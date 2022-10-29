Pilgrims praise Saudi Arabia’s services at Prophet’s Mosque

MADINAH: A group of visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah praised the Kingdom’s efforts to ensure pilgrims perform Umrah rituals with ease.
Integrated services and concern for visitors confirm the Saudi government’s keenness to deliver maximum comfort for pilgrims, visitors told the Saudi Press Agency.
Jassim Mohammed Khalil from Iraq said that what he saw on his way to perform prayers in the mosque reflected the bright image of the organization and the interest in serving visitors.
Taher Issa from Algeria said that the Kingdom has provided services and facilities that allow visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque to perform their rituals with comfort, reassurance and safety.
Iman Mahdi from Iraq praised the efforts of security personnel and workers in the mosque, while Mohammed Ali from Pakistan said that the Kingdom is making great efforts to provide services and facilities to pilgrims.
The total number of Umrah performers and visitors who arrived in Madinah through air, land and sea ports during the first quarter of the year and since the outset of the Umrah season reached 1,486,880.
According to a report by the undersecretariat of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for visitor affairs in Madinah, the leading Umrah performers in Madinah in terms of nationality are: Indonesia with 449,696 pilgrims, followed by Pakistan with 287,793, India with 189,052, Iraq with 122,557 and Bangladesh with 76,946.
How Saudi women are coping with the psychological impact of breast cancer
Saudis share stories of pain, friendship and newfound inner strength in their battle with cancer
Finding the right mental coping strategies after diagnosis can directly influence treatment outcomes
Updated 30 October 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Breast cancer affected the lives of 2.3 million women worldwide in 2020, killing 685,000 people that year alone, according to the World Health Organization. What is less well documented is the psychological toll the disease takes on survivors and their families.
In Saudi Arabia, breast cancer accounts for 31 percent of all cancer diagnoses, making it the most common form of the disease. Although mammography was introduced to the Kingdom in 2002, 55 percent of cases are detected at a late stage, reducing chances of recovery.
Several studies indicate that 20-30 percent of women diagnosed, treated and declared free of local or regional invasive breast cancer will suffer a recurrence. There is therefore a constant fear among survivors that their cancer could come back.
Finding the right coping strategies following a diagnosis and over the course of a cancer journey can have a direct influence on treatment outcomes and survival rates.
Cancer significantly impacts all spheres of life, provoking a variety of emotional and behavioral responses, which means there is no “one size fits all” approach to help patients cope.
Dr. Ali Zairi, a psychiatric consultant in Jeddah, told Arab News that a patient’s psycho-social adaptation during and after breast cancer is no different to those learning to live with disabilities or who are terminally ill.
Indeed, a diagnosis can be psychologically devastating, triggering feelings of uncertainty, anxiety, hopelessness and despair. Psychological distress, including depression, is common.
Dr. Zairi categorizes cancer patients into two broad categories: Those with better coping skills, who are able to accept their diagnosis and adapt to treatment, and those who spend a long period in the denial phase, who usually suffer intense emotional turmoil.
“The former are less likely to suffer depression or anxiety, sleep problems, emotional lability or mood problems,” said Dr. Zairi. “Such patients cope better in regard to, for example, keeping their daily activities as normal as possible. Such behavior helps balance their stresses or buffer their stresses to the lowest possible degree.”
The latter, he said, often do not cooperate with their treatment, fail to follow up with doctors, deny or refuse to stop risky lifestyles, and are prone to depression and anxiety, emotional turmoil, sleep problems and eating disorders.
“Such patients are very likely to develop anger mismanagement as they cannot regulate their emotions. They tend to be isolated or become irritable and problematic when dealing with others.”
For Elaf Baghdadi, a 36-year-old mother of two, it never occurred to her that her history with lymphadenitis, an infection of one or more of the lymph nodes, could lead to a more severe problem.
“For most of my adult life, I’ve been routinely checking my lymph nodes as they tend to get infected and I’ve only ever had one or two invasive interventions such as surgery,” she told Arab News.
“In 2019, I was at a routine check-up and was given the all-clear and delayed going back for any checkups as we were hit with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A few months ago, I felt very weak and very ill, constantly feeling cold, feverish at one point, then a series of odd symptoms were felt and finally a lump appeared and it was odd enough to raise my concern but only by a fraction.”
