the 90 artists featured at the exhibition.

“I want to thank the organizing team for helping us display our artwork in such an exhibition. I really feel humbled and honored to be a part of yet another extraordinary event. I wish the best for all my fellow artists out there,” she told Arab News.

Meanwhile, Sara Abdullah Al-Qarni from Asir said that she was passionate about art and saw the exhibition as a great opportunity to showcase the artistic traditions of the southern part of the Kingdom through her abstract work.

She said: “I am excited to be participating in the largest exhibition of its kind and to be sharing the platform with an eclectic mix of artists showcasing their unique pieces of art.”

Saliha Al-Ahmari said: “Looking forward to an array of creative artworks as the organizers have given us a wonderful platform for all the artists to showcase our talents. Truly this exhibition gives us a chance to get to know and learn from diverse artists.”

art exhibition Saudi artists Jeddah

  • Kingdom’s pavilion lays on activities, serves up treats
RIYADH: The Saudi Embassy in Ireland, along with students from the Kingdom, took part in the International Diplomatic Charity Bazaar in Dublin on Sunday.

The event was organized by the Diplomatic Corps in Ireland and drew support from more than 50 embassies and international organizations, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom’s pavilion included many activities as well as national products and delicacies for visitors to try.

Counselor Abdul Salam Al-Mushaiti said the embassy’s participation reflected Saudi Arabia’s interest in charitable work, adding that the Kingdom had been a pioneer in providing relief to those in need all over the world.

 

charity Saudi embassy

RIYADH: Delegations from 50 countries, including muftis, scholars, and ministers participated in the 35th International Conference on the Biography of Prophet Muhammad in Nouakchott on Saturday.

The Muslim World League’s Secretary General Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa was the guest of honor at the event and delivered a speech.

The Muslim World League’s Secretary General Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa was awarded the National Order of Merit by the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani. (@MWLOrg_en)

Al-Issa was awarded the National Order of Merit by the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani and said he was delighted to visit the country.

“I appreciate President El-Ghazouani’s confidence, formal invitation, and hospitality. It was a pleasure to take part in the special edition of the International Conference on Moral Values in the Biography of the Prophet,” Al-Issa said.

Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa Mauritania Prophet Muhammad

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and AI Authority has signed a deal with LinkedIn to cooperate on research related to the Kingdom’s labor market in the field of data and artificial intelligence.

The agreement aims to enrich knowledge and launch awareness initiatives to build a digital professional identity and link it to appropriate career opportunities.

A memorandum of understanding was signed at the SDAIA’s headquarters in Riyadh by Majid Alshehry, manager of the general department of studies, and Rajai El-Khadem, LinkedIn’s head of the public and academic sectors for the Middle East.

The SDAIA is keen to increase cooperation with outside agencies in the field of data and AI as part of its work to boost national capabilities.

The two sides said they were looking forward to developing a general framework for studying the Saudi labor market in the area of data and AI and making recommendations to fill skills gaps in specialist fields.

SDAIA Linkedin Saudi Data and AI Authority

