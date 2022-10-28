Ukraine braces for more power cuts, as Russia hits call-up target

You are here

Ukrainian artillery unit members turn back to their position after fire toward Kherson on Friday outside of Kherson region, amid Russia’s military invasion on Ukraine. (AFP)
  • Zelensky was speaking hours after Russia said it had completed its call-up of 300,000 reservists to fight there
  • "About 4 million Ukrainians face restrictions now" from the rolling blackouts, he said
KYIV: Four million people across Ukraine have been hit by power cuts due to Russia’s bombing campaign, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, as officials in the capital Kyiv warned of “unprecedented” outages.
Zelensky was speaking hours after Russia said it had completed its call-up of 300,000 reservists to fight there.
The United States meanwhile announced fresh military aid to Ukraine — in part because of Russia’s attacks on the country’s civilian infrastructure.
In his evening address Friday, Zelensky stressed that the whole country was suffering the consequences of the Russian campaign.
“About 4 million Ukrainians face restrictions now” from the rolling blackouts, he said. “We are doing everything so that the state has the opportunity to reduce such blackouts.”
Russian forces have for weeks pummelled Ukraine with air strikes especially targeting energy infrastructure, destroying at least a third of the country’s power facilities ahead of winter.
As a result, energy company DTEK, the operator for the Kyiv region, warned Friday that Russian strikes meant it would have to introduce “unprecedented” power cuts there to prevent a complete blackout.
“More severe and longer blackouts will be implemented in the coming days,” it said.
In Moscow meanwhile, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting that they had hit their call-up target of 300,000 soldiers.
The mobilization, which led to some Russian men dashing for the borders to avoid the fighting, was announced on September 21 to help turn the tide after Moscow suffered a series of defeats in Ukraine.
According to Shoigu, 82,000 recruits were already in Ukraine, 41,000 of them deployed to military units.
After making major gains in Ukraine’s east and south, Kyiv’s forces are now closing in on the key southern city of Kherson.
The announcement of the draft’s completion came as Moscow’s proxies said they had finished a pull-out of civilians from Kherson.
The city, which had a population of around 288,000 people before the fighting, was one of the first to fall to Moscow’s troops in the early days of the February offensive.
Retaking it would mark a major milestone for Kyiv.
Since mid-October, the occupation authorities have urged Kherson residents to cross the Dnipro River, deeper into Moscow-controlled territory and closer to regions of southern Russia.
A Russian-installed official in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, has said that at least 70,000 people had left their homes in the region in the space of a week.
Kyiv has compared the operation to Soviet-era “deportations.”
Kyiv’s army said Friday that the Russian command in Kherson was trying to “hide the real losses of servicemen” in order to “avoid panic.”
In one indication of Russian losses, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said late on Thursday that 23 of his fighters had been killed in battles around Kherson this week with dozens more wounded.
“At the beginning of this week, one of the Chechen units was shelled in the Kherson region,” Kadyrov said on Telegram. The Kremlin ally, who rarely reveals defeats, admitted that losses were “big on that day.”
On Friday, Iranians living in Ukraine held a rally in central Kyiv against the alleged use of Iranian-made drones by Russian forces to carry out the strikes.
“The country where we were born and the regime currently in power sends drones to kill us and our friends,” 34-year-old Iranian architect Maziar Mian told AFP.
Iran has rejected these claims and Moscow has accused the West of using these accusations to put “pressure” on Tehran.
Partly in response to the strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure, Washington announced another $275-million military aid package.
It includes ammunition for Himars precision rocket launchers, other ammunition and four satellite communications antennas, said Pentagon spokesman Sabrina Singh.
“We’re seeing Ukrainian infrastructure and electrical grids being targeted by the Russians and these antennas provide an additional capability on the ground at a critical time when Ukraine’s infrastructure is being hit,” Singh said.
Canada on Friday announced fresh sanctions against 35 individuals and six companies in Russia’s energy sector, as a well as a bond issue to support Ukraine.
Those individuals named include National Hockey League player Alexander Frolov and chess grandmaster Anton Demchenko.
Ukraine has repeatedly urged its allies in the West to extend its sanctions to high-profile personalities who have publicly backed Russia’s invasion.
At the United Nations on Thursday, Adedeji Ebo, UN’s Deputy High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, said he was aware of a Russian complaint alleging biological weapons program in Ukraine.
So far, he said, “the United Nations is not aware of any such biological weapons program.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv Volodymyr Zelenskiy Power cuts

