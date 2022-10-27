WAM announces agenda for Global Media Congress conference workshops

ABU DHABI: The Global Media Congress, which will be held in the UAE in November, will host a first-of-its-kind conference in the Middle East, under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry.”
Held from Nov. 15-17, the Global Media Congress, organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency, or WAM, will see an exhibition and specialized conference that focuses on the latest developments in and future of the media sector.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, deputy prime minister and minister of the presidential court, the congress provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative ventures that will bolster the development of the media sector, ensuring its long-term sustainability, and the continued provision of solid, reliable and highly credible content, reported WAM on Thursday.
The three-day conference will include rigorous workshops aimed at uniting the entire media sector to exchange ground-breaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions, shaping the future of the industry.
It will also provide a unique platform to highlight the position of mass media in the Middle East while engaging a global audience and driving innovative visions and collaborations that will advance the sector.
The conference and its range of workshops will offer an interactive platform for journalists, tech firms, content creators, digital marketing professionals, streaming giants, entertainment executives, regulators and key media stakeholders.
The Global Media Congress will facilitate critical knowledge exchange and present opportunities for business partnerships for media professionals from across the globe.
Over the three days, the workshop rooms will see numerous training sessions on a plethora of topics related to the media.
They include the following: the Arab Film Studio’s “Art of Truthful Storytelling,” which will be facilitated by Twofour54; “Applying Neuroscience Technology to Communicate and Present Data Persuasively,” facilitated by New Media Academy; “Digital Journalism: A Guide to the Future Journalist,” facilitated by Sky News Arabia; “The Evolution of Disinformation: From Fake News to a Global Social Media ‘Infodemic,’” facilitated by the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence; “Digital Storytelling with Twitter,” facilitated by Twitter; and “Script Writing and Programs Preparing,” facilitated by RT TV.
Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi, WAM’s director-general and chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for the Global Media Congress, said, “The conference aims to shed light on a group of factors affecting the media sector to achieve a boom in this sector,” stressing that the workshops and discussions will help identify opportunities and challenges of media institutions and companies.
Saeed Al-Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said: “The conference and workshop agenda provide key insights into the latest innovations and important topics the media is facing and will appeal to a global audience.”
To register for the Global Media Congress, visit Global Media Congress (wam.ae).