You are here

  • Home
  • Syrians braced for their worst winter since the war began, UN says

Syrians braced for their worst winter since the war began, UN says

Syrians braced for their worst winter since the war began, UN says
Syrian refugee women carry children as they walk at an informal camp, in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon October 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gbb96

Updated 26 October 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Syrians braced for their worst winter since the war began, UN says

Syrians braced for their worst winter since the war began, UN says
  • Latest report warns humanitarian needs are higher than ever due to cholera outbreak and rising fuel prices forcing people to choose between food or heat
  • US ambassador calls for establishment of a new standalone entity to address issues of detainees and missing persons
Updated 26 October 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Members of the UN Security Council on Tuesday expressed dismay at the ongoing hostilities in northwestern Syria that in the past two months alone have caused the deaths of more than 90 civilians, including 35 children.
This, a cholera outbreak across all of the country’s governorates, and rising fuel prices that are forcing families “to choose between keeping warm or eating” have further increased the humanitarian needs in the war-ravaged country to the point where they have reached their highest-ever levels, according to the latest UN report.
As Syrians once again prepare for a bitterly cold winter, 6 million people need assistance to survive, a figure that has grown by 30 percent since last year.
Levels of severe food insecurity are “staggering,” according to UN Secretary- General Antonio Guterres, who said Syrians can now only afford one-sixth of the amount of food they could buy in 2019.
During a Security Council meeting to discuss the report on the latest developments in Syria, members also said they were “appalled” by the number of detainees in Syrian prisons who are “tortured and killed on a daily basis,” and by the number of enforced disappearances in the country.
They called on warring parties to stop politicizing the UN-facilitated Constitutional Committee and return to serious negotiations in line with Resolution 2254, which includes calls for the release of all those who have been arbitrarily detained, a nationwide ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access to all areas and people in need, the voluntary return of refugees to their homes, and free elections in accordance with a new constitution.
Geir Pedersen, the secretary-general’s special envoy for Syria, lamented the fact that the political process so far has not “delivered for the Syrian people, and they continue to suffer not least from acute violence.”
He said that although a “strategic stalemate” persists across the country the conflict remains very active, with infighting between armed opposition groups, including Security Council-listed terrorist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and Daesh, along with continuing pro-government airstrikes in Idlib and Azaz in the northwest, and violence in the northeast where there are frequent drone strikes and mutual shelling by the Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by Turkey, and armed opposition groups. In addition, Israeli strikes have hit targets in Syria, including at Damascus and Aleppo international airports.
This violence persists at a time when Syrians are enduring what Pedersen described as “the worst economic crisis since the war began.” He warned that “it will only get worse this winter for the vast majority.”
The envoy called for efforts to provide lifesaving assistance to be ramped up and urged all parties to grant humanitarian workers unfettered access to areas and people in need.
The issue of detainees also figured prominently in the secretary-general’s report, and Pedersen said the UN continues to receive reports of arbitrary arrests throughout Syria.
“Meanwhile, six months after the presidential amnesty decree, there is nothing new to report,” he added. “Despite our continued engagement, official information is not forthcoming, nor has independent monitoring been facilitated.
“On this, and more generally, families stress the concerns that arise from a lack of transparent communication and the vulnerabilities and lack of confidence that this gives rise to.”
Pedersen previously described engagement on issues of abductees, detainees and missing persons as important “confidence-building measures” that are essential for any serious return to diplomacy.
He has also discussed the efforts of his office to facilitate contacts between the parties to the Constitutional Committee — from the government, the opposition and civil society — with the aim of reconvening the committee in Geneva before the end of the year.
The Syrian government recently refused to take part in a new round of talks, apparently because Russia objected to Geneva as the choice of venue. Moscow has said the Swiss capital cannot be said to be an impartial actor. Switzerland has supported EU sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The UK and the US accuse Russia of stalling the work of the committee.
Notwithstanding the disagreements over the venue for the meetings, Pedersen observed that the real problem in reconvening the committee is a lack of progress on issues of substance.
During previous sessions of the Constitutional Committee, the members have not been able to engage in any meaningful discussions about their amendments to proposals on constitutional principles.
Pedersen said he is seeking to reconvene the committee’s co-chairs and elicit their political will to “engage in a spirit of compromise, with a faster pace, better working methods and more substance.”
US Ambassador Robert Wood, who is the alternative representative for special political affairs at the American mission to the UN, said his country supports the establishment of a standalone entity to address the issue of Syrian detainees and missing persons “with a humanitarian mandate focused entirely on clarifying the fate of all of Syria’s missing persons; people that have gone missing at the hands of the Assad regime, (Daesh) or other parties to the conflict.”
He added: “Confirming the whereabouts and status of the thousands of missing Syrians and releasing the arbitrarily detained are essential to achieving a stable, just and enduring peace in Syria. And we believe this new entity will be vital to this work.”

