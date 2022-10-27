Israel, Lebanon sign maritime border deal in rare diplomatic feat

You are here

After meeting Lebanon’s speaker of parliament Nabih Berri, US envoy Amos Hochsteinsaid he expects the agreement to hold even amid changes in leadership in both countries. (AP)
  • Lebanese President Michel Aoun signed a letter approving the deal in Baada, followed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s signature in Jerusalem
  • US envoy Amos Hochstein said he hoped the maritime deal can be “economic turning point for Lebanon”
BAABDA/JERUSALEM: Israeli and Lebanese leaders signed a landmark U.S-brokered agreement on their maritime boundary on Thursday, marking a diplomatic departure from decades of hostility and opening the way to offshore energy exploration.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun signed a letter approving the deal in Baada, followed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s signature in Jerusalem, with a handover ceremony of less-senior delegations set to take place at the UN peacekeeping base in Naqoura along the border.
Lapid hailed the deal as a “tremendous achievement” and Lebanese negotiator Elias Bou Saab said it marked the beginning of “a new era” between the two sides, which nevertheless remain technically at war.
The accord removes one source of potential conflict between Israel and Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and could help alleviate Lebanon’s economic crisis.
After meeting Lebanon’s speaker of parliament Nabih Berri, Amos Hochstein, the US envoy who mediated the negotiation, told reporters he expects the agreement to hold even amid changes in leadership in both countries.
Hochstein referred to both upcoming elections in Israel on Nov. 1 and the end of Aoun’s term on Oct. 31, saying the accord should be kept up “regardless of who is elected very soon as next president of Lebanon.”
An offshore energy discovery — while not enough on its own to resolve Lebanon’s deep economic problems — would be a major boon, providing badly needed hard currency and possibly one day easing crippling blackouts.
While Lebanon and Israel have both voiced satisfaction with having settled a dispute peacefully, prospects for a wider diplomatic breakthrough appear remote.
“We have heard about the Abraham Accords. Today there is a new era. It could be the Amos Hochstein accord,” Saab said, referring to the 2020 US-brokered normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Lapid said: “It is not every day that an enemy country recognizes the state of Israel, in a written agreement, in view of the international community,” Lapid told his cabinet in broadcast remarks.
Aoun however has insisted that a deal will lead to a normalization of ties between the two states.

Iran protests rage overnight after Mahsa Amini commemoration

Iran protests rage overnight after Mahsa Amini commemoration
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

Iran protests rage overnight after Mahsa Amini commemoration

Iran protests rage overnight after Mahsa Amini commemoration
  • Thousands of mourners mark 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Protests raged through the night in Iran after thousands of mourners marked 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini which sparked a wave of unrest across the Islamic republic.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died on September 16, three days after her arrest in Tehran by the notorious morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic dress code for women.
Anger flared at her funeral last month and quickly sparked protests led by young women who have burned their headscarves and confronted security forces, in the biggest wave of unrest in Iran for years.

‘Death to the dictator’
“Death to the dictator,” chanted protesters in the nearby city of Bukan where bonfires burned in the streets, the rights group said.
Protesters also surrounded a base of the Basij militia in Sanandaj, a flashpoint city in Kurdistan province, starting fires and driving security forces back, it added.

More than five weeks after Amini’s death, the demonstrations show no signs of ending, fueled by public outrage over a crackdown that has claimed the lives of other young women and girls. (AFP)


There were similar scenes in Ilam city, near Iran’s western border with Iraq.
Iran’s ISNA news agency said the Internet had been cut in Saqez for “security reasons,” and that nearly 10,000 people had gathered in the city.
But many thousands more were seen making their way in cars, on motorbikes and on foot along a highway, through fields and even across a river, in videos widely shared online.

