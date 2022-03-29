Morad Tahbaz ‘left behind’ in Iran by UK: Daughter

You are here

Roxanne Tahbaz told the BBC that the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office promised that her father would be freed alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. (FILE/AFP)
Arab News

  • Dual national has been in Tehran’s Evin prison for over 4 years
  • Wildlife conservationist a ‘pawn’ in a ‘political chess game’
Arab News

LONDON: Morad Tahbaz, the British-Iranian dual national jailed in Tehran’s Evin prison for over four years, has been “left behind” by the UK government, his daughter claims.

Roxanne Tahbaz told the BBC that the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office promised that her father would be freed alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, who returned to the UK earlier this month.

But Roxanne said her father, a wildlife conservationist, is a “pawn” in a “political chess game,” and the UK government told the family not to talk to the media.

“We feel no one is really protecting him now as his country has left him behind,” she told the BBC’s “Today” radio program. “Despite the foreign office’s advice to stay quiet and out of the press and the media, (we) are shedding light and trying to garner some support and ask some questions because he never should have been left behind.

“We’ve been told they’re working on it, that it’s complicated, as the Iranians see him as an American.”

Mohammed Al-Shamaa

  • Cardinal Antonios Naguib, who has died aged 87, praised as “a scholar who served spirit and truth”
  • He leaves a legacy of social activities, and writings in Arabic and English, including “The Gospel of Bliss”
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: The Coptic Catholic Church in Egypt is mourning the death of former patriarch Cardinal Antonios Naguib, who died on March 28, aged 87.

Naguib, a leading figure in the 250,000-strong Catholic Coptic community, was fluent in English, French, Italian and German.

He was born on March 18, 1935 in Samalut, Minya governorate, Upper Egypt.

Naguib was unanimously elected as patriarch on March 30, 2006 after his predecessor, Cardinal Stephen II, submitted his resignation due to health conditions.

In 2010, Pope Benedict XVI promoted Naguib to cardinal. Three years later, however, ill health forced Naguib to step down as patriarch.

He leaves a legacy of social activities, and writings in Arabic and English, including “The Gospel of Bliss,” in which he explained the beatitudes of Christ in the famous sermon. 

Naguib opened the House of Peter the Apostle to handle publishing and translation work for the church in Egypt, and also set up a number of economic projects, such as Al-Amal Hospital in Al-Fakrya, Mazraat Shusha, and the Second Good Shepherd School in Shalaby in Minya.

Pope Tawadros II, leader of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria, sent a telegram to Anba Ibrahim Ishaq, the Coptic Catholic patriarch, offering condolences on the death of Naguib.

The pope described Naguib as “a dignified personality serving spirit and truth, and a scholar of knowledge and biblical studies who gained the love and respect of many.”

Episcopal Church Archbishop of Alexandria Sami Fawzy also praised Naguib’s church service.

Apostolic Vicar Claudio Lurati, his deputy Monsignor Antoine Tawfik and the archdiocese Shoura Council offered condolences.

Negev Summit aimed at promoting peace: Egypt

  • FM: “Resumption of negotiations between Palestinians, Israel was significantly discussed”
  • Summit brought together Israeli, American, Arab foreign ministers
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said his country’s participation in Monday’s Negev Summit was aimed at “strengthening the (Israeli-Palestinian) peace process.”

The summit, hosted by Israel, included the foreign ministers of the US, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Morocco.

“The resumption of negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel was a significantly discussed issue … and our participation in the summit came to consolidate peace, present our viewpoint, and push for the continuation of peace efforts,” said Shoukry.

“Our region faces several challenges related to terrorism and extremism, and we are cooperating to achieve stability.”

He described the Egyptian-Israeli peace deal signed 43 years ago as “fruitful and shows the importance of stability in the region.”

Shoukry stressed the “importance of the two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians on the basis of the 1967 borders.”

Tehran must release UK-US-Iranian national held on ‘bogus’ charges: HRW

  • Morad Tahbaz, who suffers from cancer, has been held since 2018
  • ‘It is abhorrent that Iranian officials continue to use dual and foreign nationals as bargaining chips’
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch has slammed Tehran’s continued use of dual and foreign nationals as “bargaining chips,” following news that a British-American-Iranian national has ended a hunger strike he began upon being abruptly returned to jail.

Morad Tahbaz was briefly released from jail for two days at the same time that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori — both British-Iranian dual nationals — were returned to the UK.

