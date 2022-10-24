Rishi Sunak becomes Britain’s prime minister

You are here

Update New leader of the Conservative Party Rishi Sunak waves outside the Conservative Campaign Headquarters, in London, Britain October 24, 2022. (Reuters)
  • Defeated centrist Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from fellow MPs
  • Will be the UK’s first prime minister of Indian origin
LONDON: Rishi Sunak will become British prime minister on Monday after other candidates quit the race to lead the Conservative Party, leaving him with the task of steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer.
Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, will be asked to form a government by King Charles, replacing Liz Truss, the outgoing leader who only lasted 44 days in the job.
He defeated centrist politician Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from lawmakers to enter the ballot, while his rival, the former prime minister Boris Johnson, withdrew from the contest saying he could no longer unite the party.
“This decision is a historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support,” Mordaunt said in a statement as she withdrew from the race just minutes before the winner was due to be announced.
The pound and British government bond prices jumped briefly on news of Mordaunt’s withdrawal, but soon returned to their previous levels.
Sunak, the 42-year-old former finance minister, becomes Britain’s third prime minister in less than two months, tasked with restoring stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil.
The multi-millionaire former hedge fund boss would be expected to launch deep spending cuts to try to rebuild Britain’s fiscal reputation, just as the country slides into a recession, dragged down by the surging cost of energy and food.
Britain has been locked in a state of perma-crisis ever since it voted in 2016 to leave the European Union, unleashing a battle at Westminster over the future of the country that remains unresolved to this today.
The latest bout of drama has drawn dismay in foreign capitals and ridicule from the world’s press.
Sunak came to national attention when, aged 39, he became finance minister under Johnson just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Britain, developing the successful furlough scheme.
The former Goldman Sachs analyst will be the United Kingdom’s first prime minister of Indian origin.
His family migrated to Britain in the 1960s, a period when many people from Britain’s former colonies moved to the country to help it rebuild after the Second World War.
After graduating from Oxford University, he went to Stanford University where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, whose father is Indian billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy, founder of outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd.

Indonesian passenger boat carrying 240 catches fire; 14 dead

  • The KM Express Cantika 77 was headed to Kalabahi from Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara province when it caught fire
  • Ferry and boat tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used for transport and safety is lax
JAKARTA, Indonesia: A passenger boat carrying 240 people caught fire Monday off southern Indonesia, killing 14, rescue officials said.
The KM Express Cantika 77 was headed to Kalabahi from Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara province when it caught fire. It was carrying 230 passengers and 10 crew members, officials said.
The cause of the fire was being investigated.
Rescuers from the Kupang Search and Rescue Agency and nearby vessels recovered 226 survivors, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement. It said 14 people were confirmed dead.
Ferry and boat tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used for transport and safety is lax.
In 2018, an overcrowded ferry with about 200 people on board sank in a deep volcanic crater lake in North Sumatra province, killing 167 people.
In one of the country’s worst recorded disasters, an overcrowded passenger ship sank in February 1999 with 332 people aboard. There were only 20 survivors.

Zelensky says Russia ordered some 2,000 drones from Iran

  • “The disgusting sound of Iranian drones is heard in our skies every night,” Zelensky said
  • Pelosi said Iran was making the world less safe by supplying Russia with drones to be used against targets in Ukraine
KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday Russia had ordered around 2,000 drones from Iran, the same kind that Kyiv says Moscow has been using in its recent attacks against Ukraine.
“The disgusting sound of Iranian drones is heard in our skies every night. According to our intelligence, Russia ordered about 2,000 ‘Shaheds’ from Iran,” Zelensky said during a speech at a conference organized by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
It was not immediately clear if Zelensky was referring to Russia’s past purchases or new ones.

Meanwhile, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that Iran was making the world less safe by supplying Russia with drones to be used against targets in Ukraine.
“I think Iran is making a big mistake,” Pelosi said after meeting Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.
“First of all we have to be able to counter the drones... it is a dangerous technology and it must be stopped,” she said.
Pelosi arrived in Zagreb on Monday to attend a forum aimed at supporting Ukraine’s independence and the return of the Crimean peninsula to Kyiv.
“We’ve been trying for a while now to have a nuclear agreement with Iran so that we can make the world a safer place and now they’re going off aiding the Russians and making the world a less safe place,” Pelosi said.
Iran has denied supplying drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.
Pelosi, who visited the war-torn country earlier this year, has been a strong supporter of providing aid and military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 in what it has called a “special military operation.”
The Crimea Platform summit, which is being held in the Croatian capital of Zagreb, will hear from Ukrainian government officials and outside experts focusing on Crimea’s reintegration after Moscow’s annexation of the Eastern European peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Sudan’s military sacks commander after tribal clashes

