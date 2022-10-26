Report finds sanctioned Syrians benefit from UN contracts

You are here

More than 80 percent of Syrians now live in poverty. (Shutterstock)
BEIRUT: The UN has procured tens of millions of dollars in contracts with companies linked to Syrian government-backed individuals sanctioned for human rights abuses, according to a report by two non-governmental groups.
Syria’s uprising turned civil war that started in 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million. More than 80 percent of Syrians now live in poverty, leaving much of the population dependent on humanitarian assistance.
Syrian President Bashar Assad, with military support from Russia, Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has since been able to reclaim much of the country. But Syria continues to spiral from a crippling economic crisis. Recently, a cholera outbreak that has infected some 20,000 people, underscored the scope of the crisis.
A report analyzing the UN’s top 100 suppliers in Syria in 2019 and 2020 by the non-profit Observatory of Political and Economic Networks and the non-governmental organization Syrian Legal Development Program concluded that almost half of the procured contracts those two years were with suppliers that were involved in human rights abuses or may have profited from them. The report was published on Tuesday.
Almost a quarter of contracts the UN procured those two years went to companies owned or partially owned by individuals sanctioned by the United States, United Kingdom or European Union for human rights abuses, worth a total of around $68 million.
Among them is Fadi Saqr, who is close to Assad and heads the National Defense Forces in Damascus, a pro-government militia that notably executed dozens of blindfolded prisoners in 2013 and buried them in a mass grave near the Syrian capital.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Damascus, Syria, did not immediately comment on the report.
“UN agencies’ processes fall short of full due diligence,” Eyad Hamid, a senior researcher at the Syrian Legal Development Program, told The Associated Press. ”They also rely on cross checking the legal ownership of a company instead of the ultimate beneficiary ownership of the company.”
Advocacy groups have accused the Syrian government and affiliates of withholding or siphoning off aid from families in opposition-held areas or manipulating exchange rates to boost state coffers.
“We understand that aid cannot be delivered in Syria cost-free. ... The question to me is about how we can minimize that cost,” Karam Shaar, Syria program manager at the Observatory of Political and Economic Networks told the AP. “I think it’s now well-established that the cost of doing business through the UN in regime-held Syria is by far the highest compared to aid provided by other organizations in other controlled areas.”
Shaar says that while aid in some cases can only be channeled through UN agencies, donor states ought to divert funding to international NGOs that abide by unilateral sanctions, notably by the US and Britain.
“While the UN says they don’t abide by unilateral sanctions, NGOs are accountable to the countries they’re based in,” Shaar explained.
The AP last week published the results of an investigation showing that the UN World Health Organization’s Syria representative in Damascus mismanaged millions of dollars and plied government officials with gifts, including computers, gold coins and cars.

  • President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had on Monday accused Fincanci of “speaking the language of terrorism”
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

Istanbul, Oct 26, 2022 Agence France Presse: Turkish police on Wednesday arrested the head of Turkey’s doctors’ union after she called for a probe into the army’s alleged use of chemical weapons against Kurdish militants, prosecutors said.
Sebnem Korur Fincanci was being detained on “terror propaganda” charges, said the prosecutor’s office.
Turkey has rejected the allegations made in media outlets close to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) that its army was using chemical weapons in operations in northern Iraq.
Fincanci, head of the Turkish Doctors’ Union, said she had examined video images and told AFP last week that she had only called for “an effective investigation” into the allegations.
The Ankara chief prosecutor’s office said in a statement Wednesday Fincanci had been detained over “her comments made to the so-called media organ of the armed terror organization PKK.”
The PKK is listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies.
The prosecutor’s office called for Fincanci to be stripped of her position as the head of the union and a new chair to be elected.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had on Monday accused Fincanci of “speaking the language of terrorism” and said she could not remain at the top of the doctors’ union.
“If necessary, we will ensure that this name is changed by legal regulations,” he said after a weekly cabinet meeting.
The PKK has kept up a deadly insurgency for Kurdish self-rule in southeastern Turkey since 1984.
The Turkish army has launched successive operations against the militant group’s rear bases in northern Iraq, a persistent thorn in Ankara’s ties with the Baghdad government.
Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Monday said the Turkish armed forces had “no chemical weapons.”
“This is out of the question,” he added, slamming the claims as “vile slander.”
Turkish officials have tightened the government’s grip on opposition media ahead of a crucial election in June, when Erdogan will seek a third term.
At least 20 demonstrators and one journalist were arrested in Istanbul on Wednesday, according to an AFP team at the scene, after several dozen people protested against Fincanci’s arrest.
Some were also protesting the detention a day earlier of 11 journalists working for pro-Kurdish media outlets in Istanbul and other cities on charges of making news “inciting people to hatred and enmity.”
In the southeast city of Diyarbakir, a few dozen journalists earlier Wednesday protested the detentions, calling for the release of their colleagues, an AFP journalist reported.
The pro-Kurdish opposition HDP party has condemned what it called “this aggressive and inhuman approach” by the police.
“Sadly, we can expect oppression against democratic institutions in opposition to rise systematically as we approach the elections in 2023,” the party added.

