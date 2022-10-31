You are here

Saudi Arabia continue Abu Dhabi training sessions ahead of Iceland friendly

The Saudi Arabia national team resumed their preparation camp in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning with a light training session. (Supplied)
The Saudi Arabia national team resumed their preparation camp in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning with a light training session. (Supplied)
The Saudi Arabia national team resumed their preparation camp in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning with a light training session. (Supplied)
The Saudi Arabia national team resumed their preparation camp in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning with a light training session. (Supplied)
The Saudi Arabia national team resumed their preparation camp in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning with a light training session. (Supplied)
The Saudi Arabia national team resumed their preparation camp in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning with a light training session. (Supplied)
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

  • The Green Falcons are currently in the third phase of their preparatory program for next month's FIFA World Cup in Qatar
ABU DHABI: The Saudi Arabia national team resumed their preparation camp in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning with a light training session.

The Green Falcons are currently in the third phase of their preparatory program for next month's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Head coach Herve Renard said he was satisfied with the recovery session at the Al-Akhdar camp headquarters on Monay.

Renard has called in Zakaria Hawsawi to join the national team camp in Abu Dhabi.

The national team continue their training on Tuesday, ahead of their fourth warm-up match of the training camp, which is against Iceland on Sunday.

The Green Falcons have already beaten North Macedonia and secured draws with Albania and Honduras as they gear up for their opening World Cup match against Argentina on Nov. 22.

Fritz wins in Paris to remain in hunt for ATP Finals spot

Fritz wins in Paris to remain in hunt for ATP Finals spot
Updated 19 min 36 sec ago
AP

Fritz wins in Paris to remain in hunt for ATP Finals spot

Fritz wins in Paris to remain in hunt for ATP Finals spot
Updated 19 min 36 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Taylor Fritz of the United States stayed in contention for one of the two remaining ATP Finals spots by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday.
The ninth-seeded Fritz rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the opening set and took the second by winning the last four games. Davidovich Fokina made 24 unforced errors to just nine for Fritz.
Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic have already qualified for the ATP Finals.
Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz are in the running to round out the eight-player field.
“It’s been the best season ever,” Fritz said. “No pressure. I’m just trying to have the best result I possibly can. I played well here last year, so I don’t see why I can’t do it again this year.”
Fritz has won titles in Tokyo, Eastbourne and Indian Wells this season. He lost to eventual champion Djokovic in the Paris Masters quarterfinals last year.
No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini withdrew because of a left foot injury and was replaced by lucky loser Fabio Fognini in the main draw.
Jannik Sinner and Marin Cilic were the only seeded players to get knocked out on Monday.
No. 11 seed Sinner lost to Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-2, 6-3, while No. 15 seed Cilic was stunned by coming Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4.
“I got a bit lucky on some important points,” Huesler said, “I made the right decisions in tight moments.”
Americans John Isner, Maxime Cressy and Frances Tiafoe also progressed.
Isner made a winning comeback on his return from a wrist injury by downing qualifier Oscar Otte 6-4, 7-6 (3).
He broke for 4-3 and in the second set he saved two set points at 5-4. Isner raced to 6-0 in the tiebreaker and his 19th ace won the match. He will next play No. 7 seed Rublev.
Cressy dispatched Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3 to next face Djokovic, while No. 16 seed Tiafoe beat Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4.
Also moving on were Cameron Norrie, Karen Khachanov, wild card Richard Gasquet, Yoshihito Nishioka, Gilles Simon, Mikael Ymer and Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Nishioka will next take on top-ranked Alcaraz.
Simon, retiring at the end of the season, outlasted two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Murray failed to serve out the match at 6-4, 5-3, making a couple of unforced errors to help Simon break back.
Ranked 188th in the world, Simon lived up to his reputation as a tactician who makes opponents hit bad shots. Murray made 36 unforced errors to 11 by the French wild card.
Simon capitalized on two forehand errors from Murray to break for a 2-1 lead in the third set. Murray hit a backhand wide and three double faults in the final game.

Australia beat Ireland to boost T20 World Cup semifinal chances

Australia beat Ireland to boost T20 World Cup semifinal chances
Updated 31 October 2022
AFP

Australia beat Ireland to boost T20 World Cup semifinal chances

Australia beat Ireland to boost T20 World Cup semifinal chances
  • Ireland, chasing Australia’s 179-5, were all out for 137 in the 19th over to put Australia level on five points with leaders New Zealand, who have a game in hand, at the top of Group 1
Updated 31 October 2022
AFP

BRISBANE: Australia got their Twenty20 World Cup defense back on track with a 42-run win over Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Ireland, chasing Australia’s 179-5, were all out for 137 in the 19th over to put Australia level on five points with leaders New Zealand, who have a game in hand, at the top of Group 1.

England, who play New Zealand on Tuesday, are third, two points behind Australia but with a superior net run rate, a factor that could become crucial in a tight group.

Ireland, also on three points, had outside hopes of reaching the semifinals before the match but they were blown away in the chase by the pace and inswing of Mitchell Starc and then by the scoreboard pressure of their 180-run target.

They slumped to 25-5 and handed the World Cup hosts a comfortable win despite a superb unbeaten 71 from Lorcan Tucker.

Australia captain Aaron Finch, who won the man of the match award for his 63 runs, said scoring had not been straightforward.

“It wasn’t the easiest wicket, it was a lot slower than what we expected,” Finch said.

“They changed their pace really well and bowled a lot of cutters early in the innings.

“It was hard to get a rhythm and we did well to get 179.”