Topics: Syrians UN Security Council syria war

Related

Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry
Middle-East
Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry
UN body says violence against Syrians in Lebanon on the rise
Middle-East
UN body says violence against Syrians in Lebanon on the rise

Israel detains alleged Palestinian militants in West Bank

Israel detains alleged Palestinian militants in West Bank
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

Israel detains alleged Palestinian militants in West Bank

Israel detains alleged Palestinian militants in West Bank
  • The arrest comes a day after six Palestinians were killed in Nablus
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

NABLUS, Palestine: Israel on Wednesday detained three alleged members of the Lions’ Den militant group in the occupied West Bank, the army said, including the brother of a key Palestinian militant.
The arrest of Muhammad Al-Nabulsi and two others in Nablus comes a day after five Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military operation in the city.
“Muhammad Al-Nabulsi was suspected of possessing weapons, manufacturing explosive devices and involvement in the ‘Lions’ Den’ terrorist group,” the army said in a statement.
His brother Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, nicknamed “The Lion of Nablus,” was shot dead by Israeli forces in August and has since become a folk hero among Palestinian youth.
The Lions’ Den has emerged in recent months alongside a sharp rise in raids by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank.
The three arrests on Wednesday follow the killing on Tuesday of Wadih Al-Houh, described by Israel as the head of the Lions’ Den, and four other Palestinians in Nablus.
A further 20 Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli operation, the Palestinian health ministry said.
In addition to regular raids, the Israeli army has imposed additional checkpoints around Nablus over the past two weeks which have severely impeded daily life.
The closures follow the killing of an Israeli soldier in the area on October 11, three days after a military policewoman was shot dead in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
So far this month 25 Palestinians have been killed in east Jerusalem and the West Bank, territories occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict

Related

Special Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raid
Middle-East
Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raid
Palestinian militant killed in explosion in Nablus
Middle-East
Palestinian militant killed in explosion in Nablus

Syrian refugees return home as Lebanese repatriation scheme begins

Syrian refugees return home as Lebanese repatriation scheme begins
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

Syrian refugees return home as Lebanese repatriation scheme begins

Syrian refugees return home as Lebanese repatriation scheme begins
  • Around 700 Syrians who had agreed to cross over gathered from early morning in a desolate northeastern border zone
  • Lebanese authorities say the repatriations are voluntary
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

ARSAL, Lebanon: Hundreds of Syrian refugees living in Lebanon returned home on Wednesday, the first day of repatriations organized by Beirut, amid concerns from rights groups that the scheme may involve elements of coercion.
Lugging suitcases, power generators, fridges and even chickens, around 700 Syrians who had agreed to cross over gathered from early morning in a desolate northeastern border zone.
Lebanese authorities say the repatriations, under a revived program run coordinated by the country’s General Security agency, are voluntary.
But while frontlines in Syria’s 11-year war are largely becalmed, the United Nations says flare-ups in violence and the risk of detention make it still unsafe for large-scale returns.
Lebanon is home to more than 800,000 Syrians registered with the UN refugee agency. They fled the violence in the aftermath of protests against Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2011. At its peak, Lebanon hosted around 1.2 million.
In 2018, the General Security agency launched a mechanism through which any Syrian refugee could signal a desire to return home, liaise with Syrian authorities to make sure that individual was not wanted there.
That pathway saw around 400,000 Syrians return home but was put on hold with the outbreak of COVID-19. Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun revived it this month and it resumed on Wednesday.
Much of Syria remains in ruins, with private homes and public infrastructure, including power and water services, devastated.
Amnesty International had warned that returning refugees may not have accurate or complete information on the level of risk in their hometowns, meaning the returns may not be “free and informed.”

Topics: Lebanon Syrian refugees Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Related

Syrian refugees return home as Lebanese repatriation scheme begins
Middle-East
Syrian refugees return home as Lebanese repatriation scheme begins
Special Saudi Arabia cements commitment to Palestinian refugees with UNRWA contribution 25 times the amount it pledged video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia cements commitment to Palestinian refugees with UNRWA contribution 25 times the amount it pledged

Iran mourners flock to Mahsa Amini grave despite crackdown

Iran mourners flock to Mahsa Amini grave despite crackdown
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

