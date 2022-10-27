You are here

Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline

Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline
This image from the Twitter page of Elon Musk shows Musk entering Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, carrying a sink through the lobby area on Oct. 26, 2022. (AP)
Updated 51 sec ago
AFP

  • Musk signals deal on track by changing his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” 
Updated 51 sec ago
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk looks set to meet a Friday deadline to seal his on-again, off-again deal to buy Twitter, avoiding a trial over the $44 billion contract that he admits is overpriced.
After he sought to terminate the sale, Twitter filed a lawsuit to hold Musk to the agreement he inked in April to purchase the social media giant.
With a trial looming, the unpredictable billionaire capitulated and revived his takeover plan.
Musk signaled the deal was on track Wednesday by changing his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” and posting a video of himself walking into the company’s California headquarters carrying a sink.
“Let that sink in!” he quipped.
“I think on Friday, we’ll get an announcement that says that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter,” University of California, Berkeley, law professor Adam Badawi told AFP.
Musk, the world’s richest man, has reportedly been lining up financing since Delaware Judge Kathaleen McCormick paused litigation on October 6.
If the buyout doesn’t close by the end of the business day, the judge will likely “bring the hammer down” and head quickly to trial, Badawi added.
Musk tried to step back from the Twitter deal soon after his unsolicited offer was accepted, and said in July he was canceling the contract because he was misled by Twitter over the number of fake “bot” accounts — allegations rejected by the company.
Twitter, in turn, sought to prove Musk, the head of the Tesla electric vehicle company, was contriving excuses to walk away simply because he changed his mind.
“I’m excited about the Twitter situation,” Musk said during a recent Tesla earnings call.
“I think it’s an asset that has just sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential, although obviously myself and the other investors are overpaying for Twitter right now.”

While pitching the deal to investors, Musk said he planned to get rid of nearly three-quarters of Twitter’s workers, according to a Washington Post report.
That report came as a shock in the Twitter workplace, where some employees who would prefer not to work for Musk have already left, said a worker who asked to remain anonymous in order to speak more freely.
“But a portion of people, including me, are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt for now,” the employee said of Musk.
“The more I hear about him the less I like him, but I do find it quite funny that he brought a sink to the headquarters just to make a joke.”
Musk’s stewardship of the site has sparked worry from activists who fear he could open the gates to more abusive and misinformative posts.
He has vowed to dial content moderation back to a bare minimum, and is expected to clear the way for former US president Donald Trump to return to the platform.
The then-president was blocked due to concerns he would ignite more violence like the deadly attack on the Capitol in Washington to overturn his election loss.
Once the deal is complete, Musk will essentially be handed the keys to Twitter and be in charge of the often-divisive global platform.
“The existing board of Twitter is probably going to get fired; Musk will put in directors who are friendly to him, he will put in management,” said Badawi.
He doubted Musk will want to be chief executive since he already runs Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and the Boring Company.
Trump now posts on his own, much-smaller, platform Truth Social, and has vowed not to return to Twitter even after Musk takes over.
The former president, who is considering another run at the White House in 2024, has 4.18 million followers at Truth Social, compared to the 88.8 million he had on Twitter.
 

Iran threatens on state TV to destroy Israel, Azerbaijan

Iran threatens on state TV to destroy Israel, Azerbaijan
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Iran threatens on state TV to destroy Israel, Azerbaijan

Iran threatens on state TV to destroy Israel, Azerbaijan
  • Music video broadcast days after military exercises near Azerbaijan’s border
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iran has threatened Israel and Azerbaijan in a video on state television, which set army operations to a song warning that “anyone who looks at Iran the wrong way must be destroyed.” 

The video, whose lyrics were in the Azeri language, was shown a few days after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps held exercises near Iran’s 700-kilometer border with Azerbaijan.

“Israel … don’t stray too far from your path, don’t dig your own grave with your own hands … Iran declares this so that Azerbaijan knows and understands … anyone who looks at Iran the wrong way must be destroyed,” read the lyrics of the song, broadcast on Iran’s Azeri-language Sahar TV.