US sanctions Iran-based foundation over Salman Rushdie bounty

US sanctions Iran-based foundation over Salman Rushdie bounty
US sanctions Iran-based foundation over Salman Rushdie bounty

US sanctions Iran-based foundation over Salman Rushdie bounty
  • Blinken said the United States is designating the group “for providing financial support for an act of terrorism”
  • British-American author lived in hiding for years after Iran’s first supreme leader ordered his killing
Updated 28 October 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the Iran-based foundation that issued a multi-million-dollar bounty on the life of acclaimed “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie, who was brutally attacked in August.
The sanctions are aimed at the “15 Khordad Foundation,” which the US Treasury Department says is affiliated with deceased Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who originally issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death in 1989.
A statement from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States is designating the group “for providing financial support for an act of terrorism.”
The foundation “maintains a multi-million dollar bounty on Rushdie,” the Treasury Department said, adding that as recently as 2012 the organization increased the bounty to $3.3 million.
In August Rushdie, 75, was stabbed several times in the neck and abdomen before he was due to give a talk in the state of New York.
He was air-lifted to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery, and though his condition improved in subsequent weeks, his agent has said the writer lost sight in one eye.
The British-American author had lived in hiding for years after Iran’s first supreme leader ordered Rushdie’s killing for what he deemed the blasphemous nature of “The Satanic Verses.”
The main suspect, Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from New Jersey with roots in Lebanon, was arrested immediately after the attack on Rushdie. He pleaded not guilty during a hearing in New York state in mid-August.
The attack sparked outrage in the West but was praised by extremists in Muslim countries like Iran and Pakistan.
“The infamous fatwa was intended to incite terrorism and violence, bring about the death of Rushdie and his associates, and intimidate others,” Blinken’s statement on Friday read. “The United States condemns such incitement and the attack on Rushdie in the strongest terms as a blatant assault on freedom of speech and an act of terrorism.”

Topics: Iran US Salman Rushdie

Russian ambassador to Japan will leave his post in late November

Russian ambassador to Japan will leave his post in late November
Russian ambassador to Japan will leave his post in late November

Russian ambassador to Japan will leave his post in late November
  • His departure comes amid strained bilateral relations over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began in February and Japan’s full participation in Western sanctions against Moscow
  • Galuzin entered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Soviet Union in 1983
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Russian ambassador to Japan, Mikhail Galuzin, is expected to leave his post in November, without specifying his successor, Japanese media quoted Russian “sources” as saying.
His departure comes amid strained bilateral relations over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began in February and Japan’s full participation in Western sanctions against Moscow.
Galuzin, 62, assumed the position of ambassador in March 2018. He is known for his expertise in Japanese affairs, having held diplomatic posts in Japan four times since the days of the Soviet Union.
Galuzin joined the Russian Foreign Ministry in 1983, and served as Minister and Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Japan from 2001 to 2008. He also served as Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia from 2012 to 2017, before being appointed to Japan by President Vladimir Putin in January 2018.
Galuzin entered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Soviet Union in 1983. From 1983 to 1986 he served at the Embassy of the Soviet Union in Japan, from 1992 to 1997 the Russian Embassy to Japan, and from 2001 to 2008 Minister of the Embassy of Japan,
Galuzin is firmly committed to Moscow’s position on issues related to its war on Ukraine and the islands controlled by Russia and claimed by Japan, known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kuril Islands in Russia.
In early October, he was summoned to the Japanese Foreign Ministry after it ordered a Russian diplomat based in Sapporo to leave in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese consul the previous month.
Galuzin said at the time that such a move would only further deteriorate bilateral relations.
Galuzin had said in an exclusive interview with ANJ that Japanese sanctions on his country would cause damage to Japan. Russia has suspended its talks with Tokyo to sign a peace treaty to resolve the territorial dispute and issued decisions banning dozens of Japanese politicians, lawmakers and media people from entering Russia.
In an interview with Arab News Japan, Galuzin criticized Japan for “incorrectly applying wide sanctions,” but also said that the cooperation between the two nations has been “very valuable and mutually beneficial for decades.”
Galuzin also warned against Japan forming nuclear alliances with others and against involving NATO in East Asia. “We think the policy of the US and its allies, including Japan, to involve NATO in the Asia-Pacific region issues is very dangerous because, wherever NATO was involved, there is no peace, no stability and no prosperity. Look at what happened in Iraq, Syria, and Libya. Yugoslavia was destroyed and divided.
“Instead of Asian groupings, the US tries to create a group of US-centered coalitions like AUKUS, Quad, US-Japan, US-(South) Korea and US-Australia military alliances. They are closed structures that divide the region, not consolidate it. We recommend that Asian countries consider whether it is good for the region’s future to welcome NATO here,” he said.
On current Japan-Russia relations and future prospects, the ambassador said Russia sees Japan, the G7 and other European countries’ positions as based on “double standards” because they did not previously speak out against the US’ “past aggression” against countries like Yugoslavia.
“For instance, the American aggression against Iraq was based on allegations that Iraq had arms of mass destruction, which turned out to be a lie. However, they attacked and destroyed Iraq, and hundreds of thousands of innocent people were killed, which led to the Middle East becoming a hub for … widespread international terrorism,” he said.
“The G7 countries, including the Japanese leadership, misinterpreted the goals and tasks of our (Russian) special military operation in Ukraine and completely ignored an obvious fact that a huge and very real threat was coming from the Ukrainian government policy toward Russia,” he told Arab News Japan.
“After the 2014 bloody coup d’état, which led to an illegal regime change in Ukraine, the society there has been educated to hate all things related to Russia, including language, culture, traditions, common history and relations, destroying millions of ties between people,” he said.
Moreover, he claimed that radical Ukrainian forces, whom he labeled as Nazis, had seized power and declared war on everything related to Russia, especially in what is known as the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. These breakaway groups had rejected the coup not only because they considered it illegal, but as a result of the regime tried to prohibit the Russian language in Ukraine, called to oust all Russians from Crimea, and cut all ties with Russia, he added.
“That regime of Ukrainian Nazis also received a huge amount of lethal arms from NATO to attack the population, mainly of Russian origin, killing 14,000 people and injuring hundreds, including children. They caused widespread devastation in that region. It has been ongoing genocide for the last eight years that nobody has paid attention to except Russia,” according to Galuzin.
“The Kyiv regime had rejected the Minsk agreements on peaceful settlement in the eastern part of Ukraine.”
Galuzin said that the Russian government believed a possible dangerous nuclear war could be ignited if Kyiv joined NATO, which had several nations armed with these weapons.
Galuzin claimed that Russia found documents showing the Ukrainian regime, in cooperation with the US, preparing for “the production of biological weaponry, relying on more than 30 military biological facilities located in Ukraine and controlled by the Pentagon.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Japan NATO