  • The DGSN security service said it had arrested 23 suspected smugglers during morning raids Those arrested Wednesday included Moroccans and four people from sub-Saharan Africa
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

RABAT: Moroccan police said Wednesday they had broken up a people smuggling gang in a northern town near the site of a deadly border tragedy in June.
The DGSN security service said it had arrested 23 suspected smugglers during morning raids in Nador and surrounding areas.
Nador is near the border with the Spanish enclave of Melilla, one of two main European Union territories on African soil and a magnet for migrants fleeing violence across the continent and seeking refuge in Europe.
Those arrested Wednesday included Moroccans and four people from sub-Saharan Africa.
“They are suspected of acting as middlemen, finding potential candidates and organizing illegal migration operations via the sea, as well as equipment and logistics,” the DGSN said in a statement.
Police seized items including 125 outboard motors, rubber dinghies, navigation equipment and 10 cars, some with false number plates, it added.
Melilla was the site of a tragedy on June 24 attempt when some 2,000 mostly Sudanese migrants attempted to storm the enclave’s border.
At least 23 people died, the worst toll in years of such attempted crossings, and rights groups accused both Spanish and Moroccan authorities of using excessive force.
Since the tragedy, Morocco has sentenced dozens of migrants to prison terms on charges including illegal entry and belonging to criminal gangs.

  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe: This is the generation of social media and TikTok and the Internet; they know more about the world and their rights than we did
  • During her detention in Tehran’s Evin prison, Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she met many women who had received long jail terms for protesting against Iran’s mandatory hijab rule
LONDON: Protests engulfing Iran have reached a point of “no return” as demonstrators demand wide reforms beyond the end of mandatory hijab rules, said British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who spent six years detained in Tehran.
She said the Islamic government’s crackdown on the popular revolt and shutdown of the Internet showed it was scared of losing control.
“The anger has been building up for many, many years,” said Zaghari-Ratcliffe as demonstrations raged for a sixth week, triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained for “inappropriate attire.”
“We can see a coming together for one single goal, and that is freedom. The protests are really, really powerful this time. I don’t think we’ve ever seen the unity we’re seeing now,” said Zaghari-Ratcliffe, describing Amini’s death as the “spark for an explosion.”
The protests have grown into one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution even if they do not appear close to toppling a government that has deployed its powerful security apparatus to quell the unrest.
“There is a generational shift which plays a massive role in the new movement,” said Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation as a project manager, ahead of addressing the charity’s annual Trust Conference on Wednesday.
“This is the generation of social media and TikTok and the Internet. They know more about the world and their rights than we did. They have a lot more courage than we did.”
The uprising has seen women tear off and burn their veils, with crowds calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Thousands have been detained by security forces and more than 250 killed including children, according to rights groups.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, was arrested at Tehran airport in 2016 after a trip to see her parents with her then 22-month-old daughter Gabriella.
She was separated from her daughter, whom she was still breastfeeding, and put in solitary confinement in a tiny windowless cell for nine months.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. She denied the charge and the case was widely seen as political.
She was freed in March after Britain repaid a historic debt to Tehran.
During her detention in Tehran’s Evin prison, Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she met many women who had received long jail terms for protesting against Iran’s mandatory hijab rule, including one 19-year-old sentenced to 24 years.
She said the current protests were a greater threat to the government than previous ones because they had attracted broader support, with labor unions now organizing strikes which could potentially paralyze the economy.
“There’s no return from here,” she said. “This is not just about forced hijab any more. It’s also about the repressive rules they’ve been imposing on people for a very, very long time. It’s about unemployment, it’s about lifestyle, it’s about freedom to have access to information and the Internet.”

Iran has shut down the Internet and blocked access to platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp to stop people organizing protests and sharing images with the outside world.
“Shutting down the Internet is exactly what they are doing when they put people in solitary (confinement), only on a bigger scale,” said Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
“They disconnect you from the outside world so the world doesn’t know what is happening to you and you can’t tell them. They want people to be scared and feel forgotten.”
She told the conference the international community had the means to counter surveillance and censorship by the government and urged action to ensure Iranians could access a “free flow of information.”
She also called for targeted sanctions on individuals, adding that Iran had learnt to live with general sanctions.
Earlier on Wednesday, the United States slapped sanctions on Iranian officials and entities involved in Internet censorhip and the crackdown.
They included those overseeing Evin prison, which holds political prisoners, and where Washington says many protesters have been sent.
Her voice breaking, Zaghari-Ratcliffe read out the names of friends still locked up in Evin and asked the conference to remember Amini on the 40th day after her death, a traditional time of mourning in Iran.
“(Amini’s) death sparked rays of hope for all of us ... in Iran, but also across the globe, that hopefully justice will prevail. Her name is a code for freedom,” she said.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe told the Thomson Reuters Foundation the protests made her proud to be an Iranian woman.
“It’s a shame for those of us living in enforced exile that we cannot be with the women on the streets, but we are certainly very proud,” she said.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe is settling back into London with her daughter and husband Richard, who ran a long campaign for her release including a three-week hunger strike while camped outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
But she said she could not feel entirely free while friends were still in jail.
“Freedom is a very relative concept. I’m free in terms of coming out of prison and coming back home to my family in London. But I have left a part of me in Iran,” she said.
“I won’t be completely free until my country is free.”

