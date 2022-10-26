You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s shares down following 54% drop in profits

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s shares down following 54% drop in profits

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s shares down following 54% drop in profits
The Jubail-based company’s profit dropped to SR301 million ($80 million), compared to SR654 million for the same period a year earlier. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cxz5h

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s shares down following 54% drop in profits

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s shares down following 54% drop in profits
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Petrochemical Co. saw its profit decline by 54 percent during the first nine months of 2022, hit by higher raw material prices.

The Jubail-based company’s profit dropped to SR301 million ($80 million), compared to SR654 million for the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

 

Following the announcement, Advanced Petrochemical’s shares declined 2.14 percent to reach SR43.40 as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

The decline was propelled by a rise in propane and outsourced propylene prices by 32 and 10 percent, respectively, and a decrease in profit share from its South Korean unit SK Advanced Co. by SR63 million.

This was coupled with an increase of 105 percent in offshore logistics costs, despite a 17 percent higher sales volume.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Saudi-listed petrochemical producer posted an 88 percent decline in profits to SR27 million, down from SR218 million a year earlier.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI share Profit loss

Related

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s profits down 37% as raw material costs bite
Business & Economy
Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s profits down 37% as raw material costs bite
Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1
Business & Economy
Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1

Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec

Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
Felicity Campbell

Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec

Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
Felicity Campbell

RIYADH: Banks are well-placed to attract capital as Saudi Arabia plans massive investments in infrastructure and the diversification of the economy, according to the CEO of Standard Chartered Africa and Middle East, Sunil Kaushal.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the banking executive said the Kingdom is an “attractive” place for investment, and pointed to his firm’s own growth in Saudi Arabia.

The first branch of Standard Chartered in the Kingdom was inaugurated in September 2021, and Kaushal believes his company is merely “scratching the surface” of the possibilities in the region.

He said: “The demand for capital is massive. And that's where banks like us come into play, attracting capital, not only from the west, but more increasingly now from the east to this attractive market.” 

"We've previously had a business serving customers outside of the Kingdom, today we are able to do both, so it is a very powerful combination of being able to do business both onshore and offshore. We are a great bridge to bring in capital from overseas and facilitate trade and investment from overseas, and that we see as something immediately we want to focus on,” Kaushal added.

The “bridge” concept sees SC acting as a conduit for two-way capital flows between Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world.

In 2019, SC won a full banking license from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, enabling it to offer a complete range of services in the Kingdom, upgrading the license from the Capital Market Authority under which it had been operating previously. 

The new status allowed SC to offer commercial banking and deposit-taking in the Kingdom, alongside the investment banking activities it already ran, and its first branch in Saudi Arabia was opened 13 months ago.

"In just over a year, we've got all our product capabilities on the ground. We have approximately 50 people now on the ground. High quality people who are able to ideate, able to structure complex transactions and execute complex projects. It's a very powerful team, and we look to further invest in building just given the pipeline and the business opportunities," Kaushal said.

Commenting on the huge demand for talent, he added: “In Saudi, the demand for talent is massive, so we are very happy where we are. Of course, we find some challenges in terms of attrition of talent, but we are training and building a portfolio of staff.”

“I think staff numbers will grow with business. And our objective is to have people on the ground here. This is the largest market in GCC, so the business opportunity here is massive. And we are just scratching the surface. We just started, as I said, just over a year ago.”

Topics: FII6 Standard Chartered Bank

Related

Exclusive Saudi power, green hydrogen to advance Greece’s plans to be Europe’s energy hub: Minister video
Business & Economy
Saudi power, green hydrogen to advance Greece’s plans to be Europe’s energy hub: Minister
Live LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs
Updated 37 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs
Updated 37 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, reported a 57 percent profit drop for the first nine months of 2022, weighed down by higher costs.

A subsidiary of Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Yanbu’s profits dropped to SR511 million ($136 million) for the period ending Sept. 30, compared to SR1.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

On the heels of the announcement, its shares dipped 3.00 percent at 10:07 a.m. Saudi time to reach SR45.30.

In a filing to the Saudi Exchange, Yansab said the decrease in net profit is attributable to a rise in average input cost, despite higher sales quantity.

Its revenues surged from SR5.4 billion to SR5.6 billion in the year, recording a 3 percent leap.

During the third quarter of the year, the petrochemical firm turned to losses of SR61 million, from the SR180 million in profits it made in the same period last year.

 

Topics: Saudi Petrochemical Profit TASI Tadawul

Shares of Saudi Herfy Food chain in red after profits decline 38% on lower sales

Shares of Saudi Herfy Food chain in red after profits decline 38% on lower sales
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Shares of Saudi Herfy Food chain in red after profits decline 38% on lower sales

Shares of Saudi Herfy Food chain in red after profits decline 38% on lower sales
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Herfy Food Services Co.’s profit dropped 38 percent to SR70 million (19 million) during the first nine months of the year, pushing its stock down.

