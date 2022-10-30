You are here

Lost TE Lawrence chapter reveals ‘bitter’ feelings about Arab revolt
Emir Faisal’s party at Versailles in 1919: Rustum Haidar, Nuri al-Said, Prince Faisal (front), Capt. Rosario Pisani, TE Lawrence, Faisal’s servant (name unknown), Capt. Hassan Khadri. (Wikimedia Commons)
  • Initial run featured chapter, later removed, about ‘betrayal’ of the Arabs
  • ‘Instead of being proud of what we did together, I was continually and bitterly ashamed’
LONDON: A rare edition of TE Lawrence’s “The Seven Pillars of Wisdom” has revealed how he was “continually and bitterly ashamed” by the outcome of the Arab revolt against the Ottoman Empire.

The book, featuring an introductory chapter that was removed from later editions, has gone up for sale at rare book dealers Peter Harrington in London, priced at £65,000 ($75,487).

It was one of a limited run of 100 copies produced to gauge interest in Lawrence’s story in 1924, one of which was sent to the playwright George Bernard Shaw, who advised Lawrence to remove the opening chapter when it entered mass production.

In the chapter, Lawrence wrote that the revolt, which he helped orchestrate alongside Faisal I bin Al-Hussein bin Ali Al-Hashemi, was “an Arab war waged and led by Arabs for an Arab aim in Arabia.”

He added that he believed it would lead to “a new nation, to restore a lost influence” and build “an inspired dream palace of their national thoughts.”

However, the idea of a united Arab state was dashed by Britain and France at the end of the First World War, with Lawrence voicing his displeasure in the chapter at his role in deceiving his comrades.

“The Cabinet raised the Arabs to fight for us by definite promises of self-government afterwards. Arabs believe in persons, not in institutions. They saw in me a free agent of the British government, and demanded from me an endorsement of its written promises. So I had to join the conspiracy, and, for what my word was worth, assured the men of their reward,” he wrote.

“In our two years’ partnership under fire they grew accustomed to believing me and to think my government, like myself, sincere. In this hope they performed some fine things but, of course, instead of being proud of what we did together, I was continually and bitterly ashamed.”

Glenn Mitchell, senior specialist at Peter Harrington, told The Observer: “This ‘suppressed’ first chapter … is an outward statement that it was Lawrence’s intention — his vision, if you like — that the Arab revolt was a war fought by Arabs for Arabs, and, ultimately, Arab independence from both Ottoman Turkey and the great powers. George Bernard Shaw thought that he shouldn’t open his book with such a statement; that it was, perhaps, too frank.

“He is not going to explicitly say ‘I betrayed the Arabs,’ but it is clearly implicit here. In the preface to the trade edition of ‘Seven Pillars of Wisdom,’ he gave his reason for omitting it: ‘My best critic (Shaw) told me it was much inferior to the rest’,” Mitchell added.

“The ‘suppressed’ first chapter encapsulates Lawrence’s ambiguity about the whole project of telling his story of the Arab revolt. He believed that it was a story that must be told but that he couldn’t tell, despite his intimate involvement.”

Baghdad tanker blast accident kills at least 9: security forces
  • "Nine civilians were killed and 13 injured" when the tanker exploded
BAGHDAD: A gas tanker exploded in Baghdad on Saturday night killing at least nine people and injuring 13 others, security forces said, adding that it was an accident.
“Nine civilians were killed and 13 injured” when the tanker exploded, the commander of security forces in Baghdad, Ahmad Salim, said in a statement.
“The explosion is an accident and not an act of terrorism,” he added.
A medical source told AFP 12 were killed. Another medical source had previously told AFP there were “eight dead and 20 injured.”
The explosion, heard across much of Iraq’s capital, was in a car park near a football field in a residential area of eastern Baghdad.
An AFP correspondent said the windows of nearby buildings were blown out and vehicles in the area were damaged.

Fresh uproar over Palestinian president ‘governing by decree’
  • Move to set up Supreme Judicial Council headed by Abbas rapped as violation of separation of powers
RAMALLAH: A decision by President Mahmoud Abbas to form a Supreme Judicial Council headed by himself has caused anger among Palestinian human rights institutions and opposition political parties.

Human rights experts told Arab News that Abbas was exploiting the absence of the Palestinian Legislative Council to dish out legislation that served the interests of influential groups both within the Palestinian Authority and businesses.

According to the presidential decree issued on Oct. 28, the council comprises the head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, the head of the Court of Cassation, the head of the Supreme Administrative Court, the head of the judicial authority of the security forces, the head of the Shariah Judicial Council, the minister of justice, the legal advisor to the head of state and the attorney general.

“The formation of the Supreme Judicial Council headed by President Abbas is a critical matter,” Ammar Dweik, executive director of the Independent Commission for Human Rights, told Arab News.

President Abbas should not be involved in these issues, especially since it is related to the judiciary, which must be independent, he added.

Dweik added that the the fundamental problem was that such decrees impacting the rule law were being issued successively without consulting relevant authorities, without consulting public opinion, and without the president’s office clarifying the necessity to issue them.

In the wake of the Bar Association’s recent crisis with Abbas, Dweik said that Jibril Rajoub, Fatah’s Central Committee secretary-general, intervened with the president to solve the problem.

Dweik suggested that the lawyers had been promised decrees would be issued only in the utmost necessity and that judicial authorities would be consulted before they were published.

But he said new decrees were still being issued successively in violation of Palestinian law, which stipulates the need for judicial independence.

The president’s decision has angered Palestinian citizens on social media, many of whom have responded with criticism.

Ali Al-Sartawi, former Palestinian minister of justice and currently a professor of law at An-Najah National University in Nablus, told Arab News the country was in a state of legislative chaos with new laws being issued almost every week.

