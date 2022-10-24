Sudan’s military sacks commander after tribal clashes

Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi

TOKYO: The Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan paid a courtesy call on Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Monday and thanked the minister for Japan’s assistance to the Arab world.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Hayashi and the ambassadors discussed topics that included the situation in Ukraine and East Asia, as well as the issue of Middle East Peace. They agreed to cooperate closely both bilaterally and in international forums.

Hayashi stated that Japan attaches great importance to its long-standing friendly relations with Arab countries and expressed his hope to continue to strengthen cooperation with the Arab world, including through bilateral exchanges.

In response, Ambassador Waleed Ali Siam, Representative of the Permanent General Mission of Palestine and Dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan, appreciated Japan’s role and assistance in the Arab world, and stated that the Council would like to continue developing Japan-Arab relations.

Siam gave a speech at the meeting expressing their condolences on the assassination of former PM Abe Shinzo. He said: Abe was a “distinguished statesman, a great contributor to the enhancement of peace and stability in the world.”

He also thanked Hayashi for heading Japan’s delegation for TICAD8 in Tunisia and congratulated him on the election of Japan as non- permanent member of the UNSC for its 12th time.

“I want to emphasize here our sincere keenness to develop and deepen the bonds of friendship between the great people of Japan and our Arab World to forge a closer relationship with multilayered cooperation, which serves the common interests of Japanese and Arab Peoples through dialogue,” Siam said in his speech. “And to continue to regularly hold the Japan – Arab Economic Forum and the Japan – Arab Political Dialogue as previously agreed upon between the Arab League and Japan.”

The Palestinian Ambassador said they highly appreciated Japan’s contribution in “fostering economic development in all Arab countries, especially in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Palestine in the light of the UN resolution and international legitimacy.”

Siam explained that Algeria was going to host the Arab Summit this month to discuss the “regional issues including the reconciliation agreement signed by the Palestinian factions in Algeria and International matters for achieving peace and stability for the interest of the world.”

He also said that Japan’s role has a “commitment to maintain the peace and security, peace keeping and protection of human rights,” adding that they appreciated Japan’s efforts in coordinating with the international community to “condemn all act of aggression against any Arab land by neighboring countries, and to reach the extension of the armistice and support the United Nations plan to bring peace to Yemen based on the references represented in GCC initiative, National Dialogue Conference Outcomes, and Security Council Resolution 2216, conducive to bringing a lasting peace.”

Sixteen ambassadors of the Council participated in the meeting that lasted for approximately 30 minutes. They included Palestine, Morocco, Lebanon, Bahrain, Qatar, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Mauritania, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and Yemen.

Originally published in Arab News Japan.