 


Noisily clapping, shouting and honking car horns, mourners packed the highway linking Saqez to the cemetery eight kilometers (five miles) away, in images Hengaw said it had verified.
ISNA said some of the crowd returning from the cemetery had “intended to attack an army base,” until they were dispersed by other participants.
A police checkpoint was torched and fires burned beside a bridge in the Qavakh neighborhood of Saqez, according to a verified video.
“This year is the year of blood, Seyed Ali will be toppled,” a group of them chanted in footage verified by AFP, referring to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Hengaw said workers went on strike in Saqez as well as Divandarreh, Marivan, Kamyaran and Sanandaj, and in Javanrud and Ravansar in the western province of Kermanshah.
More than five weeks after Amini’s death, the demonstrations show no signs of ending, fueled by public outrage over a crackdown that has claimed the lives of other young women and girls.
Despite heightened security measures, columns of mourners had poured into Saqez on Wednesday, paying tribute to Amini at her grave at the end of the traditional mourning period.
In a virally-shared picture verified by AFP, a young woman was seen standing on the roof of a car without a hijab head covering, looking into the distance at the highway packed with scores of vehicles and people.
Mourners chanted at the Aichi cemetery outside Saqez, before many were seen heading to the governor’s office in the city center, where Iranian media outlets said some were poised to attack an army base.
“Security forces have shot tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan square, Saqez city,” the Hengaw rights group said, without specifying whether there were any dead or wounded.
After nightfall, blasts were heard as security forces fired on protesters in Marivan, Kurdistan province, in a video published by Hengaw, a Norway-based organization.

Turkey doctors’ union leader held over chemical arms comment

Turkey doctors’ union leader held over chemical arms comment
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

Turkey doctors’ union leader held over chemical arms comment

Turkey doctors’ union leader held over chemical arms comment
  • President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had on Monday accused Fincanci of “speaking the language of terrorism”
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

Istanbul, Oct 26, 2022 Agence France Presse: Turkish police on Wednesday arrested the head of Turkey’s doctors’ union after she called for a probe into the army’s alleged use of chemical weapons against Kurdish militants, prosecutors said.
Sebnem Korur Fincanci was being detained on “terror propaganda” charges, said the prosecutor’s office.
Turkey has rejected the allegations made in media outlets close to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) that its army was using chemical weapons in operations in northern Iraq.
Fincanci, head of the Turkish Doctors’ Union, said she had examined video images and told AFP last week that she had only called for “an effective investigation” into the allegations.
The Ankara chief prosecutor’s office said in a statement Wednesday Fincanci had been detained over “her comments made to the so-called media organ of the armed terror organization PKK.”
The PKK is listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies.
The prosecutor’s office called for Fincanci to be stripped of her position as the head of the union and a new chair to be elected.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had on Monday accused Fincanci of “speaking the language of terrorism” and said she could not remain at the top of the doctors’ union.
“If necessary, we will ensure that this name is changed by legal regulations,” he said after a weekly cabinet meeting.
The PKK has kept up a deadly insurgency for Kurdish self-rule in southeastern Turkey since 1984.
The Turkish army has launched successive operations against the militant group’s rear bases in northern Iraq, a persistent thorn in Ankara’s ties with the Baghdad government.
Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Monday said the Turkish armed forces had “no chemical weapons.”
“This is out of the question,” he added, slamming the claims as “vile slander.”
Turkish officials have tightened the government’s grip on opposition media ahead of a crucial election in June, when Erdogan will seek a third term.
At least 20 demonstrators and one journalist were arrested in Istanbul on Wednesday, according to an AFP team at the scene, after several dozen people protested against Fincanci’s arrest.
Some were also protesting the detention a day earlier of 11 journalists working for pro-Kurdish media outlets in Istanbul and other cities on charges of making news “inciting people to hatred and enmity.”
In the southeast city of Diyarbakir, a few dozen journalists earlier Wednesday protested the detentions, calling for the release of their colleagues, an AFP journalist reported.
The pro-Kurdish opposition HDP party has condemned what it called “this aggressive and inhuman approach” by the police.
“Sadly, we can expect oppression against democratic institutions in opposition to rise systematically as we approach the elections in 2023,” the party added.

