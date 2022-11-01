You are here

Djokovic beats Cressy in straight sets at Paris Masters

Djokovic beats Cressy in straight sets at Paris Masters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic serves during the men’s singles match against US’ Maxime Cressy on day two of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 — Paris Masters (Paris Bercy) — indoor tennis tournament at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Tuesday. (AFP)
AP

Djokovic beats Cressy in straight sets at Paris Masters

Djokovic beats Cressy in straight sets at Paris Masters
  • Cressy double-faulted at 4-4 in the second set to hand two break points to Djokovic
  • The Serb converted his first match point with a backhand volley
AP

PARIS: Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.
In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the eighth game but then hit two double-faults in the tiebreaker, which Djokovic won with an ace.
Cressy also double-faulted at 4-4 in the second set to hand two break points to Djokovic, who broke with a forehand return winner. The Serb converted his first match point with a backhand volley.
After lifting trophies in Israel and Kazakhstan, Djokovic stretched his winning streak to 10 matches since a loss at the Laver Cup in September. He will next play Karen Khachanov or Marc-Andrea Huesler.
Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz stayed in contention for the two remaining spots at the ATP Finals.
Rublev cruised past John Isner 6-2, 6-3 in the second round while Hurkacz edged wild-card entry Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round.
The seventh-seeded Rublev beat Isner for the first time in four meetings. Isner dropped serve twice in the opening set and Rublev capitalized on three forehand errors by the American to break for a 3-1 lead in the second.
“From the baseline I was feeling really confident,” Rublev said. “As soon as I was returning or the ball was in the game, I feel like I have always advantage, I was not even nervous.”
Isner hit 11 aces, but Rublev did not face any break points and proved the better player in rallies, making only five unforced errors to 13.
Rublev currently occupies the last ATP Finals spot ahead of Fritz and Hurkacz.
Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and Djokovic have already qualified for the eight-man tournament.
Hurkacz served 20 aces, including on both set points, and saved all eight break points he faced. Hurkacz hit a forehand return winner at 5-4 in the second set to convert his only break point of the match.
In other first-round matches, No. 14 seed Pablo Carreno Busta ousted Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3, French qualifier Corentin Moutet stunned Borna Coric 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, Daniel Evans overcame Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, Jack Draper beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-4, lucky loser Fabio Fognini defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2, and Tommy Paul dispatched Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Paris Masters tennis

UAE working hard to put jiu-jitsu on Olympic sports map: Top official

UAE working hard to put jiu-jitsu on Olympic sports map: Top official
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

UAE working hard to put jiu-jitsu on Olympic sports map: Top official

UAE working hard to put jiu-jitsu on Olympic sports map: Top official
  • Jiu-Jitsu EU’s senior VP not surprised Emirates achieving excellence in hosting world championship
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: A top European jiu-jitsu official has praised the UAE for its huge efforts in trying to position the sport on the Olympic map.
President of the German Jiu-Jitsu Federation and senior vice president of the Jiu-Jitsu European Union, Michael Korn, said that it was not surprising for the UAE to achieve such excellence in hosting the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship 2022, given the success it had organizing previous editions.
Korn told the Emirates News Agency that the UAE was working extremely hard to put the sport on the Olympic map.
And he pointed out that the latest developments on the matter along with plans for improving the sport would be focal points during the congress meeting taking place as part of the championship.
The UAE was leading the way in adding jiu-jitsu to the Olympic Games, especially given its status as the most prominent player in the world of jiu-jitsu, as well as being the home of both the Asian and international jiu-jitsu federations, Korn added.
And he noted that all jiu-jitsu federations had confidence in the UAE’s ability to reach that goal.
The official also highlighted the Emirate’s notable role in hosting world championships and acting as a catalyst to accelerate the world’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and its return to normalcy, which reflected positively on the progress seen across the sport.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu UAE olympic games

Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games

Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games

Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games
  • Monday’s action also saw the para table-tennis final, and more group matches in futsal, volleyball and handball
  • National swimming records set by Yousif Buareesh and Ali Alessa
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

Two national swimming records were set on Monday at this year’s Saudi Games, which continues in Riyadh until Nov. 7. Here are the day’s highlights.

Swimming

Yousif Buareesh set a new record of 24.4 seconds in the Men’s 50m Butterfly at the Olympic and Paralympic Committee Complex. Silver went to Natheer Al-Hamoud (24.96), and bronze to Hassan Ali Al-Yousef (26.55).

Ali Alessa broke the second record of the day in the Men’s 200m Backstroke with a time of two minutes and 10 seconds. Ali Al-Sadeq won silver (2:20.2), while Aqeel Al-Hashim took bronze (2:22.09).

Three more swimming finals took place on Monday.

Sultan Al-Otaibi took gold in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke with a time of one minute and 6.62 seconds. In second place was Yousuf Al-Yousuf (1:06.96), and Abdullah Mohammed Al-Rasheed in third (1:07.43).