Iran mourners flock to Mahsa Amini grave despite crackdown

Iran mourners flock to Mahsa Amini grave despite crackdown
  • Anger flared at her funeral last month and quickly sparked the biggest wave of protests in almost three years
  • Mourners headed to her gravesite on Wednesday morning despite the regime’s warning
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Iranian mourners gathered Wednesday at the grave of Mahsa Amini to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests.
“Woman, life, freedom” and “Death to the dictator,” dozens of men and women chanted at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Amini’s home town in the western province of Kurdistan, in videos shared online.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died on September 16, three days after her arrest by the notorious morality police while visiting Tehran with her younger brother.
Anger flared at her funeral last month and quickly sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock the Islamic republic in almost three years. Young women and schoolgirls have led the charge, removing and burning their headscarves and confronting security forces on the street.
Mourners headed to her gravesite on Wednesday morning even though the security services had warned her family not to hold the ceremony, threatening that otherwise “they should worry for their son’s life,” according to activists.
Wednesday marks 40 days since Amini’s death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.
Images shared by the Hengaw rights group showed the heavy presence overnight of security forces in Saqez who reportedly shut off entrances to the city.
Despite that, dozens of people were seen streaming into the city in cars and on motorcycles, as well as on foot along roads and across open fields, in footage posted online by the Hengaw rights group.
“Kurdistan, Kurdistan, the graveyard of fascists,” a group of them were heard chanting, in another video shared by activists on Twitter. AFP was unable to immediately verify the footage.
“The cities of Sanandaj, Saqez, Divandarreh, Marivan and Kamyaran are on widespread strike” in Kurdistan province, Hengaw said on Twitter.
The group, which monitors rights violations in Kurdistan, said Iranian football stars Ali Daei and Hamed Lak had traveled to Saqez “to take part in the 40th day funeral” and were staying at the Kurd Hotel.
But they “had been taken to the government guesthouse... under guard by the security forces,” Hengaw said.
Daei has previously run into trouble with authorities over his online support for the Amini protests.
Unverified footage posted by Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) showed people gathering outside the Kurd Hotel in Saqqez “in their night protests.”
Hammihan newspaper later quoted Kurdistan governor Esmail Zarei Koosha as saying that Daei and other celebrities were in Tehran, however, and that “everything is calm in Saqez.”
IHR said the security forces’ crackdown on the Amini protests has cost the lives of at least 141 demonstrators, in an updated death toll Tuesday.
Amnesty International says the crackdown has killed at least 23 children, while IHR said on Tuesday that at least 29 children have been slain.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

UAE president discusses bilateral ties with Hungarian PM 

UAE president discusses bilateral ties with Hungarian PM 
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

UAE president discusses bilateral ties with Hungarian PM 

UAE president discusses bilateral ties with Hungarian PM 
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed received on Tuesday a phone call from the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, state-run WAM news agency reported.

The conversation addressed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Hungary and ways of strengthening them in all areas, most notably in trade, energy, renewable energy and technology, as part of an economic cooperation program signed by the two friendly countries in February 2022.

The two sides also discussed the importance of taking advantage of promising opportunities to attract investments

Topics: UAE Hungary

Tensions up as students protest ahead of Amini ceremony

Tensions up as students protest ahead of Amini ceremony
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

Tensions up as students protest ahead of Amini ceremony

Tensions up as students protest ahead of Amini ceremony
  • Young women and schoolgirls have been at the forefront of protests sparked by Amini’s death last month.
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Iranian students protested on Tuesday at multiple universities, defying a bloody crackdown as tensions mount on the eve of planned ceremonies marking 40 days since Mahsa Amini’s death.

“A student may die but will not accept humiliation,” they chanted at Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, in an online video verified by AFP.

Young women and schoolgirls have been at the forefront of protests sparked by Amini’s death last month, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died three days after being taken into custody by the notorious morality police on Sept. 13 while visiting Tehran with her younger brother.

Activists said the security services had warned Amini’s family against holding a ceremony and not to ask people to visit her grave Wednesday in Kurdistan province, otherwise “they should worry for their son’s life.”

Wednesday marks 40 days since Amini’s death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran. Online videos showed students protesting Tuesday at Beheshti University and the Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology, both in Tehran, as well as Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, in Khuzestan province.

The fresh demonstrations came after security forces were accused by activists of beating schoolgirls at the Shahid Sadr girls vocational school in Tehran on Monday.

“Students of the Sadr high school in Tehran have been attacked, strip-searched and beaten up,” said the 1500tasvir social media channel.

At least one student, 16-year-old Sana Soleimani, had been hospitalized, said 1500tasvir, which chronicles rights violations by Iran’s security forces.

“Parents later protested in front of the school. Security forces attacked the neighborhood and shot at people’s houses,” it added.

Iran’s Education Ministry said a dispute erupted between schoolgirls and their parents and school staff after the principal demanded they comply with rules over the use of mobile phones.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Iran

Related

Family rejects official Iran findings on Amini death: lawyer
Middle-East
Family rejects official Iran findings on Amini death: lawyer
Gunfire at Iran protests over Mahsa Amini’s death
Middle-East
Gunfire at Iran protests over Mahsa Amini’s death

Latest updates

PIF partnership brings major change and benefit to KAEC, says CEO 
PIF partnership brings major change and benefit to KAEC, says CEO 
Booming Saudi Arabia cannot be ignored by global investors: BNY Mellon executive
Booming Saudi Arabia cannot be ignored by global investors: BNY Mellon executive
Experts: ‘US failure in Afghanistan years in the making’
Experts: ‘US failure in Afghanistan years in the making’
Almost 40 new Marriott hotels set for Saudi Arabia, leading manager reveals
Almost 40 new Marriott hotels set for Saudi Arabia, leading manager reveals
’World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94
’World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.