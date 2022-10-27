You are here

Saudi Arabia proclaims its investment prowess in Future Investment Initiative

Saudi Arabia proclaims its investment prowess in Future Investment Initiative
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: With more than 6,000 of the world’s business leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and tech experts, the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative proclaiming Saudi Arabia’s investment might and transforming business environment concluded in Riyadh on Oct 27. 

During Thursday’s session, delegates explored various issues, including the necessity of transforming investment and banking sectors for a resilient economy, the vitality of venture capitals, and the importance of economic sustainability.

There were also discussions around concerns surrounding environmental, social, and governance, and the role of small and medium enterprises in the economy, both regionally and globally. 

During the event, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced the launch of a Local Content Growth Program aiming at growing competition and innovation in the private sector. 

According to PIF, the initiative aims to achieve the goal of 60 percent of the Kingdom’s economy being generated through local content by 2025.

Several agreements and deals were signed as a part of the event, with the most noted one being between ACWA Power and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development aimed at developing projects in renewable energy. This includes green hydrogen, green desalination, sustainable energy solutions, along with gender and economic inclusion. 

Another agreement signed during the event was between the Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Dana Bay Co. and IHG hotels and resorts to finance a Dana Bay intercontinental resort in Khobar. 

During the event, Saudi Information Technology Co. and NIL, a part of Conscia Group signed a strategic agreement to establish a systems integration company in Riyadh. 

In a panel discussion titled, ‘Transforming Banking and Investment for the Resilient Economy,’ Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, CEO of Saudi EXIM Bank Group, said that the bank provided SR20 billion ($5.3 billion) to support the Kingdom’s exports since its establishment in February 2020. 

Al-Khalb also noted that Saudi Arabia’s Export Credit Agency and EXIM Bank are strategic partners for commercial and financial institutions, and support them in their credit offering and mitigating financial risks while carrying out cross-border and long-term transactions. 

In another panel discussion, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, said Saudi Arabia is the best place to invest in mining, as the Kingdom has all the welcoming factors which include proper mining law, investment ecosystem, infrastructure and technologies which include 5G connectivity and cybersecurity. 

He also invited mining leaders to attend the Future Mineral Forum which will take place in Riyadh on Jan. 10 to 12, 2023. 

Robert Wilt, CEO of Saudi Arabian Mining Co. — known as Ma’aden — said the firm has been the best-performing mining stock over the last 10 years, in total shareholder return. 

In another panel discussion titled, ‘Future Flash: Future of Venture Capital — Systematic High Returns, Regenerative Impact, and Artificial Intelligence,’ CEO of venture capital firm Goodlight Capital Jacques- Philippe Piverger said 75 percent of venture capitals do not perform well. 

Piverger added that there is a correlation between diversity, equity, inclusion and performance when it comes to venture capital. 

John Quinn, chairman of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, said ESG has become politicized, and several people think that it is something governments should do, instead of funds or private equity firms.

Quinn also added that it lacks metrics and comparability. 

“One of the problems ESG faces is, fundamentally, it is too vague. If you look at ratings for credit agencies, they correlate 98 to 99 percent. If you analyze ESG ratings, ratings do not correlate. This is a real problem. There should be an agreed matric while evaluating ESG scores,” said Quinn.

RIYADH: General Electric will test green-hydrogen-powered gas turbines in Egypt at the 27th UN Climate Change Conference in November, revealed the company’s president and CEO.

“At COP27 we will test small turbines. It's very, very promising,” Hisham Ali Al-Bahkali told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh.

As gas turbines are inherently fuel-flexible, GE said they can be configured to operate on green hydrogen or similar fuels as a new unit or be upgraded even after extended service on traditional fuels, i.e. natural gas.

In an interview with Arab News in May, Al-Bahkali explained how the firm aims to optimize the output of its gas turbine production.

“Gas turbines work on fossil fuel, but the idea is to burn hydrogen. So, the output of the gas turbine won’t be combined with hydrocarbons.”

Speaking on the company's commitment to decarbonization and its alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 environment strategies, Al-Bahkali said: “GE supports decarbonization initiatives. And we are very glad that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports this. We are planning to utilize the decarbonization of all our facilities worldwide.” 

The CEO also confirmed that the first of the three companies GE will be divided into will launch in January 2023.

“GE will be divided into three companies. Number one will be GE Healthcare, which will be a standalone company next year, around the first week of January,” he said.

The company will spin off its healthcare, aviation and renewables sectors into three public companies. GE will maintain a 19.9 percent stake in the healthcare unit.

The reason behind the division is to achieve efficiency, Al-Bahkali said: “GE will be divided into three companies in order to make it more focused, give strategic flexibility, and at the same time to support the allocation of capital to help in business growth.”

The split will help GE focus on its Saudi Arabian business and support the company’s strategy of reiterating the message to support Vision 2030, Al-Bahkali said.

