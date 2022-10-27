You are here

  • Home
  • flynas: 6 daily flights to Doha from Riyadh, Jeddah from Nov. 20

flynas: 6 daily flights to Doha from Riyadh, Jeddah from Nov. 20

flynas: 6 daily flights to Doha from Riyadh, Jeddah from Nov. 20
Short Url

https://arab.news/526f9

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

flynas: 6 daily flights to Doha from Riyadh, Jeddah from Nov. 20

flynas: 6 daily flights to Doha from Riyadh, Jeddah from Nov. 20
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced the launch of new daily flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha, on the occasion of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will be held from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. 

As of Nov. 20, flynas will operate upto 30 weekly flights from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. 

Launching the new direct flights to Doha comes in alignment with flynas' expansion strategy and plan under the slogan "We Connect the World to the Kingdom.” 

The airline’s strategy is aligned with the objectives of the civil aviation strategy to reach 330 million passengers and increase the number of international destinations connected with the Kingdom to more than 250 destinations by 2030.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Kingdom welcomes all holders of the "Hayya" card for the World Cup fans, which will allow them to apply for an online entry visa for a period of 60 days. Holders of the card can enter and exit the Kingdom multiple times. 

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com , the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

Salam gives gaming aficionados a memorable experience at Comic Con Arabia 2022

Salam held competitive tournaments for seasoned and amateur gamers (Supplied)
Salam held competitive tournaments for seasoned and amateur gamers (Supplied)
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Salam gives gaming aficionados a memorable experience at Comic Con Arabia 2022

Salam held competitive tournaments for seasoned and amateur gamers (Supplied)
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Salam, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading telecom companies, wowed e-sports enthusiasts at Comic Con Arabia, which took place between Oct.20 – 22  in Jeddah, offering a one-of-a-kind gaming experience. 

Being the official e-sport and technology host at the event, Salam gave the gaming community in the Kingdom a memorable experience for all attendees as it implemented competitive tournaments for seasoned gamers, in addition to tactical, smaller tournaments for amateur gamers. 

Salam’s focus on innovation saw experiential games involving virtual reality (VR) introduced to Comic Con Arabia 2022, as well as other state-of-the-art interactive experiences. 

The event was a celebration of all things pop-culture. It spans a large spectrum covering international comic book creators and illustrators, Hollywood and streaming celebrities, international cosplayers, e-sports tournaments, local and regional creators and influencers, exclusive pop-culture merchandise, and music performances.

Salam’s focus on gamers in Saudi Arabia, currently home to 23.5 million gaming enthusiasts, led to the creation of its “Gamers League’”where gamers were invited to compete in a series of gaming competitions and win valuable prizes. 

Salam’s dedicated “Gamer” package is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and accommodates the growing community of amateur and professional gamers. 

The package includes top-of-the-range routers providing unprecedented internet connectivity with upload speeds of up to 150 Mbps and download speeds of up to 300 Mbps. 

This innovative service is apt considering the country’s plans to develop the gaming and e-sports industry with the aim to create 39,000 new jobs and boost Saudi Arabia’s GDP by SR50 billion (USD $13.3 billion) by 2030. 

Salam’s reputation as a leading homegrown telecom provider in Saudi Arabia, and for having the best performing connectivity for gamers, led it to being the official e-sports and technology sponsor at Comic Con Arabia 2022. 

With over 15 years of experience in the field, Salam offers next-generation connectivity and technology solutions for business and domestic consumers.

Salam offers connectivity, wholesale, and technology solutions for businesses and a fast-growing home and personal customer segment with the Kingdom’s only 1 Gbps home fiber service. 

As one of the region’s most established networks, Ookla SpeedTest Awards recently awarded Salam with the Best Internet Video Experience award in Saudi Arabia. 

Airbus, Salam join forces for High Altitude Platform Station connectivity services

Airbus, Salam join forces for High Altitude Platform Station connectivity services
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Airbus, Salam join forces for High Altitude Platform Station connectivity services

Airbus, Salam join forces for High Altitude Platform Station connectivity services
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Airbus HAPS Connectivity Business has signed a strategic partnership with Salam to progress the development of private networks, IoT applications, disaster management solutions, and other connectivity and high-altitude Earth observation services from the stratosphere to serve the Kingdom.