US climate envoy Kerry says King Charles at COP27 would be ‘very powerful,’ monarch not planning to attend

US climate envoy Kerry says King Charles at COP27 would be ‘very powerful,’ monarch not planning to attend
US climate envoy Kerry says King Charles at COP27 would be ‘very powerful,’ monarch not planning to attend

US climate envoy Kerry says King Charles at COP27 would be ‘very powerful,’ monarch not planning to attend
  • Charles, who became king last month following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2021 summit in Glasgow
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: It would be “very powerful” if King Charles attended the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, US special climate envoy John Kerry said, adding that the British monarch’s credibility and leadership on environmental issues would make a difference.
Charles, who became king last month following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2021 summit in Glasgow, which he described as a “last chance saloon” to save the world from climate change.
Earlier this month a royal source said Buckingham Palace had sought government advice about the summit and it was unanimously agreed it would not be right for Charles to visit in person. The Sunday Times newspaper reported at the time he had been told not to go by then prime minister Liz Truss.
A spokeswoman for new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday she was not aware the advice provided under the previous government had changed and Sunak’s office has said he will not be attending.
On Thursday, Sunak’s office confirmed the new British prime minister would not be attending the summit next month so he could focus on domestic issues and a major fiscal statement.
“I think it’s very helpful to have leaders of countries be in Sharm el-Sheikh, representative leaders whether it is the government or monarchy, I think it would be terrific,” Kerry told Sky News late on Thursday when asked if the king’s presence would help proceedings.
“I know that his being there would make a difference ... because he has credibility, because he has been a long-term leader,” said Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.
Sunak said on Friday he was proud of the government’s record on tackling climate change and Britain had shown leadership on the issue, but he was focussed on domestic issues ahead of a major fiscal statement next month.
“I’m very personally committed to it, and I just think at the moment it is right that I am also focusing on the pressing domestic challenges we have with the economy,” he told reporters.
Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer criticized Sunak’s decision.
“Many people would be expecting the prime minister of the UK not just to attend COP but to use it as an opportunity to pull world leaders together,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen it’s a failure of leadership.”

