Saudi bourse operator's earnings drag the market down: Closing bell

Saudi bourse operator’s earnings drag the market down: Closing bell
The Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.66 percent to end at 11,632, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.22 percent to finish at 19,606. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi bourse operator’s earnings drag the market down: Closing bell

Saudi bourse operator’s earnings drag the market down: Closing bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined for the fourth consecutive day, dragged down by poor earnings announcements and a 23 percent drop in profit by Tadawul Group, the owner of the Kingdom’s bourse.

The Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.66 percent to end at 11,632, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.22 percent to finish at 19,606.

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. plunged 2.24 percent, after its profit declined to SR367 million ($98 million) for the first nine months of 2022.

This was coupled with a 7 percent decline in revenue to SR849 million, mainly due to the decrease in trading services and post-trade services.

Higher salaries and employee-related benefits further weighed on profit during the nine-month period, leading to a 14.7 percent year-on-year increase in operating expenses to SR465 million.

Last week, Tadawul Group witnessed the 39th listing since the beginning of the year, with 18 listing requests approved by the Capital Market Authority through 2022, according to CEO Mohammed al-Rumaih.

This number surpasses the 2021 figure, which saw 21 listings, as well as the number witnessed in 2020, when the market recorded only eight listings, the Saudi stock exchange’s CEO said.

Tadawul is also reported to be developing a market marker for the stock exchange.

Tadawul also launched single stock futures contracts earlier this year as its second derivatives product.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.14 percent higher, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. increased 1.64 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, shed 3.34 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 1.26 percent.

Sabic shed 2 percent, after it saw its profit decline by 10 percent to SR16 billion during the first nine months of 2022.

National Industrialization Co. added 0.30 percent, as its profit declined 39 percent to SR623 million during the first nine months of 2022.

Nama Chemicals Co. gained 0.78 percent, after its profit jumped by 124 percent to SR55 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Leejam Sports Co. gained 6.49 percent, after it soared by 25 percent to SR150 million during the first nine months of 2022.

Bawan Co. added 1.35 percent, after it posted a 6 percent profit increase to SR133 million for the period ending Sept. 30.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia to auction five new mining exploration licenses in 2023 

Saudi Arabia to auction five new mining exploration licenses in 2023 
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is planning to auction five new mining exploration licenses with copper, zinc, lead and iron deposits for local and international investors in 2023, the Kingdom's mining ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry will launch the bidding process later for the licenses in Bir Umq, Jabal Idsas, Umm Hadid, Jabal Sahabiyah and Ar Ridaniyah, the statement said. 

Topics: Saudi Mining Projects

Saudi food giant Savola reports 36% jump in profits to $173m

Saudi food giant Savola reports 36% jump in profits to $173m
Updated 14 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food giant Savola reports 36% jump in profits to $173m

Saudi food giant Savola reports 36% jump in profits to $173m
Updated 14 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Savola Group reported a leap in profits to SR648 million ($173 million) in the first nine months of 2022, on the back of higher sales from the food processing unit.

This is up 36 percent from SR476 million in the same period last year, coupled with a 20 percent revenue jump to SR21 billion, the food giant said in a bourse filing.

This is despite the fact that operating expenses, net finance costs, zakat, and income taxes have increased.

For the third quarter of 2022, net profit jumped 34 percent to SR164 million, from SR122 million in the prior-year period.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI stock

Egypt’s fintech firm Money Fellows raises $31m in series B funding round 

Egypt’s fintech firm Money Fellows raises $31m in series B funding round 
Updated 43 min 39 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Egypt's fintech firm Money Fellows raises $31m in series B funding round 

Egypt’s fintech firm Money Fellows raises $31m in series B funding round 
Updated 43 min 39 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Egyptian fintech company Money Fellows has raised $31 million in a series B funding round led by CommerzVentures, as it aims for geographical expansion.

The mobile app platform is into digitizing money circles or rotating savings and credit associations, which is widely known among the Egyptian population.

“The support we received from leading local and global venture capital firms in times of instability and scarcity of growth capital rounds is a testament to their faith and confidence in our business model, our team and the overall opportunity that lies in the Egyptian market,”  Ahmed Wadi, founder and CEO of Money Fellows said in a statement.

Founded in 2016, Money Fellows will use its funding to expand its product offerings into other verticals across B2C and B2B segments.

It is looking to enter markets in Africa and Asia as 2.4 billion people globally use money circles through traditional channels, according to a press release.

The company managed to acquire hundreds of thousands of monthly active users while maintaining eight times year-on-year growth.

The funding round saw participation from Middle East Venture Partners, Arzan Venture Capital, Invenfin, and National Investment Co. as well as existing investors such as Partech, Sawari Ventures, 4DX, and P1Ventures.

Topics: Egypt fintech Investment

ITFC successfully bids for PIF’s biggest-ever carbon credit auction during FII

ITFC successfully bids for PIF’s biggest-ever carbon credit auction during FII
Updated 3 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

ITFC successfully bids for PIF's biggest-ever carbon credit auction during FII

ITFC successfully bids for PIF’s biggest-ever carbon credit auction during FII
Updated 3 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. has successfully bid for the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s Voluntary Carbon Market Initiative Auction that resulted in 1.4 tons of carbon credit during the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh last week. 

A member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, ITFC was among 15 other Saudi and regional entities that took part in the largest carbon credit sale.

“This is a remarkable achievement for ITFC towards innovation in green trade financing and development of sustainable trade, as well as supporting OIC members countries' efforts in addressing climate change challenges,” Hani Sonbol, CEO of ITFC said. 

The VCM initiative is a continuation of the PIF’s efforts to support the Kingdom's green agenda and the completion of its $3 billion inaugural green bond, and several renewable projects led by the fund as part of its commitment towards developing 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy capacity. 

Carbon credits allow companies to emit a specific amount of carbon dioxide or other harmful gasses — with one credit the equivalent of one ton of emissions.

Out of all participants, petroleum refineries firm Aramco, Olayan Financing Co., and mining company Ma’aden purchased the largest number of carbon credits.

Other participants included Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Saudi Motorsport Co., Saudi National Bank, SAUDIA, and Yanbu Cement Co..

The auction offered Verra-registered carbon credits that comply with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation.

 

 

Topics: FII6 PIF

Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD

Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD
Updated 30 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD

Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD
Updated 30 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed an initial agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to finance sustainable infrastructure projects.

The signature of the memorandum of understanding took place on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, according to a statement. 

It will focus on project development between both organizations over the next five years in the fields of renewable energy, green hydrogen and green desalination across countries. 

The countries of focus include Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Egypt.

“With COP27 around the corner in Egypt, the world’s attention will be on constructive implementation plans that have a tangible impact in mitigating climate change,” said Paddy Padmanathan, CEO, ACWA Power. 

“This MoU with the EBRD is an important signal from financial institutions in finding lasting solutions in the face of global warming, cements a long-standing business relationship, and is a vote of confidence in ACWA Power’s abilities in being part of the journey towards a sustainable future.”

Headquartered in London, EBRD is a multilateral development bank that aims to foster a transition to open market-oriented economies and promote private and entrepreneurial initiatives in the countries where it works. 

ACWA Power has worked with EBRD since 2011 with the institution financing multiple projects of ACWA Power in the Central Asian, Middle Eastern, and North African markets. 

 

Topics: Saudi ACWA Power sustainable infra Investment EBRD

