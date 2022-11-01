KSRelief distributes 4,000 relief kits to displaced families in Somalia

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 4,000 ‘winter bags’ containing clothing and urgent relief items to displaced families in Somalia’s Mogadishu.
In cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), KSRelief was able to aid 4,000 families in the drought-stricken area, reported state agency SPA.
This aid comes within the second phase of Saudi Arabia's urgent intervention in Somalia to help cover humanitarian needs.
The Kingdom also supports food and nutrition programs for children, provides water and shelter, and life-saving emergency programs for those in-need.
KSRelief distributes 1,005 shelter bags to flood-hit Pakistan
The latest initiative benefitted 7,035 individuals
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 1,005 shelter kits to people affected by the floods in Pakistan.
The latest initiative benefitted 7,035 individuals, Saudi state agency SPA reported on Sunday.
The relief efforts come under the directives of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to support Pakistani people affected by torrential rains, which swept several cities in recent days.
Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh agree to establish joint business council
Body to launch initiatives in trade, investment, services, industries, training, healthcare and information technology
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Federation of Saudi Chambers has agreed a memorandum of understanding with its counterpart in Bangladesh to create a business council.
The deal was signed by Vice President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Tariq bin Muhammad Al-Haidari and his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammed Habib Ullah Dawn, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The agreement, which was signed during the 14th session of the Saudi-Bangladesh Joint Committee, is designed to promote trade between the two countries. Bangladesh is currently ranked 39th in terms of trade volume with the Kingdom.
The business council aims to launch many commercial and promotional initiatives in the fields of trade, investment, services, industries, training, healthcare, and information technology. It will also serve as a platform for Saudi and Bangladeshi businessmen to promote their operations and form partnerships.
It will attempt to forge new areas for economic cooperation, while facilitating the exchange of information on available markets and investment opportunities.
Al-Shannah involves dried animal skins being stuffed with washed and dried dates
Updated 31 October 2022
Jasmine Bager
ALULA: There is much more to historic AlUla than ancient rock formations and luxury resorts.
The ancient site is also home to 10,000 hectares of palm plantations, consisting of 2.3 million palm trees producing 90,000 tons of dates per year.
And it is not uncommon to see groups of tourists and locals watching farmers demonstrate the process of Al-Shannah — a traditional method of preserving dates unique to AlUla.
Al-Shannah involves dried animal skins being stuffed with washed and dried dates and stored for as little as four months or up to four years.
The process begins with the slaughtering of farm-raised sheep or goats. The farming family uses the meat and other parts for food and fuel, and the animal’s skin is cleaned and dried in the sun.
It is then used as a water dispenser for a year or more. When it no longer serves a purpose, it is once again dried in the sun and re-purposed for use in the Al-Shannah process.
Hamed Al-Showikan, an expert on Al-Shannah, told Arab News that if stored properly, dates could last up to four years.
HIGHLIGHT
Due to AlUla’s low humidity, the dates to be used in Al-Shannah are sprinkled with fresh water to add moisture and bulk them up and they are naturally heated in the afternoon sun. When ready, they are stuffed into the dried shell.
“Al-Shannah is from our heritage, it’s more than 300 years old. Our fathers and grandfathers used it before electricity. It was how they stored the dates — it can be used for many years.
“It’s full of carbohydrates, sugar — all the minerals. AlUla valley has more than 3 million palm trees,” Al-Showikan said.
Due to AlUla’s low humidity, the dates to be used in Al-Shannah are sprinkled with fresh water to add moisture and bulk them up and they are naturally heated in the afternoon sun.
When ready, they are stuffed into the dried shell. Sesame seeds, cinnamon, mint, or other herbs and spices can be added to provide more flavor to the mixture before the container is sewn shut.
A year or so later, the skins are ripped open using a sharp knife and the gooey, sweet, nutritious contents removed.
Families typically store the date parcels on a shelf in a small room. No refrigeration is necessary, and the skins can be folded and tucked down if the contents are not consumed in one go.
Historically, Al-Shannahs were often used to barter goods such as fabrics or materials with merchants arriving in AlUla from the Levant or other countries.
