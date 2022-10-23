You are here

What We Are Buying Today: Saudi label By Jana Khojah

Updated 10 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
Rahaf Jambi

What We Are Buying Today: Saudi label By Jana Khojah

What We Are Buying Today: Saudi label By Jana Khojah
By Jana Khojah is a Saudi brand founded in 2019 that produces high-end Saudi styles like abayas and farwas with a modern twist. 

The brand was established by Saudi designer Jana Khojah in Jeddah and prioritizes high-quality elegance while emphasizing Saudi style in everyday wear for women. Combining classic silhouettes with fabrics and details that are not usually associated with the abaya — like feathers, fur and leather — By Jana Khojah creates unique pieces for a range of tastes. 

With regard to seasonal limited-edition pieces, the brand offers distinctive and elegant staple pieces. 

Khojah, who received frequent compliments and questions about the abayas she made for herself, began getting requests to create them for others. She founded her fashion label during the coronavirus pandemic, and it became a huge hit, expanding to include teams for embroidery and handmade goods. The brand also has its own perfume line inspired by French perfumes. 

By Jana Khojah offers cleaning instructions to accompany every garment, as the natural fabrics used in their creation, such as silk or fur, can be delicate and require special attention. To ensure the pieces arrive undamaged, they are wrapped in paper packing and then in carton boxes.

Prices are reasonable for the uniqueness and quality of the creations. Follow By Jana Khojah’s Instagram account @jk.designer1 for more details.

Topics: By Janah Khojah abayas Saudi attire Saudi brand

Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam pays tribute to Umm Kulthum

Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam pays tribute to Umm Kulthum
Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam pays tribute to Umm Kulthum

Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam is paying tribute to Egyptian icon Umm Kulthum by way of an eyewear collection with Moroccan label Port Tanger.

The model created a pair of frames for the label and based her designs on late singer Umm Kulthum and Hammam’s own mother.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

“Composed of two unique silhouettes, Hammam’s frames are an homage to two of the strongest women she knows. ‘Umm,’ a cat-eye frame, draws its name from legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum. ‘M’Barka,’ a wide 70s-style frame, takes the name of Hammam’s mother,” a description on the brand’s Instagram account read.

“When I was making this collaboration, the first person that I thought of, who I love and who I think is my icon, is my mother. And back in the 70s and 80s, my mom was a fashionista. So, she’s been a big inspiration for me too,” Hammam said of the new offerings, according to Port Tanger’s Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

Founded by Bilal Fellah and his creative partner Daniël Sumarna, the handcrafted eyewear line, which seeks inspiration from the Moroccan city of Tangier, has been spotted on everyone from US rapper ASAP Rocky to model Nora Attal.

The vintage-style Umm and M’Barka sunglasses feature retro tinted shades and oversized frames. Hammam showed off her new designs in a photoshoot alongside her mother and sister that was lensed by photographer Bibi Borthwick.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

Earlier this month, 26-year-old Hammam took to Instagram to thank industry insiders for attending the collection’s launch party, writing: “(A) big thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate the launch of my collection with @porttanger last night. I am (so) excited to share the rest of this amazing collection with you all.”

Hammam has shown love for her Arab roots in the past, and even starred in an Egypt-themed photoshoot for celebrity shoe designer Amina Muaddi this summer.  The images, shared on Muaddi and Hammam’s Instagram accounts, were shot in Cairo and featured the model posing in a number of everyday locations, including sitting opposite an elderly man smoking shisha.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. She was scouted in Amsterdam’s Central Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.

Since then, she has appeared on the runway for major fashion houses such as Burberry, Fendi, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Balenciaga and Carolina Herrera, to name a few.

Hammam, who has been featured in leading fashion publications such as Vogue and V Magazine, has also starred in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine, Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Giorgio Armani and more.

Amina Muaddi, Zuhair Murad and Olivier Rousteing among star-studded Fashion Trust Arabia panel

Updated 22 October 2022
Arab News
Amina Muaddi, Zuhair Murad and Olivier Rousteing among star-studded Fashion Trust Arabia panel

Amina Muaddi, Zuhair Murad and Olivier Rousteing among star-studded Fashion Trust Arabia panel
DUBAI: Fashion Trust Arabia has unveiled its star-studded judging panel for this year’s awards ceremony, to be held in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 26.

Jordanian Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi, Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad, French designer Olivier Rousteing and Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli are among those who will be determining this year’s winners.

The judges will select six winners across five womenswear-focused categories: Evening Wear, Ready-to-Wear, Accessories (Shoes and Handbags), and Jewellery (Fine & Fashion Jewellery), and the Franca Sozzani Debut Talent Award (Arab Fashion Design Graduate), along with the guest country award.

The distinguished judging panel also includes Ruba Abu-Nimah, creative director of Tiffany & Co.; Yoon Ahn, the designer behind Yoon Ambush; Imran Amed, founder and chief executive of The Business of Fashion; Gherardo Felloni, creative director of Roger Vivier; Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, creative directors of Oscar de la Renta; Camille Miceli, creative director of Pucci and jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, among others.

Why the new Miss Intercontinental Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc felt at home in Egypt

Updated 20 October 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Why the new Miss Intercontinental Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc felt at home in Egypt

Why the new Miss Intercontinental Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc felt at home in Egypt
  • Winner Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc is also the first runner up at the Miss World Vietnam 2022 pageant 
  • She helped storm-hit compatriots after Miss Intercontinental crowning
DUBAI: Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc, 21, made history last weekend when she became the first representative from Vietnam to win the Miss Intercontinental pageant in its 50-year history.