  • Fighting in Blue Nile reignited earlier this month over a land dispute
  • The violence comes ahead of the first anniversary of Sudan’s military coup
CAIRO: Sudan’s ruling military sacked a commander in the southern Blue Nile province after two days of fierce tribal clashes there last week killed at least 220 people, the army announced Monday. The unrest added to the woes of a country mired in civil conflict and political chaos.
Fighting in Blue Nile, which borders Ethiopia and South Sudan, reignited earlier this month over a land dispute, pitting the Hausa tribe, with origins across West Africa, against the Berta people. The tensions escalated Wednesday and Thursday in the town of Wad el-Mahi on the border with Ethiopia.
The violence comes ahead of the first anniversary of Sudan’s military coup that upended the nation’s short-lived transition to democracy. It has also drawn criticism of the powerful-military, with a Sudanese pro-democracy group accusing the ruling generals of not protecting ethnic groups in the province.
Sudan’s military spokesman, Col. Nabil Abdalla, said that Maj. Gen. Rabei Abdalla Adam was named as the commander for the Blue Nile, replacing Maj. Gen. Ramzi Babaker who was removed from his post over the weekend.
The appointment was a part of the military’s efforts to “address the regrettable security events,” the spokesman said. The military also established a fact-finding mission to investigate the clashes, Abdalla said.
Fath Arrahman Bakheit, the head of the Health Ministry in Blue Nile, said Sunday that the death toll, including scores of women and children, became clearer late Saturday, after the first humanitarian and medical convoy managed to reach Wad el-Mahi. Local authorities announced a nighttime curfew in the town, and deployed enforcements to the area to prevent further unrest.
In Damazin, the provincial capital of Blue Nile, protesters angered over the clashes on Sunday stormed the headquarters of the local government and a military facility, local media reported.

Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi

  • Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and ambassadors discussed the situation in Ukraine, East Asia, and the Middle East
  • Officials agreed to cooperate closely both bilaterally and in international forums.
TOKYO: The Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan paid a courtesy call on Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Monday and thanked the minister for Japan’s assistance to the Arab world. 

According to the Foreign Ministry, Hayashi and the ambassadors discussed topics that included the situation in Ukraine and East Asia, as well as the issue of Middle East Peace. They agreed to cooperate closely both bilaterally and in international forums.

Hayashi stated that Japan attaches great importance to its long-standing friendly relations with Arab countries and expressed his hope to continue to strengthen cooperation with the Arab world, including through bilateral exchanges. 

In response, Ambassador Waleed Ali Siam, Representative of the Permanent General Mission of Palestine and Dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan, appreciated Japan’s role and assistance in the Arab world, and stated that the Council would like to continue developing Japan-Arab relations.  

Siam gave a speech at the meeting expressing their condolences on the assassination of former PM Abe Shinzo. He said: Abe was a “distinguished statesman, a great contributor to the enhancement of peace and stability in the world.” 

He also thanked Hayashi for heading Japan’s delegation for TICAD8 in Tunisia and congratulated him on the election of Japan as non- permanent member of the UNSC for its 12th time.

“I want to emphasize here our sincere keenness to develop and deepen the bonds of friendship between the great people of Japan and our Arab World to forge a closer relationship with multilayered cooperation, which serves the common interests of Japanese and Arab Peoples through dialogue,” Siam said in his speech. “And to continue to regularly hold the Japan – Arab Economic Forum and the Japan – Arab Political Dialogue as previously agreed upon between the Arab League and Japan.”

The Palestinian Ambassador said they highly appreciated Japan’s contribution in “fostering economic development in all Arab countries, especially in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Palestine in the light of the UN resolution and international legitimacy.”

Siam explained that Algeria was going to host the Arab Summit this month to discuss the “regional issues including the reconciliation agreement signed by the Palestinian factions in Algeria and International matters for achieving peace and stability for the interest of the world.”

He also said that Japan’s role has a “commitment to maintain the peace and security, peace keeping and protection of human rights,” adding that they appreciated Japan’s efforts in coordinating with the international community to “condemn all act of aggression against any Arab land by neighboring countries, and to reach the extension of the armistice and support the United Nations plan to bring peace to Yemen based on the references represented in GCC initiative, National Dialogue Conference Outcomes, and Security Council Resolution 2216, conducive to bringing a lasting peace.”

Sixteen ambassadors of the Council participated in the meeting that lasted for approximately 30 minutes. They included Palestine, Morocco, Lebanon, Bahrain, Qatar, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Mauritania, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and Yemen.

Originally published in Arab News Japan.

Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the United States lacked the political will for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.
“We do not do talks for the sake of talks. Iran is ready for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, but it seems Washington does not have the political will,” ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in televised news conference.

