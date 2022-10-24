You are here

  • Home
  • Israel to sign maritime border deal with Lebanon Thursday: PM

Israel to sign maritime border deal with Lebanon Thursday: PM

Israel to sign maritime border deal with Lebanon Thursday: PM
Members of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol the coastal road in Naqura, the southernmost Lebanese town by the border with Israel, on October 24, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9uqwk

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Israel to sign maritime border deal with Lebanon Thursday: PM

Israel to sign maritime border deal with Lebanon Thursday: PM
  • Israel holds elections on November 1, and the petitions additionally argued that agreements to cede territory should not be concluded during an election period
  • Lapid said he intended on bringing the deal to the cabinet on Thursday for a vote
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Monday that Israel would sign an “historic” agreement with Lebanon to demarcate the maritime border between the countries in three days from now.
“On Thursday, we are going to sign a historic agreement with Lebanon,” the Israeli premier told his visiting Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte of the US-brokered deal that appears set to unlock production at Mediterranean gas fields.
Israel and Lebanon, who are technically at war, agreed to terms earlier this month on the deal.
An Israeli court on Sunday cleared the way for its signing after rejecting petitions demanding the approval of parliament.
Israel holds elections on November 1, and the petitions additionally argued that agreements to cede territory should not be concluded during an election period.
Lapid said he intended on bringing the deal to the cabinet on Thursday for a vote.
“Israel will become in the near future a major supplier of gas to Europe,” Lapid told Rutte in a meeting on energy cooperation between Israel and Europe, in remarks relayed by Lapid’s office.
“And in the meantime, we have to work together to find medium-term and long-term solutions for green energy and renewable energy,” he said.
Under the deal, Israel has full rights over the Karish gas field, which is expected to start gas production imminently.
Lebanon will have full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir, parts of which fall in Israel’s territorial waters, with the Jewish state receiving some revenues.

Topics: Israel Lebanon Maritime border deal

Related

Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry
Middle-East
Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry
Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut’s Israel deal
Middle-East
Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut’s Israel deal

Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran

Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran
Updated 16 sec ago

Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran

Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran
  • The experienced trekker, former paratrooper and fervent soccer fan, 41-year-old Santiago Sánchez, was last seen in Iraq after hiking through 15 countries
  • Sánchez’s reported disappearance in Iran — his last stop before reaching Qatar for the World Cup — comes as protesters rise up across the Islamic Republic
Updated 16 sec ago
MADRID: A Spanish man who was documenting his ambitious journey by foot from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not been heard from since crossing into Iran three weeks ago, his family said Monday, stirring fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest.
The experienced trekker, former paratrooper and fervent soccer fan, 41-year-old Santiago Sánchez, was last seen in Iraq after hiking through 15 countries and extensively sharing his journey on a popular Instagram account over the last nine months. But his exuberant posts stopped suddenly on Oct. 1, the day he entered Iran from the country’s volatile northwestern border.
Sánchez’s family says his daily WhatsApp updates stopped that day as well. Weeks later, they fear the worst.
“​​We are deeply worried, we can’t stop crying, my husband and I,” his mother, Celia Cogedor, told The Associated Press.
Sánchez’s parents have reported him as missing to Spain’s national police and the Foreign Ministry.
But Spanish authorities say they have no information about his whereabouts, adding that the Spanish ambassador to Tehran was handling the matter.
Calls to the Iranian Foreign Ministry seeking comment were not immediately returned on Monday.
Sánchez’s reported disappearance in Iran — his last stop before reaching Qatar for the World Cup — comes as protesters rise up across the Islamic Republic in the largest antigovernment movement in over a decade. The demonstrations erupted on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman taken into custody by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not adhering to the country’s strict Islamic dress code.
Tehran has violently cracked down and blamed foreign enemies and Kurdish groups in Iraq for fomenting the unrest, without offering evidence. The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said authorities had arrested nine foreigners, mostly Europeans, over their alleged links to the protests last month. Westerners and dual nationals have increasingly become pawns in Iran’s internal political struggles and in tensions between Tehran and Western capitals, analysts say, with at least a dozen dual nationals arrested in recent years on disputed spying charges.
Sánchez arrived in Iraqi Kurdistan in late September, after trekking thousands of kilometers (miles) carrying a small suitcase in a wheeled cart, packed with little more than a tent, water purification tablets and a gas stove for his 11 months on the road. He said he wanted to learn how others lived by living among them before reaching Qatar, the first World Cup host country in the Arab world, in time for Spain’s first match on Nov. 23.
“The idea of the journey is to motivate and inspire other people to show that they can go very far with very little,” he told the AP from Sulaymaniyah, a Kurdish city in northeastern Iraq. “You can go a long way walking.”
The day before he disappeared, Sánchez had breakfast with a guide in Sulaymaniyah. The guide, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said he tried to warn Sánchez about the dangerous political situation in Iran as they parted ways.
Protests in Iran’s Kurdish region after Amini’s death kindled the nationwide unrest still roiling Iran. In response, Iranian forces have unleashed drone and artillery attacks targeting Kurdish separatists in northern Iraq.
But Sánchez was undeterred and confident, the guide said.
“He didn’t look nervous at all. He told me, ‘I sorted out everything, don’t worry,’” he said. They communicated through Google Translate, as Sánchez only speaks Spanish.
Sánchez, the guide added, planned to meet an Iranian family in the Kurdish town of Marivan — a scene of recent antigovernment protests. The family, delighted by Sánchez’s Instagram posts, had reached out and offered to host him.
After Sánchez crossed the border on Oct. 1, his messages became sparse and cryptic, the guide said. Sánchez told him that things were “very different” in Iran from Sulaymaniyah, the Iraqi metropolis filled with parks and cafes.
“It’s been a long story,” his last message read.
Sánchez’s parents said he had warned them he’d temporarily lose Internet access after reaching Iran.
“The country is ‘hot,’ and there are no communications,” Sánchez told his father in his last message on Oct. 1, possibly a reference to the turmoil in Iran’s Kurdish region and the government’s disruption of Internet and popular communications applications used by protesters.
His parents tried not to fret when their messages didn’t deliver. But their worries grew as the weeks passed.
The Spanish Foreign Ministry said it had registered Sánchez’s border crossing into Iran and was not ruling out any possibilities.
In his last Instagram update, the night before he crossed the Iranian border, he posted images of his emotional farewell to Iraq and told of a Kurdish family’s generosity. He had planned to camp on a mountain, but the owner of a nearby farm took him in, giving him a bed, shower and a hearty dinner.
Pictures on Instagram show him eating bread and chicken soup, smiling and posing with young boys from the village and drinking tea over an open fire.
“Conclusion:” he wrote, “Lose yourself to find yourself.”

Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry

Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry

Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry
  • Syrian soldier was injured during the rare daytime attack.
  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli strikes targeted sites in the Dimas area of the Damascus countryside
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

DAMASCUS: Israel struck the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday, injuring one soldier, the Syrian defense ministry said, days after a similar strike.
“The Israeli enemy carried out airstrikes from the north of the occupied Palestinian territories targeting sites near Damascus,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that a soldier was injured during the rare daytime attack.
Israel, which rarely comments on individual strikes but has acknowledged carrying out hundreds, usually launches air strikes on Syria overnight.
An AFP correspondent in Damascus hear loud noises as rockets fell near the capital.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli strikes targeted sites in the Dimas area of the Damascus countryside, where Iran-backed groups and the Syrian military operate.
An Israeli strike on Friday targeted Syrian military sites near Damascus International Airport and in the southern countryside of the capital, according to the Britain-based war monitor.
In September, five soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike around Damascus, and Israeli airstrikes in June put Damascus airport out of service for nearly two weeks.
Since the civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.
Israel has said its air campaign is necessary to stop arch-foe Iran gaining a foothold on its doorstep.
Syria’s war, which erupted after the brutal repression of anti-government protests, has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Topics: Syria Israel Israel attacks Syria

