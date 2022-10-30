You are here

Calls for UK to probe reported hacking of ex-PM Liz Truss's phone

Calls for UK to probe reported hacking of ex-PM Liz Truss’s phone
Short-lived UK Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks on her phone in this photo taken on September 25, 2019, when as she was Britain's International Trade Secretary. (AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

Calls for UK to probe reported hacking of ex-PM Liz Truss’s phone

Calls for UK to probe reported hacking of ex-PM Liz Truss’s phone
  • Kremlin agents had hacked ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss’s cell phone when she was foreign minister, The Mail reported
  • Hackers were believed to have gained access to “top-secret exchanges with international partners”
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: UK opposition politicians called for an investigation Saturday after a newspaper reported that suspected Kremlin agents had hacked ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss’s cell phone when she was foreign minister.
In an unconfirmed report, The Mail on Sunday cited unnamed security sources as saying that Truss’s personal mobile phone had been hacked “by agents suspected of working for the Kremlin.”
They are believed to have gained access to “top-secret exchanges with international partners.”
A government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individuals’ security arrangements” but added that there are “robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats.”
The hackers also gained access to Truss’s conversations with her ally Kwasi Kwarteng criticizing Johnson, the report claimed.
Labour’s Yvette Cooper, who focuses on homeland security, said the report raises “immensely important national security issues” including why and how the information was leaked.
“It is essential that all of these security issues are being investigated and addressed at the very highest level,” she said.
Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said: “We need an urgent independent investigation to uncover the truth.”
The BBC and Sky News said they had not been able to verify the report.
A source told the paper the “compromised” phone has been placed inside a locked safe in a secure government location after up to a year’s messages were hacked including “highly sensitive discussions” on the war in Ukraine.
The hacking was discovered in the summer when Truss was foreign minister and campaigning to become party leader and the next prime minister, the paper reported.
It claimed that “details were suppressed” by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Simon Case, his most senior policy adviser.
The reported incident comes after interior minister Suella Braverman was reappointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following her resignation over a security breach, in which she reportedly sent a top-secret document to an MP via her personal email.
The article did not make clear on what basis Russia was suspected to be behind the alleged attack.
But it quoted a security source as saying: “It takes a while to track who is behind attacks like these, but Russia tends to top the list.”

Topics: Liz Truss Russian hacking

Blinken accuses Russia of again weaponizing food with halt of grain deal with Ukraine

Blinken accuses Russia of again weaponizing food with halt of grain deal with Ukraine
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Blinken accuses Russia of again weaponizing food with halt of grain deal with Ukraine

Blinken accuses Russia of again weaponizing food with halt of grain deal with Ukraine
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State faulted Russia for again weaponizing food by abandoning a deal allowing the export of grain from Ukraine. 

He said the move will hurt low- and middle-income countries.

(Developing story)

 

 

 

Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water ‘grab’

Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water ‘grab’
Updated 29 October 2022
AFP

Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water 'grab'

Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water ‘grab’
  • Clashes between paramilitary gendarmes and demonstrators erupted with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reporting that 61 officers had been hurt
  • The deployment of giant water "basins" is underway in the village of Sainte-Soline
Updated 29 October 2022
AFP

SAINTE-SOLINE, France: Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march on Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, according to organizers.
Clashes between paramilitary gendarmes and demonstrators erupted with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reporting that 61 officers had been hurt, 22 seriously, but giving no toll for casualties among protesters.
“Bassines Non Merci” a pressure group that brings together environmental associations, trade unions and anti-capitalist groups, organized the demonstration against what it claims is a “water grab” by the “agro-industry” in western France.
The deployment of giant water “basins” is underway in the village of Sainte-Soline, in the Deux-Sevres department, to irrigate crops, which opponents claim distorts access to water amid drought conditions.
Around 1,500 police were deployed according to the prefect of the Deux-Sevres department Emmanuelle Dubee who said she expected some 5,000 demonstrators to descend on the village of around 350 inhabitants.
Dubee said on Friday that she had wanted to limit possible “acts of violence,” referring to the clashes between demonstrators and security forces that marred a previous rally in March.
The Sainte-Soline water reserve is the second of 16 such installations, part of a project developed by a group of 400 farmers organized in a water cooperative to significantly reduce mains water usage in summer.
The open-air craters, covered with a plastic tarpaulin, are filled by pumping water from surface groundwater in winter and can store up to 650,000 square meters of water.
This water is used for irrigation in summer, when rainfall is scarcer.
Opponents claim the “megabasins” are wrongly reserved for large export-oriented grain farms and deprive the community of access to the essential resource.