Shares of Herfy declined 1.14 percent on Wednesday morning to reach SR38.85 as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

The decline in profit stems from the intense competition that led to a drop in sales by 6 percent, as well as an increase in operating costs and marketing expenses.

Herfy’s third-quarter profits fell by 65 percent to SR21 million as sales decreased by 12 percent.

Topics: Saudi food chain Profit Tadawul

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Valero expects more US emergency oil releases

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Valero expects more US emergency oil releases
Updated 26 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Valero expects more US emergency oil releases

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Valero expects more US emergency oil releases
Updated 26 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices eased on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude stockpiles rose more than expected, but losses were capped by supply worries.

Brent crude futures for December fell 97 cents, or 1.04 percent, to $92.55 a barrel by 08.45 a.m Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December were down 68 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $84.64, reversing the previous session’s gain.

Valero expects more US emergency oil releases

Oil refiner Valero Energy said it expects the Biden administration to continue releasing oil from the US emergency reserve through year-end and will continue buying barrels.

President Joe Biden last week announced a plan to release 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve — part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May. The US is ready to tap reserves again next year if needed, he said.

Reserves released in the early days of the program were primarily sour crude, or crude with higher sulfur content, but more recent sales included more low-sulfur, sweet oil.

Valero sees value in buying sweet crude for its refining system, President Lane Riggs said on Tuesday. The refiner currently tops the list of companies that have received barrels from the US reserve.

Riggs added that he expects some restocking of the SPR next year.

Biden announced a plan to replenish stocks when US crude is around $70 a barrel, a level he said would still allow companies to profit while being a good deal for taxpayers. The US benchmark was around $85 on Tuesday.

Valero on Tuesday reported bumper profits that zoomed past Wall Street estimates, helped by discounts on high-sulfur, sour crude that boosted margins.

Halliburton profit rises as higher oil prices spark drilling demand

Halliburton Co. posted a rise in profit for the third quarter on Tuesday, wrapping up an upbeat earnings season from the world’s top oilfield services providers on strong demand fueled by higher oil prices.

The Houston-based company’s net income rose to $544 million, or 60 cents per share, for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, from $236 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: OPEC Oil US

Related

Oil Updates — Crude gains; IEA says world needs Russian oil; Schlumberger rebrands itself as SLB
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude gains; IEA says world needs Russian oil; Schlumberger rebrands itself as SLB
Update Oil Updates — Crude prices slide; China’s oil import falls; South Africa welcomes OPEC move 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices slide; China’s oil import falls; South Africa welcomes OPEC move 

Saudi NDMC completes first partial repurchase offer for $5bn dollar-denominated bonds

Saudi NDMC completes first partial repurchase offer for $5bn dollar-denominated bonds
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi NDMC completes first partial repurchase offer for $5bn dollar-denominated bonds

Saudi NDMC completes first partial repurchase offer for $5bn dollar-denominated bonds
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has announced the completion of its first partial repurchase offer for the Kingdom’s dollar-denominated bonds and the US dollar-denominated issuance of sukuk and bonds maturing in 2028 and 2032, respectively, with a total value of $5 billion.

According to a statement, the first partial repurchase of the Kingdom’s outstanding US dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2023, 2025, and 2026 stood at a total value of $1.26 billion.

“This transaction is being made as part of the Kingdom’s effective sovereign debt management, which includes the pro-active management of its refinancing risk and debt maturities of the debt portfolio,” the statement added.

On Oct. 19, NDMC announced that it received more than $27 billion in bids for its dollar-denominated sukuk and bonds issuance.

This was oversubscribed by five times the total issuance of $5 billion, which was divided into two tranches — $2.5 billion for a six-year sukuk maturing in 2028, and $2.5 billion for a 10-year bond maturing in 2032.

Topics: NDMC Sukuk Bond

Related

NDMC receives $27bn in bids for dollar-denominated sukuk, bond issuance
Business & Economy
NDMC receives $27bn in bids for dollar-denominated sukuk, bond issuance
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes October issuance of sukuk program at $832m
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes October issuance of sukuk program at $832m

Latest updates

Syrian refugees return home as Lebanese repatriation scheme begins
Syrian refugees return home as Lebanese repatriation scheme begins
Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec
Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec
Iran mourners flock to Mahsa Amini grave despite crackdown
Iran mourners flock to Mahsa Amini grave despite crackdown
Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs
Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs
VOX Cinemas to screen Coldplay live concert
VOX Cinemas to screen Coldplay live concert

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.