But Tahbaz was abruptly returned to prison two days later. He ended a hunger strike on Tuesday that he began when he was sent back to jail.

It is widely thought that his US citizenship means he was treated differently to Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori.

Tahbaz was detained in 2018 by Iranian authorities alongside a group of other environmentalists while on a wildlife conservation trip. He was accused of spying on Iran.

“It is abhorrent that Iranian officials continue to use dual and foreign nationals detained in Iran as bargaining chips,” said Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at HRW. 

“It is also particularly disappointing that British authorities did not do enough to ensure Iran would uphold the conditions they agreed to for Tahbaz’s furlough.”

HRW said: “Over the past four years, the authorities have tortured the detainees and committed other serious violations of their due process and fair trial rights, while failing to provide any evidence to support the bogus allegations against them.”

A source told HRW that on March 16 the authorities took Tahbaz home, accompanied by several of Tehran’s agents, who stayed at his house for 48 hours then took him away again to an undisclosed location. 

On March 21, a spokesperson for the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said Tahbaz was transferred to a hotel room in Tehran.

The source told HRW that after his family refused to meet with him at the hotel for fear that the Iranian authorities would use it as a photo-op, the authorities returned Tahbaz to prison.

According to HRW, “on several occasions senior Iranian government officials have indicated that they did not find any evidence to suggest that the detained activists are spies.”

Some have already died in Iranian detention, and the health of Tahbaz, who is suffering from cancer and has caught COVID-19 twice, is also at risk. He “has not had adequate medical care,” HRW said.

Sepehri Far said: “Governments engaging with Iranian authorities should press them to release the wrongfully detained activists.”

UK education secretary criticized for saying kids should be taught positives of British Empire

  • Nadhim Zahawi suggests post-colonial Iraq as example of benefits of British rule
  • Choice of Iraq as an example is ‘striking,’ expert tells Arab News
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi’s suggestion that children should be “taught the benefits” of the British Empire has been criticized by politicians and the public.

In an interview with The Times on Monday, he said: “My parents fled Iraq because of Saddam Hussain. If you ask Iraqis, before the Ba’athist regime came into office — Saddam’s cronies and criminals — Iraq was left with a legacy of a British civil service system that actually served the country incredibly well for many, many decades.”

Zahawi added: “That’s the sort of thing that children should be learning about, and of course all aspects of Empire — and I think that’s important.”

Zahawi, an ethnic Kurd born in Baghdad, fled the Iraqi capital at the age of 9 with his parents shortly after Saddam seized power.

Diane Abbott, a Labour Party MP and shadow home secretary, tweeted: “Benefits of empire not obvious if you were a colonised people.”

Abbott, whose parents were from Jamaica — which gained its independence from Britain in 1967 — added: “British empire just seized land and resources from the colonies, entire profits went back to Britain and it was all based on a toxic theory of racial superiority.”

Present-day Iraq was taken from the Ottoman Empire after it was defeated by Britain and its allies during World War I.

After more than 10 years of direct rule, London established a monarchy in the country, which had been cobbled together from the three Ottoman-controlled provinces of Basra, Baghdad and Mosul.

Iraq was granted independence in 1932 but maintained close ties with the UK — and was subject to direct intervention — for decades after becoming independent.

Alan Lester, an expert in British colonialism and professor at the University of Sussex, told Arab News that the period of British rule and the years following it were characterized by brutality and repression.

“The education secretary has now joined the equalities minister arguing that the ‘positives’ of the British Empire should be taught to British schoolchildren, as if they haven’t been taught to us all for the last 100 years,” Lester said

He added that the choice of Iraq as a positive example is “striking” given that a rebellion gave rise to “the world’s first major aerial bombing campaign” against Iraqis.

“Few Britons know about it, but it played a significant role in creating the Middle East as we know it today, and helped set the scene for the rise of ISIS (Daesh), now active again,” Lester said.

That campaign, he added, was waged against a coalition of Iraqis opposed to British rule, and the latter resorted to using chemical weapons, killing around 10,000 people.

“This is just one more facet of our empire’s legacies that we choose to overlook when we celebrate our imperial past, and especially when we proclaim its legacy of liberal democracy around the world,” Lester said.

Members of the public also criticized Zahawi’s comments. One tweeted: “Thank Goodness, I haven’t got school aged kids. Now Zahawi wants to educate the kids on the virtues of the Empire … This country is so going backwards, scary and unbelievable.”