In the Men’s 100m Freestyle, Emadaldeen Zaben won gold with a time of 52.30 seconds, while Faisal Al-Shilaty came second (53.28), and Shereef Fawzy third (54.42).

In the Men’s 200m Medley, Alexandre Younes won gold with a time of two minutes and 7.36 seconds. Mohammed Al-Otaibi took silver (2:18.29), while Abdulqader Younes won bronze (2:19.42).

The medals were awarded by Vice-President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Director of the Saudi Games, Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed. 

Para Table Tennis

Riyadh club athlete Nasser Hassan Siraj won gold in the final against Abdulrahman Hassan Bahari of Al-Madina Al-Monawara Sporting Club. Mohammed Al-Shamri of Ha’il won bronze.

Medals were presented at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex by the Deputy Director of the SOPC and the Deputy Director of the Saudi Games, Princess Delayel Nahar Al Saud.

Volleyball

In the Women’s groups, Al-Faisali beat Al-Nahda 3-0, while Al-Eitifaq defeated Al-Nasser by the same score.

In the Men’s groups, Al-Faisali won 3-1 against Abha. Al-Hilal beat Ibtsam 3-0.

Handball

Three group matches took place on Monday at KSU Arena’s Centre Court. The results were:

Al-Ahli 26-24 Al-Khowildiah

Al-Noor 30-30 Al-Wehda 

Al-Trraji 32-25 Al-Safa 

Futsal

Monday’s results for the Men’s group matches were:

Al-Qadisiyah 4-2 AlUla 

Al-Nassr 5-4 Riyadh 

Musadaa 5-5 Al-Ardh 

Al-Eitifaq 6-0 FAO

Topics: Saudi Games 2022 Yousif Buareesh Ali Alessa

Morocco relying on Yassine Bounou’s safe hands at World Cup

Morocco relying on Yassine Bounou’s safe hands at World Cup
Updated 01 November 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Morocco relying on Yassine Bounou’s safe hands at World Cup

Morocco relying on Yassine Bounou’s safe hands at World Cup
  • Long road to top for Sevilla No. 1 who enters Qatar 2022 as one of world’s best goalkeepers
Updated 01 November 2022
Liliane Tannoury

RIYADH: Much will rest on the broad shoulders of Yassine Bounou when Morocco kick off their sixth World Cup appearance with a clash against Croatia at Qatar 2022 on Nov. 23.

The unassuming, hardworking goalkeeper, now one of Europe’s top shot stoppers, will be one of the African nation’s most trusted players in Doha.

But his career with the Atlas Lions almost never happened.

Bounou, or Bono as he is nicknamed, was eligible to play for Canada, his country of birth, but decided in 2011 to play for Morocco at the request of coach Rachid Taoussi.

Having represented the under-20s at the 2012 Olympics in London, he made the senior squad in 2013 and has been there ever since. Yet it took a while to establish himself as a regular No. 1, both at international and club level.

Following the Olympics, Bounou left Wydad Casablanca for Spain and Atletico Madrid’s reserves.

His rise to the top would not be an easy one, and he reportedly faced some difficulties in adapting to the lifestyle and mentality in Spain and had to double his efforts to get along with his teammates and settle in a new culture.

Standing in his way and first-team opportunities at Atletico Madrid was one Thibaut Courtois, but the young Moroccan persevered and thanks to a series of loan and permanent moves, would eventually make his mark in Spanish football.

After a loan spell at Zaragoza, he left Atletico for Catalan club Girona, where he played 83 La Liga matches between 2016 and 2019.

He was part of Morocco’s squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia though he once again had to be content with watching from the bench.

A year later, however, at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, he shone by keeping two clean sheets in the group stages as Herve Renard’s team reached the round of 16, where they lost to Benin on penalties.

Then Sevilla came knocking and Bounou’s career would take a major leap. First on a season’s loan and then, from the summer of 2020, as a permanent signing, he excelled at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Bono, thanks to some heroics in goal, helped Sevilla win the Europa League for a record-extending sixth time in 2020, which prompted the club to renew his contract until 2025.

Last year, Bounou kept 32 clean sheets in 59 matches, outperforming every goalkeeper in Europe, surpassing even his old rival Courtois, who would go on to win the Champions League with Real Madrid.

But it would be Bounou who claimed the (late Espanyol glovesman Ricardo) Zamora Award for La Liga’s best goalkeeper at the end of the 2021-22 season. The Moroccan was the first Arab and only the second African to win it.

No doubt Bounou’s time in Europe has refined his talent.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui will likely call on Bounou, Al-Wehda’s Munir Mohamedi El-Kajoui, and Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti of Wydad for the World Cup, but it is expected that Bounou will be first choice.

El-Kajoui was the first choice ’keeper in Russia four years ago, before losing his place to Bounou in 2019. This season, he has been in exceptional form for Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League and can be assured of being backup. This will leave Anas Zniti of Raja challenging Tagnaouti for the third spot.