Khalid Al-Harbi, another Al-Shannah expert, said: “Al-Shannah ritual is the finale of the dates season in AlUla. Dates are the main source of nourishment to us in AlUla, since we are blessed to have fresh, abundant water.
“The palm tree is the mother of AlUla, and we use her to build everything in our lives; it goes into our furniture, building our homes, we even have a version similar to Al-Shannah made from palms to preserve dates.
“Al-Shannah needs the air to be removed, so it’s important to push it all the way down tightly to not allow any air to pass through since oxygen might prevent it from preserving.
“Also, we don’t remove the pits because the pit has a role, it helps to keep the date intact and it’ll help fill out any space between the dates. If no air enters, it won’t spoil. If we keep it for over a year, it tastes even better,” Al-Harbi added.
The Royal Commission for AlUla has been helping to empower local farmers by offering them a platform to sell their goods and to form stronger bonds within the community.
Recently, the AlUla Dates Festival provided farmers with the opportunity to demonstrate their family rituals for stuffing the dates into Al-Shannah.
At the end of the festival, Al-Shannahs created at the site were sold off at an open-air auction.
Saudi passports directorate announces readiness to serve travelers heading to Qatar World Cup
The directorate said that international ports have been equipped with personnel and modern technical devices in order to serve travelers
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports said on Monday that it is ready to serve travelers wishing to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.
The directorate said that international ports have been equipped with personnel and modern technical devices in order to serve travelers from the moment they arrive until they depart, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The authority added that between Nov. 1 and Dec. 23, only Hayya Card holders will be able to travel from Saudi Arabia to Qatar by land or air using the passport they registered with on the Hayya portal.
Qatari citizens and residents who hold a Qatari ID card are exempt from the rule.
Citizens, residents, and tourists who have a Hayya card and wish to travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup can contact the Unified Security Operations Center (911) to find out more information.
They can also visit HereForYou.sa, a website which aims to provide the necessary information to ensure a smooth journey for those wishing to travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup from the Kingdom, and visitors traveling to the Kingdom during this period.
How to get ahead in advertising: Riyadh workshop looks into the future
Kolster, on his second visit to Saudi Arabia, said it was “really interesting to see the change and accelerated changes that have happened with the commitments shared in the Kingdom”
Updated 01 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Advertising experts and business owners have met in Riyadh to learn how to build sustainable brands that put people first.
Thomas Kolster, the founder of the Goodvertising movement, told attendees at the first Saudi Advertising and Creativity Forum that the future of marketing was getting people to buy more but lead better, climate-friendly lives.
He covered public speaking, creating effective brands in the Middle East and how to crack a creative brief at his workshop, “Learn how to fight purpose fatigue and create an authentic people-first brand.
“What I wanted to bring into the workshop was where brands are heading and the future of brands,” he told Arab News. “I think that the key lesson is really how to build meaningful brands that play an important role in people’s lives.”
Climate change, ethical products, health and consumer behavior were among the topics discussed in the workshop.
Kolster, on his second visit to Saudi Arabia, said it was “really interesting to see the change and accelerated changes that have happened with the commitments shared in the Kingdom.”
He said it was important to create emotional and simple marketing campaigns.
Kolster said that he would discuss on Tuesday “not only nudging people to buy more but also how to actually live better lives and climate-friendly lives.”
Nora Alolayan, a public health specialist who runs her own business, said she learned a lot from the workshop.
“My main interest in attending this workshop is to know how to market for a good advertisement,” she said. “This workshop is great to gain a wider understanding of the importance of sending a message for the brand to raise awareness in the community about important topics.”
Younes Elahdab, a senior brand specialist at Add Group, said that the session “worked my brain.
“The experience was really good. It was fun and it taught me the key messages,” he said. “I want to learn more about brands, to learn from Thomas, and at the same time, what I can do to make our brand more well-known in the industry. I loved the experience.”
The three-day Advertising and Creativity Forum began on Sunday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
It features 46 speakers, 16 panel discussions, 24 exhibition stands, and seven workshops led by industry experts.
It is hosted in partnership with the Riyadh Chambers Advertising Committee, Balaconah Creative Platform and the Creative Industry Summit.