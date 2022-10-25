You are here

Data-driven approach required to curb 40-year high inflation: PIF's Al-Rumayyan

Data-driven approach required to curb 40-year high inflation: PIF’s Al-Rumayyan
The PIF governor believes humans can deal with global problems like climate change through a data-driven approach (AN)
Updated 25 sec ago
Jana Salloum
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The world is witnessing the highest inflation rate in 40 years, and it is necessary to use proper data analysis to combat this crisis, according to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, Al-Rumayyan said that humans should be open to innovation and find new ways to tackle problems together.

“Right partnerships and alliances will enable us to fulfill our ambitions over the long term. Here in Saudi Arabia, we are creating partnerships between companies that unlock opportunities and drive sustainability,” said Al-Rumayyan, who is also the chairman of FII.

The PIF governor added that humans can deal with global problems like climate change through a data-driven approach.

He also added that PIF is the first sovereign wealth fund in the world to issue green bonds.

Al-Rumayyan further noted that the new global order will be set by discussions in the FII.

FII, which will run from Oct. 25 to 27, will witness 6,000 global business chiefs, policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs gathering in Riyadh for the summit.

The three-day event’s theme is ‘Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order.’

 

Topics: FII6 FII2022 Future Investment Initiative

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increase by 16.6% to $7bn in August: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increase by 16.6% to $7bn in August: GASTAT
Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increase by 16.6% to $7bn in August: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increase by 16.6% to $7bn in August: GASTAT
Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increased by 16.6 percent to SR26.8 billion ($7.13 billion) in August 2022, compared to SR23 billion recorded during the same period last year, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

In its report, GASTAT noted that the Kingdom’s non-oil exports were driven by chemical and allied industries, accounting for 35.5 percent of non-oil merchandise exports in August. 

The report further pointed out that overall merchandise exports increased by 49.1 percent in August to SR133.7 billion, up from SR89.7 billion in August 2021.

The Kingdom’s merchandise imports increased by 20 percent in August to SR61 billion compared to SR50.8 billion in the same period last year.

The report added that the most imported merchandise in August were machinery, mechanical appliances, and electrical equipment parts, which accounted for 19.6 percent of total merchandise imports.

Topics: Saudi non oil exports GASTAT

Saudi glass manufacturer Zoujaj sees 138% profit jump in first 9 months 

Saudi glass manufacturer Zoujaj sees 138% profit jump in first 9 months 
Updated 47 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi glass manufacturer Zoujaj sees 138% profit jump in first 9 months 

Saudi glass manufacturer Zoujaj sees 138% profit jump in first 9 months 
Updated 47 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, saw its profit jump 138 percent to SR93 million ($25 million) in the first nine months of 2022.

This is a rise from SR39 million the company recorded during the same period in 2021, according to a bourse filing. 

For the third quarter of 2022, Zoujaj's net profit rose slightly by 6 percent to SR20 million from SR19 million a year earlier.

The rise in profits for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2022 is attributed to the higher profit of associated companies operating in the float glass. 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI glass

Oil Updates — Crude gains; IEA says world needs Russian oil; Schlumberger rebrands itself as SLB

Oil Updates — Crude gains; IEA says world needs Russian oil; Schlumberger rebrands itself as SLB
Updated 25 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude gains; IEA says world needs Russian oil; Schlumberger rebrands itself as SLB

Oil Updates — Crude gains; IEA says world needs Russian oil; Schlumberger rebrands itself as SLB
Updated 25 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as the US dollar eased against major peers but gains were limited by worries of slowing global fuel demand growth amid bearish economic data from key oil-importing economies such as China.

International benchmark Brent crude futures gained 27 cents to $93.53 per barrel by 0415 GMT, after falling 0.3 percent in the previous session. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December delivery rose 36 cents to $84.94 per barrel, after a previous decline of 0.6 percent.

World still needs Russian oil to flow even with price cap: IEA’s Birol

The world will still need Russian oil to flow to the market despite a price cap, with between 80 percent to 90 percent an “encouraging level” to meet demand, the head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said on Tuesday.

Details of a price cap on Russian oil still has many details to iron out, Birol said during the Singapore International Energy Week. The cap is designed to limit Russia’s oil income in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Birol also said the IEA expects renewable power additions to increase by close to 400 gigawatts in 2022, up by 20 percent from the previous year.

Oil giant Schlumberger rebrands itself as SLB 

Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield services provider, is rebranding itself with a new name, color scheme and logo that underscores its ambitions for a lower-carbon future, the company said on Monday.

The nearly 100-year-old firm, originally named after its founding family, has become a giant in oilfield services and equipment such as drilling and subsurface analysis. But it has shed old-line products and recast itself as a digital services provider and supporter of cleaner energies.

The rebranding is not a shift away from fossil fuels, CEO Olivier Le Peuch said in an interview. But it is a nod to how the renamed SLB can apply its skills to develop lower carbon businesses, many of which received a financial boost from the US Inflation Reduction Act.

Known in the industry as “big blue,” SLB adopts a lighter blue color and swooping logo that reflects what Le Peuch said signifies the carbon dioxide emissions abatement curve.

“We believe that we have an opportunity in selected markets and selected domains to innovate and scale solutions for clean energy,” Le Peuch said, noting the renamed SLB can leverage its capabilities in areas such as subsurface analysis to support emerging technologies like carbon capture and sequestration.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC IEA Russia

Bank Albilad’s profit surges 23% to $399m in the first nine months

Bank Albilad’s profit surges 23% to $399m in the first nine months
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Bank Albilad’s profit surges 23% to $399m in the first nine months

Bank Albilad’s profit surges 23% to $399m in the first nine months
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bank Albilad posted a 23 percent surge in profits for the first nine months of 2022, driven by a rise in operating profit.

The bank’s profit rose to SR1.5 billion ($399 million) from SR1.3 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing

The profit hike was mainly supported by a 12-percent surge in operating income to SR3.8 billion.

It attributed the results to higher income from investment and financing activities, despite a rise in total operating expenses of 8 percent.

In the third quarter of 2022, the bank saw its net profit rise 20 percent to SR541 million from SR450 million a year earlier on the back of 13 percent growth in total operating income.


 

Topics: Saudi Bank Tadawul TASI

World is in its ‘first truly global energy crisis’ — IEA’s Birol

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol
Updated 25 October 2022
Reuters

World is in its ‘first truly global energy crisis’ — IEA’s Birol

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol
Updated 25 October 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Tightening markets for liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide and major oil producers cutting supply have put the world in the middle of “the first truly global energy crisis,” the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

Rising imports of LNG to Europe amid the Ukraine crisis and a potential rebound in Chinese appetite for the fuel will tighten the market as only 20 billion cubic meters of new LNG capacity will come to market next year, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said during the Singapore International Energy Week.

At the same time the recent decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of output is a “risky” decision as the IEA sees global oil demand growth of close to 2 million bpd this year, Birol said.

“(It is) especially risky as several economies around the world are on the brink of a recession, if that we are talking about the global recession...I found this decision really unfortunate,” he said.

But Birol also said the current energy crisis could be a turning point in the history of energy for accelerating clean energy sources and for forming a sustainable and secured energy system.

“Energy security is the number one driver (of the energy transition),” said Birol, as countries see energy technologies and renewables as a solution.

Topics: energy Oil International Energy Agency (IEA) gas