CaucasusWarReport, an open-source intelligence group, said that “the threat was openly made for the first time in an Iranian governmental channel Sahar in a controversial manner as the channel’s main language/audience is Iranian Azerbaijanis.

“With over 20 million Azerbaijani in Iran, the paranoia of an internal turmoil (rebellion) worries Iran.”

Azeris make up around 16 percent of Iran’s population and are the country’s biggest ethnic minority. A quarter of Tehran’s residents are Azeri and many others live in the northwest near the border with Azerbaijan.

Relations between the two states have grown increasingly tense in recent years. Tehran accuses Baku of destabilizing Iran by openly promoting secession for its ethnic Azeris.

Tehran is also wary of its relations with Israel, which is a major arms supplier to Baku.
 

British radio presenter dies on air

British radio presenter dies on air
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

British radio presenter dies on air

British radio presenter dies on air
  • Tim Gough, 55, suffered a suspected heart attack while presenting breakfast show
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A British radio presenter has died of a suspected heart attack while presenting his breakfast show.

Tim Gough was working in his home studio for GenX Radio Suffolk on Monday, the station said. Listeners heard music stop as the 55-year-old collapsed. It resarted several minutes later.

 

James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio Suffolk said everyone was “heart-broken by the news.”

“Tim has been on the radio since the 80s and had come out of radio retirement to fully involve himself in our project, to bring local commercial radio back to his beloved Suffolk,” he said.

Gough began his broadcasting career at Radio Orwell in 1986, and went on to present the breakfast show on Saxon Radio and SGR-FM, as well as appearing on Smooth Radio and various other stations in the East Midlands, according to The Guardian.

Hazell said he had considered closing the station but he was determined to continue after receiving “hundreds of loving messages.”  

“Tim was part of building GenX Radio and I will not allow his hard work to amount to nothing,” said Hazell. “We are going to create the best radio station we possibly can, that Suffolk is proud of. It will be Tim’s legacy.”

Arab National Bank partners with OMD to boost social media performance

Arab National Bank partners with OMD to boost social media performance
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Arab National Bank partners with OMD to boost social media performance

Arab National Bank partners with OMD to boost social media performance
  • Bank uses Omnicom’s new product to target audiences, resulting in double-digit improvements
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab National Bank has partnered with Omnicom Media Group to drive awareness for its credit card service through a social media campaign.
The campaign was launched on various social media channels, including Snapchat and TikTok, for the first time in the Kingdom, using OMD’s Omni Custom Audiences product.
The product offers Omnicom clients curated audience segments. Instead of using the demographic targeting options offered by social platforms, Omnicom creates custom audience segments for each client, allowing them to target audiences more precisely and delivering better campaign outcomes.
“Until now, standard practice was to run campaigns using social platforms’ native audiences and targeting options. OMG’s premium segments are curated by experienced data scientists who regularly analyze the data to ensure very high match rates and optimal campaign performance,” said George Achkouty, head of digital at OMD Saudi Arabia.
OMD used the product to build bespoke segments tailored to the bank’s campaign and objectives by focusing on credit card holders, non-credit card holders, frequent travelers and football fans.
The approach delivered high levels of awareness on social media, resulting in double-digit improvements in clickthrough (CTR) and video completion rates (VCR).
The campaign achieved an 81 percent increase in CTR and a 23-times increase in VCR on TikTok, as well as a 22 percent higher swipe-up rate and an 18 percent increase in VCR on Snapchat.
“Social media is core to our digital marketing, but we wanted a more surgical approach to reaching our audience than what was available on the platforms,” said Bader Alboqami, the bank’s head of marketing and customer experience.
“As first-party data is a very sensitive issue for banks, the only alternative is quality third-party audience segments. The ability to access them on social media in Saudi Arabia, especially popular platforms like Snapchat and TikTok, is a major step forward.”
The campaign has “more than confirmed the validity and value of this approach, and we expect to see more campaigns being pushed this way,” he added.