Since making his debut for Morocco against Burkina Faso in 2013, Bounou has steadily evolved to become one of the most prominent goalkeepers in Africa, and then the world.

He has participated in the three editions of the Africa Cup of Nations since 2017 and experienced the World Cup in Russia.

Qatar 2022, however, should see him at his peak.

Despite being in a tough group that also includes Belgium and Canada, Morocco will have serious ambitions of reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 1986.

This should not be an unachievable dream for a golden generation of players such as Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Sofiane Boufal. And, as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Yassine Bounou.

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup football sport

$327k up for grabs at 2023 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon

$327k up for grabs at 2023 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

$327k up for grabs at 2023 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon

$327k up for grabs at 2023 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon
  • Return to speedy, scenic course for Feb. 18 race
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

RAS Al-KHAIMAH: The 2023 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon is set to return to its usual speedy and scenic ocean-front course, with total prize money of $327,000 up for grabs, the organizers have revealed.

Set up by the Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and sponsored by Under Armour, the 16th edition of the race will take place on Feb. 18.

The Gold Label race will return to its record-breaking fast and flat course, situated in the heart of the Emirate, kicking off on Marjan Island Boulevard, opposite a well-known luxury hotel and the Race Village.

Runners will take to the streets of Marjan Island, passing all major hotels as they head along Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road, and circle through Al-Amwaj Avenue, before heading back to the starting point for the finish line.

Iyad Rasbey, executive director for tourism development at Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Sports and events are key to our development strategy, and hosting the 16th edition of the Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon plays a significant role in attracting thousands of participants and spectators from across the globe to our stunning Emirate.

“The 2023 edition is set to be even bigger and better, as runners challenge themselves over our stunning, ocean-front course for what is set to be a riveting and action-packed event for both athletes and the local community, with a range of activities and celebrations for all.”

The half-marathon will see Under Armour supply the official t-shirts, designed with the latest technology for comfort and performance.

Gaurav Sharma, head of retail for Under Armour, said the t-shirts will have mesh panels for ventilation, and moisture-wicking micro-thread fabric, to ensure no sweat absorption.

This means runners will experience no chaffing. “If that isn’t enough, our innovative anti-odor technology will block odor-causing bacteria on the skin, allowing runners to breeze to the finish line looking and smelling like a winner.” 

The race’s official website features articles covering a wide range of topics, including running in the heat, prepping for race day and motivation tips.

Topics: RAK Marathon runner sport

Fritz wins in Paris to remain in hunt for ATP Finals spot

Fritz wins in Paris to remain in hunt for ATP Finals spot
Updated 01 November 2022
AP

Fritz wins in Paris to remain in hunt for ATP Finals spot

Fritz wins in Paris to remain in hunt for ATP Finals spot
Updated 01 November 2022
AP

PARIS: Taylor Fritz of the United States stayed in contention for one of the two remaining ATP Finals spots by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday.
The ninth-seeded Fritz rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the opening set and took the second by winning the last four games. Davidovich Fokina made 24 unforced errors to just nine for Fritz.
Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic have already qualified for the ATP Finals.
Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz are in the running to round out the eight-player field.
“It’s been the best season ever,” Fritz said. “No pressure. I’m just trying to have the best result I possibly can. I played well here last year, so I don’t see why I can’t do it again this year.”
Fritz has won titles in Tokyo, Eastbourne and Indian Wells this season. He lost to eventual champion Djokovic in the Paris Masters quarterfinals last year.
No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini withdrew because of a left foot injury and was replaced by lucky loser Fabio Fognini in the main draw.
Jannik Sinner and Marin Cilic were the only seeded players to get knocked out on Monday.
No. 11 seed Sinner lost to Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-2, 6-3, while No. 15 seed Cilic was stunned by coming Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4.
“I got a bit lucky on some important points,” Huesler said, “I made the right decisions in tight moments.”
Americans John Isner, Maxime Cressy and Frances Tiafoe also progressed.
Isner made a winning comeback on his return from a wrist injury by downing qualifier Oscar Otte 6-4, 7-6 (3).
He broke for 4-3 and in the second set he saved two set points at 5-4. Isner raced to 6-0 in the tiebreaker and his 19th ace won the match. He will next play No. 7 seed Rublev.
Cressy dispatched Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3 to next face Djokovic, while No. 16 seed Tiafoe beat Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4.
Also moving on were Cameron Norrie, Karen Khachanov, wild card Richard Gasquet, Yoshihito Nishioka, Gilles Simon, Mikael Ymer and Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Nishioka will next take on top-ranked Alcaraz.
Simon, retiring at the end of the season, outlasted two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Murray failed to serve out the match at 6-4, 5-3, making a couple of unforced errors to help Simon break back.
Ranked 188th in the world, Simon lived up to his reputation as a tactician who makes opponents hit bad shots. Murray made 36 unforced errors to 11 by the French wild card.
Simon capitalized on two forehand errors from Murray to break for a 2-1 lead in the third set. Murray hit a backhand wide and three double faults in the final game.