The former minister pointed out that the issuance of laws by decree began in mid-2007 after the division between Fatah and Hamas, and Hamas gaining control of the Gaza Strip.

Initially, they were issued in separate periods and on matters that were not sensitive. But the frequency of their issuance has increased.

“All countries are run based on the policy of separation of three powers: The executive, the legislative, and the judiciary. But President Abbas is trying, through this policy, to keep the three powers under his command and control,” Al-Sartawi said.

“What is the use of the law if it only serves the interests of one party and cause injustice to others?”

Izzat Al-Rishq, member of Hamas’ political bureau, condemned the president’s move.

“With this decision, Abbas imposes places the executive, legislative and judicial authorities in his control,” he said.

“Does Abbas realize what he is doing? And where is he going with the national consensus that we seek?”

Al-Rishq indicated that Abbas had issued a decree to form a Supreme Judicial Council at a time when Hamas was optimistic about the recent Palestinian reconciliation drive in Algeria.

The Palestinian Bar association is also concerned over the president's actions.

In the past week, the president dissolved the Doctors Syndicate and set up an alternative syndicate loyal to him, but was forced to retract the decision after around 4,000 doctors stopped working in private and public hospitals in protest against the decision.

Sudan Islamists protest UN post-coup mediation, call for religious rule instead
KHARTOUM: Some 3,000 protesters in Khartoum on Saturday rejected UN mediation efforts between civilian and military leaders as “foreign interference” and called for religious rule in Sudan, an AFP correspondent said.

A military coup led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan last year derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule after the 2019 ouster of long-time autocrat Omar Bashir.

For 12 months, near weekly anti-coup protests have been met with force, and efforts by the UN and other international actors to bring Sudan’s military government and civilian leaders to the table have stalled.

The crowd that gathered on Saturday in front of the headquarters of the UN mission in Sudan chanted pro-Bashir slogans and burned photos of UN envoy Volker Perthes.

“We are demonstrating for our dignity and our sovereignty. Volker has defiled our country,” said protester Hafez Joubouri.

Another said he wanted “the armed forces to side with the people and kick Volker out today.”

With police standing nearby, some demonstrators waved banners reading “No to foreign interference” and “No to the UN,” an AFP correspondent said.

The crowd later dispersed without incident.

The country has been grappling with deepening political unrest and a spiraling economic crisis since Gen. Al-Burhan seized power on Oct. 25, 2021 and arrested the civilian leaders with whom he had agreed to share power.

Civilian leaders have refused to negotiate with the military before it commits to a timetable for full withdrawal from power.

Pro-democracy activists worry that Gen. Al-Burhan’s regime has reappointed Bashir loyalists to official positions, including in the judiciary that is now trying the former Islamist dictator.

On Thursday, security forces had fired tear gas at thousands of demonstrators demanding an end to military rule.

The crackdown on anti-coup protests has killed at least 119 people, according to pro-democracy medics.

‘Green’ buses to transport delegates during Egypt climate summit
  • One hundred of the buses will run on natural gas, while the rest are electric
CAIRO: The Egyptian government has provided 210 environmentally friendly buses to transport delegates during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference — COP27 — which will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh from Nov. 7-18.

One hundred of the buses will run on natural gas, while the rest are electric. 

“The buses are equipped with Wi-Fi, phone chargers, display screens and a ramp for people with disabilities,” Ahmed Fayez, one of the supervisors of the transportation process, told Arab News.

“We chose drivers from the Cairo and Alexandria governorates and trained about 300 of the most efficient drivers in the transport authority for the conference,” Sayed Sultan, one of the training supervisors, told Arab News. 

Sultan said engineers, supervisors, mechanics, electricians, and air-conditioning technicians have also received training. Charging stations have also been established in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Maj. Gen. Hisham Amna, minister of local development, is personally following up with Maj. Gen. Khaled Fouda, governor of South Sinai, regarding the progress of projects related to roads, bridges, squares, beautification, and the establishment of a central park in Sharm El-Sheikh for the guests, a government source told Arab News.

During the summit, the Egyptian government will present its vision and initiatives regarding the 2030 Sustainable Development Strategy, Climate Change Strategy 2050, and the African Cities Conference 2025, the source added.

Arab League seeks new start for joint Arab action, says Algerian foreign minister
  • The preparatory meeting was held ahead of next week’s summit of heads of Arab states
LONDON: The Arab League is seeking a new start for joint Arab action and global developments should not affect the pursuit of solving Arab issues, said Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on Saturday.
His comments came during an Arab Ministerial Council meeting in Algeria, where Lamamra took over the rotating presidency of the 31st Arab Summit from his Tunisian counterpart Othman Al-Jarandi.
Lamamra said that “the crisis in Ukraine creates a difficult reality that calls for joint Arab action,” adding that “we must push toward paths of peace to resolve crises in our Arab countries.”
He stressed the need to uphold the principles of good neighborliness and respect for the sovereignty and independence of states, and called for investing in the huge opportunities available to achieve Arab integration.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that the Arab Summit is the most important mechanism for joint Arab action, and stressed that the Algiers summit seeks to develop a plan for joint action in the next stage.
Algeria officially took over the rotating presidency of the Arab Summit on Wednesday.
The Arab foreign ministers will meet over two days to adopt the draft agenda and consider and approve draft resolutions, while a consultative session will be held on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia’s delegation was headed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and also included the Kingdom’s ambassador to Algeria, Abdullah Al-Busairi, and the permanent representative to the Arab League Abdulrahman Al-Jumah.
Meanwhile, Lamamra held talks with Al-Khuraiji, on the sidelines of their participation in the foreign ministers’ preparatory meeting for the summit, where they discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them and reviewed the most prominent regional and international developments.