Related

Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel
Middle-East
Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel
Syrian air defenses confront Israeli missile attack over Damascus, state media
Middle-East
Syrian air defenses confront Israeli missile attack over Damascus, state media

Iran denies personnel in Crimea helping Russia

Iran denies personnel in Crimea helping Russia
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

Iran denies personnel in Crimea helping Russia

Iran denies personnel in Crimea helping Russia
  • The Kremlin accuses the West of seeking to put “pressure” on Tehran
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Tehran on Monday rejected US allegations that Iranian military personnel are on the ground in Russian-occupied Crimea to help Moscow carry out drone attacks in Ukraine.
“We strongly reject this news,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters, when asked about the White House claim.
On Thursday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that Iranian forces are “on the ground in Crimea” to assist Russia in its operations, adding that the personnel are trainers and tech support workers.
In response, Kanani on Monday said that Washington “aims to deviate the public opinion from the destructive role they have in the Ukraine war by standing on one side of the conflict and heavily exporting weapons and equipment to Ukraine.”
The United States, as well as Britain and the European Union, has already imposed sanctions on Iran as they, alongside Kyiv, accuse Iran of providing drones to Russia to be used in the Ukraine war.
Kirby said that “Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground, and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.”
Iran has denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, and the Kremlin has accused the West of seeking to put “pressure” on Tehran with the allegations.
“The Islamic republic of Iran has repeatedly announced that it is not a party to the war in Ukraine,” Kanani added.
“We are not exporting weapons to any side of the conflict for war in Ukraine.”
Last month, Kyiv decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alleged arms deliveries to Moscow.

Topics: Iran Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russian TV presenter says sorry but faces probe for call to drown Ukrainian children
Russian TV presenter says sorry but faces probe for call to drown Ukrainian children
Western powers see Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation
World
Western powers see Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation

Lebanon fails to elect president for fourth time as Aoun’s departure looms

Lebanon fails to elect president for fourth time as Aoun’s departure looms
Updated 24 October 2022
Reuters

Lebanon fails to elect president for fourth time as Aoun’s departure looms

Lebanon fails to elect president for fourth time as Aoun’s departure looms
  • Political blocs have been unable to reach consensus on a candidate to succeed Michel Aoun
  • The government is operating in a caretaker capacity as the country sinks into a 3-year-old financial meltdown
Updated 24 October 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament failed on Monday to elect a president for the fourth time, with just a week left until outgoing President Michel Aoun’s term ends and warnings of a constitutional crisis growing louder.
With parliament more fractured than ever after May’s elections, political blocs have been unable to reach consensus on a candidate to succeed Aoun.
The presidency has fallen vacant several times since the 1975-1990 civil war but a vacuum now would be especially worrisome. The government is already operating in a caretaker capacity and the country is sinking deeper into a three-year-old financial meltdown.
Economic and political turmoil has sunk the currency by more than 90 percent, spread poverty, paralyzed the financial system and frozen depositors out of their savings in the most destabilising crisis since the country’s civil war.
Votes in parliament on Monday were split mostly between independent MP Michel Mouawad, scholar Issam Khalife, who was newly nominated, blank ballots and some votes for political slogans.
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri set the next session for Thursday, Oct. 27.
Anticipating another vacuum at the top, politicians have stepped up efforts to agree on a new cabinet led by Sunni Muslim Prime Minister Najib Mikati — who is currently serving in a caretaker capacity — to which presidential powers could pass.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Lebanon fails for third time to elect president
Middle-East
Lebanon fails for third time to elect president
Lebanon’s top Christian cleric raps MPs for creating ‘presidential vacuum’
Middle-East
Lebanon’s top Christian cleric raps MPs for creating ‘presidential vacuum’