Earlier Finch had stormed back into form with his 44-ball knock which contained five fours and three sixes, answering critics who had called for him to be dropped after a poor run with the bat.

Finch denied he had been affected by all the chatter. “Nah, not feeling the pressure at all to be honest,” Finch said.

“The support from the change room and support staff has been incredible. T20 is a high risk-game, sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn’t.”

He stayed patient, playing the anchor role as Australia lost their first three wickets to tight Irish bowling.

His circumspect approach paid off and Finch profited after the Ireland attack began to falter under the pressure of an onslaught from Marcus Stoinis, who blasted 35 off 25 balls.

Ireland started their run chase briskly but suffered a big blow when captain Andy Balbirnie was bowled by Pat Cummins for six off the last ball of the second over.

He was followed almost immediately by the dangerous Paul Stirling, who was caught at mid-off by Cummins from part-time spinner Glenn Maxwell for 11.

Maxwell then had Harry Tector caught at square leg with Ireland on 24 and the game was as good as over one run later when Starc clean-bowled Curtis Campher for a duck.

Starc was bowling with real pace and he struck again with another beautiful inswinger to account for George Dockrell, leaving Ireland reeling at 25-5.

Tucker and Gareth Delany led a slight recovery until Delany skied to Maxwell trying to belt Stoinis for six.

Tucker, who had come in at number three, played a lone hand, amassing his 71 from 48 deliveries until he ran out of partners.

“We’re making progress to keep up with these big teams — looking at the scoreboard we thought it wasn’t against us,” captain Balbirnie said.

“Again the wickets column was a problem and who knows if someone had stayed with Tucker.”

Topics: T20 World Cup 2022 T20 World Cup Australia Ireland

Saudi Sports For All board looking to promote more programs across the Kingdom

Saudi Sports For All board looking to promote more programs across the Kingdom
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Sports For All board looking to promote more programs across the Kingdom

Saudi Sports For All board looking to promote more programs across the Kingdom
  • Quarterly meeting discussed SFA initiatives implemented in the third quarter and the extent of community participation in physical activity
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports For All Federation’s board of directors met for its quarterly meeting to review past achievements and ways to enhance the sports sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s development.

The meeting reflected on the SFA initiatives implemented in the third quarter and the extent of community participation in sports and physical activity. The meeting also reviewed the SFA’s future plans and how they fit into the federation’s broader strategy.

SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini gave a detailed presentation on the federation’s role in supporting the Quality of Life program objectives and the increasing number of community members participating in sports and physical activity.

She further highlighted the SFA’s progress in building new and high-level partnerships with the private sector.

The board expressed its appreciation to the SFA’s leadership for the continued ability to initiate programs that reach the broader population, encouraging participation in sports and physical activity, and the federation’s determination to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Quality of Life objectives.

Chaired by the federation’s president, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, the board meeting attendees included Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, and the newly-appointed board member, Bader Al-Asaker, head of the private office of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Sports For All (SFA)

Chacarra eyes more glory at International Series Egypt

Chacarra eyes more glory at International Series Egypt
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Chacarra eyes more glory at International Series Egypt

Chacarra eyes more glory at International Series Egypt
  • LIV Golf winner heads strong field for $1.5m event at Madinaty Golf Course from Nov. 10 to 13
  • Chacarra is still basking in the glow of his maiden professional victory last month in the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok at Stonehill
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: LIV Golf champion Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra will be one of the star attractions at the International Series Egypt, as he tees up his Asian Tour debut at the Madinaty Golf Club.

The lucrative $1.5 million tournament makes its first appearance in Egypt from Nov. 10 to 13.

Chacarra is still basking in the glow of his maiden professional victory last month in the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok at Stonehill. He won the individual first prize of $4 million and made a further $750,000 as part of the winning team.

The 22-year-old Spanish sensation rose to number two in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before signing up with LIV Golf after turning professional in June. 

He joins a star-studded field that also includes fellow LIV Golf stars Peter Uihlein and Chase Koepka, as well as International Series winners Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim, Nitithorn Thippong and Taehoon Ok. 

“I am excited about teeing off on the Asian Tour for the first time, I like what the Asian Tour is doing, it’s exciting and hopefully I can do a good job there,” said Chacarra. 

The Egypt tournament will be the sixth leg of the Asian Tour’s inaugural International Series, which was launched this year in a partnership between the Asian Tour and LIV Golf aimed at invigorating the game in Asia and the Middle East. Egypt will be the 18th stop on the tour’s 2022 schedule.

“I’m grateful to the Asian Tour, it is a great opportunity to play in Egypt,” said Chacarra. “I have never played there or visited Egypt before so it will be a great experience, hopefully it will be a good week and I will be able to play well, and also see everything that there is over there.” 

The event is preceded by the International Series Morocco the week before at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

The International Series Thailand teed-off the new venture in March with American Sihwan Kim winning at Hua Hin’s Black Mountain Golf Club.

Zimbabwean Vincent won the International Series England in June at Slaley Hall, an event that marked the Asian Tour’s first tournament in the United Kingdom.

In August, Thailand’s Thippong took top honors in the International Series Singapore at Tanah Merah Country Club, while Korean Taehoon Ok won the International Series Korea at Jeju Island’s Lotte Skyhill Country Club.

Entry is free for the four days of the Egyptian event, at the Robert Trent Jones Jr-designed Madinaty Golf Club.

Topics: LIV Golf Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra International Series Egypt Madinaty Golf Club Asian Tour

