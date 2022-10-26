You are here

  • Home
  • Messi, Mbappe double up as PSG hit seven to reach Champions League last 16

Messi, Mbappe double up as PSG hit seven to reach Champions League last 16

Messi, Mbappe double up as PSG hit seven to reach Champions League last 16
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) celebrates with teammate Brazilian forward Neymar after scoring his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League Group H match against Maccabi Haifa FC. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pbemv

Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

Messi, Mbappe double up as PSG hit seven to reach Champions League last 16

Messi, Mbappe double up as PSG hit seven to reach Champions League last 16
  • After a difficult first season in Paris, Messi is now looking more like the player he was in Catalonia and he opened the scoring in the 19th minute
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe and a Lionel Messi in vintage form both scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain crushed Israel’s Maccabi Haifa 7-2 on Tuesday to secure a place in the last 16 of this season’s Champions League with one group game to spare.

Neymar was on target too, and the Brazilian also forced an own goal from Maccabi defender Sean Goldberg before Carlos Soler completed the rout as the Parisians netted seven times in a Champions League game for the first time since November 2017.

The win means PSG have qualified from Group H along with Benfica, although it will go down to next week’s final matchday to decide who advances in first place and therefore benefits from a theoretically kinder draw in the next round.

“It was a great evening. The team played fantastic football, between the defenders and midfielders and the three attackers, who were fantastic,” said PSG coach Christophe Galtier.

“There was a great connection between them.”

Maccabi Haifa, who saw Senegalese defender Abdoulaye Seck score both of their goals, are eliminated along with Juventus but the Israeli champions could still pip the Italian giants to third place and Europa League football after the break for the World Cup.

“I prefer to lose 7-2 than 4-0 playing bad football,” said Maccabi coach Barak Bakhar.

“We were up against the best players in the world and they proved it tonight.”

The upcoming World Cup in Qatar is surely a factor in the outstanding early-season form of Messi and Neymar in particular, and along with Mbappe they turned on the style to leave Maccabi regularly looking dazed and confused in defense.

Mbappe’s latest goals — his fifth and sixth in this season’s Champions League taking him to 16 in all competitions — came a day after reports emerged in France of the eye-watering details of his new contract at PSG.

Newspaper Le Parisien reported on Monday that the Qatar-owned club were paying the France striker a total of &euro;630 million ($627.8m) before tax over the duration of the three-year deal he signed in May.

The net sum would be slightly less than half that amount, although PSG dismissed the reports as “sensationalist.” 

The figures reported are higher than the &euro;555 million gross that Messi was reported by Spanish daily El Mundo to have earned over his final four years at Barcelona.

After a difficult first season in Paris, Messi is now looking more like the player he was in Catalonia and he opened the scoring here in the 19th minute.

Mbappe laid the ball back to the Argentine who took a touch before sending a shot across goalkeeper Josh Cohen and into the far corner of the net with the outside of his left boot.

Mbappe then needed treatment after being sent crashing into the advertising boards by Seck, but he quickly recovered to make it 2-0 just past the half-hour mark with a beautiful curling strike into the same corner.

It was from virtually the same spot in the box that Neymar made it 3-0 after being set up by Messi, but the Israelis did then pull one back as Seck headed in from an Omer Atzili dead-ball delivery.

Then came what was probably the night’s outstanding goal, as Messi linked up brilliantly with Mbappe before jinking his way into a shooting position and burying a shot into the bottom-left corner.

It was his 11th goal of the season, meaning he has now matched his tally for the whole of the last campaign.

The goals kept coming after halftime, albeit not for Messi.

Seck pulled a second goal back with a looping header over Gianluigi Donnarumma, but then Mbappe made it 5-2 as he controlled Achraf Hakimi’s cross and whipped a stunning shot into the far corner from the left side of the box.

The unfortunate Goldberg gave PSG their sixth and Messi crashed a shot off the bar before substitute Soler put the seal on the victory.

