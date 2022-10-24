You are here

Kingdom's stutterers overcoming disfluency and stigma

The Smart Stutter Community held a conference in Saudi Arabia, where nearly 10 ex-stutterers took the stage with all fluency and self-assurance. (Supplied)
The Smart Stutter Community held a conference in Saudi Arabia, where nearly 10 ex-stutterers took the stage with all fluency and self-assurance. (Supplied)
The event was attended by more than 500 people from inside and outside the Kingdom. (Supplied)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • Speakers show success of local treatment program
  • 350,000 in Saudi, 80m globally still need help
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The Smart Stutter Community here have lauded their current collaboration with local bodies but will be seeking to strengthen ties with the Saudi ministries of health and education to help 350,000 people who have the speech disorder in the Kingdom.

As part of International Stuttering Awareness Day, held every Oct. 22, the SSC hosted a conference on Saturday at Effat University’s Prince Bandar bin Sultan Hall, where 10 people took the stage to show how fluent and self-assured they have become after completing the organization’s program.

There are 80 million people who have the disfluency disorder worldwide, who often have to contend with discrimination.

The event was attended by more than 500 people from inside and outside the Kingdom. For nearly four hours, the participants inspired the audience with their stories of how they became more fluent speakers.

Speaking to Arab News, Dr. Abdullah Kreshan, general supervisor of the SSC project, said that stuttering can be treated. “Stutterers now have many solutions to get rid of their problem … People in our society have long believed the speech disorder could be impossible to treat,” Kreshan said.

He added that over the past three years, more than 600 male and female citizens and residents have completed the SSC’s programs and are now more fluent and articulate speakers.

Kreshan said that further success can be achieved by ensuring greater collaboration between civil society organizations and government bodies. “This incorporation is needed to achieve one of the Saudi Vision’s key pillars — a vibrant society capable of creating a prosperous economy and building an ambitious nation.”

The SSC’s Director of Programs Ahmed Al-Muhanna added that the Kingdom has made great strides in treating people who have the disorder. He said that stuttering or “stammering” is a speech disorder where people find it difficult to express themselves in words. “The condition can even be worse when the person is excited, tired or under pressure.”

He added that stuttering starts between the ages of 1 and 6, when all children learn to speak. This is called the subconscious mindset. In later life, Al-Muhanna said, unpleasant experiences and shocks could disrupt breathing and trigger a stutter.

Kreshan said the SSC is the first organization of its kind in the GCC region. “We have proved that there is a solution to stuttering. Some 600 people from Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries and the Arab world have completed the programs designed to help them overcome their speech disorders. We are nowadays offering qualitative programs. You have seen through the videos how the stutterers were when they came to us and how they are now.”

He said the SSC had signed partnership agreements with several government entities. “Last April, our project won the Jeddah Creativity Award after being arbitrated by more than 50 academicians. We are also in contact with the Ministry of Education to give us the green light to hold school awareness campaigns. Moreover, we receive donations from charity societies and companies through their social responsibility programs,” he said.

Kreshan said the SSC wants to ensure it has a national footprint. “It would be great if we could cooperate with more concerned agencies and entities. This way, we can go to the furthest (extent) possible. We have 350,000 stutterers of both genders in the society, and they are in dire need of our help,” he said.

Kreshan said there are many misconceptions about stuttering. “Some may believe that stuttering is impossible to treat, and that is not true at all. Some others may think that there are no stuttering treatment centers in the Arab world, and they spend a lot of money on their travels and search for a solution for themselves or for a stuttering family member,” he said.

Kreshan said the SSC’s five-day program is meant to be a starting point for people who are disfluent. “After five days of intensive training, a stutterer can benefit from 70 to 90 percent of the training program. After that, the remaining 10 to 30 percent can be treated over time, with more practice.” He said the program has a small cost, which is refundable if a person does not get any benefit from it.

Abdul Aziz Al-Mufairij, a 14-year-old former stutterer, was presented as an example of the SSC’s success. He was first shown speaking in a pretreatment video and then came on to the stage to speak. When he finished his presentation, Al-Mufairij’s fluency and self-assurance received a thundering ovation.

Al-Mufairij told Arab News that he started stuttering at the age of 5. “Luckily, I faced no bullying from my brothers and relatives, but I remember it later bothered me a lot when a teacher asked me to read a text in front of my schoolmates. I didn’t like it when some teachers didn’t give me enough time to read or express myself,” he said.

Al-Mufairij said he joined the SSC program four months ago and that his entire family helped him overcome his difficulty. He practiced four to five hours a day and would often speak to people out in malls and other public places to gain confidence.

On the sidelines of the event, representatives from the GCC countries signed partnerships and agreements with the SSC, with the aim to replicate its program in their countries.

Cosplayers steal the show on final day of Comic Con Arabia

Cosplayers steal the show on final day of Comic Con Arabia
Updated 24 October 2022
Nada Hameed

Cosplayers steal the show on final day of Comic Con Arabia

Cosplayers steal the show on final day of Comic Con Arabia
  • Judge Sakuraflor says fans the ‘most positive, kind and respectful’ she has ever met
Updated 24 October 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The three-day Comic Con Arabia 2022 ended on a high on Saturday, as visitors showed off their costume-making skills and stylish poses in a cosplay contest.

The competition was divided into three categories: Comic Con Arabia, best performance and best costume crafting and attracted 75 contestants, all vying for SR10,000 ($2,660) in total prize money.

