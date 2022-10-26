First batch of new Saudi oil grant to Yemen arrives in Aden

RIYADH: The first batch of a new oil derivatives grant from Saudi Arabia to Yemen arrived in Aden, state media reported on Wednesday.

The Saudi grant aims to supply oil derivatives such as diesel and Mazut at a value of $200 million. It will be used to operate more than 70 power stations across Yemen.

The grant is delivered by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen.

It is a continuation of previous Saudi grants that contributed to providing stable and sustainable electricity in various Yemeni governorates.