Topics: champions league PSG

Related

Leipzig hand Real Madrid first loss of the season
Sport
Leipzig hand Real Madrid first loss of the season
Benfica win thriller with Juventus to reach Champions League knockouts
Sport
Benfica win thriller with Juventus to reach Champions League knockouts

Iranian footballer Ali Karimi target of kidnapping attempt: The Times

Iranian footballer Ali Karimi target of kidnapping attempt: The Times
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Iranian footballer Ali Karimi target of kidnapping attempt: The Times

Iranian footballer Ali Karimi target of kidnapping attempt: The Times
  • 43-year-old player recently became vocal critic of Iranian regime
  • Friend claimed online that Dubai-based Karimi received suspicious messages possibly aimed at tricking him into returning to Iran
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Former Iran international footballer Ali Karimi has been the target of a kidnapping attempt by the Tehran regime, according to British newspaper The Times.

The 43-year-old Dubai-based ex-player has in recent weeks become a major critical voice against the Iranian government’s handling of the protests sweeping the country.

Earlier this month he was charged in absentia and a warrant was issued for his arrest over his support via social media of the demonstrations.

Karimi had condemned the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini — which sparked the protests — by urging security forces to avoid “innocent blood to be shed.” His comments led to him being charged with unlawful “assembly and collusion with the intention of acting against national security,” Mehr News Agency reported.

A friend of the ex-Bayern Munich player, Mehdi Rostampour, posted online an account of how a suspicious series of events may have led to Karimi’s kidnapping.

Rostampour wrote that another celebrity with links to the Tehran regime — under the pretence of wanting to escape Iran — had contacted Karimi and asked to meet him in the UAE city of Fujairah. Karimi, who received the message via another Dubai-based footballer, was unconvinced.

In the post, Rostampour said: “Karimi was not keen on meeting him in any case but just before the set time, he received a text from a friend saying, ‘Fujairah is a trap.’

“Who was the sender? Someone from within the intelligence ministry.”

Rostampour went on to allege that the plan was, according to The Times, to “force Karimi on to a boat and return him to Iran, where he would be compelled to make a false confession on state television.”

The fact that the celebrity who contacted Karimi was said to have had his passport confiscated by the Iranian government but still managed to travel to the UAE, added to the suspicion of his intentions. He has since returned to Iran and continues to post messages of support for the regime.

“Fortunately, Ali Karimi is in good hands and safe. He has committed no crime other than standing by his people,” Rostampour’s message added.

In a statement on Monday, Karimi, who has remained in Dubai, said: “I thank my countrymen who are worried about my humble self. I and my family have been threatened and are threatened in various ways. But I am not important.

“I still mourn my countrymen across Iran and all my pain and sorrow is the safety of the people in my homeland.”

Karimi is considered one of Iran’s greatest players, having scored 38 goals in 127 matches for the national team, and represented his country at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Related

Iran mourners flock to Mahsa Amini grave despite crackdown
Middle-East
Iran mourners flock to Mahsa Amini grave despite crackdown
New Zealand couple held in Iran leave ‘safe and well’
World
New Zealand couple held in Iran leave ‘safe and well’

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl stumble to give up leadership to Sharjah

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl stumble to give up leadership to Sharjah
Updated 26 October 2022
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl stumble to give up leadership to Sharjah

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl stumble to give up leadership to Sharjah
  • Round 7 of the ADNOC Pro League saw more misfortune for Al-Jazira, while Andriy Yarmolenko shone for champions Al-Ain
Updated 26 October 2022
Matt Monaghan

Al-Jazira’s alarming slump continued, champions Al-Ain heaped more misery on Al-Nasr and Al-Wasl surrendered two goals — plus, the leadership — in the ADNOC Pro League’s intriguing matchweek seven.

Exciting Congo winger Prestige Mboungou’s smartly taken second-half strike earned Ajman a 1-0 win and made it four games on the bounce without victory for the stuttering Pride of Abu Dhabi.

