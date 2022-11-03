Nadal stunned by Paul in opening match at Paris Masters

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi presents medals to Saudi Games 2022 para powerlifting champions

As the action continued on Wednesday at the Saudi Games 2022, which continue in Riyadh until Nov. 7, Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, vice-president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, presented the medals to the winners of the para powerlifting competition.

Para powerlifting

The para powerlifting competition concluded at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Wednesday.

In the men’s 72 kg category, Ibrahim Mustafa Al-Brahim took the gold medal, with Aseel Yousef Hawsawi winning silver and Tariq Mohammed Balghaith claiming bronze.

In men’s 88 kg category, the gold medal went to Saeed Abdul Aziz Hawsawi, Yehia Zakaria Bawab took silver, and Mutaib Shua’ee Abu Ardeen bronze.

Basketball

In the women’s basketball finals at Al-Hilal Main Court, Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, handed out the medals.

After a tense match against Al-Wehda, Jeddah United took gold medal with a 50-42 win, with their opponents winning silver. In the battle for bronze, Al-Nassr emerged victorious with a 55-37 victory over Al-Ittihad.

The medalists were congratulated for their efforts by Adwaa Al-Arifi, a member of the board of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and undersecretary of planning and development at the Saudi Ministry of Sports, and Ghassan Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation.

Billiards

The billiards competition at the Black Diamond Center, which featured 32 male and female players, also concluded on Wednesday.

In the men’s category, Hamza Sayed won gold, Khaled Al-Ghamdi took silver and Marlon Kaneda claimed bronze.

In the women’s event, Lara Mubarak secured the gold medal, with Nada Al-Zahrani taking silver and Najla Al-Naimi bronze.

Abdul Aziz Alenezi, CEO of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee honored the winners.

Futsal

Both the men’s and women’s semi-finals took place at KSU Arena. In the latter, Al-Hilal beat Al-Nassr 5-4, while Al-Yamamah defeating Al-Shabab 6-2.

In the men’s competition, Al-Nassr recorded a 4-3 victory over Musadaa. In the final they will face Al-Eitifaq, who defeated Al-Ardh 5-3.

Tennis

The semi-finals also took place in the men’s and women’s tennis singles at the Saudi Tennis Federation HQ.

The men’s final is set to be particularly exciting as it will be a showdown between two brothers. Saud Al-Hagbani beat Solaiman Al-Qassim, while Ammar Al-Hagbani defeated Rakan Al-Qoud.

In the women’s competition, another Al-Hagbani sibling, Yara, reached the final thanks to a victory over Sara Al-Obaidan. She will face Lara Bukhari, who defeated Zainab Al-Obaidan.

The finals and third-place matches will take place on Thursday.

Squash

In the men’s singles semi-finals at the KSU Arena, Mohammed Alnasfan beat Abdulaziz Aburegah 3-0, and Abdulrahman Mustafa defeated Hussain Alsadiq, also 3-0.

The men’s singles final and third-place match will take place on Thursday.

Taekwondo

A number of preliminart bouts, followed by quarter-finals, took place at the KSU Arena, with 64 male and female athletes competing.

Volleyball

The volleyball competition continued with four group matches at the SAOC Complex.

In the women’s groups, Al-Eitifaq beat Al-Nahda 3-0, while Al-Faisali defeated Al-Nasser, also by 3-0.

In the men’s matches, Al-Nasser won 3-0 against Al-Taraje. Al-Ahli also recorded a 3-0 win, over Al-Faisali.

Badminton

Featuring 32 male and female players from 13 clubs, the badminton competition continued with a series of group matches and quarter-final events at the SAOC Complex.

Darts

The darts competition got underway at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, with 48 male and female players taking part.

Chess

The chess competition, in which 64 players are competing, continues at Arkan Sport Center until Nov. 6.

Coming up on Thursday:

The Saudi Games 2022 continues with action in the archery, badminton, boxing, chess, handball, shooting, squash, tennis, taekwondo, beach volleyball, volleyball events.