Rights group: Turkey forces hundreds to return to Syria

Rights group: Turkey forces hundreds to return to Syria
Updated 24 October 2022
AP

Rights group: Turkey forces hundreds to return to Syria

Rights group: Turkey forces hundreds to return to Syria
  • The treatment of migrants living in Turkey under temporary protection is a breach of international law
  • The Turkish government has in the past rejected accusations of forcibly returning refugees to Syria
Updated 24 October 2022
AP

ISTANBUL: Hundreds of Syrian men and boys were detained, beaten and forcibly returned to their country by Turkish authorities over a six-month period, a leading human rights group said Monday.
The treatment of migrants living in Turkey under temporary protection is a breach of international law, New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a report.
The Turkish government has in the past rejected accusations of forcibly returning refugees to Syria.
Turkey houses the world’s largest refugee population, mostly 3.6 million Syrians who fled the decade-long war in their country.
Human Rights Watch said deported Syrians told researchers that Turkish officials arrested them in their homes, workplaces and on the street. They were then detained in poor conditions, with most suffering beatings and abuse, and forced to sign documents agreeing to “voluntarily” return to Syria.
After being driven in handcuffs to the Syrian border — journeys sometimes lasting up to 21 hours — they were forced across at gunpoint, the Syrians said.
“In violation of international law Turkish authorities have rounded up hundreds of Syrian refugees, even unaccompanied children, and forced them back to northern Syria,” said Nadia Hardman, refugee and migrant rights researcher at Human Rights Watch.
The legal principle of nonrefoulement, which Ankara is bound to by international treaty, prohibits the return of anyone to a place where they would face a real risk of persecution, torture or a threat to life. The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria last month restated that Syria is not safe for returnees.
Amid a dire economic crisis, sentiment toward refugees in Turkey has turned for the worse, with attacks on Syrian homes and businesses.
Facing approaching elections, the government now aims to return increasing numbers of people to areas of northern Syria under the control of the Turkish military.
Earlier this month a Turkish official said nearly 527,000 Syrians had returned voluntarily. Announcing a home-building project in Syria’s northwest Idlib region in May, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it would facilitate the return of 1 million refugees from Turkey.
Erdogan has recently signaled a change in policy toward Syria, suggesting the possibility of talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Ankara previously demanded Assad’s removal as it backed opposition groups. Many Syrians living in Turkey fear warming relations could led to greater pressure on them to return.
“Although Turkey provided temporary protection to 3.6 million Syrian refugees, it now looks like Turkey is trying to make northern Syria a refugee dumping ground,” Hardman said.
Human Rights Watch interviewed 37 Syrian men and two boys between February and August, as well as relatives of those deported to Syria.
They all said they were deported together with dozens or hundreds of others and were forced to sign forms they understood to be voluntary repatriation agreements. One 26-year-old from the north Syrian city of Aleppo said a Turkish official told him that anyone who tried to re-enter Turkey would be shot.
Hardman said the European Union should suspend its funding of migration detention and border controls until forced deportations end. Under a 2016 deal, the EU has provided 6 billion euros in aid to Turkey in return for reducing the flow of migrants to Europe.

Topics: Turkey Syria Syria refugees

Related

Special Turkey, Israel eager to deepen defense ties
Middle-East
Turkey, Israel eager to deepen defense ties
A dozen bodies found in Syria mass grave: state media
Middle-East
A dozen bodies found in Syria mass grave: state media

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to host Future Minerals Forum in January 2023
Saudi Arabia to host Future Minerals Forum in January 2023
Israel to sign maritime border deal with Lebanon Thursday: PM
Israel to sign maritime border deal with Lebanon Thursday: PM
Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran
Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran
Asharq News launches new political talk show from Washington
Asharq News launches new political talk show from Washington
Saudi PIF submits non-binding offer to acquire 51% of Tawal
Saudi PIF submits non-binding offer to acquire 51% of Tawal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.