Media watchdog condemns arrest of 11 journalists by Turkish authorities

Media watchdog condemns arrest of 11 journalists by Turkish authorities
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Media watchdog condemns arrest of 11 journalists by Turkish authorities

Media watchdog condemns arrest of 11 journalists by Turkish authorities
  • Raids are part of secret investigation that has been conducted across 6 cities
  • “Turkish authorities once again deprived several journalists of their freedoms under a court-ordered secret investigation,” said Gulnoza Said, of CPJ
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists condemned on Tuesday the arrest of 11 Kurdish journalists and called on Turkish authorities to stop all prosecution of them.
As part of a secret investigation by the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office, Turkish police raided six residences and one newsroom in the cities of Ankara, Diyarbakır, Istanbul, Mardin, Urfa and Van early Tuesday morning.
At least 11 journalists were held in police custody, several media sources reported.
“Turkish authorities once again deprived several journalists of their freedoms under a court-ordered secret investigation,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator.
“These journalists behind bars are unaware of what they are accused of, just like the journalists who were arrested in Diyarbakır in June who remain detained and uninformed.
“Turkish authorities must immediately release the journalists in custody, return their confiscated property, and stop harassing the Kurdish media in Turkey with baseless charges that typically end up being related to their journalism,” she added.
Police stormed the pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya Ajansı’s newsroom in Ankara in the early hours of the morning when no staff was present. Authorities entered the workplace with a lock pick early and searched the office for six hours, according to MA.
During the raids, police arrested MA’s news editor Diren Yurtsever and MA reporters Emrullah Acar, Zemo Ağgöz, Berivan Altan, Selman Güzelyüz, Deniz Nazlım, Ceylan Şahinli and Hakan Yalçın.
Multiple news outlets also reported the arrest of pro-Kurdish website Jin News journalists Öznur Değer and Habibe Erenare.
According to MA, the Criminal Court of Peace decided to restrict journalists from meeting with their lawyers for 24 hours. The reason for the decision was “the nature of the crime.”
As part of the investigation, the police also raided the house of another Jin News reporter Derya Ren in the southeastern city of Diyarbakır. According to her employer, she has been taken to the nearby Diyarbakır women’s prison.
In recent months, Turkish authorities have intensified their prosecution of pro-Kurdish media.
In June, a court in Diyarbakır ordered the detention of 15 journalists and a media staffer from pro-Kurdish publications as part of another secret probe. The journalists are still imprisoned without being indicted.

Apple faces backlash over new app store policies

Apple faces backlash over new app store policies
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Apple faces backlash over new app store policies

Apple faces backlash over new app store policies
  • Rivals accuse tech giant of using market dominance to undercut competitors
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Apple came under fire on Wednesday over recent changes to its app store, with some tech giants accusing the company of using its market dominance to undercut rivals.

Spotify on Tuesday accused Apple of engaging in anti-competitive behavior by using “complicated and confusing” rules on its app store to disadvantage competitors. 

“Apple continues to disadvantage competitors, and the impact is huge — on consumers, app developers and, now, authors and publishers. I can’t be the only one who sees the absurdity,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a tweet.

The audio-streaming giant also claimed that Apple’s 30 percent commission on all in-app sales prevents the company from displaying the prices of audiobooks on its app as it forces customers to request a payment link for the books via email.

Similarly, Meta criticized Apple’s recent decision to charge a 30 percent commission on the sales of “boosts” for social media posts, which the tech giant claimed will affect promoted content on Instagram and Facebook by forcing the platforms to use Apple’s own in-app payment system.

Earlier this week, Apple began displaying more ads on the iPhone app store. However, several users and developers have raised concerns about the volume of gambling ads appearing following the update. 

Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, also expressed concern about Apple’s recent changes to the app store, moves that he claimed will almost certainly affect Twitter.

Apple on Tuesday updated its guidelines around cryptocurrency and nonfungible token payments, revising existing rules and clarifying its controversial stance that previously created confusion among users.

Under the new rules, apps must use Apple’s in-app purchase system to sell NFTs and related services, and “may not include buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct consumers to purchasing mechanisms other than in-app purchase,” the company said in a statement.

