You are here

  • Home
  • Britain calls on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz

Britain calls on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz

Britain calls on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz
British-Iranian environmentalist Morad Tahbaz and Roxanne Tahbaz pose in this file picture obtained from social media. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mwwee

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Britain calls on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz

Britain calls on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz
  • Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for "assembly and collusion against Iran's national security"
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The British government on Wednesday called on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American who also holds British citizenship, after his family said he had been returned to prison.
Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for “assembly and collusion against Iran’s national security” and working for the United States as a spy.
He was briefly released on furlough in March when two dual nationals, including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, were allowed to leave Iran. In July his lawyer was quoted as saying he had been granted bail.
“The Tahbaz family have confirmed that Morad has been returned to Evin prison by the Iranian authorities,” British foreign office minister Tariq Ahmad said in a statement.
“We call on Iran to release Morad so he may re-join family in Tehran immediately. We will continue to work closely with our US partners to hold Iran to account, and to secure Morad’s permanent release and departure from Iran.”

Topics: Britain Iran Morad Tahbaz

Related

Morad Tahbaz ‘left behind’ in Iran by UK: Daughter
Middle-East
Morad Tahbaz ‘left behind’ in Iran by UK: Daughter
Daughter of detained Brit in Iran to deliver Father’s Day card to UK Foreign Office
Middle-East
Daughter of detained Brit in Iran to deliver Father’s Day card to UK Foreign Office

Ukrainians expect tough fight for Kherson; Russia stages nuclear war games

Ukrainians expect tough fight for Kherson; Russia stages nuclear war games
Updated 6 sec ago

Ukrainians expect tough fight for Kherson; Russia stages nuclear war games

Ukrainians expect tough fight for Kherson; Russia stages nuclear war games
Updated 6 sec ago
KHERSON, Ukraine: Ukrainian troops at the front line said on Wednesday they were expecting a bitter fight for the southern Kherson region, which Russia now appeared to be reinforcing after days in which it seemed possible that Moscow might withdraw.
In Russia, the military staged a high-profile rehearsal for nuclear war, with state television broadcasts dominated by footage of submarines, strategic bombers and missile forces practicing launches in retaliation for an atomic attack.
Moscow has conducted a diplomatic campaign this week to promote an accusation that Kyiv is preparing to release nuclear material with a so-called “dirty bomb,” an allegation the West calls baseless and a potential pretext for Russian escalation.
The looming battle for Kherson at the mouth of the Dnipro River is expected to be one of the most consequential of the war, determining whether Kyiv can loosen Moscow’s grip on southern Ukraine.
While much of the front line remains off limits to journalists, at one section of the front north of the Russian-occupied pocket on the west bank of the Dnipro, Ukrainian soldiers said Russian shelling was stepping up again after having tailed off in recent weeks.
Radio intercepts indicated freshly mobilized recruits had been sent to the front and Russian forces were firmly dug in.
“They have good defensive lines with deep trenches, and they are sitting deep underground,” said Vitalii, a Ukrainian soldier squatting in a weed-choked irrigation canal, concealed from any prowling enemy drones by overhanging trees.
Both Russia and NATO are holding long-standing annual drills of their nuclear forces this week. But Russia has given the exercises a much higher profile than usual, timing it to coincide with its dirty bomb accusations against Ukraine.
Kyiv says Moscow has been brandishing the prospect of nuclear war to intimidate Western countries into withdrawing their support for Ukraine. Moscow said President Vladimir Putin had personally overseen the nuclear drills remotely.
The Pentagon said a day earlier that Russia had notified it of its intention to carry out the exercises, which reduced the risk of miscalculation at a time of “reckless” Russian nuclear rhetoric.
’THEY ARE FIGHTING WELL’
Ukrainian forces advanced along the Dnipro River in a dramatic push in the south at the start of this month, but progress appears to have slowed. Russia has been evacuating civilians from the pocket of territory it holds on the west bank this week but says it has no plans to pull out its troops.
Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, said wet weather and rough terrain were making Kyiv’s counter-offensive in Kherson harder than it was in the northeast, where it pushed Russia back in September.
At the front, intermittent artillery fire echoed from both sides, with towers of smoke rising in the distance.
A Ukrainian helicopter gunship swept low over the fields, loosed rockets at the Russian positions and wheeled around spitting flares to distract any heat-seeking anti-aircraft rockets fired at it.
“In the press they say the Russians are afraid and will withdraw their troops, but that is not true,” said a unit commander at the front, who asked to be quoted by his nickname, Nikifor. “They are fighting well and hitting our troops.
“In this area, they are very active. They shell every day and are digging trenches and preparing for defense,” said Nikifor, whose location in Mykolaiv province could not be identified under Ukrainian military regulations.
The unit holds a network of well fortified trenches dug into tree lines opposite the Russian fortifications, and recent rains have turned the dirt tracks that access them to mud, especially where tank treads have churned them up.
Since Russia began losing ground in a counter-offensive in September, Putin has taken a series of steps to escalate the conflict, calling up hundreds of thousands of Russian reservists, proclaiming the annexation of occupied land and repeatedly threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
This month, Russia launched a new campaign of strikes using missiles and Iranian-made drones against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, also hitting parks and homes across the country.
The remains of a US citizen killed in Ukraine were turned over to Ukrainian authorities as part of a prisoner swap.
Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s president’s office, identified the US citizen as Joshua Jones, a US Army veteran. The US State Department, which did not identify the person, said the remains would soon be returned to the person’s family.

