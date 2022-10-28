You are here

Dinosaur skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction
Shen the T-Rex, which would have lived 66 million-68 million years ago, was unearthed in Montana, in the United States, in 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

  • Visitors take selfies with ‘Shen’, the Chinese word for god, which measures 12.2 meters long and 4.6 meters high and weighs 1,400 kilograms
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex drew thousands of visitors in Singapore on Friday eager to have a look at the huge fossil before it heads for auction in Hong Kong.
Many took selfies with the dinosaur, named “Shen,” the Chinese word for god, which measures 12.2 meters long and 4.6 meters high and weighs 1,400 kg.
The T-Rex, which would have lived 66-68 million years ago, was unearthed in Montana, in the United States, in 2020.
“We knew the grandchildren are so into dinosaurs. They’re always like ‘dinosaur this, dinosaur that’, so we thought, ‘wow, it’s such a good experience to bring them to have a look at this real thing’,” retiree Nancy Seet said.
Dinosaur enthusiast Richard Chan, 37, said he was reliving his childhood.
“I collect a lot of Jurassic Park T-Rex figurines so really cool to see an actual one,” said Chan.
When Shen is sold, it will be the first auction of a T-Rex fossil in Asia, according to Christie’s.
Some experts have expressed concern that such significant items should not be auctioned to private collectors, where they may not be available to the public or to scientists.
Francis Belin, president at Christie’s Asia Pacific, said they hoped that exceptional objects ended up in institutions so they could be seen by the public.
A guide price was not provided for Shen, nor the identity of the seller, but Belin said a previous T-Rex skeleton “Stan” fetched $31.8 million at a sale in New York in 2020.
Shen the T-Rex is on public view for three days until Sunday. The auction in Hong Kong takes place on Nov. 30.

What We Are Reading Today: The Ransomware Hunting Team by Renee Dudley & Daniel Golden
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

This is a real-life technological thriller about a band of eccentric misfits taking on the biggest cybersecurity threats of our time.

The ransomware hunting team is a book that should not be overlooked by anyone who wishes to better understand the complex cyberworld we inhabit.

The members of the self-titled ransomware hunting team are spread out across the US and Europe.

Pulitzer Prize- winning journalist and author Daniel Golden and Propublica Technology reporter Renee Dudley have teamed up to tell the story of the band of societal outcasts and misfits who have turned their passions into superpowers, saving the world’s networks and computers from increasingly dangerous ransomware viruses, saving hundreds of millions of dollars from being put into the hands of cybercriminals, as well as saving sensitive personal information from being leaked to the dark web.

Pharaoh enough! Newspaper historian picks best and worst of ancient Egypt big screen depictions
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

  • The one hundredth anniversary of Howard Carter’s discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb falls in a week’s time
  • British newspaper marked the anniversary by highlighting what blockbusters got right — and horribly wrong — when depicting ancient Egypt
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: From complicated love triangles, to bikini-clad dancers to horses 1,300 years out of date — British newspaper Daily Mail has rated some of Hollywood’s biggest films for their accuracy in portraying ancient Egypt on the big screen.

The one hundredth anniversary of Howard Carter’s discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb falls in a week’s time, and the daily has marked the anniversary by highlighting what blockbuster films got right — and horribly wrong — when depicting one of humanity’s greatest civilizations.

History correspondent Harry Howard picked out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s big break in the 2002 film “The Scorpion King,” saying there were, in fact, two real life ‘Scorpion Kings’ about 5,000 years ago. However, the film’s use of horses — which didn’t arrive in Egypt until about 1,700 BC — and the fact The Rock dons a pair of trousers throughout the film definitely mark it down.

Next up was the Harrison Ford-starring “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark.” According to Howard, the Nazi obsession with ancient Egypt was correctly depicted in the 1980s classic, as was the legend surrounding the Ark of the Covenant, but high-ranking National Socialists never attempted to find the Ark as they did in the film.

In for a skewering from Howard was 1999’s “The Mummy,” which depicts the love story between high priest Imhotep and Anck-su-namun, the alleged mistress of Pharaoh Seti I.

The lovers were real figures in ancient Egypt, but the film got its dates all wrong — including misplaced pyramids — and misrepresented Anck-su-namun who was actually the wife of the great Tutankhamun.

And the infamous scene with the scarab beetles? The creepy-crawlies eat dung and aren’t the flesh-eating stuff of nightmares depicted in the film.

One film that fared better in its depiction of ancient Egypt was the 1963 classic “Cleopatra,” starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, including the accurate portrayal of the eponymous queen’s smuggling in a carpet to meet Julius Caesar in the first century BC, the love affair with Marc Anthony and their dramatic suicide. 

However, it was marked down for its costume design — Taylor’s plunging neck-lines and figure-hugging dresses were a far cry from the traditional, conservative attire donned by women in the period depicted.

Meanwhile, Howard praised the film’s depiction of the life of Moses, but reserved criticism of “whitewashing” for the 1956 Charlton Heston epic “The Ten Commandments,” highlighting how all of the north African and Middle Eastern characters were played by white actors.

And the historian was clear in his dismissal of “Egyptian dancers in green bikinis” as a definite historical faux pas. 

Do not foul with Arabs: Italian-style loubyeh bi zeit sparks online anger
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

  • ‘Loubyeh arrabbiata’ criticized for being ‘too bougie and too expensive’
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Take a Middle Eastern staple, add some Italian ingredients, give it a bougie name, charge extra for it and what do you have? Answer: a recipe for disaster.