  • The refugees, many of whom had been living in Arsal, packed belongings and furniture and crossed at Al-Zamrani into western Qalamoun
  • Lebanon’s General Security Office is running the program to return Syrians who it says have expressed their wish to return
BEIRUT: Hundreds of Syrian refugees have left Lebanon and returned to their home country in the voluntary program run by Lebanese security services.

The refugees, many of whom had been living in Arsal, packed belongings and furniture and crossed at Al-Zamrani into western Qalamoun. Others who had been living in the southern city of Nabatieh returned via the Masnaa crossing.

Lisa Abou Khaled, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency UNHCR, told Arab News that it was not “facilitating or promoting” the repatriation program.

“Nonetheless, thousands of refugees choose to exercise their right to return each year. UNHCR supports and calls for respect of refugees’ fundamental human right to freely and voluntarily return to their country of origin at a time of their choosing and in line with the international principles of the voluntary, dignified, and safe return and non-refoulement,” she said.

Lebanon’s General Security Office is running the program to return Syrians who it says have expressed their wish to return.

Estimates suggested 400 crossed into Syria on Wednesday, but the number could be as high as 700.

Hector Hajjar, Lebanon’s caretaker minister of social affairs, said: “We are not showing off the number of refugees. The political decision has been made. There are other groups and the operation will continue.”

Meanwhile, Lebanese officials were preparing to travel to Naqoura, the headquarters of the UN force UNIFIL, to sign a maritime border demarcation deal with Israel on Thursday.

Reports suggested that neither delegation will meet. Instead, they will sign copies of the agreement in separate rooms and hand them to the US mediator, Amos Hochstein.

The deal will include one appendix only, which is Lebanon’s message to the UN regarding the border demarcation. The appendix will bear President Michel Aoun’s signature.

Israel announced on the eve of the signing that it had granted the energy firm Energean permission to start work at the offshore Karish gas field, an issue at the center of the dispute.

The World Bank meanwhile called for international cooperation to help start energy exploration in the Lebanese areas set out under the deal. The statement came after senior officials from the bank’s Middle East department met Aoun and other Lebanese ministers on Wednesday.

Lebanon’s parliament meanwhile announced that there would be no session on Thursday to elect a new president, once again stalling the process to replace Aoun before he leaves his position in less than a week.

Abdallah Bou Habib, the caretaker foreign minister, was urged by a visiting delegation from the US Congress and the American Task Force for Lebanon to “speed up” the election, and accelerate stalled investigations into the huge port explosion that killed hundreds in Beirut two years ago.

  • EU webinar draws around 100 European, Gulf policymakers and private sector representatives
  • Participants address debate around challenges of efficiency
ABU DHABI: A webinar with the goal of fostering closer ties on climate change issues between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council has been held ahead of COP27, the Emirates News Agency has reported.

The event was called EU-GCC Webinar on Energy Efficiency in the Building Sector: A Key Driver for Net-Decarbonization, and drew about 100 European and Gulf policymakers and private sector representatives. 

The experts addressed the current debate around climate change, challenges of energy efficiency in the building sector, and the necessary strategies, policies and regulations to facilitate energy efficiency. 

They also discussed investment and finance, business models in the energy efficiency sector, and the need for local and global sustainable growth and development. 

Focusing on energy efficiency as a critical driver toward decarbonization in the sector, the event called for collective action through quick, cross-sectoral and human-centered interventions. 

Participants presented practical solutions to issues such as low energy efficiency and chronic reliance on fuel subsidies, and discussed the role of clean energy in cost-effective energy consumption.

EU Ambassador to the UAE Andrea Matteo Fontana said: “The EU is fully engaged in climate action globally and has set the ambitious goal of becoming the world’s first climate neutral continent by 2050.

“To this end, we have set legally binding targets for ourselves (including intermediary targets for 2030), which require all public and private sector stakeholders to work together.

“Maximizing energy efficiency in the building sector is an important pillar of the green energy transition and we look forward to working with our Emirati and Gulf partners to drive the decarbonisation agenda forward.”

Director of Energy, Secretariat General of the GCC Mohamed Al-Rashidi said: “The GCC countries are embarking on a clean energy transition pathway, which targets more sustainable, efficient and cost-effective methods for using energy.

“We are witnessing a real change happening in the region, with exciting visions and ambitious projects launched. This creates an attractive environment for the GCC and EU entities to be partners in this endeavor.”

Efficiency and renewables are the main pillars for any green energy transition. Both policies offer 90 percent of the energy-related carbon dioxide emission reductions that are required through safe, affordable and readily available technologies. 

The EU issued its Joint Communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf in May, which aimed to expand EU-GCC bilateral cooperation. The communication presented concrete proposals to strengthen cooperation on energy, green transition and climate change, trade and economic diversification, regional stability and global security, humanitarian and development challenges, and closer people-to-people contacts.

 