French, German leaders meet amid rift over energy, economy

French, German leaders meet amid rift over energy, economy
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

French, German leaders meet amid rift over energy, economy

French, German leaders meet amid rift over energy, economy
  • Macron and Scholz discussed their differences over a working lunch at the Elysee
  • “Germany and France stand close together and are approaching the challenges together,” Scholz added
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz thrashed it out for three hours in Paris on Wednesday in hopes of bridging gaps between the two neighbors and key European Union allies on issues including energy, defense and the economy.
Macron and Scholz discussed their differences over a working lunch at the Elysee presidential palace. In a tweet, Scholz called the meeting on European energy supply, rising prices and joint defense projects “very good and important.”
“Germany and France stand close together and are approaching the challenges together,” Scholz added.
Officials from both countries stressed the two leaders’ forged a broad agreement on which direction they want to see developments heading even as Europe struggles with the consequences of the war in Ukraine. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak about the meeting publicly, did not disclose details.
The French presidency hailed the talks as “constructive,” adding that Macron and Scholz focused on forging a “close working relationship” on issues over the middle and long-term.
The leaders agreed to set up working groups on the three key issues of energy, defense and innovation, the French presidency said.
Initially, a French-German joint Cabinet meeting had been scheduled Wednesday as well, but it was postponed until January. The governments in Paris and Berlin both said they needed more time to reach consensus on some bilateral issues.
French-German government meetings are usually held at least once a year to coordinate policies. The last one was held in May 2021 via videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
French government spokesman Olivier Veran said Scholz’ s visit shows both countries’ ability “sometimes to be able to get over difficulties ... when the priorities of one country do not necessarily converge with the priorities of the other.”
“The strength of the French-German couple is to always be able to get along together and move Europe forward,” he added.
French-German divergences are not unusual. The countries, home to the eurozone’s biggest economies, are used to having different stances on defense, energy and other topics.
“My wish has always been to preserve European unity and also the friendship and the alliance between France and Germany,” Macron said last week in Brussels before an EU meeting. “I think it’s not good for Germany nor for Europe that it isolates itself,” he added.
Asked Friday about the apparent tensions, Scholz said that cooperation with France is “very intensive” and stressed that he holds frequent meetings with Macron.
“There are questions on which we have common points of view and drive things forward,” he said. “You can see, for example, that it is Germany and France who repeatedly look at how we can achieve progress to support Ukraine.”
Some other EU member states have criticized Germany in recent months for defending its own national interests over European priorities.
Many, including France and Italy, pointed to the lack of coordination with Germany over its 200-billion-euro ($199 billion) subsidy plan to help households and businesses cope with high energy prices.
Some eastern European countries blamed Berlin for being too slow in providing weapons to Ukraine. Poland and the Baltic countries expressed concerns when Germany appeared to hesitate on granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership.
Berlin and Paris have a decades-long history of bilateral irritants and European disputes that coexist with the countries’ friendship and cooperation.
France and Germany have been described as the “motor” of the EU. They have always found compromises even in difficult terrain since they co-founded, with four other countries, the forerunner of the EU in 1957.
They will celebrate in January the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty that set the tone for the two countries’ relations after centuries of fierce rivalry and bloody conflict.
Last week, as EU leaders were seeking a deal to make sure the runaway cost of gas doesn’t further tank struggling EU economies, Germany and France were in opposing camps — Berlin expressing doubts and holding off plans for a price cap, while most others wanted to push on.
Scholz said any dispute was on the method, not the goal.
Defense also has been a recurrent issue, with Paris considering Berlin was not doing enough in the area for years — until the war in Ukraine led Germany to announce a major boost to military spending.
Earlier this month, fifteen countries agreed on German-led plans for an improved European air defense system, the so-called European Sky Shield Initiative.
France did not join the project. The French Mamba system is already part of NATO’s integrated air and missile defense.