Spain predator Paco Alcacer’s solitary header at promoted Al-Bataeh, meanwhile, ensured new pace-setters Sharjah made back-to-back triumphs after Friday’s President’s Cup final and lethal Togo hit man Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba’s brace eased Al-Ain to 3-1 success at Al-Maktoum Stadium.

Galatasaray loanee Alexandru Cicaldau got on the scoresheet when dark horses Ittihad Kalba fought back from 2-0 down on 55 minutes to draw 2-2 at shaken Al-Wasl.

Mohamed Juma profited via a defensive error to gift Leonardo Jardim’s Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club their 1-0 win versus Khor Fakkan, Palmeiras-owned Rafael Elias lashed home a hat-trick for Baniyas to condemn winless Dibba Al-Fujairah to 4-1 defeat and Al-Wahda rebounded after Cup disappointment to beat sorry Al-Dhafra 4-2.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and talking points from the latest action.

Player of the week — Rafael Elias (Baniyas)

Elias went from worrying problem to probable solution within the space of 45 minutes on Saturday.

A yawning chasm at center forward was created at Baniyas Stadium the moment Joao Pedro’s loan from Dhafra ended in summer 2021. The prolific Brazilian had fired them to an improbable second, ahead of a permanent move to Al-Wahda.

Immediate replacement, Sweden international Isaac Thelin, prematurely terminated his contract last March after just six goals in 21 outings.

Elias, 23, appeared to be headed in the same dispiriting direction, with six scoreless runouts contributing to Baniyas’ status as joint-lowest scorers with three goals.

This paltry tally did not reflect the collective talent within their ranks. But what can rapid winger Suhail Al-Noubi or graceful Argentine playmaker Nicolas Gimenez do when they’ve got no one to create chances for?

The 1-1 score line at the break against Dibba did not augur much. But a mixture of fortune and ruthless finishing from 47 to 86 minutes witnessed Elias collect the match ball, doubling Baniyas’ seasonal total in the process with two headers and a swept effort.

Lowly Dhafra are up next on Sunday, presenting an opportunity for striker and employer to belatedly build momentum.

Goal of the week — Andriy Yarmolenko (Al-Ain)

Yarmolenko is heating things up, just as temperatures begin steadily cooling.

The statuesque Ukraine attacker’s opener at Al-Nasr made it three goal contributions in his last three top-flight matches. This was also poetry in motion, as the Boss’ premier attackers all combined in satisfying fashion.

A burst of acceleration granted Morocco winger Soufiane Rahimi space down the left. Laba and Yarmolenko lurked on the penalty box’s edge when the expected World Cup 2022 competitor glanced across, before laying up a low center.

The former’s telepathic stepover bought Yarmolenko the second’s distraction required to convert low, on the stretch.

 

 

Such synchronization will have pleased boss Serhiy Rebrov. Continue like that and the holders’ stumble out of the starting blocks may turn into a winning sprint.

Enjoyment was etched on the ex-West Ham United and Dynamo Kyiv maestro Yarmolenko’s face. His goal was just reward for an all-round display in which he boasted 87-percent pass accuracy, completed 60 percent of dribbles and recorded three interceptions.

Weekend opposition Shabab Al-Ahli have been warned.

Coach of the week — Goran Tufegdzic (Ajman)

A remarkable result cemented the belief that Ajman’s campaign can transform into a landmark one.

The Orange Brigade won at Al-Jazira for the first time in the professional era, courtesy of the outstanding Mboungou’s killer touch and unerring shot in at the near post. This 77th-minute decider by the summer addition from Roshn Saudi League’s Abha came in a contest in which his club registered only 33 percent of possession, lost the attempts count 13-7 and needed goalkeeper Ali Al-Hosani to make several sharp stops.

Statistics, however, only tell part of the tale. The visitors pressed feverously to disrupt Jazira’s trademark passing carousel under ex-Ajax tactician Marcel Keizer and crafted a range of excellent chances, on the counterattack or through set-pieces.