Thinking it was another inflamed lymph node, Baghdadi visited her physician during the summer. This time, however, she requested more tests and scans, “to make sure.” Within weeks, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“There was no initial shock as I was constantly researching terminology on my lab tests, trying to decipher the code that was on the test results in preparation for the worst. I was prepared and ready to accept whatever the oncologist told me.
“She took her time, was gentle and kind, and I was provided with the right explanation to calm not only myself but my family as we were all in this together.”
It was thanks to her calm demeanor that Baghdadi could face the challenges of diagnosis, biopsy, surgeries and treatment.
“The first time I broke down was right after my mastectomy. It was the second day, I had the Qur’an playing next to me, and one verse broke my tears free,” she said.
“I knew that it was going to be difficult and I was ready, but you can never be ready enough. One short verse reminded me of how weak as humans we are and that played with my psyche.
“I can’t sugarcoat it. It’s a tough process. And in my case, one thing led to the next. I’m due to start my chemotherapy by the end of the month. But I do have an optimistic outlook on life and it does help to have loved ones surround me and keep my hope alive,” she said.
A few years ago, Omayma Al-Tamami, a media personality turned writer, also began a battle with breast cancer, which had been picked up late owing to a misdiagnosis. Support from friends and family helped her through, but mental self-care proved essential.
“I had to be strong, positive, content and in good spirits throughout my journey to give strength to those around me and adopt the same approach I have toward my illness,” she told Arab News.
Indeed, friends, families and colleagues have to be mindful of the emotional environment they are providing cancer patients. The initial reaction for most is sympathy, which can have a complex magnifying effect on patients.
Al-Tamami says cancer patients do not need pity. Instead they need honest and open conversation to address the disease head on.
For some, however, such open conversation is easier said than done.
“My thoughts were dark, suicidal, I had no pain threshold, and I wasn’t OK,” Rajaa Al-Khateeb, a 55-year-old retired government-sector worker, told Arab News.
Aware of her family history of breast cancer, Al-Khateeb always scheduled an annual mammogram and adapted to a healthier lifestyle to help lower the risk. It nonetheless came as a devastating shock when she was diagnosed.
“The shock was too much for me to bear,” she said. “I isolated myself, I was angry, I was tired and I was in a shambles all the time. The moment I saw a light at the end of the tunnel, I’d crawl away.”
A year after her diagnosis, Al-Khateeb began to find acceptance, educated herself, and surrounded herself with a core of people who helped her to find inner strength.
“I had to cut off nearly 80 percent of the people I knew,” she said. “Those who I once called close friends became strangers and I found refuge in people who knew how to deal with cancer patients as their own loved ones had perished from it.
“Cancer is cruel. You grow bald, your complexion and features disappear, you barely recognize yourself, and your body is full of toxins from the chemo.
“Through it all, it’s the support of people who care most that pushes you to tolerate the pain, to push harder to go out and see the world and break out of the prison.”
Riyadh to host first Advertising and Creativity Forum on Sunday
The three-day forum will feature 46 speakers, 16 panel discussions, seven workshops and 24 exhibition stands
Updated 30 October 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s first Advertising and Creativity Forum will begin on Sunday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
The event will be held in partnership with the Riyadh Chambers Advertising Committee, Balaconah Creative Platform and the Creative Industry Summit.
The head of the publicity and advertising committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohamed Al-Khereiji, said that the forum represents “important support for the advertising industry, which is witnessing great growth in the Kingdom.”
Al-Khereiji added that the organization of the forum “comes with the participation of elite media institutions and investors in the advertising sector and interested people from all Arab countries, with the aim of introducing and disseminating the creativity industry to students and specialists.”
The forum will bring together leading experts in various creative fields including advertising, marketing, communications, NFTs, and digital media and content creation.
The three-day forum will feature 46 speakers, 16 panel discussions, seven workshops and 24 exhibition stands. Workshop subjects include public speaking, creating impactful brands in the Middle East, and how to crack a creative brief.
The forum also provides an opportunity for all attendees to network with many of the leading companies in the industry and influential personalities in the Saudi and Egyptian markets.
The forum also aims to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 by expanding the scope of cooperation between major companies on a local, regional and global scale.