Topics: Germany France Emmanuel Macron Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Related

Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible
World
Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible
Iran slams France’s Macron for ‘meddlesome’ support of protests
Middle-East
Iran slams France’s Macron for ‘meddlesome’ support of protests

UK war general tasked with stopping Albanian Channel crossings

UK war general tasked with stopping Albanian Channel crossings
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

UK war general tasked with stopping Albanian Channel crossings

UK war general tasked with stopping Albanian Channel crossings
  • Lt. Gen. Stuart Skeates is expected to work with the Albanian government to help tackle the trafficking gangs
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: With Albanians now accounting for between 50 and 60 percent of illegal migrants crossing the English Channel, the UK has thrown a vastly experienced general into the fray.
Lt. Gen. Stuart Skeates, who fought in the Afghanistan War, has been appointed to stem the surge in Albanian migrants, according to The Telegraph.
The general, who also served in the Gulf War and Bosnian War, has become the Prime Minister’s and Home Secretary’s special coordinator on illegal Albanian migration.
He is expected to work with the Albanian government to help tackle the trafficking gangs behind the surge of up to 10,000 Albanians who have crossed the Channel this year.
Britain has signed a deal with Albania to fast-track deportations of foreign criminals to the Balkan state, and Albanian police officers are stationed in Dover to help carry out ID and criminal checks on Channel migrants.
Skeates’ appointment coincides with the first fast-track deportation of Albanian small boat migrants who were removed from Britain within days of arriving across the Channel.
The 12 Albanians were sent home on a charter plane after refusing to claim asylum in a move that the Home Office hopes will act as a deterrent to their countrymen seeking to come to the UK illegally.
The general is the second person with a military background to take a senior role in tackling the Channel migrants. Dan O’Mahoney, a former Royal Marine, was appointed clandestine Channel threat commander in 2020.

Topics: UK Albania Migration English channel

Related

UK arrests woman as Albanian traffickers targetted
World
UK arrests woman as Albanian traffickers targetted
‘Serious concerns’ raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK
World
‘Serious concerns’ raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK

Poland says book given to pope by Macron wasn’t WWII plunder

Poland says book given to pope by Macron wasn’t WWII plunder
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

Poland says book given to pope by Macron wasn’t WWII plunder

Poland says book given to pope by Macron wasn’t WWII plunder
  • The minister, Piotr Glinski, said the book “is not a Polish war loss,”
  • “Contrary to the claims of some media ... this work was not stolen from Poland”
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

WARSAW: Poland’s culture minister on Wednesday rejected speculation that a rare book given to Pope Francis earlier this week by French President Emmanuel Macron might have been looted from Poland during World War II.
The minister, Piotr Glinski, said the book “is not a Polish war loss,” and that “contrary to the claims of some media ... this work was not stolen from Poland.”
Concerns had risen in Poland after a photo was published of a stamp in the old book from a library in Lviv, a city that is now part of Ukraine but was the Polish city of Lwow until WWII.
The volume is the first French edition of German philosopher Immanuel Kant’s work “On Eternal Peace,” dating from 1796.
Poland saw much of its cultural patrimony destroyed or looted during the country’s wartime occupation by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, and about 500,000 artifacts remain missing.
The country has been making efforts to recover as much as possible. The Culture Ministry has a Division for Looted Art that keeps a database of missing objects and scours foreign collections and auctions.
When they locate a looted Polish painting, book or other object, they inform law enforcement officials of the country it’s found in.