Morocco police say 23 people smugglers arrested

Morocco police say 23 people smugglers arrested
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

Morocco police say 23 people smugglers arrested

Morocco police say 23 people smugglers arrested
  • The DGSN security service said it had arrested 23 suspected smugglers during morning raids Those arrested Wednesday included Moroccans and four people from sub-Saharan Africa
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

RABAT: Moroccan police said Wednesday they had broken up a people smuggling gang in a northern town near the site of a deadly border tragedy in June.
The DGSN security service said it had arrested 23 suspected smugglers during morning raids in Nador and surrounding areas.
Nador is near the border with the Spanish enclave of Melilla, one of two main European Union territories on African soil and a magnet for migrants fleeing violence across the continent and seeking refuge in Europe.
Those arrested Wednesday included Moroccans and four people from sub-Saharan Africa.
“They are suspected of acting as middlemen, finding potential candidates and organizing illegal migration operations via the sea, as well as equipment and logistics,” the DGSN said in a statement.
Police seized items including 125 outboard motors, rubber dinghies, navigation equipment and 10 cars, some with false number plates, it added.
Melilla was the site of a tragedy on June 24 attempt when some 2,000 mostly Sudanese migrants attempted to storm the enclave’s border.
At least 23 people died, the worst toll in years of such attempted crossings, and rights groups accused both Spanish and Moroccan authorities of using excessive force.
Since the tragedy, Morocco has sentenced dozens of migrants to prison terms on charges including illegal entry and belonging to criminal gangs.

Report finds sanctioned Syrians benefit from UN contracts

Report finds sanctioned Syrians benefit from UN contracts
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

Report finds sanctioned Syrians benefit from UN contracts

Report finds sanctioned Syrians benefit from UN contracts
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

BEIRUT: The UN has procured tens of millions of dollars in contracts with companies linked to Syrian government-backed individuals sanctioned for human rights abuses, according to a report by two non-governmental groups.
Syria’s uprising turned civil war that started in 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million. More than 80 percent of Syrians now live in poverty, leaving much of the population dependent on humanitarian assistance.
Syrian President Bashar Assad, with military support from Russia, Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has since been able to reclaim much of the country. But Syria continues to spiral from a crippling economic crisis. Recently, a cholera outbreak that has infected some 20,000 people, underscored the scope of the crisis.
A report analyzing the UN’s top 100 suppliers in Syria in 2019 and 2020 by the non-profit Observatory of Political and Economic Networks and the non-governmental organization Syrian Legal Development Program concluded that almost half of the procured contracts those two years were with suppliers that were involved in human rights abuses or may have profited from them. The report was published on Tuesday.
Almost a quarter of contracts the UN procured those two years went to companies owned or partially owned by individuals sanctioned by the United States, United Kingdom or European Union for human rights abuses, worth a total of around $68 million.
Among them is Fadi Saqr, who is close to Assad and heads the National Defense Forces in Damascus, a pro-government militia that notably executed dozens of blindfolded prisoners in 2013 and buried them in a mass grave near the Syrian capital.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Damascus, Syria, did not immediately comment on the report.
“UN agencies’ processes fall short of full due diligence,” Eyad Hamid, a senior researcher at the Syrian Legal Development Program, told The Associated Press. ”They also rely on cross checking the legal ownership of a company instead of the ultimate beneficiary ownership of the company.”
Advocacy groups have accused the Syrian government and affiliates of withholding or siphoning off aid from families in opposition-held areas or manipulating exchange rates to boost state coffers.
“We understand that aid cannot be delivered in Syria cost-free. ... The question to me is about how we can minimize that cost,” Karam Shaar, Syria program manager at the Observatory of Political and Economic Networks told the AP. “I think it’s now well-established that the cost of doing business through the UN in regime-held Syria is by far the highest compared to aid provided by other organizations in other controlled areas.”
Shaar says that while aid in some cases can only be channeled through UN agencies, donor states ought to divert funding to international NGOs that abide by unilateral sanctions, notably by the US and Britain.
“While the UN says they don’t abide by unilateral sanctions, NGOs are accountable to the countries they’re based in,” Shaar explained.
The AP last week published the results of an investigation showing that the UN World Health Organization’s Syria representative in Damascus mismanaged millions of dollars and plied government officials with gifts, including computers, gold coins and cars.