The Orange Brigade lost two of their opening three fixtures but have since taken 10 points from the next 12 available.

UAE football regular Tufegdzic — Ajman represent the Serbian’s fifth outfit since 2016 — led them to a best Pro League finish of seventh in last season’s debut. A further climb up the standings has to be the target.

Thorsten deserves more time

The walls continue to close in on Thorsten Fink.

Al-Nasr’s third defeat from four fixtures increased the feeling of finality that has surrounded the summer hire from Latvia’s Riga FC.

Yet, there are reasons grounded in fact that exemplify why the Blue Wave’s board have remained patient when Al-Wahda and Dibba have already made managerial changes.

A cold look at the situation has Al-Nasr sitting two spots and two places outside the drop zone. They’ve won just once, despite making seemingly impressive pre-season recruits in Morocco midfielder Adel Taarabt and former Al-Tai center-back Lucao.

But they have accrued the second-most passes with 3,845; joint-second-best pass accuracy of 86 percent; and sixth-most efforts with 91. Only Al-Wahda have directly bettered them for possession, with their average percentage coming in at 63.4.

Former Basel, Hamburg, APOEL and Vissel Kobe boss Fink has forged a palpable identity in the early months of his reign.

These are the foundations upon which progress can be built. Whether he is the man to enjoy them may, yet, depend on how Al-Nasr perform at Kalba on Saturday.

Topics: UAE Pro League

Related

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl defeat star-studded Sharjah to reach top of the table
Sport
UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl defeat star-studded Sharjah to reach top of the table
UAE Pro League completes preparations for World Leagues Forum
Sport
UAE Pro League completes preparations for World Leagues Forum

Booker sparks Suns over Warriors as Thompson ejected

Booker sparks Suns over Warriors as Thompson ejected
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

Booker sparks Suns over Warriors as Thompson ejected

Booker sparks Suns over Warriors as Thompson ejected
  • Thompson was expelled after he bumped Booker midway through the third quarter to earn a technical before earning a second technical as he unleashed a tirade at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Devin Booker scored 34 points as the Phoenix Suns overpowered Golden State 134-105 in a hard-fought clash that saw Warriors star Klay Thompson ejected for the first time in his career.

Booker produced another 30-point scoring exhibition for the third straight game as the Suns laid down an early marker against the defending NBA champions.

The 25-year-old Phoenix talisman was also at the center of a third-quarter skirmish with Thompson that led to the Warriors’ future Hall-of-Famer being tossed for the first time in his 651-game career.

Thompson was expelled after he bumped Booker midway through the third quarter to earn a technical before earning a second technical as he unleashed a tirade at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy.

That flashpoint proved decisive, with the Suns exploiting the Warriors’ lack of composure to turn an 83-77 advantage into a 13-point lead at 90-77.

The Suns would eventually outscore the Warriors 33-20 in the third to take a 105-86 lead into the final period.

Golden State rallied to cut the deficit to 12 points midway through the fourth, but Phoenix pulled away once again to seal a deserved victory.

Booker, who has averaged 32 points in four games to start the campaign, said Phoenix were determined to impress against the reigning NBA champions.

“Those are the defending champs over there,” Booker said. “They have a culture, an environment, they’re holding the crown.

“Every time we match up against them we want to play hard and play competitive.”

Booker made no apologies for his spirited clash with Warriors veteran Thompson.

“I love Klay Thompson, and I have from the beginning, coming up. Right from the draft I said I wanted to be Klay Thompson,” Booker said.

“But that doesn’t excuse us from competing against each other and talking a little mess with each other... big fan of his and his competitive nature, and that’s that.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also played down the Booker-Thompson clash.

“They’re both great competitors, both great players,” Kerr said. “This is the NBA — it’s the highest competition in the world. Stuff like that happens.”