Topics: Poland Pope Francis WWII

Related

Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards
World
Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards
Poland repairing oil pipeline, says no indication of sabotage
World
Poland repairing oil pipeline, says no indication of sabotage

Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine

Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine

Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine
  • Scientists hope that such “needle-free” vaccines will make vaccination more accessible in countries with fragile health systems
  • China wants more people to get booster shots before it relaxes strict pandemic restrictions
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

BEIJING: The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first.
The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement on an official city social media account.
Scientists hope that such “needle-free” vaccines will make vaccination more accessible in countries with fragile health systems because they are easier to administer. They also may persuade people who don’t like getting a shot in the arm to get inoculated.
China wants more people to get booster shots before it relaxes strict pandemic restrictions that are holding back the economy and are increasingly out of sync with the rest of the world. As of mid-October, 90 percent of Chinese were fully vaccinated and 57 percent had received a booster shot.
A video posted by an online Chinese state media outlet showed people at a community health center sticking the short nozzle of a translucent white cup into their mouths. The accompanying text said that after slowly inhaling, people hold their breath for five seconds, with the entire procedure completed in 20 seconds.
“It was like drinking a cup of milk tea,” one Shanghai resident said in the video. “When I breathed it in, it tasted a bit sweet.”
The effectiveness of non-needle vaccines has not been fully explored. Chinese regulators approved the inhalable one in September, but only as a booster shot after studies showed it triggered an immune system response in people who had previously received two shots of a different Chinese vaccine.
A vaccine taken orally could fend off the virus before it reaches the rest of the respiratory system, though that would depend in part on the size of the droplets, one expert said.
Larger droplets would train defenses in parts of the mouth and throat, while smaller ones would travel further into the body, said Dr. Vineeta Bal, an immunologist in India.
The inhalable vaccine was developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc. as an aerosol version of the company’s one-shot adenovirus vaccine, which uses a relatively harmless cold virus.
The traditional one-shot vaccine has been approved for use in more than 10 markets including China, Hungary, Pakistan, Malaysia, Argentina and Mexico. The inhaled version has received a go-ahead for clinical trials in Malaysia, a Malaysian media report said last month.
Regulators in India have approved a nasal vaccine, another needle-free approach, but it has yet to be rolled out. The vaccine, developed in the US and licensed to Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech, is squirted in the nose.
About a dozen nasal vaccines are being tested globally, according to the World Health Organization.
China has relied on domestically developed vaccines, primarily two inactivated vaccines that have proven effective in preventing death and serious disease but less so than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at stopping the spread of the disease.
Chinese authorities also have not mandated vaccination — entering an office building or other public places requires a negative COVID-19 test, not proof of vaccination. And the country’s strict “zero-COVID” approach means that only a small proportion of the population has been infected and built immunity that way, compared to other places.
As a result, it’s unclear how widely COVID-19 would spread if restrictions were lifted. The ruling Communist Party has so far shown no sign of easing the “zero-COVID” policy, moving quickly to restrict travel and impose lockdowns when even just a few cases are discovered.
Authorities on Wednesday ordered the lockdown of 900,000 people in Wuhan, the city where the virus was first detected in late 2019, for at least five days. In remote Qinghai province, the urban districts of Xining city have been locked down since last Friday.
In Beijing, Universal Studios said it would close its hotels and attractions “to comply with pandemic prevention and control.” The city of more than 21 million people reported 19 new cases in the latest 24-hour period.

Topics: China COVID-19 vacciantion Shanghai

Related

China’s vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions
World
China’s vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions

Latest updates

Britain calls on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz
Britain calls on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz
Huge developments imminent for Diriyah Gate Development Authority
Huge developments imminent for Diriyah Gate Development Authority
Iran threatens on state TV to destroy Israel, Azerbaijan
Iran threatens on state TV to destroy Israel, Azerbaijan
Artists share the floor at timely Jeddah exhibition talk
Artists share the floor at timely Jeddah exhibition talk
Al-Shehri scores again as Saudi Arabia and Albania draw
Al-Shehri scores again as Saudi Arabia and Albania draw

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.