Thai startup Sathai Global eyes facilitating business ties with Saudi Arabia

Thai startup Sathai Global eyes facilitating business ties with Saudi Arabia
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel - Nirmal Narayanan

Thai startup Sathai Global eyes facilitating business ties with Saudi Arabia

Thai startup Sathai Global eyes facilitating business ties with Saudi Arabia
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel - Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Sathai Global, a newly formed Thai startup, looks to spearhead the strengthening of business ties between Saudi Arabia and Thailand, as both countries resumed their full diplomatic ties earlier this year.  

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the First Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the company’s Managing Partner Sutima Sucharitakul said she wants Thai investors to invest in Saudi Arabia and vice versa.

“We are a company called Sathai Global. We. as a startup, facilitate business between Thailand and Saudi Arabia.” 

Being very new in the market, Sucharitakul noted that Thailand wishes to expand its trade relations with countries like Saudi Arabia.

“It is a very new market in Thailand. We do not have any relationship or any knowledge about other countries. I’m very excited to be here and exploiting the opportunities,” she added.

In August, the Federation of Saudi Chambers announced the formation of a joint business council during the Saudi-Thai Business Forum that saw over 350 senior officials and business owners from the two countries participate to advance economic relations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Oil rises on strong crude demand, easing recession fears

Oil rises on strong crude demand, easing recession fears
Updated 14 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Oil rises on strong crude demand, easing recession fears

Oil rises on strong crude demand, easing recession fears
Updated 14 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil rose on Thursday, extending a rally of nearly 3 percent in the previous session, as optimism over record US crude exports and signs that recession fears are abating outweighed concern over slack demand in China, according to Reuters.

Figures on Wednesday showed record US crude exports, a hopeful sign for demand. Speculation that central banks could be coming toward the end of their rate-hiking cycles added support, after the European Central bank raised rates by 75 basis points.

“It appears that recession concerns have abated lately but continuously betting on healthy economic growth will prove foolhardy,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at oil broker PVM.

Brent crude rose 87 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $96.56 a barrel by 1354 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.60, or 1.8 percent, to $89.51.

Worries about Chinese demand limited the rally. Global investors dumped Chinese assets early this week on fears about growth, with the economy beset by a zero-COVID policy, a property crisis and falling market confidence. China is the world’s biggest energy consumer.

“Concerns that China’s muddled economic policies may continue under President Xi Jinping’s growing power weighed on sentiment,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

Weakness earlier in the session in the US dollar, which touched a one-month low, lent oil support, although the US currency later rallied. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and tends to reflect greater investor appetite for risk assets.

Crude has slumped on economic concerns after surging earlier this year after Russia invaded Ukraine, with Brent coming close to its all-time high of $147 in March.

US and Western officials are finalizing plans to impose a cap on Russian oil prices amid a warning from the World Bank that any plan will need active participation of emerging market economies to be effective. 

European Central Bank raises interest rates again, cuts bank subsidies

European Central Bank raises interest rates again, cuts bank subsidies
Updated 29 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

European Central Bank raises interest rates again, cuts bank subsidies

European Central Bank raises interest rates again, cuts bank subsidies
Updated 29 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank raised interest rates again on Thursday and announced it was changing the terms of its ultra-cheap loans to commercial banks in a bid to shrink its bloated balance sheet and fight off a historic surge in inflation, according to Reuters.

Worried that rapid price growth is becoming entrenched, the ECB is raising borrowing costs at the fastest pace on record, with further hikes almost certain as unwinding a decade’s worth of stimulus will take it well into next year and beyond.

The central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro raised its deposit rate by a further 75 basis points to 1.5 percent — the highest rate since 2009. Until as recently as July, ECB rates had been in negative territory for eight years.

“The Governing Council took today’s decision, and expects to raise interest rates further, to ensure the timely return of inflation to its 2 percent medium-term inflation target,” the ECB said in a statement.

The euro dropped and European government bond yields slid after the announcement, which was in line with market expectations.

At a news conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that while the Ukraine war and other global uncertainties meant the euro area economy faced a number of risks to the downside, inflation risks were skewed upwards.

“Incoming wage data and recent wage agreements indicate that the growth of wages may be picking up,” she said of the possible emergence of future wage-price spirals, stressing the bank was monitoring expectations about long-term inflation.

Markets expect the pace of the hikes to slow somewhat, with the deposit rate hitting 2 percent in December, then peaking at around 3 percent some time in 2023, although the unusually volatile outlook makes this timeline prone to changes.

Asked about concerns expressed by some euro zone governments that the ECB’s rate hikes could throw the region into recession, Lagarde said the ECB had a mandate to fight inflation and urged governments to carefully target any support for citizens through the energy crisis so as not to make inflation worse.

“Everyone has to do their job. Our job is price stability,” she said. “We have to do what we have to do. A central bank has to focus on its mandate.”

The ECB offered no hints for now about plans to start winding down its bond holdings, after hoovering up trillions of euros of debt issued by euro zone governments since 2015.

