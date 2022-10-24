You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Zelensky says Russia ordered some 2,000 drones from Iran
A local resident sits outside a building destroyed by Russian, Iranian-made, drones after an airstrike on Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv. (File/AFP)
AFP

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday Russia had ordered around 2,000 drones from Iran, the same kind that Kyiv says Moscow has been using in its recent attacks against Ukraine.
“The disgusting sound of Iranian drones is heard in our skies every night. According to our intelligence, Russia ordered about 2,000 ‘Shaheds’ from Iran,” Zelensky said during a speech at a conference organized by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
It was not immediately clear if Zelensky was referring to Russia’s past purchases or new ones.

Rishi Sunak becomes Britain’s prime minister

Rishi Sunak becomes Britain’s prime minister
Rishi Sunak becomes Britain’s prime minister
  • Defeated centrist Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from fellow MPs
  • Will be the UK’s first prime minister of Indian origin
LONDON: Rishi Sunak will become British prime minister on Monday after other candidates quit the race to lead the Conservative Party, leaving him with the task of steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer.
Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, will be asked to form a government by King Charles, replacing Liz Truss, the outgoing leader who only lasted 44 days in the job.
He defeated centrist politician Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from lawmakers to enter the ballot, while his rival, the former prime minister Boris Johnson, withdrew from the contest saying he could no longer unite the party.
“This decision is a historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support,” Mordaunt said in a statement as she withdrew from the race just minutes before the winner was due to be announced.
The pound and British government bond prices jumped briefly on news of Mordaunt’s withdrawal, but soon returned to their previous levels.
Sunak, the 42-year-old former finance minister, becomes Britain’s third prime minister in less than two months, tasked with restoring stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil.
The multi-millionaire former hedge fund boss would be expected to launch deep spending cuts to try to rebuild Britain’s fiscal reputation, just as the country slides into a recession, dragged down by the surging cost of energy and food.
Britain has been locked in a state of perma-crisis ever since it voted in 2016 to leave the European Union, unleashing a battle at Westminster over the future of the country that remains unresolved to this today.
The latest bout of drama has drawn dismay in foreign capitals and ridicule from the world’s press.
Sunak came to national attention when, aged 39, he became finance minister under Johnson just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Britain, developing the successful furlough scheme.
The former Goldman Sachs analyst will be the United Kingdom’s first prime minister of Indian origin.
His family migrated to Britain in the 1960s, a period when many people from Britain’s former colonies moved to the country to help it rebuild after the Second World War.
After graduating from Oxford University, he went to Stanford University where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, whose father is Indian billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy, founder of outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd.

Sudan’s military sacks commander after tribal clashes

Sudan’s military sacks commander after tribal clashes
Sudan’s military sacks commander after tribal clashes
  • Fighting in Blue Nile reignited earlier this month over a land dispute
  • The violence comes ahead of the first anniversary of Sudan’s military coup
CAIRO: Sudan’s ruling military sacked a commander in the southern Blue Nile province after two days of fierce tribal clashes there last week killed at least 220 people, the army announced Monday. The unrest added to the woes of a country mired in civil conflict and political chaos.
Fighting in Blue Nile, which borders Ethiopia and South Sudan, reignited earlier this month over a land dispute, pitting the Hausa tribe, with origins across West Africa, against the Berta people. The tensions escalated Wednesday and Thursday in the town of Wad el-Mahi on the border with Ethiopia.
The violence comes ahead of the first anniversary of Sudan’s military coup that upended the nation’s short-lived transition to democracy. It has also drawn criticism of the powerful-military, with a Sudanese pro-democracy group accusing the ruling generals of not protecting ethnic groups in the province.
Sudan’s military spokesman, Col. Nabil Abdalla, said that Maj. Gen. Rabei Abdalla Adam was named as the commander for the Blue Nile, replacing Maj. Gen. Ramzi Babaker who was removed from his post over the weekend.
The appointment was a part of the military’s efforts to “address the regrettable security events,” the spokesman said. The military also established a fact-finding mission to investigate the clashes, Abdalla said.
Fath Arrahman Bakheit, the head of the Health Ministry in Blue Nile, said Sunday that the death toll, including scores of women and children, became clearer late Saturday, after the first humanitarian and medical convoy managed to reach Wad el-Mahi. Local authorities announced a nighttime curfew in the town, and deployed enforcements to the area to prevent further unrest.
In Damazin, the provincial capital of Blue Nile, protesters angered over the clashes on Sunday stormed the headquarters of the local government and a military facility, local media reported.

Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi

Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi
Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi
  • Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and ambassadors discussed the situation in Ukraine, East Asia, and the Middle East
  • Officials agreed to cooperate closely both bilaterally and in international forums.
TOKYO: The Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan paid a courtesy call on Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Monday and thanked the minister for Japan’s assistance to the Arab world. 

According to the Foreign Ministry, Hayashi and the ambassadors discussed topics that included the situation in Ukraine and East Asia, as well as the issue of Middle East Peace. They agreed to cooperate closely both bilaterally and in international forums.

Hayashi stated that Japan attaches great importance to its long-standing friendly relations with Arab countries and expressed his hope to continue to strengthen cooperation with the Arab world, including through bilateral exchanges. 

In response, Ambassador Waleed Ali Siam, Representative of the Permanent General Mission of Palestine and Dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan, appreciated Japan’s role and assistance in the Arab world, and stated that the Council would like to continue developing Japan-Arab relations.  

Siam gave a speech at the meeting expressing their condolences on the assassination of former PM Abe Shinzo. He said: Abe was a “distinguished statesman, a great contributor to the enhancement of peace and stability in the world.” 

He also thanked Hayashi for heading Japan’s delegation for TICAD8 in Tunisia and congratulated him on the election of Japan as non- permanent member of the UNSC for its 12th time.

“I want to emphasize here our sincere keenness to develop and deepen the bonds of friendship between the great people of Japan and our Arab World to forge a closer relationship with multilayered cooperation, which serves the common interests of Japanese and Arab Peoples through dialogue,” Siam said in his speech. “And to continue to regularly hold the Japan – Arab Economic Forum and the Japan – Arab Political Dialogue as previously agreed upon between the Arab League and Japan.”

The Palestinian Ambassador said they highly appreciated Japan’s contribution in “fostering economic development in all Arab countries, especially in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Palestine in the light of the UN resolution and international legitimacy.”

Siam explained that Algeria was going to host the Arab Summit this month to discuss the “regional issues including the reconciliation agreement signed by the Palestinian factions in Algeria and International matters for achieving peace and stability for the interest of the world.”

He also said that Japan’s role has a “commitment to maintain the peace and security, peace keeping and protection of human rights,” adding that they appreciated Japan’s efforts in coordinating with the international community to “condemn all act of aggression against any Arab land by neighboring countries, and to reach the extension of the armistice and support the United Nations plan to bring peace to Yemen based on the references represented in GCC initiative, National Dialogue Conference Outcomes, and Security Council Resolution 2216, conducive to bringing a lasting peace.”

Sixteen ambassadors of the Council participated in the meeting that lasted for approximately 30 minutes. They included Palestine, Morocco, Lebanon, Bahrain, Qatar, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Mauritania, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and Yemen.

Originally published in Arab News Japan.

Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal

Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal
Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the United States lacked the political will for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.
“We do not do talks for the sake of talks. Iran is ready for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, but it seems Washington does not have the political will,” ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in televised news conference.

Korean Air jet overshoots runway in central Philippines

Korean Air jet overshoots runway in central Philippines
Korean Air jet overshoots runway in central Philippines
MANILA: A Korean Air Lines jet with 173 people on board overshot the runway at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines late on Sunday, the airline said, adding that there were no injuries and all passengers had evacuated safely.
The Airbus SE A330 widebody flying from Seoul to Cebu had tried twice to land in poor weather before it overran the runway on the third attempt at 23:07 (1507 GMT), Korean Air said in a statement on Monday.
“Passengers have been escorted to three local hotels and an alternative flight is being arranged,” the airline said of flight KE361. “We are currently identifying the cause of the incident.”
Video from the scene verified by Reuters showed widespread damage to the plane. The nose landing gear appeared to have collapsed.
Korean Air President Keehong Woo issued an apology on the airline’s website, saying a thorough investigation would be carried out by Philippine and South Korean authorities to determine the cause.
“We remain committed to standing behind our promise of safe operations and will do our very best to institute measures to prevent its recurrence,” Woo said.
The A330-300 jet involved in the accident was delivered new to Korean Air in 1998, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, which said that other flights to Cebu had diverted to other airports or returned to their origin.
The Cebu airport said on its Facebook page that it had temporarily closed the runway to allow for the removal of the plane, meaning all domestic and international flights were canceled until further notice.
Korean Air has not had a fatal passenger crash since 1997, according to Aviation Safety Network, a website that compiles aviation accidents.
The airline had a poor safety record at that time but sought outside help from Boeing Co. and Delta Air Lines Inc. to improve its standards. (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney and Karen Lema in Manila; Editing by Mark Porter and Diane Craft)