Booker was given scoring support from Mikal Bridges with 17 points while Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul added 16 points each.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors scoring with 21 points with Jordan Poole adding 17. Thompson departed with two points after making just 1-of-8 from the field.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Luka Doncic scored 37 points but it was not enough to stop the Dallas Mavericks slipping to defeat against the depleted New Orleans Pelicans.

Slovenian star Doncic dragged the Mavs to within one point of the Pels with four seconds remaining after a driving lay-up made it 112-111.

The 23-year-old was left shaking his head in disappointment after a three-point effort on the buzzer that would have snatched victory bounced off the rim to hand New Orleans a 113-111 win.

Doncic finished with 11 rebounds and seven assists in addition to his 37-point haul, with Spencer Dinwiddie providing support with 24 points and Christian Wood 23 points.

But Dallas were ultimately pipped by a balanced New Orleans line-up that saw eight players finish in double figures.

The victory was made all the more impressive given injuries that deprived New Orleans of regular starters Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Trey Murphy III scored 22 points — making 8-of-8 from the field – while C.J. McCollum made 14 points with 11 assists.

McCollum later admitted he could barely watch as Doncic launched his last-gasp three-point attempt on the buzzer.

“When he shot it I just thought ‘Please don’t go in, please don’t go in’,” McCollum told an on-court interviewer.

“I didn’t shoot the ball well but a lot of young guys stepped up tonight and that’s what we’re going to need all season long.”

The Pelicans improved to 3-1 with a win to move into second in the Western Conference behind leaders Portland. Dallas fell to 1-2.

The Washington Wizards took their season record to 3-1 with a 120-99 romp against the Detroit Pistons at home.

Kyle Kuzma led the Washington scorers with 25 points with Kristaps Porzingis adding 20. Will Barton added 16 from the bench, including four three-pointers.

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, routed the Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 33 points.

Topics: baskeball NBA

Related

Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers
Sport
Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers
Warriors launch title defense as NBA season tips off
Sport
Warriors launch title defense as NBA season tips off

Wawrinka downs Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors

Wawrinka downs Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

Wawrinka downs Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors

Wawrinka downs Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors
  • Wawrinka first played in Basel 19 years ago but never went beyond the semifinals at the event won by hometown favorite Roger Federer a record 10 times
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

BASEL, Switzerland: On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ruud, who was the US Open runner-up last month, and delight his home crowd.

Wawrinka is now ranked No. 194 after persistent injury problems but the win was his second over a top-five opponent in five weeks. He beat fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev last month in Metz, France.

“I fought despite the injuries. I wanted to come and play in front of you,” Wawrinka said in a tearful on-court interview, thanking fans for their support.

Murray, a former US Open champion like Wawrinka, earlier won 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 against Roman Safiullin after the Russian led 4-1 in the final set.

The 35-year-old Murray, who also won two Wimbledon titles, reeled off five straight games to complete the victory after more than 2 ½ hours on court. It was the No. 49-ranked Scot’s first match in Basel since 2005.

“I changed the way I was returning a little bit and when I did that I was able to create a few more opportunities and frustrate him a little bit,” Murray said.

Wawrinka first played in Basel 19 years ago but never went beyond the semifinals at the event won by hometown favorite Roger Federer a record 10 times.

Wawrinka next plays Brandon Nakashima of the US. He could face Murray in the quarterfinals.

Another Swiss winner was 20-year-old Dominic Stricker who beat American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (4), 6-3. Stricker, a wild-card entry ranked No. 129, next faces Pablo Carreno Busta. The fifth-seeded Spaniard beat Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-1.

