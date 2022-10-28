Saudi anime expo opens, promising top art, music and cosplay

RIYADH: The Saudi Anime Expo kicked off here on Thursday as part of Riyadh Season, with organizers promising a feast of live performances and the best of the Japanese genre’s art and music.

Those who were present at the opening ceremony included Japan’s Ambassador Fumio Iwai, Saudi Entertainment Authority CEO Faisal Bafarat, Manga Production CEO Dr. Essam Bukhari, Groundworks CEO Yasuhiro Kamimura, and Shueisha Inc. General Manager Takanori Asada.

Bafarat said this year’s event has over 30 experiences for fans. “This expo is evidence of the diversity of content in Riyadh Season and we cater to all interests.”

He said Saudi Arabia has a longstanding relationship with anime culture, having attracted people of all ages. “After the success of the expo in 2019, we worked on several partnerships with the Japanese side, and the Anime Expo in 2022 is the result of this cooperation and partnership,” Bafarat said.

The three-day exhibition will allow fans to interact with their favorite characters, attend live performances by celebrities, and have discussions with producers and voice actors. There will also be local and international cosplay competitions, and screenings of the latest anime films.

Groundworks’ Kamimura told Arab News: “This is the first time I’ve participated in an event in Saudi Arabia, and I am very happy and surprised by the size of the expo. I participated in many anime exhibitions in the world, but for the first time, I saw this great variety in the same place and of such high quality. I am happy with the number of Saudis who love Japanese business.”

The expo will also have shops selling various original products related to the different anime characters; and restaurants where Japanese meals can be enjoyed.

The exhibition concludes Saturday and is open from 3 p.m. until 12 midnight.