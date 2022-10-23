What We Are Buying Today: Saudi label By Jana Khojah

By Jana Khojah is a Saudi brand founded in 2019 that produces high-end Saudi styles like abayas and farwas with a modern twist.
The brand was established by Saudi designer Jana Khojah in Jeddah and prioritizes high-quality elegance while emphasizing Saudi style in everyday wear for women. Combining classic silhouettes with fabrics and details that are not usually associated with the abaya — like feathers, fur and leather — By Jana Khojah creates unique pieces for a range of tastes.
With regard to seasonal limited-edition pieces, the brand offers distinctive and elegant staple pieces.
Khojah, who received frequent compliments and questions about the abayas she made for herself, began getting requests to create them for others. She founded her fashion label during the coronavirus pandemic, and it became a huge hit, expanding to include teams for embroidery and handmade goods. The brand also has its own perfume line inspired by French perfumes.
By Jana Khojah offers cleaning instructions to accompany every garment, as the natural fabrics used in their creation, such as silk or fur, can be delicate and require special attention. To ensure the pieces arrive undamaged, they are wrapped in paper packing and then in carton boxes.
Prices are reasonable for the uniqueness and quality of the creations. Follow By Jana Khojah’s Instagram account @jk.designer1 for more details.