Saudi Arabia chooses movie ‘Raven Song’ to represent Kingdom at Oscars
The winner will be announced at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 next year
Updated 29 October 2022
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission has chosen the film “Raven Song” to officially represent the Kingdom in the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.
The film was chosen by the Saudi Oscars committee, headed by Abdullah Al-Ayyaf, CEO of the Film Commission, which also includes directors Haifaa Al-Mansour, the head of the Saudi Cinema Association, Hana Al-Omair, and director Shahd Amin, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival, as well as director and actress Ahed Kamel, producer Mohamed Al-Turki, and director of the Saudi Film Festival and poet Ahmed Al-Mulla.
With this nomination, the film will enter the Academy Awards and will pass through several screening stages, before being judged for the initial and then final list that will be chosen by the American Academy of Sciences and Arts, which awards the Oscars.
The winner will be announced at the 95th ceremony, which will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 12 next year.
Mohammed Al-Salman, the film’s director, said: “I am very happy and proud that my first feature film, “Raven Song,” was chosen to represent my homeland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
He added: “The film is one of the fruits of the accumulated efforts of all those working in the film sector in the Kingdom, which is witnessing a boom and rapid growth and heralds a bright future.”
Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Toom, deputy general director at the Ministry of Education
Updated 30 October 2022
Arab News
Abdullah Al-Toom has been deputy general director at the Ministry of Education’s Vision Realization Office since September.
He is responsible for introducing the ministry’s initiatives, as well as monitoring, managing and supervising the implementation of projects in tandem with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
Al-Toom joined the ministry in September 2021 as head of the project management office, where he was tasked with identifying challenges that affect strategic goals, reporting to the minister of education and the committee.
Previously, he was head of performance and delivery monitoring at the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission in January 2021.
Al-Toom served as a senior project manager at the Quality of Life Program from April 2018 to September 2018.
Previously, he was a senior project manager at Takamol Holding Co.
In June 2016, Al-Toom worked at Thiqah Business Solutions as a project manager.
He began working at Taj Systems in November 2014, his first year working in project management.
Al-Toom was an accounting assistant at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia’s Armed Forces Office in Washington in 2011.
He is a certified governance, risk and compliance professional, and is also working on project management professional and certified change management professional certifications.
Al-Toom also has a certification from the Prince Mohammed bin Salman College’s executive leadership program.
He holds a master’s degree in information technology from Hood College in Maryland, US, and earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Saud University in Riyadh.
‘Rethinking Cyber’ podcast features world’s thought leaders
Updated 30 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Global Cybersecurity Forum recently launched the “Rethinking Cyber” podcast, which aims to revolutionize the way we think about cyberspace through thought-provoking conversations with the world’s best minds, including scientists, private sector leaders and policy influencers.
Hosted in an accessible format with short episodes of less than 20 minutes, the weekly podcast series will inform audiences about the cyber challenges and opportunities shaping our future.
It will cover the alarming increase in cybercrime, the fascinating future of quantum computing, ways to protect children in cyberspace, the importance of addressing the critical talent gap in the cybersecurity workforce and more.
Beyond technical and industry issues, “Rethinking Cyber” will explore the potential of cyberspace to positively impact people’s lives around the world.
Alaa Alfaadhel, initiatives and partnerships lead at the Global Cybersecurity Forum, said: “While cybersecurity threats are considerable, there are also endless opportunities to maximize the benefits of technology, and enable cyberspace to positively impact people’s lives around the world.
“The ‘Rethinking Cyber’ podcast convenes thought leaders across sectors, industries and geographies to have conversations that bring the challenges and opportunities of cyberspace to a mass audience, so everyone can understand and grasp the issues that will undoubtedly affect them.”
The podcast will feature world-renowned experts and decision-makers, including Michio Kaku, professor of theoretical physics and co-founder of string field theory; Craig Wright, founder and chief scientist at nChain; Alex Liu, managing partner and chairman at Kearney; Craig Jones, director of cybercrime at Interpol; Iain Drennan, executive director at WeProtect Global Alliance; and Leila Hoteit, managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group.
The podcast, available through Spotify and Apple, is hosted by Rebecca McLaughlin-Eastham, TV anchor, moderator and founder, RME Media & Communications.