Ahmad Al-Anqari, Salam CEO, said: “We see in Airbus’ Zephyr platform a key asset to provide private network services, IoT solutions as well as civil, governmental and non-governmental applications. There are numerous use cases for the platform’s capabilities and we look forward to this partnership with Airbus to serve the Saudi market in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.”

“In partnership with Salam, our Zephyr platform, with its demonstrated advanced capabilities, will be instrumental in serving several markets in the Kingdom,” said Jeff Smith, head of Connectivity of Airbus HAPS Connectivity Business.

Salam is a leading Saudi telecommunications and ICT company and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group.

Airbus, a leader in the HAPS (High Altitude Platform Station) market with Zephyr, will provide low-latency, direct-to-device 5G connectivity services, in addition to persistent high-resolution imaging and live-video, delivered from the stratosphere.

The company’s solution will support in bridging the digital divide and will bring connectivity services to those who are currently unserved or underserved from a solar powered and carbon neutral platform.

 

All-new BMW 3 Series now available at Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors

All-new BMW 3 Series now available at Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

All-new BMW 3 Series now available at Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors

All-new BMW 3 Series now available at Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

With a new look, an extensively modernized premium ambience and an advanced evolution in digitalization, the all-new BMW 3 Series has now arrived at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors — the latest addition to the leading fleet available across the Kingdom.

Starting at an attractive price of only SR253,000 ($67,325), the latest evolution to the 3 Series comes with rejuvenated exteriors and interiors and includes targeted updates to the front and rear-end design, which shine an even brighter spotlight than ever on the sporting ability for which the BMW 3 Series Sedan.

With greater emphasis to the sporty appearance of the new BMW 3 Series Sedan, the redesigned headlights and kidney grille give the car a strong visual presence. On the interior, the newly designed cockpit includes the BMW Operating System iDrive 8 and the BMW Curved Display, adding to an advanced drive experience. 

All variants of the new BMW 3 Series now come as standard with the newly designed eight-speed Steptronic transmission with gearshift paddles on the steering wheel and a newly designed selector lever.

Heading the engine range for the BMW 3 Series is the Sedan model with ultra-sporty characteristics. This means the BMW 3 Series provides a powerful output range up to 374 hp.

Highly efficient internal combustion engines with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, and electrification in the form of plug-in hybrid and 48V mild hybrid technology, strike an exceptionally fine balance between driving pleasure and fuel economy.

For more information on the thrilling new BMW 3 series and to book a test drive, customers can visit their nearest showroom across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or visit www.bmw-saudiarabia.com/.

NBB collaborates with Mastercard to launch 100% recycled cards

NBB collaborates with Mastercard to launch 100% recycled cards
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

NBB collaborates with Mastercard to launch 100% recycled cards

NBB collaborates with Mastercard to launch 100% recycled cards
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

The National Bank of Bahrain has recently announced its shift to 100 percent recycled plastic cards in partnership with Mastercard. This long-term initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to embed environmental sustainability within its daily operations.

In addition to the bank’s continuous strides towards implementing ESG practices, NBB will now produce all of its credit and prepaid cards with 100 percent recyclable material to reduce the bank’s environmental impact, plastic waste, and pollution.

The recent initiative will be implemented on all newly procured cards in line with NBB’s commitment to responsible banking.

Through the partnership, NBB aims to decrease its annual production of plastic after studies revealed that around 6 billion payment cards are produced annually and replaced every 3 to 5 years, resulting in an increase in harmful landfill waste across the world.

Subah Abdullatif Al-Zayani, chief executive retail banking at NBB, said: “Billions of bank cards are produced globally on an annual basis, which has an adverse impact on our environment. Alongside Mastercard, NBB’s approach to transitioning into 100 percent recycled cards aims to develop an effective life cycle strategy for eco-friendly products that helps minimize our impact on the environment. We have put the proper technology, processes and products in place to facilitate our shift to green cards as we aim to control our energy consumption, carbon footprint and plastic waste.”

Shadi Barakat, head of card business at NBB, said: “We are pleased to be launching our 100 percent recycled cards for all NBB cardholders, in partnership with Mastercard, enabling them to participate in our efforts to lower the negative effects of our products and services. NBB believes in reusing plastic waste, therefore we have ensured that our new sustainable product is made entirely out of recycled materials. This ongoing initiative is also part of our commitment to spread environmental awareness throughout the industry.”