Topics: France demonstrators agricultural irrigation water

149 killed, 150 injured in Seoul Halloween crush

149 killed, 150 injured in Seoul Halloween crush
Updated 30 October 2022
AP

149 killed, 150 injured in Seoul Halloween crush

149 killed, 150 injured in Seoul Halloween crush
  • More than 400 emergency workers and 140 vehicles from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed
Updated 30 October 2022
AP

SEOUL: At least 149 people were killed and 150 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said.
Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical conditions following the stampede in the leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night.
He said 74 of the dead have been sent to hospitals while the bodies of the remaining 46 who had been kept on the streets were being transported to a nearby gym so that workers could identify them.
Officials say people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.
More than 800 emergency workers and police officers from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured.
The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.
TV footage and photos showed ambulance vehicles lined up in streets amid a heavy police presence and emergency workers moving the injured in stretchers. Emergency workers and pedestrians were also seen performing CPR on people lying in the streets.
In one section, paramedics were seen checking the status of a dozen or more people who lied motionless under blue blankets.
Police, which were restricting traffic in nearby areas to speed up the transportation of the injured to hospitals across the city, also confirmed that dozens of people were being given CPR on Itaewon streets. The Seoul Metropolitan Government issued emergency text messages urging people in the area to swiftly return home.
Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites. He also instructed the Health Ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and secure beds in nearby hospital to treat the injured.
Local media said around 100,000 people flocked to Itaewon streets for the Halloween festivities, which were the biggest since the start of the pandemic following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.

Topics: South Korea Stampede halloween

Western-made parts found in Iranian drones supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine

Western-made parts found in Iranian drones supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

Western-made parts found in Iranian drones supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine

Western-made parts found in Iranian drones supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine
  • Some parts found in the Russia-Ukraine theater were directly linked to American companies
  • Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone has become the go-to weapon for Russian forces
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian drones supplied to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine contain parts made in the US, Europe, and Asia, Ukrainian investigators have found.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Friday, the investigators found drones shot down by Kyiv’s military contained pieces of Western-made hardware that guide and power the machines.

Weapons experts told the newspaper that Iranian engineers had likely been able to scavenge and copy pieces from downed American and Israeli drones for use in their own drones.

However, some parts found in the Russia-Ukraine theater were directly linked to American companies, at least one of which told the WSJ they were now investigating the reports.

The Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone has become the go-to weapon for Russian forces, who have used the model to strike Ukrainian cities, despite denial of their use from both Tehran and Moscow.

However, Western governments and intelligence agencies say they have evidence of the drone supply, as well as exchanges of information between Russian and Iranian military personnel on how to operate the drones.

“Today, I received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during which I demanded that Iran immediately cease the flow of weapons to Russia used to kill civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday. 

And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Friday to continue to neutralize the impact of Russian drone strikes.

“Together, we will certainly clip the wings of all metal monsters, no matter how many of them and from where they fly in the direction of Ukraine,” he said.

“Enemy planes will fall. Enemy helicopters will fall. ‘Shaheds’ will fall. It is only the Ukrainian people who will not fall.” 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Iran drones

UK PM Sunak responds to criticism over not attending COP27

UK PM Sunak responds to criticism over not attending COP27
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

UK PM Sunak responds to criticism over not attending COP27

UK PM Sunak responds to criticism over not attending COP27
  • New leader suggests tackling country’s economic crisis is more important use of time
  • Sunak has come under fire from members of his own Conservative Party for not attending the conference
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hit back at criticism over his decision not to attend the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

Sunak, who was appointed PM on Monday, said he was “personally committed” to stopping climate change, and that the UK was “unmatched” in its efforts, but claimed he was too busy dealing with his country’s economic crisis to attend the conference.

On a visit to a hospital in Croydon, South London, on Friday, Sunak said: “It’s important to me that as prime minister we leave behind an environment that is better for our children and grandchildren. I’m very passionate about that, I’m very personally committed to it.”

He added: “The leadership that we have shown on the climate is unmatched almost along the world. If you look at what we’ve done in this country, we’re an example for others to follow at the pace in which we’ve reduced climate emissions.

“I just think, at the moment, it’s right that I’m also focusing on the pressing domestic challenges we have with the economy.”

Sunak has come under fire from members of his own Conservative Party for not attending the conference.

Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, tweeted: “Global warming is the biggest crisis facing our planet and net zero creates many 1000s of jobs which is good for the economy,” adding: “The prime minister is wrong not to go.”

But Therese Coffey, the environment secretary, called COP27 “just a gathering of people in Egypt,” telling radio station LBC: “The government has postponed the medium-term fiscal plan until Nov. 17 — I know that the prime minister is very keen to work with the chancellor very closely on this important element, and so he’s prioritizing that.”

Downing Street has confirmed that Coffey, as well as Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Business Secretary Grant Shapps, will all attend the conference in Egypt to represent the UK in the prime minister’s stead.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, also weighed in to support Sunak, saying: “The cost-of-living crisis won’t be solved in Sharm El-Sheikh, where each hotel room for the conference is £2,000 a night.”

Coffey told Sky News: “The big push happened last year in Glasgow. I am not aware that, say, President Biden or President Macron, or any of those other people will be there (in Egypt). It is quite standard practice that every five years is the big political gathering.”

-ENDS-

Topics: COP27 UK Egypt UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