Balance Sheet 
With euro zone inflation hitting 9.9 percent, the ECB also took the first step toward shrinking its 8.8 trillion euro balance sheet, a move that is likely to raise borrowing costs further and may act as a sort of disguised rate hike.

In a move which may be fought commercial banks, it curbed the subsidy it provides to such lenders through €2.1 trillion ($2.1 trillion) worth of ultra-cheap three-year loans called Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations, or TLTROs.

“In view of the unexpected and extraordinary rise in inflation, it (TLTRO) needs to be recalibrated to ensure that it is consistent with the broader monetary policy normalization process and to reinforce the transmission of policy rate increases to bank lending conditions,” the ECB said.

It said the interest rate on TLTRO operations will in future be indexed to the average applicable key ECB interest rates, which will encourage early repayment of the loans.

“Making the terms of TLTRO loans to banks more expensive signals a preference to start shrinking this part of the balance sheet more quickly, especially as the cost of paying interest on bank reserves increases,” said Charles Seville, Senior Director, Fitch Ratings.

The ECB said further pricing details would be made available at 1345 GMT. In another change, the ECB also said that minimum reserves would be remunerated at the deposit rate, rather than the main rate, which is 50 basis point higher.

Having borrowed at zero or even negative rates at a time when the ECB’s main worry was persistently low inflation, banks can now simply park TLTRO cash with the ECB and enjoy a risk-free return that rises with each deposit rate hike.

This is politically contentious in itself, but an abundance of liquidity is also keeping money market rates depressed and preventing the ECB’s rate hikes from being fully passed through via the banks to businesses and households.

The biggest chunk of TLTRO loans, worth around €1.5 trillion, expire next June. Thursday’s changes may encourage banks to repay them as soon as December, shrinking the ECB’s balance sheet in the process.

The bank confirmed its guidance on reinvestments of bonds maturing in its bond buying schemes, confounding some expectations for a small change that would hint at a wind down of the Asset Purchase Programme next year.
 

Germany, Greece hopeful of an EU agreement to curb gas price spikes

Germany, Greece hopeful of an EU agreement to curb gas price spikes
Updated 53 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Germany, Greece hopeful of an EU agreement to curb gas price spikes

Germany, Greece hopeful of an EU agreement to curb gas price spikes
  • The energy crisis is threatening recession in Europe as it recovers from the COVID pandemic
  • European Union ministers have been struggling to agree on a way to contain natural gas prices
Updated 53 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday he believed EU states could find a solution to contain speculative spikes in gas prices.
Meanwhile, Greece urged EU energy ministers to reach agreement on the issue when they meet next month.
The energy crisis — aggravated by Russia slashing gas supplies to the European Union following Western sanctions over Moscow’s war against Ukraine — is threatening recession in Europe as it recovers from the COVID pandemic.
European Union ministers have been struggling to agree on a way to contain natural gas prices and help their citizens cope with inflation.
“There is still more work to do for energy ministers, especially when it comes to avoiding speculative price spikes,” Scholz said after meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.
“We want to sink the gas prices jointly, it’s our shared view that it is not something very abstract... and I believe something will be found. But that is not just done with the wave of a hand,” he said.
Around 15 EU states, including Greece, want an EU-wide price cap, citing the inflationary pressure that recent gas price spikes had unleashed on their economies. Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, leads a small group of states opposed to price ceilings.
Mitsotakis said that EU countries have already made progress on the issue and that it would be “a failure” if energy ministers meeting on Nov. 24 do not reach a decision on whether to ask Brussels to propose the cap.
“We don’t want the issue to return to the heads of states and governments at an EU Council level. We want it to be solved at the ministers’ level and it can be solved at the ministers’ level,” he said.
German Chancellor said that solidarity was the only way to overcome the energy crisis.
Germany is also building up its liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacities and its terminals will be able to supply European neighbors as well from 2023, he added.
Relations between Greece and Germany have improved since the Greek debt crisis that broke out in late 2009 and forced Athens to sign up to three international bailouts on tough and unpopular austerity terms, many of them suggested by Germany.
On Thursday, Scholz acknowledged Greece’s economic progress.
Mitsotakis, who faces elections in 2023, said the issue of World War Two reparations — which Berlin considers settled long ago — remains open for Athens, but it will not affect the big potential the two countries have in improving business ties.
Greece emerged from its last bailout in 2018. Mitsotakis was elected a year later on pledges to boost economic recovery but the COVID-19 pandemic, the energy crisis and high inflation have slowed down his plans.
Strained relations with NATO ally Turkey have also added pressure on his conservative government.
Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades over a range of issues including where their continental shelves start and end, over flights in the Aegean Sea, ethnically-split Cyprus and on energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
There is no room for “other, unnecessary sources of tension” in the region, Mitsotakis said. Scholz urged Greece and Turkey to resolve their differences through dialogue, adding that good neighborly relations “are significant not just for both countries, but for all of Europe and trans-Atlantic relations.”