Ibrahim Al-Sadaan, who traveled all the way from Eastern Province to attend the event, won the Comic Con Arabia category and with it a cash prize of SR5,000.

“I love cosplay,” the 25-year-old told Arab News. “I have been very passionate about it since a very young age.” 

Al-Sadaan won the judges over with his portrayal of Scorpion, a villainous character from the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise. He said his costume took six weeks to create and he spent a further week mastering his poses, but the victory came as no surprise.

“I have already represented the Kingdom in the Japanese international cosplay championship in Riyadh, and today was my sixth win,” he said.

The best performance and costume crafting prizes went to visitors dressed as Japanese manga characters Spy x Family and Jujutsu Kaisen respectively, each of whom won SR2,500. 

The contestants were judged by three professional cosplayers: Taryn from Italy, Harry Field from the UK and Sakuraflor from the Netherlands.

Taryn has a large fan base in Jeddah and signed countless autographs in the meet and greet area.

“I will keep this precious memory in my heart and I am sure I will see you again in Saudi Arabia,” he said. 

Field said Saudi comic fans had taken cosplay to another level with their creativity.

“I have had the opportunity to travel to so many places now, and I am really good at spotting upcoming communities and where things are going to be rising,” he told Arab News.

“Saudis have been doing amazing things within the esports and gaming events … and (their) cosplay level is absolutely amazing. People here have so much creativity that they bring in every character they make and bring to life.” 

Sakuraflor said she was impressed by the passion shown by the fans.

“It is the most positive, kind and respectful fans I have ever met. They are super sweet and the energy is super high. I have seen the performances, I am impressed. They are going crazy and I love it.”

Among the other supervillains and superheroes on show were Spider-Man, Deadpool, the Joker and Wonder Woman, while several horror film characters, including Chucky, Harley Quinn and Leatherface, also made an appearance.

Jeddah art exhibition provides platform for local talent

Jeddah art exhibition provides platform for local talent
Updated 24 October 2022
SALEH FAREED

Jeddah art exhibition provides platform for local talent

Jeddah art exhibition provides platform for local talent
  • Acclaimed painter and artist Maha Al-Enezi, with her piece titled ‘Hope,’ is one of the 90 artists featured at the exhibition
Updated 24 October 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: More than 90 young Saudi artists from different backgrounds recently showcased their works and techniques at the Plastic Art Exhibition in Jeddah.

The five-day event, titled “Colorful Rhythms,” held at the Saudi Center for Fine Arts, displays more than 200 artworks.

It was inaugurated by Mohammed Al-Subaih, director of the Saudi Arabian Society of Culture and Arts, in the presence of a large number of art figures, intellectuals and diplomats.

Organized by the Golden Enamel Group, the exhibition is one of the largest artistic gatherings this year in Jeddah, with the participation of 90 male and female artists from around the Kingdom. 

Al-Subaih and his guests toured the exhibition and expressed their admiration of the artworks that reflect the creativity of the participating artists.

Maher Al- Awlaqi, curator of the exhibition, said that the exhibition aims to showcase some of the best works by Saudi artists across the Kingdom.

“The artists used various techniques and themes to create extraordinary art. These artists come from various walks of life, from different art schools, and have their own different stories to tell through their artworks,” Al-Awlaqi added. 

HIGHLIGHTS

Maher Al- Awlaqi, curator of the exhibition, said that the exhibition aims to showcase some of the best works by Saudi artists across the Kingdom.

Sara Abdullah Al-Qarni from Asir said that she was passionate about art and saw the exhibition as a great opportunity to showcase the artistic traditions of the southern part of the Kingdom through her abstract work.

Guest of honor and former Saudi TV anchor Abdulaziz Al-Eid said: “As far as I know it is a unique art exhibition which gathers a large number of artists, and I really praise the organizers for their effort in bringing such names in one place to showcase their best work, which reflects the high level of art in Saudi Arabia.”

Acclaimed painter and artist Maha Al-Enezi, with her piece titled “Hope,” is one of the 90 artists featured at the exhibition.

“I want to thank the organizing team for helping us display our artwork in such an exhibition. I really feel humbled and honored to be a part of yet another extraordinary event. I wish the best for all my fellow artists out there,” she told Arab News.

Meanwhile, Sara Abdullah Al-Qarni from Asir said that she was passionate about art and saw the exhibition as a great opportunity to showcase the artistic traditions of the southern part of the Kingdom through her abstract work.

She said: “I am excited to be participating in the largest exhibition of its kind and to be sharing the platform with an eclectic mix of artists showcasing their unique pieces of art.”

Saliha Al-Ahmari said: “Looking forward to an array of creative artworks as the organizers have given us a wonderful platform for all the artists to showcase our talents. Truly this exhibition gives us a chance to get to know and learn from diverse artists.”

Saudi Embassy joins charity bazaar in Dublin

Saudi Embassy joins charity bazaar in Dublin
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Embassy joins charity bazaar in Dublin

Saudi Embassy joins charity bazaar in Dublin
  • Kingdom’s pavilion lays on activities, serves up treats
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Embassy in Ireland, along with students from the Kingdom, took part in the International Diplomatic Charity Bazaar in Dublin on Sunday.

The event was organized by the Diplomatic Corps in Ireland and drew support from more than 50 embassies and international organizations, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom’s pavilion included many activities as well as national products and delicacies for visitors to try.

Counselor Abdul Salam Al-Mushaiti said the embassy’s participation reflected Saudi Arabia’s interest in charitable work, adding that the Kingdom had been a pioneer in providing relief to those in need all over the world.

 