Adam Jones, country general manager MENA Central, Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we are passionately committed to embedding sustainability in everything we do, and have been for a long time. We have an extensive track record in creating products, services, partnerships, and experiences that enable consumers to make sustainable consumption choices that are better for the planet – easily, intuitively, to their benefit.”

Maria Medvedeva, VP, country business development lead for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Mastercard said: “Our collaboration with NBB will play a significant role in removing the environmental impact of plastic waste. We know our customers are looking for ways to effect positive change in the world. Our technology, expertise and approach to partnership is advancing our mission to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy, where both people and the planet can thrive.”

Our people drive our transformation, says business leader

Our people drive our transformation, says business leader
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

Our people drive our transformation, says business leader

Our people drive our transformation, says business leader
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

Dell Technologies is one of the world’s leading technology companies.

Mohammed Talaat, vice president, SELL, Dell Technologies, shared top insights on the impact of digital transformation on people, processes, and productivity.

Talking about how digital transformation has accelerated across all key sectors in Saudi Arabia, Talaat said: “For businesses across the globe, the past two years have been truly challenging yet transformative in its own ways. To better understand these shifts and their far-reaching impact, Dell Technologies commissioned a study where we spoke to 10,500 senior decision-makers, IT professionals, and knowledge workers across 40+ countries to determine how people are adapting to disruptive change and what organizations can do to unleash the innovator in all of us.”

He added: “The study revealed that in Saudi Arabia, 84 percent of business leaders regard their people as their greatest asset and close to half of the IT leaders (48 percent) say their organization knows what it takes to digitally transform a workforce.

“Subsequently, 72 percent of KSA respondents look forward to learning new skills and technologies, to help elevate their careers.

“However, while many businesses accelerated their digital transformation programs and the shift to remote work was incredible, it has taken its toll on the workforce.  

“The study reveals the recent period of rapid transformation is leaving businesses and their workforce in need of time to recharge, reflect, and refine before embarking on new or iterating on projects. Employees are now facing a challenge to keep up, with 55 percent in the Kingdom believing their organizations underestimate how to engage with their people properly when planning transformation programs.

To keep the workforce motivated and driven, Talaat said: “Technology is the enabler to human capacity, so businesses need to look at people, technology and processes as a whole, to be successful. True, sustainable breakthrough transformation happens at the intersection of people and technology. By building a culture that treats your people as the greatest source of innovation, Saudi businesses can capitalize on the opportunity in front of them.”

According to the vice president, businesses need to be able to trust that their people will leverage technology to connect securely and responsibly, collaborate as effectively as they would sitting side by side, and seek innovative solutions to business problems.

Additionally, businesses must make concerted efforts to delegate repetitive tasks to automated processes and upskill their employees to focus on enriching higher-value work. To do all this, they need to create a culture that welcomes change. Businesses must work with a technology ally who is relentlessly focused on creating innovative solutions, so they can focus on their people and releasing the innovator in them, not just managing infrastructure.

On Saudi businesses embracing emerging technologies and transforming for the future, he said: “At Dell Technologies, we believe the route to releasing the innovator in all of us starts with breaking through across three frontiers of connectivity, productivity and empathy.

“Break through with connectivity: Companies must provide employees with consistent and secure work experiences, not defined by where they work. Almost 73 percent of respondents said they need their organizations to provide the necessary tools and infrastructure to work from anywhere.

“Break through with productivity: Companies must elevate people’s roles and create new opportunities and experiences that excite them and drive productivity.

“Break through with empathy: At its heart, businesses must build a culture, modeled by empathetic leaders, that treats people as their greatest source of creativity and value. By applying empathy to everything business can drive transformational change.”

Latest updates

Makkah’s Masar Destination to provide 24,000 hotel rooms by 2023, says CEO
Makkah’s Masar Destination to provide 24,000 hotel rooms by 2023, says CEO
Tourism Development Fund, Dana Bay Tourism Co. ink real estate deal worth $172m
Tourism Development Fund, Dana Bay Tourism Co. ink real estate deal worth $172m
flynas: 6 daily flights to Doha from Riyadh, Jeddah from Nov. 20
flynas: 6 daily flights to Doha from Riyadh, Jeddah from Nov. 20
Saudi, Chinese foreign ministers chair joint committee meeting
Saudi, Chinese foreign ministers chair joint committee meeting
ESG has become ‘politicized’: Chair of leading US litigation firm
ESG has become ‘politicized’: Chair of leading US litigation firm

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.