Another joked: “Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi outlines plans to help struggling history teachers by focusing the curriculum on benefits of the British Empire rather than criticisms, potentially reducing workloads by up to 99%.”

Others, however, defended his viewpoint. One tweeted: “And he’s right. As much as this may shock people nowadays, there WERE benefits of the British Empire, and it was by no means the worst European colonial empire.

“A balanced account needs to be taught, focusing only on positives or negatives is propaganda, not education.”

Anoosheh Ashoori describes ‘hell’ in Iran prison

  • British-Iranian dual national was released this month after almost five years in jail on trumped-up charges
  • His cell was infested with bedbugs and cockroaches, with miserable conditions turning inmates into “zombies”
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Iranian who was released this month after almost five years of detention in Tehran’s Evin prison has described the “hell” he endured.

Anoosheh Ashoori, 68, was arrested in August 2017 when he was visiting his elderly mother in Iran. She had just had a knee operation.

But during his visit, Ashoori was bundled into a van by Iranian authorities and accused of spying for Israel.

In some of his first comments since returning from Iran, he told the BBC this week: “I still can’t believe sometimes that I am back.

“When I was in my cell, I used to pinch myself when I was dreaming that I was with [my wife] Sherry. Then I would wake up to the reality of being in my cell. Here, it’s the other way around.”

The conditions were repulsive. Bedbugs and cockroaches infested the cell, which kept up to 15 people. Ashoori had to make his own earplugs out of wire and foam so he could have some peace for sleeping.

“Although many of them are highly educated, it is very difficult for all of you to always live in peace together. So sometimes fights happen. But then we learn to live with each other because we don’t have any other choice.”

At the start of his arrest, he was held in solitary confinement and subjected to relentless interrogation.

“I’ve put that behind me. I try not to think about it much,” he told the BBC, adding that the regime also tried to break him by making threats against his family. He regularly attempted suicide but was prevented by the prison guards.

But above all the pain he endured, Ashoori said the worst aspect of his detention was witnessing the suffering felt by others in the prison. Many were driven mad by lengthy incarceration.

“There are people there who are like zombies,” he said, adding: “They just go back and forth in the yard. Sometimes you see them talking to themselves and gesticulating. They’re in their own world.”

Memories of his family and support from fellow inmates kept him going. “When you are in your cell, you’re always looking behind you. You’re always trying to remember all the good memories that you had with your family. You’re living in your memories.”

The days were long and tiring. He passed them with constant exercise and by forming a poetry society for other inmates.

But now he is free. He has been adjusting to the sudden change in lifestyle. Fresh from the “hell” of Evin prison, he has been reacquainted with his favorite beer and full English breakfasts.

He said: “Even when I’m awake, for example sitting in the garden, I sometimes say this cannot be true, this cannot be happening. I must be in my cell and I’m expecting any moment to wake up. So I’m preparing myself not to be too upset when I wake up. It’s still quite a challenge for me to be easy with being here.

“Still at night sometimes I touch Sherry’s hand to see if this is real, if this is happening.”

His sudden arrest and detention came as a grave shock to his family, who assumed the authorities had made a mistake. Ashoori, an engineer, had never been involved in politics.

He had helped create a device to protect Iranian homes from earthquakes, which was distributed in 2003.

In London, he produced self-heating boots that his daughter could wear while working on a cake stall in Greenwich Market.

Eventually, the harsh reality of his situation became clear: the Iranian regime was using him as a bargaining chip with the British government over a decades-old military debt owed since the 1970s.

The controversial debt had been debated in British politics for some time, with many arguing that the money should not be paid due to sanctions on the regime and over fears that it would use the money to enhance its campaign of terror. 

Ashoori said: “It wasn’t me who was important, it was the passport that was being arrested — but the holder of that passport was me.”

Ashoori was released along with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a fellow dual national arrested on similar trumped-up charges, after Britain paid the money from a tank deal that was not fulfilled after the revolution of 1979.

Tehran and London have both claimed that the payment and the release of the prisoners are not linked.

But there are still others enduring the “hell” that Ashoori escaped from. British-born wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz was left behind.

“He’s ill and needs medical attention,” Ashoori said. “Sometimes I think it should have been him instead of me on that plane, and the guilty feeling you have that you have left all these good people behind is really painful. That is something I cannot come to terms with. I urge [British Prime Minister] Mr. Johnson to complete this good work and to make sure that they are back — Morad and the other British nationals.”