Topics: US UK King Charles III John Kerry

Danes on Baltic Sea island feel Russia-Ukraine war creeping closer

Danes on Baltic Sea island feel Russia-Ukraine war creeping closer
Danes on Baltic Sea island feel Russia-Ukraine war creeping closer

Danes on Baltic Sea island feel Russia-Ukraine war creeping closer
  • The rocky Baltic Sea island of about 40,000 people has a strategically important location between Denmark and Russia
  • “The situation with Nord Stream 1 and 2, it renewed our crisis awareness,” said Ulrik Skytte, Chief of Bornholm's Home Guard
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

BORNHOLM, Denmark: When the Nord Stream gas pipelines ruptured near the island of Bornholm last month, residents felt the Ukraine war move a lot closer, exposing the isolation of Denmark’s easternmost point and renewing fears of Russian aggression.
The rocky Baltic Sea island of about 40,000 people has a strategically important location between Denmark’s capital Copenhagen and the Russian city of Kaliningrad.
“The situation with Nord Stream 1 and 2, it renewed our crisis awareness, and there are many residents who might think it came a little bit close,” said Ulrik Skytte, Chief of Bornholm’s Home Guard, a volunteer branch of the Danish military.
World leaders called damages to the pipelines, which connect Russia and Germany under the sea, an act of sabotage, but it still remains unclear who might be behind the detonations.
“The seriousness has dawned on all of us, and therefore Bornholm’s location in the Baltic Sea has become much clearer and much more important,” Skytte told Reuters on Almegard military base near Ronne, Bornholm’s largest town.
’NEW SECURITY SITUATION’
Since the Ukraine war, there have been more volunteers to the Home Guard. “I’m not saying we should fear the Russians coming, but we just have to prepare, and we have to plan, train and keep the powder dry,” Skytte said.
Lasse Rasmussen, 21, a volunteer for three years and former military conscript, said there had been an anxious atmosphere on the day of the gas pipeline ruptures.
“It got really, really close, especially for my friends on the east coast, who could almost see the ships out there, and the planes and helicopters in the sky,” he said.
Following the pipeline ruptures, Sweden and Danish authorities cordoned off the area and launched investigations, both finding that powerful explosions had been the cause.
Bornholm’s mayor Jacob Trost says dealing with security issues quickly became part of his job after he took office in January. Denmark’s military placed two F-16 fighter jets on the island this year and naval activity has increased in the area.
“There’s a new security situation on Bornholm because of the war,” Trost said. “Most people on Bornholm are pretty calm about what is going on, but it is in the back of our minds.”
Danes vote on Tuesday in a parliamentary election where geopolitical uncertainty and economic turmoil are likely to impact voting.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Denmark Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Von der Leyen calls on Bosnia leaders to unite around EU future

Von der Leyen calls on Bosnia leaders to unite around EU future
Von der Leyen calls on Bosnia leaders to unite around EU future

Von der Leyen calls on Bosnia leaders to unite around EU future
  • Bosnia applied to join the wealthy bloc in 2016
  • Von der Leyen asked the leaders to come together to turn Bosnia "into a country of young people's dreams"
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

SARAJEVO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Bosnian leaders on Friday to work together to bring the country closer to membership of the European Union, after the bloc's executive arm recommended it be granted EU candidate status.
Bosnia applied to join the wealthy bloc in 2016 but its rival ethnic leaders have done nearly nothing to kick-off reforms that were set out as necessary for progress on the path to the EU.
Von der Leyen asked the leaders to come together to turn Bosnia, where nearly three quarters of the population support EU membership, "into a country of young people's dreams".
"The door of the European Union is open, please seize the opportunity and use this invitation, and it is up to you now," she told politicians and civil society activists during a visit to Sarajevo, a part of a tour of Western Balkan countries.
The commission this month recommended Bosnia be granted candidate status on the understanding that it reinforces democracy and takes other steps.
Over the past year, the Balkan country has been enduring its gravest political crisis since the end of the war in the 1990s, torn between secessionist policies of its Serb leader Milorad Dodik and quarrels between Bosniaks and Croats over election rules.
The EU Council of Ministers is due to vote on its candidacy status in December even though analysts doubt Bosnia will be able to tackle necessary reforms by then, especially as new governments have yet to be formed after an Oct. 2 election.
Von der Leyen said Bosnia would get 70 million euros ($69.5 million) from the EU's 500 million euro energy security package for the Western Balkans as immediate support for vulnerable families and firms.
She opened a tunnel on a pan-European highway that EU has helped to be built with 542 million euros in grants.

Topics: European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Albania