Iran protests at point of ‘no return’ — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Iran protests at point of ‘no return’ — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

Iran protests at point of ‘no return’ — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Iran protests at point of ‘no return’ — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe: This is the generation of social media and TikTok and the Internet; they know more about the world and their rights than we did
  • During her detention in Tehran’s Evin prison, Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she met many women who had received long jail terms for protesting against Iran’s mandatory hijab rule
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Protests engulfing Iran have reached a point of “no return” as demonstrators demand wide reforms beyond the end of mandatory hijab rules, said British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who spent six years detained in Tehran.
She said the Islamic government’s crackdown on the popular revolt and shutdown of the Internet showed it was scared of losing control.
“The anger has been building up for many, many years,” said Zaghari-Ratcliffe as demonstrations raged for a sixth week, triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained for “inappropriate attire.”
“We can see a coming together for one single goal, and that is freedom. The protests are really, really powerful this time. I don’t think we’ve ever seen the unity we’re seeing now,” said Zaghari-Ratcliffe, describing Amini’s death as the “spark for an explosion.”
The protests have grown into one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution even if they do not appear close to toppling a government that has deployed its powerful security apparatus to quell the unrest.
“There is a generational shift which plays a massive role in the new movement,” said Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation as a project manager, ahead of addressing the charity’s annual Trust Conference on Wednesday.
“This is the generation of social media and TikTok and the Internet. They know more about the world and their rights than we did. They have a lot more courage than we did.”
The uprising has seen women tear off and burn their veils, with crowds calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Thousands have been detained by security forces and more than 250 killed including children, according to rights groups.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, was arrested at Tehran airport in 2016 after a trip to see her parents with her then 22-month-old daughter Gabriella.
She was separated from her daughter, whom she was still breastfeeding, and put in solitary confinement in a tiny windowless cell for nine months.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. She denied the charge and the case was widely seen as political.
She was freed in March after Britain repaid a historic debt to Tehran.
During her detention in Tehran’s Evin prison, Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she met many women who had received long jail terms for protesting against Iran’s mandatory hijab rule, including one 19-year-old sentenced to 24 years.
She said the current protests were a greater threat to the government than previous ones because they had attracted broader support, with labor unions now organizing strikes which could potentially paralyze the economy.
“There’s no return from here,” she said. “This is not just about forced hijab any more. It’s also about the repressive rules they’ve been imposing on people for a very, very long time. It’s about unemployment, it’s about lifestyle, it’s about freedom to have access to information and the Internet.”

Iran has shut down the Internet and blocked access to platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp to stop people organizing protests and sharing images with the outside world.
“Shutting down the Internet is exactly what they are doing when they put people in solitary (confinement), only on a bigger scale,” said Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
“They disconnect you from the outside world so the world doesn’t know what is happening to you and you can’t tell them. They want people to be scared and feel forgotten.”
She told the conference the international community had the means to counter surveillance and censorship by the government and urged action to ensure Iranians could access a “free flow of information.”
She also called for targeted sanctions on individuals, adding that Iran had learnt to live with general sanctions.
Earlier on Wednesday, the United States slapped sanctions on Iranian officials and entities involved in Internet censorhip and the crackdown.
They included those overseeing Evin prison, which holds political prisoners, and where Washington says many protesters have been sent.
Her voice breaking, Zaghari-Ratcliffe read out the names of friends still locked up in Evin and asked the conference to remember Amini on the 40th day after her death, a traditional time of mourning in Iran.
“(Amini’s) death sparked rays of hope for all of us ... in Iran, but also across the globe, that hopefully justice will prevail. Her name is a code for freedom,” she said.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe told the Thomson Reuters Foundation the protests made her proud to be an Iranian woman.
“It’s a shame for those of us living in enforced exile that we cannot be with the women on the streets, but we are certainly very proud,” she said.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe is settling back into London with her daughter and husband Richard, who ran a long campaign for her release including a three-week hunger strike while camped outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
But she said she could not feel entirely free while friends were still in jail.
“Freedom is a very relative concept. I’m free in terms of coming out of prison and coming back home to my family in London. But I have left a part of me in Iran,” she said.
“I won’t be completely free until my country is free.”