Topics: Stan Wawrinka Casper Ruud Andy Murray Grand Slam tennis

Related

Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab, African woman to reach Grand Slam final after Wimbledon win
Sport
Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab, African woman to reach Grand Slam final after Wimbledon win
Murray downs Wawrinka in Cincinnati battle of veterans
Sport
Murray downs Wawrinka in Cincinnati battle of veterans

Leipzig hand Real Madrid first loss of the season

Leipzig hand Real Madrid first loss of the season
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

Leipzig hand Real Madrid first loss of the season

Leipzig hand Real Madrid first loss of the season
  • Madrid had been unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions this season, with 14 wins and two draws
  • The German club won 3-2 and now only need to draw their last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk — which drew 1-1 at Celtic on Tuesday — to advance to the last 16
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

LEIPZIG, Germany: Leipzig boosted their chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid their first loss of the season on Tuesday.

The German club won 3-2 and now only need to draw their last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk — which drew 1-1 at Celtic on Tuesday — to advance to the last 16.

Leipzig reached nine points in Group F, one behind Madrid, who had already secured their spot in the round of 16. Leipzig are three points ahead of Shakhtar, while Celtic are last with two points.

Madrid had been unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions this season, with 14 wins and two draws. The European champion played without several regular starters, including Luka Modric, Federico Valverde and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema.

Madrid can still secure first place in the group with a home win against winless Celtic in the last round.

“It’s a loss, but it doesn’t hurt us too much,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “We will have another opportunity to finish first at the (Santiago) Bernabéu. We have to move on.”

Leipzig got off to a strong start and Josko Gvardiol scored his first Champions League goal in the 13th minute off the rebound of a save by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Christopher Nkunku added to the lead five minutes later with a shot from inside the area but Vinícius Júnior pulled Madrid closer with a header from near the penalty spot in the 44th.

“The first two goals made things hard for us,” Madrid defender Lucas Vazquez said. “They came out strong and had a lot of intensity in the first half-hour. We improved and had our chances, but after the third goal in a breakaway it became difficult to come back.”

Madrid had a few scoring chances in the second half but substitute Timo Werner sealed the victory for the hosts from close range after a cross by Mohamed Simakan in the 81st.

Rodrygo gave Madrid its second goal by converting a penalty kick late in stoppage time.

“We lacked intensity in the beginning and that can be costly against a team like Leipzig,” Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said.

Leipzig reached the Champions League semifinals in 2020 after defeating Madrid rival Atletico Madrid in the last eight. It was eventually eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid had already reached the next round after winning its first four three matches before a draw at Shakhtar in the previous round. Madrid could have secured first place in the group with a draw. It will close out the group stage at home against winless Celtic.

Ancelotti set up the team without Eduardo Camavinga in midfield and Marco Asensio in attack. Eden Hazard came on as a second-half substitute.

Madrid had won its last four away games in the group stage of the Champions League, all without conceding any goals.

Madrid were unbeaten in their last 13 games against German teams, a run dating to the quarterfinals of the 2013-14 season, when it was defeated by Borussia Dortmund but still advanced.

A moment of silence was held before the match in honor of Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull, who died at the weekend. Red Bull bought fifth-tier club SSV Markranstadt in 2009, rebranded it as RasenBallsport Leipzig, and financed its steady progress through the league system till it was promoted to the Bundesliga in 2016.

Topics: Leipzig real madrid champions league

Related

Benfica win thriller with Juventus to reach Champions League knockouts
Sport
Benfica win thriller with Juventus to reach Champions League knockouts
Díaz nets 2 as Milan beats Berlusconi-owned Monza 4-1
Sport
Díaz nets 2 as Milan beats Berlusconi-owned Monza 4-1

Latest updates

Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million, tech giant disagrees
Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million, tech giant disagrees
Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad opens world premiere of ‘Aida’ in Madrid
Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad opens world premiere of ‘Aida’ in Madrid
First batch of new Saudi oil grant to Yemen arrives in Aden
First batch of new Saudi oil grant to Yemen arrives in Aden
Misk Schools to begin next academic year at new campus: Misk Foundation CEO
Misk Schools to begin next academic year at new campus: Misk Foundation CEO
Iranian footballer Ali Karimi target of kidnapping attempt: The Times
Iranian footballer Ali Karimi target of kidnapping attempt: The Times

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.