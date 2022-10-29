Lebanese divas Elissa, Haifa Wehbe thrill audience in Riyadh

RIYADH: Lebanese superstars Elissa and Haifa Wehbe joined forces for the first time ever and performed at the same concert in Riyadh on Friday.

Fans seemed to be excited about the collaboration, with bronze and silver tickets having sold out before the icons hit the stage.

The gig was part of Riyadh Season and saw the singers, both with two decades of hits under their designer belts, perform a number of their chart-topping songs.







Wehbe sang her latest hit “Walad,” along with some of her fan-loved hits like “Tigi,” “Bokra Bfarjik” and “Ana Haifa Ana” as the crowd sang along.

Meanwhile, Elissa treated fans to her vocal range with her songs “Nefsi Aollo,” “Awakher El-Sheta” and “As’ad Wahda.”







For the occasion the pair showed off glamorous attire, with Wehbe hitting the stage in black sequined jumpsuit and pink boots as Elissa stunned in a yellow dress.

“Can’t wait to see all of you on the 28th of October with my beautiful friend Haifa Wehbe in Riyadh Season,” Elissa wrote to her 18.8 million Instagram followers before the show, as excitement ramped up online.







“Can’t wait,” wrote one user. Another said: “It will be the night of a lifetime and there is nothing better than Haifa and Elissa being together. (It is) a concert for history to be honest.”

This year’s Riyadh Season boasts 15 zones with over 8,500 activities, including 108 interactive experiences, eight international shows, 17 Arabic plays, 252 restaurants and cafes, daily fireworks and more than 150 concerts.