That is exactly what happened with “Loubyeh Arrabbiata,” a failed twist on the Levantine classic that prompted a spicy reaction on social media.

The dish, which is simply composed of fine green beans, tomato sauce, homemade spicy chilli oil and Parmesan cheese, received a lot of undesired attention after Beirut-based author Lina Mounzer shared a post on Twitter criticizing it.

Mounzer, who posted a screenshot of the online menu without revealing the name of the restaurant, accused the eatery of being “audacious” for “taking advantage of, profiting off, this situation” by charging $10 for a dish that is considered a poor person’s staple.

“A dish of loubyeh bil zeit (never mind the bougie name-disguise) is over $10. In what pre-collapse world was loubyeh bil zeit, the food you ate to save money, that expensive? We have to swallow the banks robbing us and also war profiteering from everyone else?,” she said on her Twitter account.

While some users highlighted their confusion about including Parmesan in the dish, others shared the critic’s anger, with some saying that $10 for the dish is difficult to justify even with “Parmesan on top.”

“Next up: Foul aglio e olio for 600,000,” said one user.

Another Twitter user asked: “Can this stop? Can we stop all this nonsense and stupidity?”

Loubyeh bi zeit is one of the most popular vegetarian summer dishes across the Levantine region.

Although its exact origins are unknown, the dish it is widely considered a humble dish for the simplicity of its ingredients and is often found on all dinner tables.

This is not the first time Arabs have been angered by a twist on a classic recipe.

In July, a fattoush “party platter” recipe released by The Washington Post was described as a “travesty” by Arabs online.

The recipe received a similar treatment to the “Loubyeh arrabbiata,” with many Arab Twitter users criticizing the dish and writer Farah-Silvana Kanaan accusing the newspaper of “blasphemy.”

In 2018, #SaveTheHummus hashtag became the center of an unlikely diplomatic debate after a photo of various dessert flavors of hummus, including a chocolate-chip version of the dip, went viral across the internet and Muslims and Jews were asked “to unite to stand against dessert hummus.”

Food bloggers and food magazines out there are advised: Do not foul with Arabs!

‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

TEHRAN: An Iranian man nicknamed the “dirtiest man in the world” for not taking a shower for decades has died at the age of 94, state media reported on Tuesday.
Amou Hajji, who did not wash for more than half a century, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars, IRNA news agency reported.
Hajji lived in isolation in an open brick hut and had faced some “emotional setbacks in his youth,” according to the media outlet.
Hajji had avoided showering over fears of “getting sick,” but "for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash,” before falling ill and dying shortly afterward, IRNA reported.
In a 2014 interview with the Tehran Times, he revealed that he mostly ate dead animals and drank 1.5 liters of water every day. He also said he trimmed his hair with a fire, and smoked innumerable cigarettes given to him by locals as well as a pipe filled with dried animal excrement as tobacco.
A short documentary film titled “The Strange Life of Amou Hajji” was made about his life in 2013, according to Iranian media outlets.

With agencies

Messi-mad Indian mom driving to Qatar to see hero in his final World Cup
Updated 24 October 2022

  • Naaji Noushi, 33, set off from Kerala last week and hopes to arrive in December
  • ‘I want to show that women can do anything … they can make their own life,’ she says
Updated 24 October 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A homemaker mom and die-hard Lionel Messi fan has set out on a solo trip from southern India to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup and motivate other Indian women to dream big.

Naaji Noushi, 33, started her journey from Kannur district in Kerala last week. She is traveling in an Indian-made Mahindra Thar SUV, which was modified to include a kitchen. After driving her four-wheel drive, nicknamed “Ollu” (woman), to Mumbai, the car will be shipped to Oman, from where Noushi will continue her trip.

Her route takes her through the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and she hopes to arrive in Qatar in the first week of December, when the tournament will already be in full swing.

“I am a big fan of football and a big fan of FIFA. And the World Cup is an occasion for all countries to come to one ground and show their courage and performance,” Noushi told Arab News on Monday, as she made a stop in Karnataka on the first leg of her journey — the 1,400 km drive to Mumbai.

“My favorite team is Argentina. When I started watching football, the only person I wanted to focus on was Messi,” she said. “This is his last (international) match and I wish him victory.”

Messi has won just about every prize in football, except the World Cup. As this will be his last tournament, victory for Argentina would be a sweet end to a glittering international career.

Noushi started preparing for her Qatar trip in September, but this is not her first ambitious solo journey.

In February she went to Nepal and reached the base camp of Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, in just five days. Last year she drove 13,000 km from Kerala to the Himalayan region of Ladakh, which borders China.

Noushi said that her thirst for adventure was a result of her not being able to travel much as a child.

“I come from a typical Muslim middle-class family. My mother never had money to send me on any school trips,” she said.

Noushi’s first trips were sponsored by her husband, who works in Oman, but more recently she has been able to finance her adventures with the money she earns from a video travel blog.

While she is looking forward to her Qatar trip, Noushi said she was also a little nervous about it.

“I have been spending sleepless nights because it is a dream. This is a long journey.”

And just like the phrase with which her footballing hero is associated — “When you have a dream to chase, nothing can stop you” — Noushi hopes her journeys will give more women the courage to dream big.

“Adventure is a self-discovery for me and aimed at motivating all women who now are staying at their home, not having any dreams,” she said.

“I want to show that women can do anything. Women have more power, and as a mother, they can make their own life.”

And she means it. After Qatar, Noushi’s next goal is to visit 100 countries on seven continents … with help from “Ollu,” of course.