The event, which took place at the Meraki Resort in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, saw the beauty succeed Cinderella Faye Obenita of the Philippines.

“I was super excited when I got to Egypt. One of the first phrases that I heard in Egypt was, ‘Welcome home,’ and I actually felt that in my heart. Both the Egyptian and south Vietnamese people share the same qualities of being very generous, very genuine and being down to earth. So, to be honest, even though this is my first international trip, it didn’t feel strange or I didn’t feel like I was in a new country. I still felt like I was in Vietnam, I was at home,” said Le Nguyen in an interview with Arab News.

But when the new queen went back home to Vietnam, she had no time to rest on her laurels as storms and typhoons laid waste to central Vietnam.

“When I returned to Vietnam, my country was going through a hard time, and the center of Vietnam was suffering from a really big storm. Yesterday (Wednesday), I was able to go to central Vietnam, I was able to give my support. I was in the rain the whole time and we were at the beach and it was like the ocean was mad at us. It was so scary as well. And we have witnessed so many people losing their houses and losing their family members. It was so heartbreaking to see. But I’m glad that I could help people and be someone for them to lean on at this moment. So even though that is very exhausting right now, I’m happy that I was able to go back to my country and do something that I was longing to do way before the moment that I was crowned,” said a visibly emotional and exhausted Le Nguyen.

The former business management student, who previously worked as a research assistant, says keeping a clear mind is the most challenging part of beauty pageants. “Because not just with the pageant, but in everything that you do, your mental well-being is actually one of the most important things. Because even though you might not look your best, you might not be the most beautiful girl out there, you might not be the tallest, you might not be the smartest, but as long as you keep your mind clean and clear, and also to get to have that heart where you are very genuine in your intention,” she said.

When asked if she had any advice for young women who want to take part in pageants, Le Nguyen said: “Now in the 21st century, our beauty queens are part of a revolution. They are not just an image, but they use their influence to make their dreams and hopes come true. So I just want to say that ‘Just be safe in your own skin.’ And one of the things that I think helped me to become Miss InterContinental was that I actually feel very comfortable with myself and I dare to show myself to the world.”

Paris Hilton meets fans as she unveils new fragrance in Dubai 

Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News 
Paris Hilton meets fans as she unveils new fragrance in Dubai 

Paris Hilton meets fans as she unveils new fragrance in Dubai 
DUBAI: US socialite Paris Hilton jetted to Dubai this week to launch her latest fragrance, Ruby Rush, at the city’s popular Mall of the Emirates. 

“Hey Dubai, I am on my way to the Emirates Mall. I’ll see you guys at Debenhams for the launch of my newest fragrance Ruby Rush,” she told her 20.6 million followers on Instagram as she headed to the event. 

The heiress and beauty mogul was surrounded by bodyguards as she walked to her brand’s booth in the store. 

Hundreds of fans gathered around Hilton to meet the star and snap photos of her. 

The socialite attended an event at Dubai's Mall of the Emirates. (Instagram)

She even pulled off multiple wardrobe changes at the mall. 

Her first look was a pink chiffon dress with studded bow detailing on the bodice.

She also wore a hot red floor-length dress, which she paired with cat-eye sunglasses, fingerless leather gloves and a sparkly clutch.  

Her last outfit was a cat print purple dress.

Hilton’s new fragrance comes in a scarlet bottle in the shape of a woman in a strapless gown and is the socialite’s 26th fragrance under her eponymous label.  

The star ended her night by celebrating the launch of Ruby Rush with her friends at beach restaurant Twiggy by La Cantine. She cut a cake that was shaped like her fragrance bottle. 

Besides giving her fans a look at her day in Dubai, she also took to Instagram Stories to promote her new episode on Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast.

In the episode, the pair talk about the harmful stereotypes that are used to portray women, including the term “dumb blonde.” Hilton also spoke about her time at Provo Canyon School in Utah, which she attended as a teenager.

“(They would say) ‘you’re worthless, no one loves you, you’re going to be nothing in life.’ They would just do that to us all day long. It was very painful,” Hilton recalled.

“The only thing that kept me going in there was thinking about who I wanted to be and who I wanted to become when I got out of there,” she said.

A year ago, Hilton traveled to Washington, DC, to lobby for legislation that would impose stricter regulations on the “troubled teen industry” as part of a campaign against the boarding school, where she says she was sexually assaulted and mentally abused.

In 2020, Provo Canyon said in a statement to the press that the school was sold in 2000, and that the current administration cannot comment on anything that happened when Hilton attended in 1997.

US socialite Paris Hilton to unveil latest fragrance in Dubai

Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News
US socialite Paris Hilton to unveil latest fragrance in Dubai

US socialite Paris Hilton to unveil latest fragrance in Dubai
DUBAI: US heiress and beauty mogul Paris Hilton is set to unveil her latest fragrance in Dubai on Tuesday.

Hilton took to Instagram to share the news with her 20.6 million followers, saying she will appear at the city’s popular Mall of the Emirates for a fan meet and greet event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

“I'm so excited to be launching my newest @ParisHiltonFragrances #RubyRush in #Dubai and #India next week!” she said, before taking to Instagram Stories with short clips of her Emirates flight to Dubai.

The new fragrance, called Ruby Rush, comes in a scarlet bottle in the shape of a woman in a strapless gown and is the socialite’s 26th fragrance under her eponymous label.

